Lucinda Brand wins Kiremko Nacht Van Woerden

Dutch champion tops Schreiber, Van Empel in night race

Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) won a two-way battle for the victory ahead of Marie Schreiber at Kiremko Nacht Van Woerden's night cyclocross event held in Woerden on Tuesday.

Brand, wearing the Dutch Champion's jersey, opened a gap on her rival on the last lap and crossed the line five seconds ahead of Schreiber. World Champion Fem van Empel (Visma-Lease a Bike) led for much of the race but fell behind the leading pair on the closing laps and finished third.

