Lucinda Brand wins Kiremko Nacht Van Woerden

Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) won a two-way battle for the victory ahead of Marie Schreiber at Kiremko Nacht Van Woerden's night cyclocross event held in Woerden on Tuesday.

Brand, wearing the Dutch Champion's jersey, opened a gap on her rival on the last lap and crossed the line five seconds ahead of Schreiber. World Champion Fem van Empel (Visma-Lease a Bike) led for much of the race but fell behind the leading pair on the closing laps and finished third.

The field lined up under the night skies, shadows cast across the paved starting grid, flood lights across the course for limited visibility. The field not only included the reigning and former world champions, Van Empel and Brand, but also one of the world's fastest sprinters Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime), while eight-time cyclocross world champion Marianne Vos provided expert commentary during the live streaming on Wielerflits.

Brand led a four-rider group that split off the front on the opening lap that also included Van Empel, Blanka Kata Vas (SD Worx-Protime) and Inge Van der Heijden (Crelan-Corendon).

Six seconds back a chase group included Manon Bakker (Crelan-Corendon), Schreiber, Aniek Van Alphen (Cyclocross Reds), Laura Verdonschot (DE Ceuster-Bouwpunt), Mae Cabaca and Iris Offerein

At the halfway point, Van Empel continued to lead the race with Brand, Vas and Van der Heijden, with Schreiber and Van Alphen chasing desperately trying to close a slim four-second gap.

Brand was the first to launch a solo attack, opening up a small gap, but Van Empel was quick to react and reconnected with the Baloise Trek Lions rider. As the pace slowed, a front four regrouped with Schreiber and Van der Heijden moving straight to the front, Vas struggling slightly off the back.

Biding her time in the closing laps, Schreiber attacked and soloed through the finish line, just a few seconds ahead of Brand while Vas, Van Empel and Van der Heijden were six seconds back.

Brand opened a gap on her rival in the last lap and crossed the line with the victory, just a few bike lengths ahead of runner-up Schreiber. Van Empel cruising over the line 11 seconds behind in third place.

