Lars van der Haar wins Nacht van Woerden 2024
Dutchman solos ahead of Michael Vanthourenhout, David Haverdings
Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek) led from the gun to the finish in the Nacht van Woerden, taking the hole shot and never looking back to claim his second win of the season.
European champion Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal) led the chase for second, coming in ahead of Van der Haar's teammate David Haverdings.
Van der Haar steadily added to the slim lead he gained on the first lap of the night race, carving out a half-minute advantage before easing up in the finale.
Vanthourenhout finished 25 seconds behind, finally distancing Haverdings on the closing lap.
Results
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
