Lars van der Haar wins Nacht van Woerden 2024

Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek) led from the gun to the finish in the Nacht van Woerden, taking the hole shot and never looking back to claim his second win of the season.

European champion Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal) led the chase for second, coming in ahead of Van der Haar's teammate David Haverdings.

Van der Haar steadily added to the slim lead he gained on the first lap of the night race, carving out a half-minute advantage before easing up in the finale.

Vanthourenhout finished 25 seconds behind, finally distancing Haverdings on the closing lap.