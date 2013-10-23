Trending

Vos dominant again in Nacht van Woerden

Compton, Wyman complete podium

Image 1 of 13

Gabriella Durrin (Rapha Focus)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 13

Katie Compton (Trek)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 13

Nikki Harris (Telenet Fidea)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 13

The elite and junior women's podium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 13

Compton, Vos and Wyman on the podium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 13

Katie Compton (Trek) in second

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 13

Marianne Vos (Rabo-LivGiant)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 13

Vos leads Katie Compton through the turn

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 13

Ellen van Loy

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 13

Marianne Vos on the podium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 13

Ayako Toyooka (Japan)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 13

Marianne Vos wins the Nacht van Woerden

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 13

Helen Wyman leads compatriot Nikki Harris through the turn

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:40:40
2Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:00:06
3Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing0:00:31
4Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:37
5Sophie De Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:53
6Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus
7Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:01:09
8Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:02:13
9Lana Verberne (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:02:22
10Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:02:29
11Yara Kastelijn (Ned) RTC Buitenlust0:02:31
12Kim Banga (Ned)0:02:32
13Monique Van De Ree (Ned)0:00:25
14Julia Boschker (Ned)0:00:03
15Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)0:03:16
16Evy Kuijpers (Ned) RTC Buitenlust0:03:46
17Karlijn Swinkels (Ned)
18Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
19Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Ned)0:03:55
20Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies
21Lizzy Witlox (Ned)0:04:18
22Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned)
23Delore Stougje (Ned)0:04:24
24Jamie Bierens (Ned) TWC Het Snelle Wiel0:04:27
25Mascha Mulder (Ned)0:04:32
26Maaike De Heij (Ned)0:05:26
27Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Endura Lady Force0:05:46
28Anne Peer (Ned)0:05:55
29Manon Bakker (Ned)0:06:09
30Esther Van Der Burg (Ned)
31Floor Weerink (Ned)
32Lotte Jacobs (Ned)
33Anne De Ruiter (Ned)
34Melanie Van Putten (Ned)
35Irene Gerritsen (Ned)
36Lorena Wiebes (Ned)
37Myrthe Willemsen (Ned)
38Tessa Neefjes (Ned)
39Pernilla Van Rozelaar (Ned)
40Claudie Peels (Ned)
41Marisks Jetten (Ned)
42Geerte Hoeke (Ned)
43Rachelle Van Kappel (Ned)
44Bente Van Teeseling (Ned)
45Julia Van Ravenzwaaij (Ned)
46Marit Plat (Ned)
47Lisette De Hoog (Ned)
48Britta Werners (Ger)
49Cindy Diericx (Bel)
50Yvette Broex (Ned)
51Anouk Spies (Ned)
52Sophie Van Den Bosch (Ned)
53Yulia Van Der Lee (Ned)
54Danielle De Hoog (Ned)
55Sabrina Riethof (Ned)
56Francine Meehan (Irl)

