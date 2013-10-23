Vos dominant again in Nacht van Woerden
Compton, Wyman complete podium
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
|0:40:40
|2
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:00:06
|3
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|0:00:31
|4
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|5
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|6
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|7
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|8
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:02:13
|9
|Lana Verberne (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|10
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|11
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
|0:02:31
|12
|Kim Banga (Ned)
|0:02:32
|13
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned)
|0:00:25
|14
|Julia Boschker (Ned)
|0:00:03
|15
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)
|0:03:16
|16
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
|0:03:46
|17
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned)
|18
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|19
|Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Ned)
|0:03:55
|20
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) Panasonic Ladies
|21
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned)
|0:04:18
|22
|Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|23
|Delore Stougje (Ned)
|0:04:24
|24
|Jamie Bierens (Ned) TWC Het Snelle Wiel
|0:04:27
|25
|Mascha Mulder (Ned)
|0:04:32
|26
|Maaike De Heij (Ned)
|0:05:26
|27
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den) Endura Lady Force
|0:05:46
|28
|Anne Peer (Ned)
|0:05:55
|29
|Manon Bakker (Ned)
|0:06:09
|30
|Esther Van Der Burg (Ned)
|31
|Floor Weerink (Ned)
|32
|Lotte Jacobs (Ned)
|33
|Anne De Ruiter (Ned)
|34
|Melanie Van Putten (Ned)
|35
|Irene Gerritsen (Ned)
|36
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned)
|37
|Myrthe Willemsen (Ned)
|38
|Tessa Neefjes (Ned)
|39
|Pernilla Van Rozelaar (Ned)
|40
|Claudie Peels (Ned)
|41
|Marisks Jetten (Ned)
|42
|Geerte Hoeke (Ned)
|43
|Rachelle Van Kappel (Ned)
|44
|Bente Van Teeseling (Ned)
|45
|Julia Van Ravenzwaaij (Ned)
|46
|Marit Plat (Ned)
|47
|Lisette De Hoog (Ned)
|48
|Britta Werners (Ger)
|49
|Cindy Diericx (Bel)
|50
|Yvette Broex (Ned)
|51
|Anouk Spies (Ned)
|52
|Sophie Van Den Bosch (Ned)
|53
|Yulia Van Der Lee (Ned)
|54
|Danielle De Hoog (Ned)
|55
|Sabrina Riethof (Ned)
|56
|Francine Meehan (Irl)
