Meisen on top in Nacht van Woerden

Teunissen, Aernouts round out podium

(L-R) Marcel Meisen / Mike Teunissen / Bart Aernouts

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Thijs Al

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Kenneth Van Compernolle

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Quinten Hermans

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Jim Aernouts

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Bart Aernouts

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Mike Teunissen (2nd) / Marcel Meisen (1st) / Bart Aernouts (3rd)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Marcel Meisen (Kwadro - Stannah)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Corne Van Kessel (Telenet-Fidea)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Marcel Meisen (Kwadro-Stannah) and Mike Teunissen (Rabo Development Team)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Niels Wubben (Rabo Development Team)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) at the finish

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
The men's podium: (L-R) Mike Teunissen (Rabo), Marcel Meisen (Kwadro-Stannah)and Bart Aernouts (AA Drink)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Daan Soete (Telenet-Fidea)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Jonathan Page (Fuji/Spy)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Thijs Van Amerongen (AA Drink)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Marcel Meisen (Kwadro-Stannah)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team0:58:06
2Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:00:03
3Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team0:00:04
4Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:00:07
5Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:00:23
6Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:35
7Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:43
8Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:00:44
9Egoitz Murgoitio (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea0:00:46
10Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:06
11Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team0:01:12
12Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team0:01:15
13Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
14Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:19
15Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
16Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:56
17Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:02:08
18Martijn Budding (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP0:02:14
19Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:02:17
20Marco Ponta (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito
21Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Colba-Superano Ham0:02:53
22Jeremy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team0:03:04
23Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam0:03:05
24Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist0:03:12
25Micki Van Empel (Ned) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
26Koen Weijers (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:03:45
27Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:04:05
28Robbie Van Bakel (Lux)0:04:11
29Jeffrey Mellemans (Bel) Heylen Meubelcentrale Zlwc St. Truiden0:04:16
30Niels Koyen (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team0:04:33
31Luke Gray (GBr)0:04:45
32Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team0:05:05
33Marco Bianco (Ita) Carraro Team Trentino0:05:32
34Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned)
35James Spragg (GBr) Team Bergamont bicycles by BMC Group
36Angus Edmond (NZl)
37Christoph Ambroziak (Ger) Gunsha Racing Team
38Kenneth Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Haderslev
39John Spruit (Ned)
40Ruurd-Jan Zwarts (Ned)
41Wouter Been (Ned)
42Jos Koop (Ned)

