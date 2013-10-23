Meisen on top in Nacht van Woerden
Teunissen, Aernouts round out podium
Elite Men: -
Image 1 of 18
Image 2 of 18
Image 3 of 18
Image 4 of 18
Image 5 of 18
Image 6 of 18
Image 7 of 18
Image 8 of 18
Image 9 of 18
Image 10 of 18
Image 11 of 18
Image 12 of 18
Image 13 of 18
Image 14 of 18
Image 15 of 18
Image 16 of 18
Image 17 of 18
Image 18 of 18
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team
|0:58:06
|2
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|5
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:00:23
|6
|Thijs Al (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|7
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|8
|Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|9
|Egoitz Murgoitio (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea
|0:00:46
|10
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|11
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|12
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|13
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|14
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|15
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|16
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|17
|Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|18
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:02:14
|19
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|20
|Marco Ponta (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito
|21
|Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) Colba-Superano Ham
|0:02:53
|22
|Jeremy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory Team
|0:03:04
|23
|Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|0:03:05
|24
|Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist
|0:03:12
|25
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Crelan KDL Cycling Team
|26
|Koen Weijers (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:03:45
|27
|Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:04:05
|28
|Robbie Van Bakel (Lux)
|0:04:11
|29
|Jeffrey Mellemans (Bel) Heylen Meubelcentrale Zlwc St. Truiden
|0:04:16
|30
|Niels Koyen (Bel) DNCS/PRO 2012 Cycling Team
|0:04:33
|31
|Luke Gray (GBr)
|0:04:45
|32
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) DNCS-Pro 2012 Cycling Team
|0:05:05
|33
|Marco Bianco (Ita) Carraro Team Trentino
|0:05:32
|34
|Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned)
|35
|James Spragg (GBr) Team Bergamont bicycles by BMC Group
|36
|Angus Edmond (NZl)
|37
|Christoph Ambroziak (Ger) Gunsha Racing Team
|38
|Kenneth Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Haderslev
|39
|John Spruit (Ned)
|40
|Ruurd-Jan Zwarts (Ned)
|41
|Wouter Been (Ned)
|42
|Jos Koop (Ned)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Lizzie Deignan: My previous level isn’t going to be good enough'There’s going to be more pressure for myself' says former world champion
-
Peter Sagan, Julian Alaphilippe, and Remco Evenepoel announced for 2020 Vuelta a San JuanEarly-season Argentinean race includes 15km TT and Alto Colorado finish
-
Wahoo Fitness range overview: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about the latest range of Wahoo Fitness computers, trainers and accessories
-
Transfer Mechanics: Analysing teams 2020 - Part 1How AG2R, Astana, Bahrain, Bora played the market
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy