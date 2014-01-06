Trending

Anderson solos to victory in Kingsport

Tankersley, Reavis complete podium

Full Results
1Jonathan Anderson (USA) Essex County Velo0:39:20
2Connor Tankersley (USA) Village Volkswagen Cycling Team0:01:21
3Devin Reavis (USA) ABRC / AYC JR. Devo. p/b DIY Music0:01:32

