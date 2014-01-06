Trending

McDonald wins Kingsport Cyclo-cross Cup

Werner 2nd, Myerson 3rd at final event of Pro CX series

Full Results
1Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus1:02:02
2Kerry Werner (USA) MOB CX Team0:00:58
3Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:01:41
4Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
5Jared Nieters (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:02:08
6Joseph Welsh (USA)0:02:17
7Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team0:02:30
8Tristan Cowie (USA)0:02:52
9Robert Rimmer (USA) Virginia Intermont College0:02:53
10Andrew Messer (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com0:03:36
11Andrew Reardon (USA) Sophisticated Living-Bob's Red Mill0:03:51
12Olivier Vrambout (USA) Solidsurface fueled by Waffle Power0:04:02
13Andrew Bailey (USA) Piney Flats Bicycles-Dean Endurance CX Team0:05:17
14Paul Mesi (USA) Buffalo Bicycling Club0:07:51
15Spencer Whittier (USA) Hub Endurance Chattanooga
16Nolan Tankersley (USA) Scenic City Velo
17Eric Fischer (USA)
18Stephen Bassett (USA) Sophisticated Living p/b Bob's Red Mill

