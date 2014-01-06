McDonald wins Kingsport Cyclo-cross Cup
Werner 2nd, Myerson 3rd at final event of Pro CX series
Elite Men: -
|1
|Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus
|1:02:02
|2
|Kerry Werner (USA) MOB CX Team
|0:00:58
|3
|Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:01:41
|4
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|5
|Jared Nieters (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|0:02:08
|6
|Joseph Welsh (USA)
|0:02:17
|7
|Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team
|0:02:30
|8
|Tristan Cowie (USA)
|0:02:52
|9
|Robert Rimmer (USA) Virginia Intermont College
|0:02:53
|10
|Andrew Messer (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:03:36
|11
|Andrew Reardon (USA) Sophisticated Living-Bob's Red Mill
|0:03:51
|12
|Olivier Vrambout (USA) Solidsurface fueled by Waffle Power
|0:04:02
|13
|Andrew Bailey (USA) Piney Flats Bicycles-Dean Endurance CX Team
|0:05:17
|14
|Paul Mesi (USA) Buffalo Bicycling Club
|0:07:51
|15
|Spencer Whittier (USA) Hub Endurance Chattanooga
|16
|Nolan Tankersley (USA) Scenic City Velo
|17
|Eric Fischer (USA)
|18
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Sophisticated Living p/b Bob's Red Mill
Latest on Cyclingnews
