Arensman victorious at Kingsport Cyclo-cross Cup

Zaveta, Korol round out top-3 in Tennessee

Full Results
1Allison Arensman (USA) Sophisticated Living p/b Bob's Red Mill0:39:25
2Erica Zaveta (USA) Redline0:00:16
3Meghan Korol (USA) Asheville Cyclocross0:00:23
4Emily Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team0:00:36
5Julie Hunter (USA)0:00:38
6Katherine Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team0:03:39
7Cinthia Lehner (USA)0:04:29
8Melissa Presnell (USA) Rogue Velo Racing0:05:22
9Cooper Ambjorn (USA) Team Hungry0:05:39

