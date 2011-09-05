Trending

Smirnovs sprints to win in Susteren

Ahlstrand and Bol edged in tense finale

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Latvia National Team3:52:02
2Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity
3Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental
4Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
5Marco Brus (Ned)
6Niki Byrgesen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
7Tjarco Cuppens (Ned)
8Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
9Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
10Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
11Alberto Gatti (Ita)
12Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
13Patrick Oeben (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
14Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NSP
15Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
16Sven Van Luijk (Ned)
17Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental
18Jan Oelerich (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
19Adrik Elzing (Ned)
20Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfoot.de
21Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
22Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
23Timothy Stevens (Bel)
24Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Latvia National Team
25Henrik Abom (Swe)
26Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental
27Claudio De (Ger)
28Jurgen Van Trijp (Ned) Netherlands National Team
29Raymond Werst (Ned)
30Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
31Mike Teunissen (Ned) Netherlands National Team
32Sjors Roosen (Ned)
33Marco Kuivenhoven (Ned)
34Jesse De Haan (Ned)
35Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfoot.de
36Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Cykelcity
37Bram Verweij (Ned)
38Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Netherlands National Team
39Michel Stroosnijder (Ned)
40Gert-Jan Van Immerseel (Bel)
41Peter Merx (Ned)
42Berden De Vries (Ned)
43Lars Vierbergen (Ned)
44Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Netherlands National Team
45Patrick Ruckert (Ned)
46Jenning Huizenga (Ned)
47Bouke Kuiper (Ned)
48Jelmer Asjes (Ned)
49Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfoot.de
50Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental
51Jurrien Bosters (Ned)
52Rutger Schellevis (Ned)
53Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfoot.de
54Thomas Dekker (Ned) Netherlands National Team
55Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP
56Marten Klöpping (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
57Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Team NSP
58Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental
59Barry Hulzebos (Ned)
60Mats Boeve (Ned)
61Armands Becis (Lat) Latvia National Team
62Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
63Thijs Al (Ned) Netherlands National Team
64Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
65Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
66Roy De Waal (Ned)
67Jan Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
68Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity
69Stefan Breemes (Ned)
70Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
71Floris Smeyers (Bel)
72Philippe Pinckaers (Ned)0:00:18
73Luc Loozen (Ned)
74Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Netherlands National Team
75Joost Spring In T Veld (Ned)
76Léon Burger (Ned)
77Erik-Jan Kooiman (Ned)
78René Hooghiemster (Ned)0:00:20
79Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
80Thomas Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:00:23
81Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
82Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:00:24
83Adrie Lindeman (Ned)0:00:28
84Jan Deutschmann (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 180:00:29
85Sander Lormans (Ned)
86Yannick Bok (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
87Bob Martens (Ned)
88Bas Oude Elfrink (Ned)
89Dennis Smit (Ned)
90Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team NSP
91Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
92Ruud Aerts (Ned)
93Erminio Gatti (Ita)
94Harm Van Der Sanden (Ned)
95Jesper Asselman (Ned) Rabobank Continental
96Janis Dakteris (Lat) Latvia National Team0:00:33
97Yannick Janssen (Ned)
98Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity
99Peter Koning (Ned)
100Kaspar Larsen Schjonnemann (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland0:00:38
101Aldo Klomp (Ned)0:00:40
102Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
103René Obst (Ger) Team NSP0:01:13
104Umberto Atzori (Ned)0:01:29
105Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
106Elmar Reinders (Ned)0:02:12
107Jos Harms (Ned)0:02:25
108Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity0:02:29
109Bart Van Haaren (Ned)0:02:51
110Wim Botman (Ned)
111Patrick Kos (Ned)0:02:53
112Ruud Van Wel (Ned)0:03:03
113Steven Stenekes (Ned)
114Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity0:05:07
115Leander Schreurs (Ned)0:05:09
116Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfoot.de0:05:10
117Sean De Bie (Bel)0:07:33
118Léo Menville (Fra) Team NSP
119Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned)0:07:52
120Wim Hofstede (Ned)
121Marco Hoekstra (Ned)
122Robin Vink (Ned)

