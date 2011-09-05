Smirnovs sprints to win in Susteren
Ahlstrand and Bol edged in tense finale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Latvia National Team
|3:52:02
|2
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|3
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|4
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|5
|Marco Brus (Ned)
|6
|Niki Byrgesen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|7
|Tjarco Cuppens (Ned)
|8
|Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|9
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|10
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|11
|Alberto Gatti (Ita)
|12
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|13
|Patrick Oeben (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|14
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NSP
|15
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|16
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned)
|17
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|18
|Jan Oelerich (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|19
|Adrik Elzing (Ned)
|20
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfoot.de
|21
|Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|22
|Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|23
|Timothy Stevens (Bel)
|24
|Indulis Bekmanis (Lat) Latvia National Team
|25
|Henrik Abom (Swe)
|26
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|27
|Claudio De (Ger)
|28
|Jurgen Van Trijp (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|29
|Raymond Werst (Ned)
|30
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|31
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|32
|Sjors Roosen (Ned)
|33
|Marco Kuivenhoven (Ned)
|34
|Jesse De Haan (Ned)
|35
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfoot.de
|36
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|37
|Bram Verweij (Ned)
|38
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|39
|Michel Stroosnijder (Ned)
|40
|Gert-Jan Van Immerseel (Bel)
|41
|Peter Merx (Ned)
|42
|Berden De Vries (Ned)
|43
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned)
|44
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|45
|Patrick Ruckert (Ned)
|46
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned)
|47
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned)
|48
|Jelmer Asjes (Ned)
|49
|Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfoot.de
|50
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|51
|Jurrien Bosters (Ned)
|52
|Rutger Schellevis (Ned)
|53
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfoot.de
|54
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|55
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP
|56
|Marten Klöpping (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|57
|Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Team NSP
|58
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|59
|Barry Hulzebos (Ned)
|60
|Mats Boeve (Ned)
|61
|Armands Becis (Lat) Latvia National Team
|62
|Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|63
|Thijs Al (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|64
|Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|65
|Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|66
|Roy De Waal (Ned)
|67
|Jan Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|68
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|69
|Stefan Breemes (Ned)
|70
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|71
|Floris Smeyers (Bel)
|72
|Philippe Pinckaers (Ned)
|0:00:18
|73
|Luc Loozen (Ned)
|74
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|75
|Joost Spring In T Veld (Ned)
|76
|Léon Burger (Ned)
|77
|Erik-Jan Kooiman (Ned)
|78
|René Hooghiemster (Ned)
|0:00:20
|79
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|80
|Thomas Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:00:23
|81
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|82
|Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:00:24
|83
|Adrie Lindeman (Ned)
|0:00:28
|84
|Jan Deutschmann (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|0:00:29
|85
|Sander Lormans (Ned)
|86
|Yannick Bok (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|87
|Bob Martens (Ned)
|88
|Bas Oude Elfrink (Ned)
|89
|Dennis Smit (Ned)
|90
|Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team NSP
|91
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|92
|Ruud Aerts (Ned)
|93
|Erminio Gatti (Ita)
|94
|Harm Van Der Sanden (Ned)
|95
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Rabobank Continental
|96
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Latvia National Team
|0:00:33
|97
|Yannick Janssen (Ned)
|98
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|99
|Peter Koning (Ned)
|100
|Kaspar Larsen Schjonnemann (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|0:00:38
|101
|Aldo Klomp (Ned)
|0:00:40
|102
|Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|103
|René Obst (Ger) Team NSP
|0:01:13
|104
|Umberto Atzori (Ned)
|0:01:29
|105
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned)
|106
|Elmar Reinders (Ned)
|0:02:12
|107
|Jos Harms (Ned)
|0:02:25
|108
|Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|0:02:29
|109
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned)
|0:02:51
|110
|Wim Botman (Ned)
|111
|Patrick Kos (Ned)
|0:02:53
|112
|Ruud Van Wel (Ned)
|0:03:03
|113
|Steven Stenekes (Ned)
|114
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|0:05:07
|115
|Leander Schreurs (Ned)
|0:05:09
|116
|Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfoot.de
|0:05:10
|117
|Sean De Bie (Bel)
|0:07:33
|118
|Léo Menville (Fra) Team NSP
|119
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned)
|0:07:52
|120
|Wim Hofstede (Ned)
|121
|Marco Hoekstra (Ned)
|122
|Robin Vink (Ned)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Arctic Race of Norway expands to FinlandSecond stage will take place in remote town of Kilpisjärvi
-
Nibali to target Giro d'Italia and Tokyo Olympics in 2020'In modern-day cycling, three peaks of excellent form are impossible' says Trek-Segafredo manager
-
Colnago goes off-road with new G3X gravel bikeG3X is the Italian brand's first foray into the gravel market
-
Harry Tanfield signs for AG2R La MondialeBrit moves to French team after neo-pro season at folding Katusha-Alpecin
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy