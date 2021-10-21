Franck takes solo victory at Kermiscross Ardooie
By Cyclingnews
Verhoeven and Mellor round out podium for elite women in C2 contest
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alicia Franck (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini CT
|48:03:00
|2
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)
|0:01:03
|3
|Amira Mellor (GBr) Team Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus
|0:01:17
|4
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) CX Team Deschacht - Group Hens - Maes Containers
|0:01:40
|5
|Marthe Truyen (Bel) Iko - Crelan
|0:01:59
|6
|Jana Dobbelaere (Bel) Starcasino CX Team
|0:02:08
|7
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko - Crelan
|0:02:36
|8
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Nesta - MMR CX Team
|0:02:50
|9
|Xan Crees (GBr) Team Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus
|0:03:26
|10
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|0:03:45
|11
|Xaydee Van Sinaey (Belgium)
|0:04:00
|12
|Susanne Meistrok (Ned) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini CT
|0:04:22
|13
|Rebecca Gariboldi (Ita)
|0:04:47
|14
|Marieke De Groot (Need)
|0:05:02
|15
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:05:25
|16
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini CT
|0:05:57
|17
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
|0:06:18
|18
|Audrey De Keersmaeker (Bel) Starcasino CX Team
|0:06:44
|19
|Laura Greenhalgh (GBr) Velorevolution wp Cycles
|0:07:20
|20
|Elodie Kuijper (Ned)
|0:07:35
|21
|Camille Devigne (France)
|0:07:44
|22
|Lara Defour (Bel)
|0:07:55
|23
|Océane Allart (Fra)
|24
|Zélie Graux (Bel)
|25
|Jolisa Verschueren (Bel)
|DNF
|Febe Schokkaert (Bel)
|DNF
|Famke Van Waterschoot (Ned)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Franck takes solo victory at Kermiscross ArdooieVerhoeven and Mellor round out podium for elite women in C2 contest
-
Best Gore C5 Shakedry jacket dealsDecided the Gore C5 Shakedry is right for you, but want to check you're getting a good deal? Here are the lowest prices on the best rain protection around
-
Rider arrested for domestic abuse in AndorraWoman fled their home after assault on Wednesday
-
Best Shimano 105 PD-R7000 pedals dealsShimano's workhorse 105 pedals should give you years of trouble-free riding and don't add much weight over pricier options
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.