Franck takes solo victory at Kermiscross Ardooie

By

Verhoeven and Mellor round out podium for elite women in C2 contest

Alicia Franck
Alicia Franck (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alicia Franck (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini CT 48:03:00
2Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel) 0:01:03
3Amira Mellor (GBr) Team Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus 0:01:17
4Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) CX Team Deschacht - Group Hens - Maes Containers 0:01:40
5Marthe Truyen (Bel) Iko - Crelan 0:01:59
6Jana Dobbelaere (Bel) Starcasino CX Team 0:02:08
7Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko - Crelan 0:02:36
8Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Nesta - MMR CX Team 0:02:50
9Xan Crees (GBr) Team Spectra Wiggle p/b Vitus 0:03:26
10Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) 0:03:45
11Xaydee Van Sinaey (Belgium) 0:04:00
12Susanne Meistrok (Ned) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini CT 0:04:22
13Rebecca Gariboldi (Ita) 0:04:47
14Marieke De Groot (Need) 0:05:02
15Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:05:25
16Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini CT 0:05:57
17Meg De Bruyne (Bel) 0:06:18
18Audrey De Keersmaeker (Bel) Starcasino CX Team 0:06:44
19Laura Greenhalgh (GBr) Velorevolution wp Cycles 0:07:20
20Elodie Kuijper (Ned) 0:07:35
21Camille Devigne (France) 0:07:44
22Lara Defour (Bel) 0:07:55
23Océane Allart (Fra)
24Zélie Graux (Bel)
25Jolisa Verschueren (Bel)
DNFFebe Schokkaert (Bel)
DNFFamke Van Waterschoot (Ned)
