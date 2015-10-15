Trending

Meeusen wins Kermiscross Ardooie

Nys second, Taramarcaz third

Tom Meeusen (Belgium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Meeusen (Bel)1:01:36
2Sven Nys (Bel)0:00:19
3Julien Taramarcaz (Sui)0:00:25
4Tim Merlier (Bel)0:00:32
5Eli Iserbyt (Bel)0:00:35
6Toon Aerts (Bel)0:00:40
7Wietse Bosmans (Bel)0:00:44
8Vincent Baestaens (Bel)0:01:05
9Joeri Adams (Bel)0:01:12
10Gianni Vermeersch (Bel)0:01:22
11Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel)0:01:26
12Klaas Vantornout (Bel)
13Niels Wubben (Ned)0:02:00
14Jens Vandekinderen (Bel)
15Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel)0:02:23
16Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga (Esp)0:03:00
17Thijs Aerts (Bel)0:03:10
18Johan Jacobs (Sui)
19Vinnie Braet (Bel)0:03:43
20Andrew Dillman (USA)0:03:53
21Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel)0:03:55
22Ruben Vandevelde (Bel)0:04:00
23Brian Matter (USA)0:04:02
24Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)0:04:17
25Josep Betalu (Esp)0:05:15
26Quincy Vens (Bel)0:05:36

