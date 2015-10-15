Trending

De Jong wins in Ardooie

Dutch rider beats Van Loy and Verschueren

Thalita de Jong corners

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thalita De Jong (Ned)0:40:41
2Ellen Van Loy (Bel)0:01:03
3Jolien Verschueren (Bel)0:01:07
4Amanda Miller (USA)0:01:55
5Loes Sels (Bel)0:02:02
6Linda Ter Beek (Ned)0:02:34
7Aida Nuno Palacio (Esp)
8Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Esp)
9Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:03:02
10Kaitlin Antonneau (USA)
11Linda Van Anrooij (Ned)
12Hannah Payton (Ger)0:03:43
13Margriet Kloppenburg (Den)0:04:28
14Anja Nobus (Bel)0:04:32
15Mieke Deroo (Bel)0:05:26
16Meg De Bruyne (Bel)0:06:09
17Anja Geldhof (Bel)0:06:55
18Christine Vardaros (USA)0:07:44
19Karin Van Grimbergen (Ned)0:08:24

