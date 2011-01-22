Peeters gets his chance to shine in Zonnebeke
Stybar, Nys concede to jilted Belgian
Image 1 of 7
Image 2 of 7
Image 3 of 7
Image 4 of 7
Image 5 of 7
Image 6 of 7
Image 7 of 7
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:58:50
|2
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:11
|4
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:00:33
|5
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
|0:00:39
|6
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|7
|Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:01:50
|8
|Marco Bianco (Ita)
|0:02:03
|9
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:02:52
|10
|Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|0:03:01
|11
|Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:03:10
|12
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|13
|Kay Van Den Brand (Bel)
|0:03:30
|14
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Cycling Champs
|0:03:45
|15
|Kevin Cant (Bel)
|0:03:59
|16
|Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:04:15
|17
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace
|0:04:25
|18
|Geert Wellens (Bel) Champion System LBS Team
|0:04:35
|19
|Kris Lapere (Bel) Mez Team
|0:04:43
|20
|Bart Verschueren (Bel)
|0:05:03
|21
|Magnus Darvell (Swe)
|0:05:19
|22
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:05:43
|23
|Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) Lingier Versluys Team
|0:06:10
|24
|Steve Gruwier (Bel)
