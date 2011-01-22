Trending

Peeters gets his chance to shine in Zonnebeke

Stybar, Nys concede to jilted Belgian

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) finished in third place.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rob Peeters (Telenet - Fidea) celebrates his victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Elite men's podium (l-r): Zdenek Stybar, Rob Peeters and Sven Nys

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rob Peeters (Telenet - Fidea) en route to victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rob Peeters (Telenet - Fidea) soloed to victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
World champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) returned to competition after training in Mallorca.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) crosses the finish line in second place.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:58:50
2Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:07
3Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:11
4Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:00:33
5Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike0:00:39
6Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cycling Team0:01:30
7Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:01:50
8Marco Bianco (Ita)0:02:03
9Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:02:52
10Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor0:03:01
11Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:03:10
12Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team0:03:25
13Kay Van Den Brand (Bel)0:03:30
14Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Cycling Champs0:03:45
15Kevin Cant (Bel)0:03:59
16Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:04:15
17Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace0:04:25
18Geert Wellens (Bel) Champion System LBS Team0:04:35
19Kris Lapere (Bel) Mez Team0:04:43
20Bart Verschueren (Bel)0:05:03
21Magnus Darvell (Swe)0:05:19
22Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:05:43
23Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) Lingier Versluys Team0:06:10
24Steve Gruwier (Bel)

