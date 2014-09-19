Demare strikes at the Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen
Greipel goes in the break
Arnaud Démare took advantage of a high-speed lead out from his FDJ.fr teammates to win the Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen - the Championship of Flanders in Koolskamp.
Related Articles
The French national champion beat Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) and Belgium's Jonas Vangenechten (Lotto Belisol). Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) finished fourth and was the first Flemish rider, so took the unofficial Flemish champion's jersey.
It was Demare's 10th win of the 2014 season but his first since winning the French national title. He rode the Tour de France but failed to make an impact, with his best result third place in sprints to Lille and St-Etienne.
The 192km race was expected to end in a sprint but surprisingly Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) opted not to wait for the finish and was part of the 13-rider break that shaped much of the race. Greipel seemed to be testing his form before next week's World Championships in Ponferrada.
The attack forced a consistent chase by Trek Factory Racing and Garmin-Sharp but the break stayed away almost until the finish. Olivier Le Gac (FDJ.fr) tried several attacks from the breakaway and even Grepiel tried his hand in the final kilometres. He was caught with the red kit in sight and Demare and FDJ.fr took over for the sprint.
Many of the riders in action will also ride the Grote Prijs Impanis-Van Petegem on Saturday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (FRA) FDJ.fr
|4:12:25
|2
|Luka Mezgec (SLO) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|Jonas Vangenechten (BEL) Lotto Belisol
|4
|Michael Van Staeyen (BEL) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Danny Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (NED) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Joeri Stallaert (BEL) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|8
|Adrien Petit (FRA) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Yoeri Havik (NED) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|10
|Tom Van Asbroeck (BEL) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Roy Jans (BEL) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Nicolas Vereecken (BEL) Verandas Willems
|13
|Robin Stenuit (BEL) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|14
|Jelle Mannaerts (BEL) Verandas Willems
|15
|Emiel Vermeulen (BEL) Team 3M
|16
|Benjamin Verraes (BEL) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
|17
|Nicola Testi (ITA) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|Laurens De Vreese (BEL) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|19
|Dylan Groenewegen (NED) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|20
|Dex Groen (NED) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|21
|Antoine Demoitie (BEL) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|22
|Raymond Kreder (NED) Garmin Sharp
|23
|Jarl Salomein (BEL) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|24
|Steele Von Hoff (AUS) Garmin Sharp
|25
|Niels Reynvoet (BEL) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
|26
|Kobus Hereijgers (NED) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|27
|Alexander Maes (BEL) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|28
|Johnny Hoogerland (NED) Androni Giocattoli
|29
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (BEL) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|30
|Joren Segers (BEL) Team 3M
|31
|Kris Boeckmans (BEL) Lotto Belisol
|32
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (NOR) Team Joker
|33
|Jan Dieteren (GER) Team Stölting
|34
|Darijus Dzervus (LTU) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|35
|Philip Lindau (SWE) Team Joker
|36
|Nikolay Trusov (RUS) Tinkoff-Saxo
|37
|Anthony Turgis (FRA) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Max Walscheid (GER) Team Stölting
|39
|Edwig Cammaerts (BEL) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Kristoffer Skjerping (NOR) Team Joker
|41
|Kevin Verwaest (BEL) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|42
|Rob Ruijgh (NED) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|43
|Gregory Franckaert (BEL) Team 3M
|44
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (DEN) Riwal Cycling Team
|45
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (LTU) Team 3M
|46
|Michal Kolár (SVK) Tinkoff-Saxo
|47
|Jan Oelerich (GER) Team Stölting
|48
|Dylan Kowalski (FRA) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Gorik Gardeyn (BEL) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|50
|Niels De Rooze (BEL) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
|51
|Jay Mccarthy (AUS) Tinkoff-Saxo
|52
|Mickael Delage (FRA) FDJ.fr
|53
|Thomas De Troch (BEL) Verandas Willems
|54
|Odd Christian Eiking (NOR) Team Joker
|55
|Anders Skaarseth (NOR) Team Joker
|56
|Angelo De Clercq (BEL) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
|57
|Jack Wilson (IRL) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:00:13
|58
|Bob Schoonbroodt (NED) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|59
|Dirk Finders (GER) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
|60
|Adriaan Aas Stien (NOR) Team Joker
|61
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (DEN) Riwal Cycling Team
|62
|Jens Debusschere (BEL) Lotto Belisol
|63
|Sam Lennertz (BEL) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|64
|Lander Seynaeve (BEL) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|65
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Garmin Sharp
|66
|Joren Touquet (BEL) Verandas Willems
|67
|Gianni Bossuyt (BEL) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|68
|Quentin Bertholet (BEL) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|69
|Thomas Koep (GER) Team Stölting
|70
|Mark Mcnally (GBR) An Post - Chain Reaction
|71
|Frédéric Amorison (BEL) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|72
|Ivan Rovny (RUS) Tinkoff-Saxo
|73
|Robin Venneman (BEL) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
|74
|Nick Nuyens (BEL) Garmin Sharp
|75
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (BEL) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|76
|Clement Chevrier (FRA)
|77
|Jonas Rickaert (BEL) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|78
|Thomas Dekker (NED) Garmin Sharp
|79
|Karsten Kroon (NED) Tinkoff-Saxo
|80
|Jonathan Dufrasne (BEL) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|81
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (COL) Tinkoff-Saxo
|82
|Silvio Herklotz (GER) Team Stölting
|83
|Michael Morkov (DEN) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:20
|84
|Loic Pestiaux (BEL) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|85
|Kevin Van Staeyen (BEL) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:25
|86
|Kurt Geysen (BEL) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:27
|87
|Zico Waeytens (BEL) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:30
|88
|Boy Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:32
|89
|Dries De Bondt (BEL) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
|90
|Sébastien Chavanel (FRA) FDJ.fr
|91
|Tom Veelers (NED) Team Giant-Shimano
|92
|Tosh Van Der Sande (BEL) Lotto Belisol
|93
|Marcel Sieberg (GER) Lotto Belisol
|94
|Tom Stamsnijder (NED) Team Giant-Shimano
|95
|Stéphane Poulhies (FRA) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:39
|96
|Gert Dockx (BEL) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:53
|97
|Bert De Backer (BEL) Team Giant-Shimano
|98
|Cyril Lemoine (FRA) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|99
|Grégory Rast (SUI) Trek Factory Racing
|100
|Alexander Cools (BEL) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:00:57
|101
|Martin Herbæk Grøn (DEN) Riwal Cycling Team
|102
|Marco Bandiera (ITA) Androni Giocattoli
|103
|Marc Sarreau (FRA) FDJ.fr
|104
|Conor Dunne (IRL) An Post - Chain Reaction
|105
|Niels Vandyck (BEL) Verandas Willems
|106
|Nico Sijmens (BEL) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|107
|Wesley Kreder (NED) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|108
|André Greipel (GER) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:45
|109
|Matti Breschel (DEN) Tinkoff-Saxo
|110
|Phil Bauhaus (GER) Team Stölting
|111
|Fraser Gough (NZL) Team 3M
|112
|Stijn Steels (BEL) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|113
|Florian Senechal (FRA) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|114
|Anthony Geslin (FRA) FDJ.fr
|115
|Olivier Le Gac (FRA) FDJ.fr
|0:02:20
|116
|Laurent Van Den Bak (BEL) An Post - Chain Reaction
|0:02:55
|117
|Frederique Robert (BEL) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|118
|Marco Frapporti (ITA) Androni Giocattoli
|119
|Wouter Mol (NED) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:04:10
|120
|Kevin Hulsmans (BEL) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|121
|Lorenzo Manzin (FRA) FDJ.fr
|0:05:10
|122
|Michael Goolaerts (BEL) Verandas Willems
|123
|Fabio Silvestre (POR) Trek Factory Racing
|124
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (FRA) FDJ.fr
|0:05:25
|125
|Matteo Di Serafino (ITA) Androni Giocattoli
|126
|Tim Van Speybroeck (BEL) Team 3M
|127
|Mikkel Mortensen (DEN) Riwal Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kenny De Haes (BEL) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Jonas Ahlstrand (SWE) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Brian Bulgac (NED) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Cheng Ji (CHN) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Stijn Devolder (BEL) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Laurent Didier (LUX) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Calvin Watson (AUS) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Lachlan David Morton (AUS) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (ITA) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Angelo Raffaele (ITA) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Julien Fouchard (FRA) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Moreno De Pauw (BEL) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|James Vanlandschoot (BEL) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Martin Herbæk Grøn (DEN) Riwal Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kevin Claeys (BEL) An Post - Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Glenn O'shea (AUS) An Post - Chain Reaction
|DNF
|Christoph Pfingsten (GER) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|DNF
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (NED) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|DNF
|Coen Vermeltfoort (NED) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|DNF
|Jonathan Breyne (BEL) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kaspar Larsen Schjonnemann (DEN) Riwal Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alex Rasmussen (DEN) Riwal Cycling Team
|DNF
|Truls Engen Korsaeth (NOR) Team Joker
|DNF
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (NOR) Team Joker
|DNF
|Markus Eichler (GER) Team Stölting
|DNF
|Jonas Tenbrock (GER) Team Stölting
|DNF
|Tom Devriendt (BEL) Team 3M
|DNF
|Christophe Sleurs (BEL) Team 3M
|DNF
|Alphonse Vermote (BEL) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Louis Convens (BEL) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Florent Mottet (BEL) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNS
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (NED) Cyclingteam De Rijke
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy