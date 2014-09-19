Arnaud Démare (FDJ) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Arnaud Démare took advantage of a high-speed lead out from his FDJ.fr teammates to win the Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen - the Championship of Flanders in Koolskamp.

The French national champion beat Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) and Belgium's Jonas Vangenechten (Lotto Belisol). Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) finished fourth and was the first Flemish rider, so took the unofficial Flemish champion's jersey.

It was Demare's 10th win of the 2014 season but his first since winning the French national title. He rode the Tour de France but failed to make an impact, with his best result third place in sprints to Lille and St-Etienne.

The 192km race was expected to end in a sprint but surprisingly Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) opted not to wait for the finish and was part of the 13-rider break that shaped much of the race. Greipel seemed to be testing his form before next week's World Championships in Ponferrada.

The attack forced a consistent chase by Trek Factory Racing and Garmin-Sharp but the break stayed away almost until the finish. Olivier Le Gac (FDJ.fr) tried several attacks from the breakaway and even Grepiel tried his hand in the final kilometres. He was caught with the red kit in sight and Demare and FDJ.fr took over for the sprint.

Many of the riders in action will also ride the Grote Prijs Impanis-Van Petegem on Saturday.

