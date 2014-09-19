Trending

Demare strikes at the Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen

Arnaud Démare (FDJ)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Arnaud Démare took advantage of a high-speed lead out from his FDJ.fr teammates to win the Kampioenschap van Vlaanderen - the Championship of Flanders in Koolskamp.

The French national champion beat Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) and Belgium's Jonas Vangenechten (Lotto Belisol). Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) finished fourth and was the first Flemish rider, so took the unofficial Flemish champion's jersey.

It was Demare's 10th win of the 2014 season but his first since winning the French national title. He rode the Tour de France but failed to make an impact, with his best result third place in sprints to Lille and St-Etienne.

The 192km race was expected to end in a sprint but surprisingly Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) opted not to wait for the finish and was part of the 13-rider break that shaped much of the race. Greipel seemed to be testing his form before next week's World Championships in Ponferrada.

The attack forced a consistent chase by Trek Factory Racing and Garmin-Sharp but the break stayed away almost until the finish. Olivier Le Gac (FDJ.fr) tried several attacks from the breakaway and even Grepiel tried his hand in the final kilometres. He was caught with the red kit in sight and Demare and FDJ.fr took over for the sprint.

Many of the riders in action will also ride the Grote Prijs Impanis-Van Petegem on Saturday.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (FRA) FDJ.fr4:12:25
2Luka Mezgec (SLO) Team Giant-Shimano
3Jonas Vangenechten (BEL) Lotto Belisol
4Michael Van Staeyen (BEL) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Danny Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory Racing
6Kenny Robert Van Hummel (NED) Androni Giocattoli
7Joeri Stallaert (BEL) Veranclassic - Doltcini
8Adrien Petit (FRA) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Yoeri Havik (NED) Cyclingteam De Rijke
10Tom Van Asbroeck (BEL) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Roy Jans (BEL) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Nicolas Vereecken (BEL) Verandas Willems
13Robin Stenuit (BEL) Wallonie - Bruxelles
14Jelle Mannaerts (BEL) Verandas Willems
15Emiel Vermeulen (BEL) Team 3M
16Benjamin Verraes (BEL) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
17Nicola Testi (ITA) Androni Giocattoli
18Laurens De Vreese (BEL) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
19Dylan Groenewegen (NED) Cyclingteam De Rijke
20Dex Groen (NED) Cyclingteam De Rijke
21Antoine Demoitie (BEL) Wallonie - Bruxelles
22Raymond Kreder (NED) Garmin Sharp
23Jarl Salomein (BEL) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Steele Von Hoff (AUS) Garmin Sharp
25Niels Reynvoet (BEL) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
26Kobus Hereijgers (NED) Cyclingteam De Rijke
27Alexander Maes (BEL) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
28Johnny Hoogerland (NED) Androni Giocattoli
29Francesco Van Coppernolle (BEL) Veranclassic - Doltcini
30Joren Segers (BEL) Team 3M
31Kris Boeckmans (BEL) Lotto Belisol
32Vegard Robinson Bugge (NOR) Team Joker
33Jan Dieteren (GER) Team Stölting
34Darijus Dzervus (LTU) Veranclassic - Doltcini
35Philip Lindau (SWE) Team Joker
36Nikolay Trusov (RUS) Tinkoff-Saxo
37Anthony Turgis (FRA) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Max Walscheid (GER) Team Stölting
39Edwig Cammaerts (BEL) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Kristoffer Skjerping (NOR) Team Joker
41Kevin Verwaest (BEL) Veranclassic - Doltcini
42Rob Ruijgh (NED) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
43Gregory Franckaert (BEL) Team 3M
44Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (DEN) Riwal Cycling Team
45Egidijus Juodvalkis (LTU) Team 3M
46Michal Kolár (SVK) Tinkoff-Saxo
47Jan Oelerich (GER) Team Stölting
48Dylan Kowalski (FRA) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Gorik Gardeyn (BEL) Veranclassic - Doltcini
50Niels De Rooze (BEL) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
51Jay Mccarthy (AUS) Tinkoff-Saxo
52Mickael Delage (FRA) FDJ.fr
53Thomas De Troch (BEL) Verandas Willems
54Odd Christian Eiking (NOR) Team Joker
55Anders Skaarseth (NOR) Team Joker
56Angelo De Clercq (BEL) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
57Jack Wilson (IRL) An Post - Chain Reaction0:00:13
58Bob Schoonbroodt (NED) Veranclassic - Doltcini
59Dirk Finders (GER) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
60Adriaan Aas Stien (NOR) Team Joker
61Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (DEN) Riwal Cycling Team
62Jens Debusschere (BEL) Lotto Belisol
63Sam Lennertz (BEL) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
64Lander Seynaeve (BEL) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
65Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) Garmin Sharp
66Joren Touquet (BEL) Verandas Willems
67Gianni Bossuyt (BEL) Veranclassic - Doltcini
68Quentin Bertholet (BEL) Wallonie - Bruxelles
69Thomas Koep (GER) Team Stölting
70Mark Mcnally (GBR) An Post - Chain Reaction
71Frédéric Amorison (BEL) Wallonie - Bruxelles
72Ivan Rovny (RUS) Tinkoff-Saxo
73Robin Venneman (BEL) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
74Nick Nuyens (BEL) Garmin Sharp
75Kenneth Van Bilsen (BEL) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
76Clement Chevrier (FRA)
77Jonas Rickaert (BEL) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
78Thomas Dekker (NED) Garmin Sharp
79Karsten Kroon (NED) Tinkoff-Saxo
80Jonathan Dufrasne (BEL) Wallonie - Bruxelles
81Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (COL) Tinkoff-Saxo
82Silvio Herklotz (GER) Team Stölting
83Michael Morkov (DEN) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:20
84Loic Pestiaux (BEL) Wallonie - Bruxelles
85Kevin Van Staeyen (BEL) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:25
86Kurt Geysen (BEL) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:27
87Zico Waeytens (BEL) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:30
88Boy Van Poppel (NED) Trek Factory Racing0:00:32
89Dries De Bondt (BEL) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
90Sébastien Chavanel (FRA) FDJ.fr
91Tom Veelers (NED) Team Giant-Shimano
92Tosh Van Der Sande (BEL) Lotto Belisol
93Marcel Sieberg (GER) Lotto Belisol
94Tom Stamsnijder (NED) Team Giant-Shimano
95Stéphane Poulhies (FRA) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:39
96Gert Dockx (BEL) Lotto Belisol0:00:53
97Bert De Backer (BEL) Team Giant-Shimano
98Cyril Lemoine (FRA) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Grégory Rast (SUI) Trek Factory Racing
100Alexander Cools (BEL) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:00:57
101Martin Herbæk Grøn (DEN) Riwal Cycling Team
102Marco Bandiera (ITA) Androni Giocattoli
103Marc Sarreau (FRA) FDJ.fr
104Conor Dunne (IRL) An Post - Chain Reaction
105Niels Vandyck (BEL) Verandas Willems
106Nico Sijmens (BEL) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
107Wesley Kreder (NED) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
108André Greipel (GER) Lotto Belisol0:01:45
109Matti Breschel (DEN) Tinkoff-Saxo
110Phil Bauhaus (GER) Team Stölting
111Fraser Gough (NZL) Team 3M
112Stijn Steels (BEL) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
113Florian Senechal (FRA) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
114Anthony Geslin (FRA) FDJ.fr
115Olivier Le Gac (FRA) FDJ.fr0:02:20
116Laurent Van Den Bak (BEL) An Post - Chain Reaction0:02:55
117Frederique Robert (BEL) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
118Marco Frapporti (ITA) Androni Giocattoli
119Wouter Mol (NED) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:04:10
120Kevin Hulsmans (BEL) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
121Lorenzo Manzin (FRA) FDJ.fr0:05:10
122Michael Goolaerts (BEL) Verandas Willems
123Fabio Silvestre (POR) Trek Factory Racing
124Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (FRA) FDJ.fr0:05:25
125Matteo Di Serafino (ITA) Androni Giocattoli
126Tim Van Speybroeck (BEL) Team 3M
127Mikkel Mortensen (DEN) Riwal Cycling Team
DNFKenny De Haes (BEL) Lotto Belisol
DNFJonas Ahlstrand (SWE) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFBrian Bulgac (NED) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFCheng Ji (CHN) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFStijn Devolder (BEL) Trek Factory Racing
DNFLaurent Didier (LUX) Trek Factory Racing
DNFCalvin Watson (AUS) Trek Factory Racing
DNFLachlan David Morton (AUS) Garmin Sharp
DNFTiziano Dall'antonia (ITA) Androni Giocattoli
DNFAngelo Raffaele (ITA) Androni Giocattoli
DNFJulien Fouchard (FRA) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFMoreno De Pauw (BEL) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJames Vanlandschoot (BEL) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFMartin Herbæk Grøn (DEN) Riwal Cycling Team
DNFKevin Claeys (BEL) An Post - Chain Reaction
DNFGlenn O'shea (AUS) An Post - Chain Reaction
DNFChristoph Pfingsten (GER) Cyclingteam De Rijke
DNFRonan Van Zandbeek (NED) Cyclingteam De Rijke
DNFCoen Vermeltfoort (NED) Cyclingteam De Rijke
DNFJonathan Breyne (BEL) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
DNFKaspar Larsen Schjonnemann (DEN) Riwal Cycling Team
DNFAlex Rasmussen (DEN) Riwal Cycling Team
DNFTruls Engen Korsaeth (NOR) Team Joker
DNFJo Kogstad Ringheim (NOR) Team Joker
DNFMarkus Eichler (GER) Team Stölting
DNFJonas Tenbrock (GER) Team Stölting
DNFTom Devriendt (BEL) Team 3M
DNFChristophe Sleurs (BEL) Team 3M
DNFAlphonse Vermote (BEL) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNFLouis Convens (BEL) Verandas Willems
DNFFlorent Mottet (BEL) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNSSjoerd Kouwenhoven (NED) Cyclingteam De Rijke

