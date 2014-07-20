Tour de France shorts: Devenyns out, Demare’s rest stop

Image 1 of 3 Dries Devenyns (Giant-Shimano) congratulates Kittel on stage win 3 for 2014 (Image credit: ASO/B. Bade) Image 2 of 3 Arnaud Démare (FDJ) at the press conference (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Frank and Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) ride side-by-side during stage 1 in Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Giant-Shimano loses Devenyns

Dries Devenyns of Giant-Shimano crashed out of the Tour de France Saturday. The Belgian was taken to hospital in Gap to have his serious injuries treated. He said that he hit a stone on the road on the descent of the Izoard, which caused him to crash into a wall.

"Dries suffered a brain concussion, for which he will have to stay in hospital for observation. He also has a minor collapsed lung, and will receive conservative treatment for both that and a fracture of the right shoulder blade – at this point surgery is not indicated for either problem. Dries also has an AC joint luxation, a dislocation of the joint between the collarbone and the shoulder blade," team doctor Nando Liem said.

Demare's van visit

Nature called and French national champion Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr) had no choice but to answer. Unfortunately for him it was more than a "pull off to the side of the road for a minute" situation, and he had to search for a solution.

The many camper vans parked alongside the road offered that solution. He pulled over, asked permission, and disappeared inside, where he is said to have stayed ten minutes. He re-emerged smiling and took off with a teammate who had waited.

The team later issued a statement saying that he was suffering from intestinal problems.

Papa Schleck sure his sons will continue on

Johny Schleck is confident that sons Fränk and Andy will find a team for the coming years. Both riders are out of contract with Trek after this season.

"Andy and Fränk are not concerned about their future. Why should they? They have already achieved a lot in their careers and they would like to ride next year in a good team. They should not ride at a lower level like a Pro-Continental team or something. Then it would be better if they stopped cycling," he said, according to Sporza.be.

"Fränk would like to ride in the Olympic Games (2016) and Andy even longer. I am confident that, with their records, they will find a team. Andy has not had an easy time of it, with injuries and crashes. That true, but he will come back. That's for sure."