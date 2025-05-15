Recommended reading

A first week breakaway in the Giro d'Italia? Not a good idea says breakaway legend Thomas de Gendt – sit tight for later success

In his latest column, the Belgian explains the perils of first week breakaways, and takes a trip down memory lane to his last ever pro road win, in Naples in the 2022 Giro d'Italia

Thomas De Gendt took his last Grand Tour stage win in Naples in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

We're into the first week of the Giro d'Italia and we're fast approaching Naples, where I took my last ever road-racing win in the 2022 edition of the race. There's a strong leader at the top of the GC classification and the overall contenders are all waiting for the tougher stages, so for much of the rest of the peloton the big question is: what are my chances in the breakaways?

To tell the truth, though, I never was keen on getting into breaks in the first week of a Grand Tour. I only did if I was going for something like the mountains classification or if there was a really, really good chance of success. Which, normally, there wasn't.

