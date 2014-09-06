Greipel wins Brussels Cycling Classic
German rider out-sprints Viviani and Demare
Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) repeated his win in the Brussels Cycling Classic, easily winning the mass sprint ahead of Elia Viviani (Cannondale) and Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr).
Teams NetApp-Endura and FDJ led the way in the last few kilometers, but they were unable to stop Greipel from taking his 14th season win.
"The race was pretty relaxed and I felt fine," Greipel said. "At the end we made it hard with Lars Bak who attacked. The team performed well. The guys put me in the front with about twenty kilometers to go. With Marcel Sieberg and Tony Gallopin I had two riders to set me up for the sprint. We had talked how to handle it, because there was headwind from 1500 up to 700 meters to go. It would be best if we came from the back, to have shelter."
A group of six dominated much of the race: Christophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Antonio Parrinello (Androni Giacattoli), Clement Koretzky (Bretagne-Seche), Matteo Rabottini (Neri Sottoli), Jan Gyselinck (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), and Tom Derniers (Wallonne-Bruxelles). They made a determined effort and had a lead of up to nearly six minutes. But they were caught some 60km to go, and further escape attempts were unsuccessful.
With 42km to go, Kenneth Van Bilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen) jumped, followed by Lars Bak (Lotto Belisol), Bjorn Thurau (Europcar) and Jasper De Buyst (Topsport Vlaanderen). They never had much of a lead, and with 30km to go, Bak was alone in front.
But he too was caught only nine kilometers later, and further attempts were failed as well, setting up the expected mass sprint.
"It worked out really well," Greipel added. "I was happy that Tony made such a good lead-out and I could finish it off. It's great to win this race for the second year in a row. This victory is good for the confidence."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|4:41:02
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Andrew Fenn (Gbr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|9
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|12
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|14
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|19
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|22
|Oliver Naesen (Bel)
|23
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|24
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|27
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|28
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|29
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|30
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|31
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|32
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|33
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|34
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|36
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|37
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Hayden Roulston (Nzl) Trek Factory Racing
|39
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|41
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:00:13
|42
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|43
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:17
|44
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:21
|45
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:23
|47
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|48
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|0:00:26
|49
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
|51
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|52
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|53
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|54
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:30
|55
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:31
|56
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|57
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|58
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|59
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|61
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|62
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|63
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|64
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:37
|65
|Alexander Krieger (Ger)
|0:00:39
|66
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:46
|67
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|68
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|69
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|70
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|71
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|72
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|73
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|74
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|75
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:55
|76
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|77
|Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|78
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:01:09
|79
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|80
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:11
|81
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|82
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|83
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|84
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|85
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|86
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|87
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|88
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|89
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|92
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura
|93
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|94
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|95
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|96
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
|97
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|98
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|99
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|100
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|101
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|102
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|104
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|105
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|106
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|107
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|108
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|109
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:22
|110
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:26
|111
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:33
|112
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:38
|113
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:01:43
|114
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:01:44
|115
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:10
|116
|Grégory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing
|117
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|118
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|120
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|121
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|122
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:26
|123
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Erick Rowsell (Gbr) Team Netapp - Endura
|125
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura
|126
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|127
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|128
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|129
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|130
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:03:18
|131
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|132
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|133
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|134
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|135
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|136
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:03:43
|137
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:26
|138
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|139
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|140
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
