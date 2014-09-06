Trending

Greipel wins Brussels Cycling Classic

German rider out-sprints Viviani and Demare

Image 1 of 36

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins Brussels Cycling Classic

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins Brussels Cycling Classic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 36

The podium celebrates

The podium celebrates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 36

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) was third today

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) was third today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 36

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) steps onto the podium

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) steps onto the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 36

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) congratulates Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) on the win

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) congratulates Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) on the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 36

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) walking with Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol)

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) walking with Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 36

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) post-race

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) post-race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 36

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) gets a hug from Lars Bak

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) gets a hug from Lars Bak
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 36

Lars Bak congratulates teammate Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol)

Lars Bak congratulates teammate Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 36

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) walks onto the podium

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) walks onto the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 36

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) waves to the crowd

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) waves to the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 36

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) on the top step of the podium along with Elia Viviani (left) and Arnaud Démare (right)

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) on the top step of the podium along with Elia Viviani (left) and Arnaud Démare (right)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 36

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) is kissed by the podium hostesses

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) is kissed by the podium hostesses
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 36

Elia Viviani (Cannondale). Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol)and Arnaud Démare (FDJ) all wave from the podium

Elia Viviani (Cannondale). Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol)and Arnaud Démare (FDJ) all wave from the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 36

The podium of Elia Viviani (Cannondale). Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol)and Arnaud Démare (FDJ)

The podium of Elia Viviani (Cannondale). Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol)and Arnaud Démare (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 36

The podium raises their bouquets in celebration

The podium raises their bouquets in celebration
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 36

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) with his boquet

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) with his boquet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 36

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) adjusts his jersey before the podium celebration

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) adjusts his jersey before the podium celebration
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 36

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) gets escorted to the podium

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) gets escorted to the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 36

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) after winning the race

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) after winning the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 36

Sébastien Delfosse (Wallonie-Bruxelles) about to corner

Sébastien Delfosse (Wallonie-Bruxelles) about to corner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 36

Sébastien Delfosse (Wallonie-Bruxelles) leads the breakaway through a corner

Sébastien Delfosse (Wallonie-Bruxelles) leads the breakaway through a corner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 36

Sébastien Delfosse (Wallonie-Bruxelles) was active in the breakaway

Sébastien Delfosse (Wallonie-Bruxelles) was active in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 36

Laurens De Vreese (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) setting the tempo

Laurens De Vreese (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) setting the tempo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 36

Omega Pharma-Quick Step duo Stijn Vandenbergh and Gert Steegmans

Omega Pharma-Quick Step duo Stijn Vandenbergh and Gert Steegmans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 36

Andy Fenn (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) was sixth today

Andy Fenn (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) was sixth today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 36

Andy Fenn (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) in the bunch

Andy Fenn (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 36

Stijn Devolder (Trek)

Stijn Devolder (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 36

What it looks when Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) wins a race from 20th wheel

What it looks when Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) wins a race from 20th wheel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 36

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) is pumped with his win

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) is pumped with his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 36

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) gets the win ahead of Elia Viviani (Cannondale)

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) gets the win ahead of Elia Viviani (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 36

1st place goes to Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol)

1st place goes to Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 36

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) and Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) duel for the win

Elia Viviani (Cannondale) and Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) duel for the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 36

The riders had to contend with a slight rise in the final hundred meters of the race

The riders had to contend with a slight rise in the final hundred meters of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 36

Greipel wins Brussel Cycling Classic

Greipel wins Brussel Cycling Classic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 36

Brussels Cycling Classic podium

Brussels Cycling Classic podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) repeated his win in the Brussels Cycling Classic, easily winning the mass sprint ahead of Elia Viviani (Cannondale) and Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr).

Teams NetApp-Endura and FDJ led the way in the last few kilometers, but they were unable to stop Greipel from taking his 14th season win.

"The race was pretty relaxed and I felt fine," Greipel said. "At the end we made it hard with Lars Bak who attacked. The team performed well. The guys put me in the front with about twenty kilometers to go. With Marcel Sieberg and Tony Gallopin I had two riders to set me up for the sprint. We had talked how to handle it, because there was headwind from 1500 up to 700 meters to go. It would be best if we came from the back, to have shelter."

A group of six dominated much of the race: Christophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Antonio Parrinello (Androni Giacattoli), Clement Koretzky (Bretagne-Seche), Matteo Rabottini (Neri Sottoli), Jan Gyselinck (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), and Tom Derniers (Wallonne-Bruxelles). They made a determined effort and had a lead of up to nearly six minutes. But they were caught some 60km to go, and further escape attempts were unsuccessful.

With 42km to go, Kenneth Van Bilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen) jumped, followed by Lars Bak (Lotto Belisol), Bjorn Thurau (Europcar) and Jasper De Buyst (Topsport Vlaanderen). They never had much of a lead, and with 30km to go, Bak was alone in front.

But he too was caught only nine kilometers later, and further attempts were failed as well, setting up the expected mass sprint.

"It worked out really well," Greipel added. "I was happy that Tony made such a good lead-out and I could finish it off. It's great to win this race for the second year in a row. This victory is good for the confidence."

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol4:41:02
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
4Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Andrew Fenn (Gbr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
8Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
9Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
12Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
13Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
14Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
16Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
17Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
18Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
19Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
22Oliver Naesen (Bel)
23Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
24Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
25Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
26Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
27Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
28Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
29Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
30Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
31Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
32Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
33Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
34Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
35Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
36Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
37Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Hayden Roulston (Nzl) Trek Factory Racing
39Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
40Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:00:13
42Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
43Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:17
44Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:00:21
45Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Romain Cardis (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:23
47Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
48Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement0:00:26
49Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
50Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
51Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
52Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
53Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
54Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:30
55Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli0:00:31
56Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
57Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
58Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
59Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
61Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
62Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
63Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
64Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:37
65Alexander Krieger (Ger)0:00:39
66Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:46
67Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
68Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
69Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:49
70Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
71William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
72Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
73Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
74Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
75Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:55
76Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
77Pierre-Luc Perrichon (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
78Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:01:09
79Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
80David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:11
81Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Esp) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
82Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
83Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
84Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
85Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
86Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
87Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
88Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
89Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
91Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
92Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura
93Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
94Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
95Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
96Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
97Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
98Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
99Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
100Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
101Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
102Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
103Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
104Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
105Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
106Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:15
107Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
108Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
109Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:22
110Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:26
111Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:33
112Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:01:38
113Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:01:43
114Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:01:44
115Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:10
116Grégory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing
117Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
118Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
119Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
120Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
121Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
122Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:26
123Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
124Erick Rowsell (Gbr) Team Netapp - Endura
125Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura
126Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
127Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
128Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
129Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
130Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:03:18
131Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
132Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
133Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
134Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
135Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
136Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:03:43
137Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:04:26
138Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
139Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
140Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFDmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFDavide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFJarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
DNFAndrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo

 

Latest on Cyclingnews