Trending

Murphy, Stephens win Joe Martin Stage Race titles

Haedo and Wilborne claim final day criterium wins

Image 1 of 17

The jersey winners, best young rider Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing), overall winner John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) and Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)

The jersey winners, best young rider Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing), overall winner John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) and Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Image 2 of 17

Orgullo Antioqueño won the team classification

Orgullo Antioqueño won the team classification
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Image 3 of 17

The podium and final jersey winners on the stage

The podium and final jersey winners on the stage
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Image 4 of 17

The top three from stage four

The top three from stage four
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Image 5 of 17

Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) celebrates victory

Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) celebrates victory
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Image 6 of 17

And the men are off for the final stage

And the men are off for the final stage
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Image 7 of 17

The men are ready to start the fourth stage

The men are ready to start the fourth stage
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Image 8 of 17

The jersey wearers shake hands on the start line

The jersey wearers shake hands on the start line
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Image 9 of 17

Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman) started the day in yellow

Gregory Brenes (Jamis Hagens Berman) started the day in yellow
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Image 10 of 17

The best women's team was UnitedHealthcare

The best women's team was UnitedHealthcare
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Image 11 of 17

The women's jersey winners

The women's jersey winners
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Image 12 of 17

Best young rider Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare), overall winner Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco-SVB) and points winner Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)

Best young rider Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare), overall winner Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco-SVB) and points winner Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Image 13 of 17

The final podium of overall winner Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco-SVB), runner up Scotti Wilborne (Unitedhealthcare) and Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good) in third , in fourth Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) and in fifth, Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare)

The final podium of overall winner Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco-SVB), runner up Scotti Wilborne (Unitedhealthcare) and Amber Neben (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good) in third , in fourth Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) and in fifth, Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Image 14 of 17

It was UnitedHealthcare in the first fourplcaes on the final stage with Scotti Wilborne claiming the victory ahead of Ruth Winder and Coryn Rivera in third

It was UnitedHealthcare in the first fourplcaes on the final stage with Scotti Wilborne claiming the victory ahead of Ruth Winder and Coryn Rivera in third
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Image 15 of 17

The women's fourth and final stage gets underway

The women's fourth and final stage gets underway
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Image 16 of 17

Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco-SVB) pretty in the leader's pink jersey

Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco-SVB) pretty in the leader's pink jersey
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Image 17 of 17

Fayetteville was the host of the fourth stage

Fayetteville was the host of the fourth stage
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)

John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) and Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) won the overall titles in their respective fields at the Joe Martin Stage Race on Sunday. The four-stage event, which is the second round of the National Racing Calendar and a UCI 2.2 event, concluded with criteriums in downtown Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Sebastian Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) won the men's criterium in a sprint ahead of Ty Magner (Hincapie Racing) and Murphy. The trio distanced themselves by three seconds to the next group on the short climb to the finish line. Another split of six seconds opened further back in the field, catching behind the previous day's race leader Gregory Brenes (Jamis-Hagens Berman), who had led the overall for the first three stages.

Brenes had started the criterium only six seconds ahead of Murphy, thus losing the overall race to the American. Robinson Chalapud (Orgullo Antioqueño) finished in third place overall.

UnitedHealthcare continued their winning ways with a four-rider sweep of the stage 4 women's criterium. Scotti Wilborne took the stage win ahead of her teammate Ruth Winder, while Coryn Rivera and Alexis Ryan finished 10 seconds back.

Stephens started the day with a 13-second lead over Amber Neben (Visit Dallas p/b Noise). She finished the final stage safely in the field in sixth place to win the overall title.

Wilborne jumped ahead of Neben to take second in the overall classification, with Neben finishing third overall.

 

Full Results

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home1:23:01
2Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing
3John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
4Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:03
5Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing
6Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
7Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U230:00:06
8Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing
9Robinson Chalapud (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
10Sebastian Tamayo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
11Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
12Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
13Diego Sandoval (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
14Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
15Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop
16Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling
17Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño0:00:10
18Juan David Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
19Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:12
20Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
21Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
22Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling
23Chris Winn (Aus) GS CIAO Cycling
24Cristian Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
25Tim Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team
26Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
27Taylor Sheldon (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
28Josh Yeaton (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
29Kennett Peterson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
30Jordan Cheyne (Can) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
31Emerson Oronte (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
32Skyler Mackey (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
33Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
34Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
35Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
36Michael Sheehan (USA) Elbowz Racing
37Mauricio Ortega (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
38Efren Ortega (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
39Michael Burleigh (USA) GS CIAO Cycling0:00:21
40Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
41Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing
42Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
43Dan Gardner (USA) Astellas Cycling
44Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing
45Garrett M Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
46Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing
47Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing
48Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing
49Oscar Sanchez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
50Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
51Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
52David Winston (USA) Lupus Racing Team
53Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Cycling Team0:00:28
54Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
55Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
56Curtis White (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
57Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling
58Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
59Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
60Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:40
61Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
62Benjamin Jacques Maynes (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
63Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing0:00:43
64Owen Shott (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:00:50
65Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano0:00:52
66Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
67David Lombardo (USA) Hagens Berman U23
68Connor Brown (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
69Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:06
70Grant Koontz (USA) Bissell ABG Giant0:01:08
71Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
72Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop0:01:10
73Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
74Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:18
75David Williams (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
76Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling0:01:40
77Alexandre Darville (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team0:01:41
78Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes0:01:44
79Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team0:01:57
80Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes0:02:08
81Bryan Gomez (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
82Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:12
83Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:18
84Rolly Weaver (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
85Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:26
86Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:02:56
87Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:06
88Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:12
89Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:20
90Isaac Howe (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes0:03:30
91Justin Stanley (USA) Elbowz Racing0:03:32
92Charlie Hough (USA) Hincapie Racing0:03:34
93Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U230:03:38
94Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:03:49
95Cory Williams (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:03:58
96Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Cycling Team0:04:23
97Kristopher Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop0:06:24
98Josh Johnson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U230:08:19
99Gregory Capelle (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
100Dan Lam (USA) Bissell ABG Giant0:09:15
101Fredd Matute (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:10:24
102Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development
103Jake Silverberg (USA) Astellas Cycling0:11:53
OTLDaragh Campbell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development
DNSOrlando Garibay (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
DNSNigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNSClay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling
DNFCarson Miller (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
DNFWalter Trillini (Arg) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
DNFZachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
DNFShane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
DNFTom Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFAndres Diaz (Col) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
DNFHunter Grove (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
DNFRicky Morales-Ortiz (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
DNFAgustin Franco Font (PuR) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
DNFFabio Calabria (Aus) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
DNFDrew Christopher (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
DNFDemis Aleman (Arg) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
DNFAndres Alzate Escoba (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
DNFGriffin Easter (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
DNFAustin Vincent (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
DNFChristopher Meacham (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
DNFShawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team
DNFNathan Elliott (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNFTravis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNFRyan Macdonald (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNFGeorge Simpson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
DNFStefan Rothe (Ger) Elbowz Racing
DNFMicah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
DNFCorey Davis (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
DNFAnthony Canevari (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
DNFPatrick Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
DNFAndrew Dahlheim (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
DNFBrais Dacal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk Development

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9:42:41
2Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:06
3Robinson Chalapud (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño0:00:07
4Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing0:00:08
5Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U230:00:12
6Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:15
7Sebastian Tamayo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño0:00:22
8Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing
9Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano0:00:28
10Cristian Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño0:00:29
11Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:31
12Tim Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team
13Juan David Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño0:00:33
14Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:00:34
15Emerson Oronte (USA) GS CIAO Cycling0:00:37
16Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling
17Mauricio Ortega (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño0:00:38
18Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:39
19Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:41
20Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing0:00:42
21Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:43
22Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing0:00:46
23Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop0:00:49
24Oscar Sanchez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
25Chris Winn (Aus) GS CIAO Cycling0:00:50
26Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
27Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U230:00:53
28Taylor Sheldon (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U230:00:55
29Jordan Cheyne (Can) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:00:56
30Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing0:00:58
31Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:00:59
32Garrett M Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:01:01
33Michael Burleigh (USA) GS CIAO Cycling0:01:04
34Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
35Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
36Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
37Michael Sheehan (USA) Elbowz Racing0:01:12
38Benjamin Jacques Maynes (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:01:13
39David Winston (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:16
40Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
41Josh Yeaton (USA) GS CIAO Cycling0:01:18
42Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:21
43Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling0:01:25
44Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing0:01:26
45Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing
46Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:01:28
47Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:32
48Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling
49Diego Sandoval (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:01:49
50Owen Shott (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:01:50
51Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Cycling Team0:01:51
52Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano0:01:53
53Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing0:01:54
54Connor Brown (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U230:02:03
55Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:04
56Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
57Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:02:17
58Efren Ortega (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:02:20
59David Lombardo (USA) Hagens Berman U230:02:22
60Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Bissell ABG Giant0:02:29
61Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling0:02:32
62Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes0:02:57
63Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Cycling Team0:03:02
64Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:17
65Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes0:03:48
66Charlie Hough (USA) Hincapie Racing0:04:19
67Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:32
68Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:19
69Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:05:24
70Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:06:42
71David Williams (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:07:24
72Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:07:39
73Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:09:21
74Curtis White (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:11:29
75Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U230:11:34
76Dan Gardner (USA) Astellas Cycling0:11:41
77Bryan Gomez (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes0:11:47
78Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:11:52
79Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing0:11:55
80Skyler Mackey (USA) Elevate Cycling Team0:12:14
81Grant Koontz (USA) Bissell ABG Giant0:12:26
82Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:12:50
83Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team0:13:06
84Rolly Weaver (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:13:43
85Alexandre Darville (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team0:13:46
86Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:13:50
87Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:13:58
88Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:14:13
89Isaac Howe (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes0:14:58
90Justin Stanley (USA) Elbowz Racing0:15:11
91Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Cycling Team0:15:35
92Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U230:15:54
93Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:18:51
94Gregory Capelle (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:20:09
95Kristopher Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop0:20:26
96Fredd Matute (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:21:57
97Kennett Peterson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling0:24:28
98Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:24:44
99Cory Williams (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:26:53
100Dan Lam (USA) Bissell ABG Giant0:28:17
101Jake Silverberg (USA) Astellas Cycling0:31:47
102Josh Johnson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U230:34:28

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:50:44
2Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare
3Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:00:13
4Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare
5Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:15
6Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
7Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
8Mandy Heintz (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
9Diana Carolina Penuela (Col) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team0:00:18
10Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
11Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare
12Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
13Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
14Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
15Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare
16Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:00:23
17Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
18Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
19Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking0:00:26
20Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare0:00:34
21Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:00:41
22Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
23Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
24Nina Laughlin (USA) Painpathways0:00:46
25Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB0:00:48
26Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:00:51
27Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-SVB0:00:58
28Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco-SVB0:01:12
29Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco-SVB0:01:35
30Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:02:35
31Kathryn Hunter (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
32Serika Mitchell Guluma (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
33Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis0:02:38
34Lenore Pipes (Gua) Painpathways
35Claudia Veronica Balderas (Mex) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
36Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking0:02:41
37Lindsay Fox (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
38Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco-SVB
39Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
40Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
41Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB0:02:47
42Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:03:37
43Meghan Korol (USA) Painpathways
44Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
45Starla Teddergreen (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
46Ashlyn Woods (USA) Painpathways
47Jessica Prinner (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
48Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
49Flora Yan (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team0:03:54
50Kelly Catlin (USA) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
51Morgan Brown (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking0:04:14
52Irena Ossola (Ita) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
53Andrea Thomas (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
54Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
55Annie Usher (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
56Ana Milena Fagua (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
57Katherine Shields (USA) Painpathways
58Alicia Allen-Buerger (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing0:05:04
59Sierra Siebenlist (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching
60Daphne Karagianis (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching
61Carrie Cartmill (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
62Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
63Alexandra Burton (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
64Yenny Lorena Colmnares (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
65Korina Huizar (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:05:38
66Tess Senty (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
67Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
68Talia Ayelen Aguirre (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
69Genevieve Krahn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
70Antonella Lilia Leonardi (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
71Megan Gray (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
DNFCari Higgins (USA) Unitedhealthcare
DNFAnika Todd (Can) Team Tibco-SVB
DNFMichelle Khare (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
DNFChristy Keely (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
DNFLucianne Conklin (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
DNFAnina Blankenship (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching
DNFDebora Noelia Haedo (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
DNFKarla Gendler (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
DNFStacy Westbrook (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
DNFClaudia Patricia Buitrago (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones

Final women's general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-SVB5:56:01
2Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:00:13
3Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:00:16
4Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:22
5Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:00:24
6Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare
7Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare0:00:26
8Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:00:37
9Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare0:00:54
10Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:00:57
11Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
12Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare0:00:59
13Mandy Heintz (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing0:01:15
14Diana Carolina Penuela (Col) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team0:01:17
15Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:01:18
16Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:01:21
17Nina Laughlin (USA) Painpathways0:01:47
18Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:01:49
19Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB0:02:08
20Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:02:23
21Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:02:24
22Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:25
23Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:49
24Serika Mitchell Guluma (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones0:03:18
25Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco-SVB0:03:25
26Kathryn Hunter (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:03:37
27Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
28Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking0:03:48
29Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:54
30Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking0:03:56
31Claudia Veronica Balderas (Mex) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:04:06
32Lenore Pipes (Gua) Painpathways0:04:34
33Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:04:54
34Kelly Catlin (USA) Boyaca Raza de Campeones0:05:17
35Yenny Lorena Colmnares (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones0:05:50
36Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking0:06:03
37Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:06:36
38Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:07:11
39Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis0:07:23
40Annie Usher (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio0:08:11
41Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:08:17
42Andrea Thomas (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team0:08:50
43Ana Milena Fagua (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones0:10:30
44Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:16:05
45Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt0:16:23
46Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-SVB0:17:39
47Jessica Prinner (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking0:17:43
48Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco-SVB0:18:04
49Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB0:18:39
50Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team0:19:47
51Flora Yan (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team0:19:51
52Ashlyn Woods (USA) Painpathways0:20:25
53Meghan Korol (USA) Painpathways0:20:34
54Starla Teddergreen (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing0:21:03
55Carrie Cartmill (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:21:05
56Katherine Shields (USA) Painpathways0:21:24
57Morgan Brown (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking0:21:31
58Alicia Allen-Buerger (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing0:21:47
59Daphne Karagianis (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching0:21:48
60Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis0:22:32
61Antonella Lilia Leonardi (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis0:22:42
62Tess Senty (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt0:23:08
63Lindsay Fox (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio0:28:17
64Irena Ossola (Ita) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing0:30:47
65Sierra Siebenlist (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching0:30:53
66Genevieve Krahn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:31:03
67Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
68Megan Gray (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio0:31:33
69Talia Ayelen Aguirre (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis0:32:25
70Korina Huizar (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:39:49
71Alexandra Burton (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio0:41:30

 

Latest on Cyclingnews