John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) and Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) won the overall titles in their respective fields at the Joe Martin Stage Race on Sunday. The four-stage event, which is the second round of the National Racing Calendar and a UCI 2.2 event, concluded with criteriums in downtown Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Sebastian Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) won the men's criterium in a sprint ahead of Ty Magner (Hincapie Racing) and Murphy. The trio distanced themselves by three seconds to the next group on the short climb to the finish line. Another split of six seconds opened further back in the field, catching behind the previous day's race leader Gregory Brenes (Jamis-Hagens Berman), who had led the overall for the first three stages.

Brenes had started the criterium only six seconds ahead of Murphy, thus losing the overall race to the American. Robinson Chalapud (Orgullo Antioqueño) finished in third place overall.

UnitedHealthcare continued their winning ways with a four-rider sweep of the stage 4 women's criterium. Scotti Wilborne took the stage win ahead of her teammate Ruth Winder, while Coryn Rivera and Alexis Ryan finished 10 seconds back.

Stephens started the day with a 13-second lead over Amber Neben (Visit Dallas p/b Noise). She finished the final stage safely in the field in sixth place to win the overall title.

Wilborne jumped ahead of Neben to take second in the overall classification, with Neben finishing third overall.

Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 1:23:01 2 Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing 3 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:03 5 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing 6 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23 0:00:06 8 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing 9 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 10 Sebastian Tamayo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 11 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 12 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 13 Diego Sandoval (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 14 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano 15 Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop 16 Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling 17 Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 0:00:10 18 Juan David Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 19 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:12 20 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 21 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 22 Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling 23 Chris Winn (Aus) GS CIAO Cycling 24 Cristian Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 25 Tim Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team 26 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 27 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 28 Josh Yeaton (USA) GS CIAO Cycling 29 Kennett Peterson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling 30 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 31 Emerson Oronte (USA) GS CIAO Cycling 32 Skyler Mackey (USA) Elevate Cycling Team 33 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 34 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 35 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 36 Michael Sheehan (USA) Elbowz Racing 37 Mauricio Ortega (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 38 Efren Ortega (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 39 Michael Burleigh (USA) GS CIAO Cycling 0:00:21 40 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Cycling Team 41 Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing 42 Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 43 Dan Gardner (USA) Astellas Cycling 44 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing 45 Garrett M Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 46 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing 47 Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing 48 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing 49 Oscar Sanchez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 50 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 51 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 52 David Winston (USA) Lupus Racing Team 53 Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Cycling Team 0:00:28 54 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 55 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 56 Curtis White (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 57 Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling 58 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 59 Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 60 Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:40 61 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 62 Benjamin Jacques Maynes (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 63 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing 0:00:43 64 Owen Shott (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:00:50 65 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano 0:00:52 66 Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 67 David Lombardo (USA) Hagens Berman U23 68 Connor Brown (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 69 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:06 70 Grant Koontz (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 0:01:08 71 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 72 Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop 0:01:10 73 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 74 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:18 75 David Williams (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 76 Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling 0:01:40 77 Alexandre Darville (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 0:01:41 78 Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 0:01:44 79 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 0:01:57 80 Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 0:02:08 81 Bryan Gomez (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 82 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:12 83 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:18 84 Rolly Weaver (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 85 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:26 86 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:02:56 87 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:06 88 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:12 89 Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:20 90 Isaac Howe (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 0:03:30 91 Justin Stanley (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:03:32 92 Charlie Hough (USA) Hincapie Racing 0:03:34 93 Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 0:03:38 94 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:03:49 95 Cory Williams (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:03:58 96 Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Cycling Team 0:04:23 97 Kristopher Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 0:06:24 98 Josh Johnson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 0:08:19 99 Gregory Capelle (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 100 Dan Lam (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 0:09:15 101 Fredd Matute (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:10:24 102 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development 103 Jake Silverberg (USA) Astellas Cycling 0:11:53 OTL Daragh Campbell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development DNS Orlando Garibay (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team DNS Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling DNS Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling DNF Carson Miller (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home DNF Walter Trillini (Arg) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home DNF Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop DNF Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop DNF Tom Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Andres Diaz (Col) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team DNF Hunter Grove (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team DNF Ricky Morales-Ortiz (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team DNF Agustin Franco Font (PuR) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team DNF Fabio Calabria (Aus) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes DNF Drew Christopher (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes DNF Demis Aleman (Arg) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes DNF Andres Alzate Escoba (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes DNF Griffin Easter (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team DNF Austin Vincent (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team DNF Christopher Meacham (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team DNF Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team DNF Nathan Elliott (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team DNF Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team DNF Ryan Macdonald (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team DNF George Simpson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling DNF Stefan Rothe (Ger) Elbowz Racing DNF Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 DNF Corey Davis (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching DNF Anthony Canevari (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano DNF Patrick Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano DNF Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano DNF Brais Dacal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk Development

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9:42:41 2 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:00:06 3 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 0:00:07 4 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing 0:00:08 5 Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23 0:00:12 6 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:15 7 Sebastian Tamayo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 0:00:22 8 Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing 9 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano 0:00:28 10 Cristian Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 0:00:29 11 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:31 12 Tim Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team 13 Juan David Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 0:00:33 14 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:00:34 15 Emerson Oronte (USA) GS CIAO Cycling 0:00:37 16 Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling 17 Mauricio Ortega (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 0:00:38 18 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:39 19 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:41 20 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing 0:00:42 21 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:00:43 22 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing 0:00:46 23 Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop 0:00:49 24 Oscar Sanchez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 25 Chris Winn (Aus) GS CIAO Cycling 0:00:50 26 Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 27 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 0:00:53 28 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 0:00:55 29 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:00:56 30 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:00:58 31 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:00:59 32 Garrett M Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:01:01 33 Michael Burleigh (USA) GS CIAO Cycling 0:01:04 34 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 35 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 36 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 37 Michael Sheehan (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:01:12 38 Benjamin Jacques Maynes (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:01:13 39 David Winston (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:01:16 40 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 41 Josh Yeaton (USA) GS CIAO Cycling 0:01:18 42 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:21 43 Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling 0:01:25 44 Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:01:26 45 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing 46 Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:01:28 47 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:32 48 Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling 49 Diego Sandoval (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:01:49 50 Owen Shott (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:01:50 51 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Cycling Team 0:01:51 52 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano 0:01:53 53 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing 0:01:54 54 Connor Brown (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 0:02:03 55 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:04 56 Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop 57 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:02:17 58 Efren Ortega (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:02:20 59 David Lombardo (USA) Hagens Berman U23 0:02:22 60 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 0:02:29 61 Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling 0:02:32 62 Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 0:02:57 63 Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Cycling Team 0:03:02 64 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:17 65 Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 0:03:48 66 Charlie Hough (USA) Hincapie Racing 0:04:19 67 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:32 68 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:19 69 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:05:24 70 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:06:42 71 David Williams (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:07:24 72 Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:07:39 73 Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:09:21 74 Curtis White (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:11:29 75 Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 0:11:34 76 Dan Gardner (USA) Astellas Cycling 0:11:41 77 Bryan Gomez (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 0:11:47 78 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:11:52 79 Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing 0:11:55 80 Skyler Mackey (USA) Elevate Cycling Team 0:12:14 81 Grant Koontz (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 0:12:26 82 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:12:50 83 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 0:13:06 84 Rolly Weaver (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:13:43 85 Alexandre Darville (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 0:13:46 86 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:13:50 87 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:13:58 88 Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:14:13 89 Isaac Howe (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 0:14:58 90 Justin Stanley (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:15:11 91 Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Cycling Team 0:15:35 92 Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 0:15:54 93 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:18:51 94 Gregory Capelle (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:20:09 95 Kristopher Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 0:20:26 96 Fredd Matute (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:21:57 97 Kennett Peterson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling 0:24:28 98 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:24:44 99 Cory Williams (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:26:53 100 Dan Lam (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 0:28:17 101 Jake Silverberg (USA) Astellas Cycling 0:31:47 102 Josh Johnson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 0:34:28

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:50:44 2 Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare 3 Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:00:13 4 Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare 5 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:15 6 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-SVB 7 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 8 Mandy Heintz (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 9 Diana Carolina Penuela (Col) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team 0:00:18 10 Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 11 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare 12 Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 13 Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 14 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 15 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare 16 Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:00:23 17 Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 18 Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 19 Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking 0:00:26 20 Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare 0:00:34 21 Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:00:41 22 Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 23 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 24 Nina Laughlin (USA) Painpathways 0:00:46 25 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB 0:00:48 26 Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:00:51 27 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-SVB 0:00:58 28 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco-SVB 0:01:12 29 Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco-SVB 0:01:35 30 Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 0:02:35 31 Kathryn Hunter (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 32 Serika Mitchell Guluma (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones 33 Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 0:02:38 34 Lenore Pipes (Gua) Painpathways 35 Claudia Veronica Balderas (Mex) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 36 Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking 0:02:41 37 Lindsay Fox (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio 38 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco-SVB 39 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 40 Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 41 Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB 0:02:47 42 Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:03:37 43 Meghan Korol (USA) Painpathways 44 Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking 45 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 46 Ashlyn Woods (USA) Painpathways 47 Jessica Prinner (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking 48 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt 49 Flora Yan (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team 0:03:54 50 Kelly Catlin (USA) Boyaca Raza de Campeones 51 Morgan Brown (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking 0:04:14 52 Irena Ossola (Ita) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 53 Andrea Thomas (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team 54 Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team 55 Annie Usher (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio 56 Ana Milena Fagua (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones 57 Katherine Shields (USA) Painpathways 58 Alicia Allen-Buerger (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 0:05:04 59 Sierra Siebenlist (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching 60 Daphne Karagianis (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching 61 Carrie Cartmill (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 62 Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 63 Alexandra Burton (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio 64 Yenny Lorena Colmnares (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones 65 Korina Huizar (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:05:38 66 Tess Senty (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt 67 Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 68 Talia Ayelen Aguirre (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 69 Genevieve Krahn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 70 Antonella Lilia Leonardi (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 71 Megan Gray (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio DNF Cari Higgins (USA) Unitedhealthcare DNF Anika Todd (Can) Team Tibco-SVB DNF Michelle Khare (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental DNF Christy Keely (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing DNF Lucianne Conklin (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt DNF Anina Blankenship (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching DNF Debora Noelia Haedo (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis DNF Karla Gendler (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team DNF Stacy Westbrook (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio DNF Claudia Patricia Buitrago (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones