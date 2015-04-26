Murphy, Stephens win Joe Martin Stage Race titles
Haedo and Wilborne claim final day criterium wins
Stage 4: Fayetteville -
John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) and Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) won the overall titles in their respective fields at the Joe Martin Stage Race on Sunday. The four-stage event, which is the second round of the National Racing Calendar and a UCI 2.2 event, concluded with criteriums in downtown Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Sebastian Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) won the men's criterium in a sprint ahead of Ty Magner (Hincapie Racing) and Murphy. The trio distanced themselves by three seconds to the next group on the short climb to the finish line. Another split of six seconds opened further back in the field, catching behind the previous day's race leader Gregory Brenes (Jamis-Hagens Berman), who had led the overall for the first three stages.
Brenes had started the criterium only six seconds ahead of Murphy, thus losing the overall race to the American. Robinson Chalapud (Orgullo Antioqueño) finished in third place overall.
UnitedHealthcare continued their winning ways with a four-rider sweep of the stage 4 women's criterium. Scotti Wilborne took the stage win ahead of her teammate Ruth Winder, while Coryn Rivera and Alexis Ryan finished 10 seconds back.
Stephens started the day with a 13-second lead over Amber Neben (Visit Dallas p/b Noise). She finished the final stage safely in the field in sixth place to win the overall title.
Wilborne jumped ahead of Neben to take second in the overall classification, with Neben finishing third overall.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|1:23:01
|2
|Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing
|3
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:03
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing
|6
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23
|0:00:06
|8
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing
|9
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|10
|Sebastian Tamayo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|11
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|12
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|13
|Diego Sandoval (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
|15
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop
|16
|Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling
|17
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|0:00:10
|18
|Juan David Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|19
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|20
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|21
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|22
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling
|23
|Chris Winn (Aus) GS CIAO Cycling
|24
|Cristian Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|25
|Tim Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|26
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|27
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|28
|Josh Yeaton (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
|29
|Kennett Peterson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
|30
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|31
|Emerson Oronte (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
|32
|Skyler Mackey (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|33
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|34
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|35
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Elbowz Racing
|37
|Mauricio Ortega (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|38
|Efren Ortega (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Michael Burleigh (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
|0:00:21
|40
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|41
|Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing
|42
|Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|43
|Dan Gardner (USA) Astellas Cycling
|44
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing
|45
|Garrett M Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing
|47
|Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing
|48
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing
|49
|Oscar Sanchez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|50
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|51
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|52
|David Winston (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|53
|Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|54
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|55
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|56
|Curtis White (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|57
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling
|58
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|59
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|60
|Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:40
|61
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|62
|Benjamin Jacques Maynes (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|63
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing
|0:00:43
|64
|Owen Shott (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:00:50
|65
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
|0:00:52
|66
|Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|67
|David Lombardo (USA) Hagens Berman U23
|68
|Connor Brown (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|69
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:06
|70
|Grant Koontz (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:01:08
|71
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|72
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:01:10
|73
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:18
|75
|David Williams (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|76
|Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling
|0:01:40
|77
|Alexandre Darville (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|78
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|0:01:44
|79
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|80
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|0:02:08
|81
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|82
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:12
|83
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:18
|84
|Rolly Weaver (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|85
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:26
|86
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:56
|87
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:06
|88
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:12
|89
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:20
|90
|Isaac Howe (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|0:03:30
|91
|Justin Stanley (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:03:32
|92
|Charlie Hough (USA) Hincapie Racing
|0:03:34
|93
|Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23
|0:03:38
|94
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:03:49
|95
|Cory Williams (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:58
|96
|Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|0:04:23
|97
|Kristopher Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:06:24
|98
|Josh Johnson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|0:08:19
|99
|Gregory Capelle (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|100
|Dan Lam (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:09:15
|101
|Fredd Matute (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:10:24
|102
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|103
|Jake Silverberg (USA) Astellas Cycling
|0:11:53
|OTL
|Daragh Campbell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|DNS
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling
|DNF
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|DNF
|Walter Trillini (Arg) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|DNF
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|DNF
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
|DNF
|Tom Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Andres Diaz (Col) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Hunter Grove (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ricky Morales-Ortiz (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Agustin Franco Font (PuR) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|DNF
|Drew Christopher (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|DNF
|Demis Aleman (Arg) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|DNF
|Andres Alzate Escoba (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|DNF
|Griffin Easter (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|DNF
|Austin Vincent (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|DNF
|Christopher Meacham (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|DNF
|Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|DNF
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ryan Macdonald (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|George Simpson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
|DNF
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Elbowz Racing
|DNF
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|DNF
|Corey Davis (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|DNF
|Anthony Canevari (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
|DNF
|Patrick Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
|DNF
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
|DNF
|Brais Dacal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9:42:41
|2
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:00:06
|3
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|0:00:07
|4
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing
|0:00:08
|5
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23
|0:00:12
|6
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:15
|7
|Sebastian Tamayo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|0:00:22
|8
|Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing
|9
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
|0:00:28
|10
|Cristian Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|0:00:29
|11
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:31
|12
|Tim Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|13
|Juan David Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|0:00:33
|14
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:34
|15
|Emerson Oronte (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
|0:00:37
|16
|Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling
|17
|Mauricio Ortega (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|0:00:38
|18
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:39
|19
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:41
|20
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing
|0:00:42
|21
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:00:43
|22
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing
|0:00:46
|23
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:00:49
|24
|Oscar Sanchez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|25
|Chris Winn (Aus) GS CIAO Cycling
|0:00:50
|26
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|27
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|0:00:53
|28
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|0:00:55
|29
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:00:56
|30
|Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:00:58
|31
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|32
|Garrett M Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|33
|Michael Burleigh (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
|0:01:04
|34
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|35
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|36
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|37
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:01:12
|38
|Benjamin Jacques Maynes (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:01:13
|39
|David Winston (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:16
|40
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|41
|Josh Yeaton (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
|0:01:18
|42
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:21
|43
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling
|0:01:25
|44
|Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:01:26
|45
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing
|46
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:01:28
|47
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:32
|48
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling
|49
|Diego Sandoval (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|50
|Owen Shott (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:50
|51
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|52
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
|0:01:53
|53
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing
|0:01:54
|54
|Connor Brown (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|0:02:03
|55
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:04
|56
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|57
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|58
|Efren Ortega (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|59
|David Lombardo (USA) Hagens Berman U23
|0:02:22
|60
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:02:29
|61
|Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling
|0:02:32
|62
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|0:02:57
|63
|Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|64
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:17
|65
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|0:03:48
|66
|Charlie Hough (USA) Hincapie Racing
|0:04:19
|67
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:32
|68
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:19
|69
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:05:24
|70
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:06:42
|71
|David Williams (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:07:24
|72
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:07:39
|73
|Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:09:21
|74
|Curtis White (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:11:29
|75
|Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|0:11:34
|76
|Dan Gardner (USA) Astellas Cycling
|0:11:41
|77
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|0:11:47
|78
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:11:52
|79
|Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing
|0:11:55
|80
|Skyler Mackey (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|0:12:14
|81
|Grant Koontz (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:12:26
|82
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:50
|83
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|0:13:06
|84
|Rolly Weaver (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:13:43
|85
|Alexandre Darville (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|0:13:46
|86
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:13:50
|87
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:13:58
|88
|Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:14:13
|89
|Isaac Howe (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|0:14:58
|90
|Justin Stanley (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:15:11
|91
|Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|0:15:35
|92
|Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23
|0:15:54
|93
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:18:51
|94
|Gregory Capelle (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:20:09
|95
|Kristopher Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:20:26
|96
|Fredd Matute (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:21:57
|97
|Kennett Peterson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
|0:24:28
|98
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:24:44
|99
|Cory Williams (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:53
|100
|Dan Lam (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:28:17
|101
|Jake Silverberg (USA) Astellas Cycling
|0:31:47
|102
|Josh Johnson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|0:34:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:50:44
|2
|Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|3
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:13
|4
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|5
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:15
|6
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
|7
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|8
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|9
|Diana Carolina Penuela (Col) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|0:00:18
|10
|Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|11
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare
|12
|Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13
|Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|14
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|15
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare
|16
|Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:00:23
|17
|Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|18
|Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|19
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:00:26
|20
|Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:34
|21
|Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:00:41
|22
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|23
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|24
|Nina Laughlin (USA) Painpathways
|0:00:46
|25
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:00:48
|26
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:00:51
|27
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:00:58
|28
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:01:12
|29
|Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:01:35
|30
|Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:02:35
|31
|Kathryn Hunter (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|32
|Serika Mitchell Guluma (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|33
|Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|0:02:38
|34
|Lenore Pipes (Gua) Painpathways
|35
|Claudia Veronica Balderas (Mex) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|36
|Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:02:41
|37
|Lindsay Fox (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|38
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco-SVB
|39
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|40
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|41
|Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:02:47
|42
|Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:03:37
|43
|Meghan Korol (USA) Painpathways
|44
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|45
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|46
|Ashlyn Woods (USA) Painpathways
|47
|Jessica Prinner (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|48
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
|49
|Flora Yan (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|0:03:54
|50
|Kelly Catlin (USA) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|51
|Morgan Brown (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:04:14
|52
|Irena Ossola (Ita) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|53
|Andrea Thomas (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|54
|Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|55
|Annie Usher (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|56
|Ana Milena Fagua (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|57
|Katherine Shields (USA) Painpathways
|58
|Alicia Allen-Buerger (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|0:05:04
|59
|Sierra Siebenlist (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching
|60
|Daphne Karagianis (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching
|61
|Carrie Cartmill (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|62
|Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|63
|Alexandra Burton (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|64
|Yenny Lorena Colmnares (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|65
|Korina Huizar (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:05:38
|66
|Tess Senty (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
|67
|Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|68
|Talia Ayelen Aguirre (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|69
|Genevieve Krahn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|70
|Antonella Lilia Leonardi (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|71
|Megan Gray (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|DNF
|Cari Higgins (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|DNF
|Anika Todd (Can) Team Tibco-SVB
|DNF
|Michelle Khare (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|DNF
|Christy Keely (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|DNF
|Lucianne Conklin (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
|DNF
|Anina Blankenship (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching
|DNF
|Debora Noelia Haedo (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|DNF
|Karla Gendler (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|DNF
|Stacy Westbrook (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|DNF
|Claudia Patricia Buitrago (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
|5:56:01
|2
|Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:13
|3
|Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:00:16
|4
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:22
|5
|Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:24
|6
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|7
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:26
|8
|Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:00:37
|9
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:54
|10
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:00:57
|11
|Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:59
|13
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|0:01:15
|14
|Diana Carolina Penuela (Col) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|0:01:17
|15
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:01:18
|16
|Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:01:21
|17
|Nina Laughlin (USA) Painpathways
|0:01:47
|18
|Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:01:49
|19
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:02:08
|20
|Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:02:23
|21
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:02:24
|22
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:25
|23
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:49
|24
|Serika Mitchell Guluma (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|0:03:18
|25
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:03:25
|26
|Kathryn Hunter (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:03:37
|27
|Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
|28
|Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:03:48
|29
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:54
|30
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:03:56
|31
|Claudia Veronica Balderas (Mex) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:04:06
|32
|Lenore Pipes (Gua) Painpathways
|0:04:34
|33
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:04:54
|34
|Kelly Catlin (USA) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|0:05:17
|35
|Yenny Lorena Colmnares (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|0:05:50
|36
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:06:03
|37
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:06:36
|38
|Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:07:11
|39
|Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|0:07:23
|40
|Annie Usher (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|0:08:11
|41
|Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:08:17
|42
|Andrea Thomas (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|0:08:50
|43
|Ana Milena Fagua (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|0:10:30
|44
|Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:16:05
|45
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
|0:16:23
|46
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:17:39
|47
|Jessica Prinner (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:17:43
|48
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:18:04
|49
|Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:18:39
|50
|Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|0:19:47
|51
|Flora Yan (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|0:19:51
|52
|Ashlyn Woods (USA) Painpathways
|0:20:25
|53
|Meghan Korol (USA) Painpathways
|0:20:34
|54
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|0:21:03
|55
|Carrie Cartmill (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:21:05
|56
|Katherine Shields (USA) Painpathways
|0:21:24
|57
|Morgan Brown (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:21:31
|58
|Alicia Allen-Buerger (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|0:21:47
|59
|Daphne Karagianis (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching
|0:21:48
|60
|Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|0:22:32
|61
|Antonella Lilia Leonardi (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|0:22:42
|62
|Tess Senty (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
|0:23:08
|63
|Lindsay Fox (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|0:28:17
|64
|Irena Ossola (Ita) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|0:30:47
|65
|Sierra Siebenlist (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching
|0:30:53
|66
|Genevieve Krahn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:31:03
|67
|Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|68
|Megan Gray (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|0:31:33
|69
|Talia Ayelen Aguirre (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|0:32:25
|70
|Korina Huizar (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:39:49
|71
|Alexandra Burton (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|0:41:30
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of road, time-trial, gravel and cyclo-cross bikes
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy