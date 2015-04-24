Murphy, Kirchmann win stage 2 at Joe Martin
Brenes and Stephens hold onto leaders' jerseys
Stage 2: Fayetteville -
UnitedHealthcare's John Murphy won stage 2 of the Joe Martin Stage Race in Arkansas on Friday, beating Hincapie Racing's Ty Magner and Dion Smith to the line after the peloton caught a breakaway of six riders in the final kilometres. Stage 1 winner Gregory Brenes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) maintained his overall lead.
In the women's race, Leah Kirchmann (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) out-kicked UnitedHealthcare speedster Coryn Rivera for the stage 2 victory. The Canadian champion won from a group of about 30 riders after the catching a late solo breakaway by Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Bianchi). Overnight leader Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) finished inside the top 10 of the 94km road race to preserve her leader's jersey.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4:08:02
|2
|Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing
|3
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing
|4
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|5
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop
|6
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|7
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|9
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Canyon Bicycles -- Shimano
|10
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23
|11
|Charlie Hough (USA) Hincapie Racing
|12
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|13
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Elbowz Racing
|14
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|15
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|16
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|17
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing
|18
|Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling
|19
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles -- Shimano
|20
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|21
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|22
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|23
|Sebastian Tamayo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|24
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|25
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|26
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|27
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|28
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|29
|Tim Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|30
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|31
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|32
|Garrett M Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|33
|David Lombardo (USA) Hagens Berman U23
|34
|Diego Binatena (USA) Hagens Berman U23
|35
|Cristian Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|36
|Chris Winn (Aus) GS CIAO Cycling
|0:00:15
|37
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|38
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:17
|39
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|40
|Griffin Easter (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|41
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|42
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|43
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|44
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|45
|Isaac Howe (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|46
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling
|47
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|48
|Christopher Meacham (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|49
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles -- Shimano
|50
|Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing
|51
|Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|52
|Oscar Sanchez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|53
|Austin Vincent (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|54
|David Winston (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|55
|Hunter Grove (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Andres Diaz (Col) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling
|58
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|59
|Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|60
|Rolly Weaver (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|61
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|62
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing
|64
|Owen Shott (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|65
|Mauricio Ortega (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|66
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling
|67
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|68
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling
|69
|Patrick Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles -- Shimano
|70
|Connor Brown (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|71
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|72
|Grant Koontz (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|73
|Juan David Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|74
|Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Cycling Team
|75
|Benjamin Jacques Maynes (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|76
|Curtis White (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|77
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|78
|Efren Ortega (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|4:16:38
|2
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|0:00:01
|3
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing
|0:00:05
|4
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23
|0:00:07
|5
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:15
|6
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|7
|Sebastian Tamayo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|8
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|Cristian Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|0:00:17
|10
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:19
|11
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:22
|12
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles -- Shimano
|13
|Juan David Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|0:00:23
|14
|Emerson Oronte (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
|0:00:25
|15
|Tim Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|16
|Mauricio Ortega (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|0:00:26
|17
|Oscar Sanchez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|0:00:28
|18
|Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing
|19
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|20
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing
|0:00:29
|21
|Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling
|0:00:31
|22
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|23
|Benjamin Jacques Maynes (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:00:35
|24
|Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:00:37
|25
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:38
|26
|Chris Winn (Aus) GS CIAO Cycling
|27
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing
|28
|Garrett M Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|29
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|30
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:00:43
|31
|Michael Burleigh (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
|32
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|33
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing
|0:00:44
|34
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|35
|Charlie Hough (USA) Hincapie Racing
|0:00:45
|36
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|0:00:47
|37
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|39
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|40
|Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling
|0:00:52
|41
|Andres Diaz (Col) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|43
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|44
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:00:54
|45
|David Winston (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:55
|46
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|47
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Canyon Bicycles -- Shimano
|0:00:56
|48
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:58
|49
|Owen Shott (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:00
|50
|Hunter Grove (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Elbowz Racing
|52
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|53
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles -- Shimano
|54
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|55
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling
|0:01:02
|56
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|57
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:04
|58
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling
|59
|Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:01:05
|60
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing
|61
|Josh Yeaton (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
|0:01:06
|62
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|63
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:09
|65
|Connor Brown (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|0:01:11
|66
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling
|0:01:13
|67
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|68
|Diego Binatena (USA) Hagens Berman U23
|0:01:15
|69
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|70
|Jacob Arnold (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|71
|Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:21
|72
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|73
|Tom Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|74
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing
|4:16:43
|2
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23
|0:00:02
|3
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|4
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:23
|5
|Charlie Hough (USA) Hincapie Racing
|0:00:40
|6
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|7
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|8
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:53
|9
|Hunter Grove (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|10
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|11
|Connor Brown (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|0:01:06
|12
|Diego Binatena (USA) Hagens Berman U23
|0:01:10
|13
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|0:01:16
|14
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|0:01:17
|15
|Curtis White (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|16
|George Simpson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
|0:01:18
|17
|David Lombardo (USA) Hagens Berman U23
|0:01:25
|18
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|19
|Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|0:01:29
|20
|Dan Gardner (USA) Astellas Cycling
|21
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|22
|Grant Koontz (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:01:34
|23
|Austin Vincent (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|24
|Christopher Meacham (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|25
|Diego Sandoval (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|27
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:48
|28
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:51
|29
|Noah Granigan (USA) Hagens Berman U23
|0:01:53
|30
|Josh Johnson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|0:02:02
|31
|Alexandre Darville (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|32
|Ricky Morales-Ortiz (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|33
|Skyler Mackey (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|34
|Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23
|0:02:32
|35
|Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:03:03
|36
|Jake Silverberg (USA) Astellas Cycling
|0:03:15
|37
|Travis Monroe (USA) Canyon Bicycles -- Shimano
|0:05:18
|38
|Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:10:25
|39
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:10:35
|40
|Daragh Campbell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:10:45
|41
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:11:01
|42
|Cory Williams (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2:27:59
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|3
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|4
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|5
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
|6
|Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|7
|Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|8
|Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|9
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare
|10
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|11
|Nina Laughlin (USA) Painpathways
|12
|Diana Carolina Penuela (Col) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|13
|Lenore Pipes (Gua) Painpathways
|14
|Yenny Lorena Colmnares (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|15
|Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|16
|Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare
|17
|Serika Mitchell Guluma (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|18
|Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|19
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare
|20
|Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|21
|Kathryn Hunter (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:00:08
|22
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|23
|Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|24
|Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:00:14
|25
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB
|26
|Christy Keely (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|0:00:17
|27
|Kelly Catlin (USA) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|28
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:18
|29
|Claudia Veronica Balderas (Mex) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:00:24
|30
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|31
|Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|32
|Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|33
|Jessica Prinner (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:00:28
|34
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:00
|35
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:01:13
|36
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:01:28
|37
|Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:02:44
|38
|Kristie Nichols James (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
|39
|Lucianne Conklin (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
|40
|Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|41
|Daphne Karagianis (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching
|42
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|43
|Cari Higgins (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|44
|Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|45
|Flora Yan (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|46
|Anna Grace Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|47
|Stacy Westbrook (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|48
|Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB
|49
|Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|50
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|51
|Meghan Korol (USA) Painpathways
|52
|Ashlyn Woods (USA) Painpathways
|53
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|54
|Alicia Allen-Buerger (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|55
|Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|56
|Annie Usher (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|57
|Ana Milena Fagua (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|58
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
|59
|Katherine Shields (USA) Painpathways
|60
|Andrea Thomas (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|61
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|62
|Morgan Brown (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|63
|Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|64
|Antonella Lilia Leonardi (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|65
|Carrie Cartmill (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|66
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco-SVB
|67
|Annalisa Fish (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|0:02:53
|68
|Tess Senty (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
|0:02:55
|69
|Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:10:57
|70
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
|0:11:13
|71
|Talia Ayelen Aguirre (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|0:11:15
|72
|Claudia Patricia Buitrago (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|73
|Irena Ossola (Ita) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|0:11:17
|74
|Sierra Siebenlist (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching
|0:11:18
|75
|Debora Noelia Haedo (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|76
|Karla Gendler (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|0:11:21
|77
|Genevieve Krahn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|78
|Lindsay Fox (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
|2:37:52
|2
|Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:00:08
|3
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:18
|4
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:27
|5
|Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:00:29
|6
|Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:33
|7
|Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:39
|8
|Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|9
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:40
|10
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:41
|11
|Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:50
|12
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:00:52
|13
|Serika Mitchell Guluma (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|0:00:53
|14
|Yenny Lorena Colmnares (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|0:00:56
|15
|Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:01:03
|16
|Kathryn Hunter (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:01:07
|17
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|0:01:10
|18
|Diana Carolina Penuela (Col) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|19
|Nina Laughlin (USA) Painpathways
|0:01:11
|20
|Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:01:12
|21
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:18
|22
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:01:26
|23
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:01:27
|24
|Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:01:31
|25
|Claudia Veronica Balderas (Mex) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:01:33
|26
|Kelly Catlin (USA) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|27
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:01:43
|28
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:49
|29
|Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:01:52
|30
|Jessica Prinner (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:02:00
|31
|Lenore Pipes (Gua) Painpathways
|0:02:09
|32
|Christy Keely (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|0:02:12
|33
|Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
|34
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:13
|35
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:02:18
|36
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:02:24
|37
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:03:35
|38
|Ana Milena Fagua (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|0:03:44
|39
|Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:03:46
|40
|Annie Usher (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|0:04:02
|41
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|42
|Cari Higgins (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:04:26
|43
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:04:29
|44
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:04:36
|45
|Alicia Allen-Buerger (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|0:04:37
|46
|Daphne Karagianis (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching
|0:04:38
|47
|Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|0:04:39
|48
|Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:04:41
|49
|Andrea Thomas (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|50
|Ashlyn Woods (USA) Painpathways
|0:04:42
|51
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:04:46
|52
|Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:04:49
|53
|Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|0:04:50
|54
|Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|55
|Stacy Westbrook (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|0:04:51
|56
|Meghan Korol (USA) Painpathways
|57
|Antonella Lilia Leonardi (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|0:04:58
|58
|Anna Grace Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:04:59
|59
|Kristie Nichols James (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
|0:05:01
|60
|Flora Yan (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|0:05:03
|61
|Katherine Shields (USA) Painpathways
|0:05:04
|62
|Carrie Cartmill (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:05:07
|63
|Morgan Brown (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:05:11
|64
|Lucianne Conklin (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
|0:05:16
|65
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|0:05:20
|66
|Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|0:05:22
|67
|Annalisa Fish (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|68
|Tess Senty (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
|0:05:24
|69
|Anika Todd (Can) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:12:48
|70
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
|0:12:51
|71
|Genevieve Krahn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:13:19
|72
|Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|73
|Lindsay Fox (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|0:13:30
|74
|Sierra Siebenlist (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching
|0:13:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|2:38:31
|2
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:48
|3
|Kelly Catlin (USA) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|0:00:54
|4
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:10
|5
|Ashlyn Woods (USA) Painpathways
|0:04:03
|6
|Flora Yan (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|0:04:24
|7
|Katherine Shields (USA) Painpathways
|0:04:25
|8
|Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:12:40
|9
|Claudia Patricia Buitrago (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|0:13:22
