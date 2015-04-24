Image 1 of 10 Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) wins the Tour de Delta Women's UCI Race (Image credit: Greg Descantes) Image 2 of 10 Canadian road champion Leah Kirchmann (Optum) wins stage 2 (Image credit: Tom Ewart) Image 3 of 10 Gregory Brenes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) tops the overall podium (Image credit: Tom Ewart) Image 4 of 10 Gregory Brenes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) leads the Joe Martin Stage Race (Image credit: Tom Ewart) Image 5 of 10 Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) is in the pink leader's jersey (Image credit: Tom Ewart) Image 6 of 10 Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) leads the Joe Martin Stage Race (Image credit: Tom Ewart) Image 7 of 10 John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) wins stage 2 (Image credit: Lee McDaniel) Image 8 of 10 Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) leads Joe Martin Stage Race (Image credit: Lee McDaniel) Image 9 of 10 Gregory Brenes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) maintained his overall lead at the Joe Martin Stage Race (Image credit: Lee McDaniel) Image 10 of 10 United Healthcare rider, John Murphy wins the 2014 National Criterium Championship. (Image credit: David Gill)

UnitedHealthcare's John Murphy won stage 2 of the Joe Martin Stage Race in Arkansas on Friday, beating Hincapie Racing's Ty Magner and Dion Smith to the line after the peloton caught a breakaway of six riders in the final kilometres. Stage 1 winner Gregory Brenes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) maintained his overall lead.

In the women's race, Leah Kirchmann (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) out-kicked UnitedHealthcare speedster Coryn Rivera for the stage 2 victory. The Canadian champion won from a group of about 30 riders after the catching a late solo breakaway by Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Bianchi). Overnight leader Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) finished inside the top 10 of the 94km road race to preserve her leader's jersey.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4:08:02 2 Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing 3 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing 4 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 5 Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop 6 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 7 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 8 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Canyon Bicycles -­- Shimano 10 Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23 11 Charlie Hough (USA) Hincapie Racing 12 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 13 Michael Sheehan (USA) Elbowz Racing 14 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 15 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 16 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 17 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing 18 Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling 19 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles -­- Shimano 20 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 21 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 22 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 23 Sebastian Tamayo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 24 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 25 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 26 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:00:07 27 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:00:09 28 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 29 Tim Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team 30 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 31 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:12 32 Garrett M Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 33 David Lombardo (USA) Hagens Berman U23 34 Diego Binatena (USA) Hagens Berman U23 35 Cristian Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 36 Chris Winn (Aus) GS CIAO Cycling 0:00:15 37 Bryan Gomez (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 38 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:17 39 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 40 Griffin Easter (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 41 Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 42 Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 43 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 44 Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop 45 Isaac Howe (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 46 Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling 47 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 48 Christopher Meacham (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 49 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles -­- Shimano 50 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing 51 Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 52 Oscar Sanchez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 53 Austin Vincent (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 54 David Winston (USA) Lupus Racing Team 55 Hunter Grove (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 56 Andres Diaz (Col) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 57 Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling 58 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Cycling Team 59 Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Cycling Team 60 Rolly Weaver (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 61 Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 62 Nathan Elliott (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 63 Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing 64 Owen Shott (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 65 Mauricio Ortega (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 66 Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling 67 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 68 Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling 69 Patrick Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles -­- Shimano 70 Connor Brown (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 71 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 72 Grant Koontz (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 73 Juan David Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 74 Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Cycling Team 75 Benjamin Jacques Maynes (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 76 Curtis White (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 77 Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 78 Efren Ortega (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team

Men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 4:16:38 2 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 0:00:01 3 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing 0:00:05 4 Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23 0:00:07 5 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:15 6 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:16 7 Sebastian Tamayo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 8 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 Cristian Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 0:00:17 10 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:19 11 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:00:22 12 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles -­- Shimano 13 Juan David Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 0:00:23 14 Emerson Oronte (USA) GS CIAO Cycling 0:00:25 15 Tim Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team 16 Mauricio Ortega (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 0:00:26 17 Oscar Sanchez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 0:00:28 18 Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing 19 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 20 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing 0:00:29 21 Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling 0:00:31 22 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 23 Benjamin Jacques Maynes (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:00:35 24 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:00:37 25 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:38 26 Chris Winn (Aus) GS CIAO Cycling 27 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing 28 Garrett M Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:00:40 29 Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 30 Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop 0:00:43 31 Michael Burleigh (USA) GS CIAO Cycling 32 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 33 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing 0:00:44 34 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 35 Charlie Hough (USA) Hincapie Racing 0:00:45 36 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 0:00:47 37 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 38 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:00:50 39 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 40 Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling 0:00:52 41 Andres Diaz (Col) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 42 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 43 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 44 Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop 0:00:54 45 David Winston (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:00:55 46 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 47 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Canyon Bicycles -­- Shimano 0:00:56 48 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:58 49 Owen Shott (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:01:00 50 Hunter Grove (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 51 Michael Sheehan (USA) Elbowz Racing 52 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:01:01 53 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles -­- Shimano 54 Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 55 Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling 0:01:02 56 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 57 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:04 58 Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling 59 Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:01:05 60 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing 61 Josh Yeaton (USA) GS CIAO Cycling 0:01:06 62 Nathan Elliott (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:01:07 63 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 64 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:09 65 Connor Brown (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 0:01:11 66 Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling 0:01:13 67 Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 68 Diego Binatena (USA) Hagens Berman U23 0:01:15 69 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 70 Jacob Arnold (USA) Elevate Cycling Team 0:01:17 71 Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:01:21 72 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 73 Tom Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 74 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23

Men young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing 4:16:43 2 Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23 0:00:02 3 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:14 4 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:23 5 Charlie Hough (USA) Hincapie Racing 0:00:40 6 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:00:42 7 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:00:45 8 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:53 9 Hunter Grove (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:00:55 10 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:00:56 11 Connor Brown (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 0:01:06 12 Diego Binatena (USA) Hagens Berman U23 0:01:10 13 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 0:01:16 14 Bryan Gomez (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 0:01:17 15 Curtis White (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 16 George Simpson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling 0:01:18 17 David Lombardo (USA) Hagens Berman U23 0:01:25 18 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Cycling Team 19 Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 0:01:29 20 Dan Gardner (USA) Astellas Cycling 21 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:01:32 22 Grant Koontz (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 0:01:34 23 Austin Vincent (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 0:01:37 24 Christopher Meacham (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 0:01:38 25 Diego Sandoval (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 26 Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Cycling Team 0:01:44 27 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:48 28 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:01:51 29 Noah Granigan (USA) Hagens Berman U23 0:01:53 30 Josh Johnson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 0:02:02 31 Alexandre Darville (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 0:02:14 32 Ricky Morales-Ortiz (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:02:15 33 Skyler Mackey (USA) Elevate Cycling Team 0:02:18 34 Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 0:02:32 35 Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:03:03 36 Jake Silverberg (USA) Astellas Cycling 0:03:15 37 Travis Monroe (USA) Canyon Bicycles -­- Shimano 0:05:18 38 Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:10:25 39 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:10:35 40 Daragh Campbell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:10:45 41 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:11:01 42 Cory Williams (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:13:11

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 2:27:59 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare 3 Mandy Heintz (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 4 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 5 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-SVB 6 Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 7 Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 8 Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare 10 Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare 11 Nina Laughlin (USA) Painpathways 12 Diana Carolina Penuela (Col) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team 13 Lenore Pipes (Gua) Painpathways 14 Yenny Lorena Colmnares (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones 15 Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare 16 Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare 17 Serika Mitchell Guluma (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones 18 Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare 19 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare 20 Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 21 Kathryn Hunter (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:00:08 22 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 23 Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 24 Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco-SVB 0:00:14 25 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB 26 Christy Keely (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 0:00:17 27 Kelly Catlin (USA) Boyaca Raza de Campeones 28 Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:18 29 Claudia Veronica Balderas (Mex) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:00:24 30 Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 31 Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 32 Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking 33 Jessica Prinner (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking 0:00:28 34 Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:00 35 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco-SVB 0:01:13 36 Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking 0:01:28 37 Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:02:44 38 Kristie Nichols James (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt 39 Lucianne Conklin (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt 40 Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 41 Daphne Karagianis (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching 42 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 43 Cari Higgins (USA) Unitedhealthcare 44 Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team 45 Flora Yan (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team 46 Anna Grace Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 47 Stacy Westbrook (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio 48 Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB 49 Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 50 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 51 Meghan Korol (USA) Painpathways 52 Ashlyn Woods (USA) Painpathways 53 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 54 Alicia Allen-Buerger (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 55 Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 56 Annie Usher (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio 57 Ana Milena Fagua (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones 58 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-SVB 59 Katherine Shields (USA) Painpathways 60 Andrea Thomas (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team 61 Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking 62 Morgan Brown (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking 63 Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 64 Antonella Lilia Leonardi (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 65 Carrie Cartmill (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 66 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco-SVB 67 Annalisa Fish (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio 0:02:53 68 Tess Senty (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt 0:02:55 69 Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 0:10:57 70 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt 0:11:13 71 Talia Ayelen Aguirre (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 0:11:15 72 Claudia Patricia Buitrago (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones 73 Irena Ossola (Ita) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 0:11:17 74 Sierra Siebenlist (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching 0:11:18 75 Debora Noelia Haedo (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 76 Karla Gendler (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team 0:11:21 77 Genevieve Krahn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 78 Lindsay Fox (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio

Women general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-SVB 2:37:52 2 Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:00:08 3 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare 0:00:18 4 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:27 5 Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 0:00:29 6 Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare 0:00:33 7 Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:00:39 8 Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare 9 Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:00:40 10 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare 0:00:41 11 Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:50 12 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:00:52 13 Serika Mitchell Guluma (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones 0:00:53 14 Yenny Lorena Colmnares (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones 0:00:56 15 Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:01:03 16 Kathryn Hunter (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:01:07 17 Mandy Heintz (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 0:01:10 18 Diana Carolina Penuela (Col) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team 19 Nina Laughlin (USA) Painpathways 0:01:11 20 Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking 0:01:12 21 Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:18 22 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB 0:01:26 23 Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:01:27 24 Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:01:31 25 Claudia Veronica Balderas (Mex) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:01:33 26 Kelly Catlin (USA) Boyaca Raza de Campeones 27 Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:01:43 28 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:49 29 Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:01:52 30 Jessica Prinner (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking 0:02:00 31 Lenore Pipes (Gua) Painpathways 0:02:09 32 Christy Keely (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 0:02:12 33 Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco-SVB 34 Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:13 35 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco-SVB 0:02:18 36 Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking 0:02:24 37 Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking 0:03:35 38 Ana Milena Fagua (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones 0:03:44 39 Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB 0:03:46 40 Annie Usher (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio 0:04:02 41 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 42 Cari Higgins (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:04:26 43 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco-SVB 0:04:29 44 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-SVB 0:04:36 45 Alicia Allen-Buerger (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 0:04:37 46 Daphne Karagianis (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching 0:04:38 47 Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team 0:04:39 48 Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 0:04:41 49 Andrea Thomas (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team 50 Ashlyn Woods (USA) Painpathways 0:04:42 51 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:04:46 52 Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:04:49 53 Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 0:04:50 54 Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 55 Stacy Westbrook (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio 0:04:51 56 Meghan Korol (USA) Painpathways 57 Antonella Lilia Leonardi (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 0:04:58 58 Anna Grace Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:04:59 59 Kristie Nichols James (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt 0:05:01 60 Flora Yan (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team 0:05:03 61 Katherine Shields (USA) Painpathways 0:05:04 62 Carrie Cartmill (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 0:05:07 63 Morgan Brown (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking 0:05:11 64 Lucianne Conklin (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt 0:05:16 65 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 0:05:20 66 Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 0:05:22 67 Annalisa Fish (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio 68 Tess Senty (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt 0:05:24 69 Anika Todd (Can) Team Tibco-SVB 0:12:48 70 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt 0:12:51 71 Genevieve Krahn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 0:13:19 72 Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 73 Lindsay Fox (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio 0:13:30 74 Sierra Siebenlist (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching 0:13:43