Murphy, Kirchmann win stage 2 at Joe Martin

Brenes and Stephens hold onto leaders' jerseys

Image 1 of 10

Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) wins the Tour de Delta Women's UCI Race

Leah Kirchmann (Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies) wins the Tour de Delta Women's UCI Race
(Image credit: Greg Descantes)
Image 2 of 10

Canadian road champion Leah Kirchmann (Optum) wins stage 2

Canadian road champion Leah Kirchmann (Optum) wins stage 2
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Image 3 of 10

Gregory Brenes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) tops the overall podium

Gregory Brenes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) tops the overall podium
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Image 4 of 10

Gregory Brenes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) leads the Joe Martin Stage Race

Gregory Brenes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) leads the Joe Martin Stage Race
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Image 5 of 10

Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) is in the pink leader's jersey

Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) is in the pink leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Image 6 of 10

Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) leads the Joe Martin Stage Race

Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) leads the Joe Martin Stage Race
(Image credit: Tom Ewart)
Image 7 of 10

John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) wins stage 2

John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) wins stage 2
(Image credit: Lee McDaniel)
Image 8 of 10

Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) leads Joe Martin Stage Race

Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) leads Joe Martin Stage Race
(Image credit: Lee McDaniel)
Image 9 of 10

Gregory Brenes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) maintained his overall lead at the Joe Martin Stage Race

Gregory Brenes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) maintained his overall lead at the Joe Martin Stage Race
(Image credit: Lee McDaniel)
Image 10 of 10

United Healthcare rider, John Murphy wins the 2014 National Criterium Championship.

United Healthcare rider, John Murphy wins the 2014 National Criterium Championship.
(Image credit: David Gill)

UnitedHealthcare's John Murphy won stage 2 of the Joe Martin Stage Race in Arkansas on Friday, beating Hincapie Racing's Ty Magner and Dion Smith to the line after the peloton caught a breakaway of six riders in the final kilometres. Stage 1 winner Gregory Brenes (Jamis-Hagens Berman) maintained his overall lead.

In the women's race, Leah Kirchmann (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) out-kicked UnitedHealthcare speedster Coryn Rivera for the stage 2 victory. The Canadian champion won from a group of about 30 riders after the catching a late solo breakaway by Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Bianchi). Overnight leader Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) finished inside the top 10 of the 94km road race to preserve her leader's jersey.

 

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4:08:02
2Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing
3Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing
4Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
5Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop
6Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
7Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
8Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
9Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Canyon Bicycles -­- Shimano
10Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23
11Charlie Hough (USA) Hincapie Racing
12Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
13Michael Sheehan (USA) Elbowz Racing
14Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
15Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
16Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
17Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing
18Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling
19Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles -­- Shimano
20Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
21Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
22Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
23Sebastian Tamayo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
24Robinson Chalapud (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
25Fabio Calabria (Aus) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
26Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:00:07
27Orlando Garibay (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:00:09
28Taylor Sheldon (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
29Tim Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team
30Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
31Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:12
32Garrett M Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
33David Lombardo (USA) Hagens Berman U23
34Diego Binatena (USA) Hagens Berman U23
35Cristian Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
36Chris Winn (Aus) GS CIAO Cycling0:00:15
37Bryan Gomez (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
38Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:17
39Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
40Griffin Easter (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
41Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
42Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
43Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
44Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
45Isaac Howe (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
46Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling
47Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
48Christopher Meacham (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
49Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles -­- Shimano
50Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing
51Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
52Oscar Sanchez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
53Austin Vincent (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
54David Winston (USA) Lupus Racing Team
55Hunter Grove (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
56Andres Diaz (Col) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
57Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling
58Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
59Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
60Rolly Weaver (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
61Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
62Nathan Elliott (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
63Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing
64Owen Shott (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
65Mauricio Ortega (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
66Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling
67Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
68Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling
69Patrick Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles -­- Shimano
70Connor Brown (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
71Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
72Grant Koontz (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
73Juan David Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
74Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Cycling Team
75Benjamin Jacques Maynes (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
76Curtis White (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
77Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
78Efren Ortega (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team

Men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home4:16:38
2Robinson Chalapud (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño0:00:01
3Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing0:00:05
4Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U230:00:07
5Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:15
6Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:16
7Sebastian Tamayo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
8John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
9Cristian Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño0:00:17
10Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:19
11Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:00:22
12Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles -­- Shimano
13Juan David Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño0:00:23
14Emerson Oronte (USA) GS CIAO Cycling0:00:25
15Tim Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team
16Mauricio Ortega (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño0:00:26
17Oscar Sanchez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño0:00:28
18Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing
19Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
20Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing0:00:29
21Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling0:00:31
22Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
23Benjamin Jacques Maynes (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:35
24Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing0:00:37
25Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:38
26Chris Winn (Aus) GS CIAO Cycling
27Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing
28Garrett M Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:00:40
29Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
30Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop0:00:43
31Michael Burleigh (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
32Taylor Sheldon (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
33Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing0:00:44
34Jordan Cheyne (Can) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
35Charlie Hough (USA) Hincapie Racing0:00:45
36Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U230:00:47
37Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
38Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:00:50
39Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
40Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling0:00:52
41Andres Diaz (Col) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
42Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
43Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
44Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop0:00:54
45David Winston (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:00:55
46Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
47Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Canyon Bicycles -­- Shimano0:00:56
48Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:58
49Owen Shott (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:01:00
50Hunter Grove (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
51Michael Sheehan (USA) Elbowz Racing
52Orlando Garibay (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:01:01
53Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles -­- Shimano
54Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
55Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling0:01:02
56Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
57Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:04
58Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling
59Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing0:01:05
60Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing
61Josh Yeaton (USA) GS CIAO Cycling0:01:06
62Nathan Elliott (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:01:07
63Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
64Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:09
65Connor Brown (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U230:01:11
66Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling0:01:13
67Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
68Diego Binatena (USA) Hagens Berman U230:01:15
69Fabio Calabria (Aus) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
70Jacob Arnold (USA) Elevate Cycling Team0:01:17
71Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:21
72Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
73Tom Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
74Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23

Men young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing4:16:43
2Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U230:00:02
3Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:14
4Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:23
5Charlie Hough (USA) Hincapie Racing0:00:40
6Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:00:42
7Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:00:45
8Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:53
9Hunter Grove (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:00:55
10Orlando Garibay (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:00:56
11Connor Brown (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U230:01:06
12Diego Binatena (USA) Hagens Berman U230:01:10
13Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U230:01:16
14Bryan Gomez (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes0:01:17
15Curtis White (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
16George Simpson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling0:01:18
17David Lombardo (USA) Hagens Berman U230:01:25
18Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
19Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U230:01:29
20Dan Gardner (USA) Astellas Cycling
21Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:01:32
22Grant Koontz (USA) Bissell ABG Giant0:01:34
23Austin Vincent (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team0:01:37
24Christopher Meacham (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team0:01:38
25Diego Sandoval (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
26Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Cycling Team0:01:44
27Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:48
28Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:51
29Noah Granigan (USA) Hagens Berman U230:01:53
30Josh Johnson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U230:02:02
31Alexandre Darville (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team0:02:14
32Ricky Morales-Ortiz (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:02:15
33Skyler Mackey (USA) Elevate Cycling Team0:02:18
34Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U230:02:32
35Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:03:03
36Jake Silverberg (USA) Astellas Cycling0:03:15
37Travis Monroe (USA) Canyon Bicycles -­- Shimano0:05:18
38Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:10:25
39Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:10:35
40Daragh Campbell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:10:45
41Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:11:01
42Cory Williams (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:13:11

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies2:27:59
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare
3Mandy Heintz (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
4Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
5Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
6Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
7Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
8Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
9Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare
10Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare
11Nina Laughlin (USA) Painpathways
12Diana Carolina Penuela (Col) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
13Lenore Pipes (Gua) Painpathways
14Yenny Lorena Colmnares (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
15Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare
16Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare
17Serika Mitchell Guluma (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
18Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare
19Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare
20Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
21Kathryn Hunter (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:00:08
22Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
23Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
24Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco-SVB0:00:14
25Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB
26Christy Keely (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing0:00:17
27Kelly Catlin (USA) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
28Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:18
29Claudia Veronica Balderas (Mex) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:00:24
30Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
31Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
32Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
33Jessica Prinner (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking0:00:28
34Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:00
35Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco-SVB0:01:13
36Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking0:01:28
37Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:02:44
38Kristie Nichols James (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
39Lucianne Conklin (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
40Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
41Daphne Karagianis (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching
42Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
43Cari Higgins (USA) Unitedhealthcare
44Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
45Flora Yan (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
46Anna Grace Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
47Stacy Westbrook (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
48Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB
49Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
50Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
51Meghan Korol (USA) Painpathways
52Ashlyn Woods (USA) Painpathways
53Starla Teddergreen (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
54Alicia Allen-Buerger (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
55Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
56Annie Usher (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
57Ana Milena Fagua (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
58Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
59Katherine Shields (USA) Painpathways
60Andrea Thomas (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
61Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
62Morgan Brown (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
63Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
64Antonella Lilia Leonardi (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
65Carrie Cartmill (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
66Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco-SVB
67Annalisa Fish (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio0:02:53
68Tess Senty (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt0:02:55
69Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:10:57
70Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt0:11:13
71Talia Ayelen Aguirre (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis0:11:15
72Claudia Patricia Buitrago (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
73Irena Ossola (Ita) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing0:11:17
74Sierra Siebenlist (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching0:11:18
75Debora Noelia Haedo (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
76Karla Gendler (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team0:11:21
77Genevieve Krahn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
78Lindsay Fox (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio

Women general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-SVB2:37:52
2Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:00:08
3Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare0:00:18
4Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:27
5Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:00:29
6Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare0:00:33
7Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:00:39
8Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare
9Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:00:40
10Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare0:00:41
11Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:50
12Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:00:52
13Serika Mitchell Guluma (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones0:00:53
14Yenny Lorena Colmnares (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones0:00:56
15Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:01:03
16Kathryn Hunter (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:01:07
17Mandy Heintz (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing0:01:10
18Diana Carolina Penuela (Col) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
19Nina Laughlin (USA) Painpathways0:01:11
20Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking0:01:12
21Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:18
22Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB0:01:26
23Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:01:27
24Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:01:31
25Claudia Veronica Balderas (Mex) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:01:33
26Kelly Catlin (USA) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
27Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:01:43
28Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:49
29Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:01:52
30Jessica Prinner (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking0:02:00
31Lenore Pipes (Gua) Painpathways0:02:09
32Christy Keely (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing0:02:12
33Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
34Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:13
35Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco-SVB0:02:18
36Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking0:02:24
37Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking0:03:35
38Ana Milena Fagua (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones0:03:44
39Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB0:03:46
40Annie Usher (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio0:04:02
41Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
42Cari Higgins (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:04:26
43Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco-SVB0:04:29
44Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-SVB0:04:36
45Alicia Allen-Buerger (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing0:04:37
46Daphne Karagianis (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching0:04:38
47Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team0:04:39
48Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:04:41
49Andrea Thomas (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
50Ashlyn Woods (USA) Painpathways0:04:42
51Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:04:46
52Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:04:49
53Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis0:04:50
54Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
55Stacy Westbrook (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio0:04:51
56Meghan Korol (USA) Painpathways
57Antonella Lilia Leonardi (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis0:04:58
58Anna Grace Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:04:59
59Kristie Nichols James (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt0:05:01
60Flora Yan (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team0:05:03
61Katherine Shields (USA) Painpathways0:05:04
62Carrie Cartmill (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:05:07
63Morgan Brown (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking0:05:11
64Lucianne Conklin (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt0:05:16
65Starla Teddergreen (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing0:05:20
66Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis0:05:22
67Annalisa Fish (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
68Tess Senty (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt0:05:24
69Anika Todd (Can) Team Tibco-SVB0:12:48
70Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt0:12:51
71Genevieve Krahn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:13:19
72Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
73Lindsay Fox (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio0:13:30
74Sierra Siebenlist (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching0:13:43

Women young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare2:38:31
2Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:00:48
3Kelly Catlin (USA) Boyaca Raza de Campeones0:00:54
4Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:10
5Ashlyn Woods (USA) Painpathways0:04:03
6Flora Yan (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team0:04:24
7Katherine Shields (USA) Painpathways0:04:25
8Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:12:40
9Claudia Patricia Buitrago (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones0:13:22

