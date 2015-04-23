Trending

Gregory Brenes (Jamis) had a good ride for fifth place.

(Image credit: Epic Images)

Colombian riders nearly swept the podium during the opening time trial at the Joe Martin Stage Race in Arkansas on Wednesday until Jamis-Hagens Berman's Costa Rican climber Gregory Brenes set the fastest time with just two riders remaining. 

Brenes covered the 4.3km uphill time trial in 8:36 to break the stranglehold that Colombian Continental team Orgullo Antioqueno had on the race, placing Robinson Chaplaud in second and Christian Montoya in third. Brenes beat the Colombian riders by one second and seven seconds, respectively. Orgullo Antioqueno's Juan David Montoya finished fourth, followed by Stephen Bassett of Hagens Berman U23 Team.

In the women's race, Tibco-SVB's Lauren Stephens returned to racing by grabbing the opening time trial win. The 2014 National Racing Calendar leader started third-from-last and crossed the line in 9:53, knocking previous leader Amber Neben (Visit Dallas-Noise4Good) into second place. UnitedHealthcare's Linda Villumsen followed Stephens, but she fell 10 seconds short and slotted into third.

The UCI 2.2 race continues Friday with a 177km road race.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:08:36
2Robinson Chalapud (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño0:00:01
3Cristian Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño0:00:05
4Juan David Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño0:00:06
5Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U230:00:07
6Emerson Oronte (USA) GS CIAO Cycling0:00:08
7Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing0:00:09
8Mauricio Ortega (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
9Oscar Sanchez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño0:00:11
10Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:00:13
11Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:15
12Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:16
13Sebastian Tamayo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
14Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
15Tim Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team
16Benjamin Jacques Maynes (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:18
17Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:19
18Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing0:00:20
19Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing0:00:21
20Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano0:00:22
21Chris Winn (Aus) GS CIAO Cycling0:00:23
22Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
23John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:26
24Jordan Cheyne (Can) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:00:27
25Garrett M Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
26Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing0:00:29
27Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing0:00:30
28Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:31
29Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling
30Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
31Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:32
32Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing
33Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop0:00:33
34Josh Yeaton (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
35Taylor Sheldon (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U230:00:34
36Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
37Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing
38Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling0:00:35
39Andres Diaz (Col) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
40Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
41Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop0:00:37
42Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:38
43David Williams (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
44David Winston (USA) Lupus Racing Team
45Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
46Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:00:39
47Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
48Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:42
49Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop0:00:43
50Michael Burleigh (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
51Owen Shott (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
52Hunter Grove (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
53Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
54Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
55Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:44
56Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
57Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling0:00:45
58Charlie Hough (USA) Hincapie Racing
59Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:46
60Jacob Arnold (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
61Derek Schanze (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
62Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U230:00:47
63Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
64Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing
65Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
66Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling
67Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing0:00:48
68Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
69Nathan Elliott (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:00:50
70Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop0:00:51
71Kristopher Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
72Orlando Garibay (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:00:52
73Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
74Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
75Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:53
76Connor Brown (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U230:00:54
77Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
78Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:56
79Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling
80Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
81Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
82Carson Miller (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:58
83Ryan Macdonald (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:00:59
84Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
85Michael Sheehan (USA) Elbowz Racing0:01:00
86Logan Hutchings (Aus) Elevate Cycling Team
87Dan Gardner (USA) Astellas Cycling0:01:01
88Jordan Diekema (USA) Bissell ABG Giant0:01:02
89Diego Binatena (USA) Hagens Berman U230:01:03
90Tom Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:04
91Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
92Mac Cassin (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
93Curtis White (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:05
94George Simpson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling0:01:06
95Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
96Bryan Gomez (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes0:01:07
97Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:09
98Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
99Diego Sandoval (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
100Stefan Rothe (Ger) Elbowz Racing0:01:11
101Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:01:13
102Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
103Noah Granigan (USA) Hagens Berman U23
104Adam Leibovitz (USA) Bissell ABG Giant0:01:14
105Andres Alzate Escoba (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
106Kennett Peterson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
107Justin Stanley (USA) Elbowz Racing0:01:15
108Fabio Calabria (Aus) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
109Josh Johnson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U230:01:16
110Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
111Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U230:01:17
112Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
113David Lombardo (USA) Hagens Berman U230:01:18
114Alexandre Darville (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
115Drew Christopher (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes0:01:21
116Travis Monroe (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
117Patrick Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
118Grant Koontz (USA) Bissell ABG Giant0:01:22
119Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:23
120Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
121Austin Vincent (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team0:01:25
122Luke Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman U230:01:26
123Christopher Meacham (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
124Griffin Easter (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team0:01:27
125Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
126Rolly Weaver (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:01:29
127Walter Trillini (Arg) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
128Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:01:30
129Skyler Mackey (USA) Elevate Cycling Team0:01:31
130Jake Duerhing (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
131Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Cycling Team0:01:32
132Isaac Howe (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
133Gregory Capelle (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:01:33
134Anthony Canevari (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano0:01:36
135Dan Lam (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
136Corey Davis (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:01:37
137Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Cycling Team0:01:38
138Jake Silverberg (USA) Astellas Cycling0:01:41
139Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U230:01:44
140Gabriel Varela (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano0:01:51
141Efren Ortega (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
142Agustin Franco Font (PuR) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:02:01
143Ricky Morales-Ortiz (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:02:03
144Cory Williams (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:02:07
145Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:02:10
146Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:02:12
147Stephan Hirsch (USA) Bissell ABG Giant0:02:19
148Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:02:20
149Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:02:21
150Demis Aleman (Arg) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes0:02:24
151Emanuel Mini (Arg) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:02:27
152Mitchell Sides (USA) Elevate Cycling Team0:02:29
153Daragh Campbell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:02:30
154Fredd Matute (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:02:34
155Brais Dacal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:02:40
156Benjain Swedberg (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano0:04:18

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U230:08:43
2Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing0:00:02
3Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:09
4Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:12
5Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:35
6Hunter Grove (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
7Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
8Charlie Hough (USA) Hincapie Racing0:00:38
9Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:00:40
10Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U230:00:41
11Orlando Garibay (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:00:45
12Connor Brown (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U230:00:47
13Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
14Dan Gardner (USA) Astellas Cycling0:00:54
15Diego Binatena (USA) Hagens Berman U230:00:56
16Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:00:57
17Curtis White (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:58
18George Simpson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling0:00:59
19Bryan Gomez (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes0:01:00
20Diego Sandoval (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:01:03
21Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Cycling Team0:01:06
22Noah Granigan (USA) Hagens Berman U23
23Josh Johnson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U230:01:09
24Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U230:01:10
25David Lombardo (USA) Hagens Berman U230:01:11
26Alexandre Darville (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
27Travis Monroe (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano0:01:14
28Grant Koontz (USA) Bissell ABG Giant0:01:15
29Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:16
30Austin Vincent (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team0:01:18
31Luke Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman U230:01:19
32Christopher Meacham (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
33Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:01:23
34Skyler Mackey (USA) Elevate Cycling Team0:01:24
35Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Cycling Team0:01:25
36Jake Silverberg (USA) Astellas Cycling0:01:34
37Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U230:01:37
38Ricky Morales-Ortiz (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:01:56
39Cory Williams (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:02:00
40Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:02:03
41Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:02:05
42Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:02:13
43Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:02:14
44Daragh Campbell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:02:23

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orgullo Antioqueno0:26:00
2Silber Pro Cycling0:00:35
3Jamis Hagens Berman p/b S0:00:44
4Hincapie Racing0:00:47
5GS CIAO Cycling0:00:52
6Lupus Racing Team0:00:55
7UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycl0:01:17
8H&R Block Pro Cycling Tea0:01:33
9Astellas Cycling0:01:39
10Team SmartStop0:01:41
11Optum p/b Kelly Benefit S
12Isagenix / SeaSucker / Gu0:01:44
13Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:01:50
14Elbowz Racing0:01:56
15Gateway Harley-Davidson T0:01:57
16Incycle - Cannondale Pro0:01:58
17Hagens Berman U23 Cycling0:02:11
18BISSELL ABG GIANT0:02:43
19Elevate Cycling Team0:02:47
20Champion System-Stan's No0:03:05
21Airgas Safeway Cycling Te0:03:37
22Team Novo Nordisk Develop0:05:40

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-SVB0:09:53
2Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:00:08
3Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare0:00:18
4Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:00:30
5Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare0:00:33
6Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:37
7Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:00:39
8Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare
9Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare0:00:41
10Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:00:47
11Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking0:00:48
12Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:50
13Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking0:00:51
14Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:00:52
15Serika Mitchell Guluma (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones0:00:53
16Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:00:55
17Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking0:00:56
18Yenny Lorena Colmnares (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
19Kathryn Hunter (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:00:59
20Ana Milena Fagua (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones0:01:00
21Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
22Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB0:01:02
23Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco-SVB0:01:05
24Claudia Veronica Balderas (Mex) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:01:09
25Diana Carolina Penuela (Col) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team0:01:10
26Nina Laughlin (USA) Painpathways0:01:11
27Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB0:01:12
28Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:13
29Mandy Heintz (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing0:01:14
30Anika Todd (Can) Team Tibco-SVB
31Kelly Catlin (USA) Boyaca Raza de Campeones0:01:16
32Annie Usher (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio0:01:18
33Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:01:19
34Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:01:21
35Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:01:27
36Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:01:28
37Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:01:31
38Jessica Prinner (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking0:01:32
39Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt0:01:38
40Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:40
41Cari Higgins (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:01:42
42Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco-SVB0:01:45
43Ariane Bonhomme (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:01:50
44Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-SVB0:01:52
45Alicia Allen-Buerger (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing0:01:53
46Daphne Karagianis (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching0:01:54
47Christy Keely (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing0:01:55
48Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
49Lindsay Knast (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt0:01:57
50Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
51Andrea Thomas (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
52Ashlyn Woods (USA) Painpathways0:01:58
53Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
54Anina Blankenship (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching
55Genevieve Krahn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
56Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:02:02
57Alexandra Burton (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio0:02:03
58Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:02:05
59Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis0:02:06
60Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
61Stacy Westbrook (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio0:02:07
62Meghan Korol (USA) Painpathways
63Lenore Pipes (Gua) Painpathways0:02:09
64Lindsay Fox (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
65Antonella Lilia Leonardi (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis0:02:14
66Anna Grace Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:02:15
67Meg Hendricks (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
68Kristie Nichols James (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt0:02:17
69Flora Yan (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team0:02:19
70Katherine Shields (USA) Painpathways0:02:20
71Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:02:22
72Carrie Cartmill (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:02:23
73Sierra Siebenlist (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching0:02:25
74Morgan Brown (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking0:02:27
75Megan Gray (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio0:02:28
76Tess Senty (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt0:02:29
77Annalisa Fish (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
78Lucianne Conklin (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt0:02:32
79Michelle Khare (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:02:35
80Starla Teddergreen (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing0:02:36
81Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis0:02:39
82Karla Gendler (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team0:02:40
83Korina Huizar (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:02:41
84Jan Bennett (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team0:02:45
85Claudia Patricia Buitrago (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones0:02:48
86Patricia Work (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching0:03:05
87Irena Ossola (Ita) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing0:03:09
88Lauryn Humphrey (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching0:03:10
89Debora Noelia Haedo (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis0:03:13
90Talia Ayelen Aguirre (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis0:03:26
91Ashley Weaver (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team0:03:29
DNSMary Zider (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
DNSNilmarie Gonzalez (PUR) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:10:32
2Kelly Catlin (USA) Boyaca Raza de Campeones0:00:37
3Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:00:48
4Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:01
5Ariane Bonhomme (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:01:11
6Ashlyn Woods (USA) Painpathways0:01:19
7Flora Yan (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team0:01:40
8Katherine Shields (USA) Painpathways0:01:41
9Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:01:43
10Claudia Patricia Buitrago (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones0:02:09

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycl0:31:09
2Visit Dallas Cycling p/b0:00:25
3Team TIBCO-SVB0:00:37
4Team Optum p/b Kelly Bene0:00:57
5Colavita-Bianchi p/b Fine0:01:05
6Boyaca Raza de Campeones0:01:19
7The Cyclery - Opus0:02:47
8BMW presented by Happy To0:03:12
9Fearless Femme p/b Haute0:03:32
10Sun and Ski Women Elite T
11Pain Pathways0:03:46
12Portland Bicycle Studio0:03:58
13QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/0:04:20
14Balanced: Bike Fitting &0:04:47
15XIRAYAS DE SAN LUIS0:05:29

