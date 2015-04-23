Gregory Brenes (Jamis) had a good ride for fifth place. (Image credit: Epic Images)

Colombian riders nearly swept the podium during the opening time trial at the Joe Martin Stage Race in Arkansas on Wednesday until Jamis-Hagens Berman's Costa Rican climber Gregory Brenes set the fastest time with just two riders remaining.

Brenes covered the 4.3km uphill time trial in 8:36 to break the stranglehold that Colombian Continental team Orgullo Antioqueno had on the race, placing Robinson Chaplaud in second and Christian Montoya in third. Brenes beat the Colombian riders by one second and seven seconds, respectively. Orgullo Antioqueno's Juan David Montoya finished fourth, followed by Stephen Bassett of Hagens Berman U23 Team.

In the women's race, Tibco-SVB's Lauren Stephens returned to racing by grabbing the opening time trial win. The 2014 National Racing Calendar leader started third-from-last and crossed the line in 9:53, knocking previous leader Amber Neben (Visit Dallas-Noise4Good) into second place. UnitedHealthcare's Linda Villumsen followed Stephens, but she fell 10 seconds short and slotted into third.

The UCI 2.2 race continues Friday with a 177km road race.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:08:36 2 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 0:00:01 3 Cristian Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 0:00:05 4 Juan David Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 0:00:06 5 Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23 0:00:07 6 Emerson Oronte (USA) GS CIAO Cycling 0:00:08 7 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing 0:00:09 8 Mauricio Ortega (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 9 Oscar Sanchez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 0:00:11 10 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:00:13 11 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:15 12 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:16 13 Sebastian Tamayo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 14 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 15 Tim Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team 16 Benjamin Jacques Maynes (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:00:18 17 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:19 18 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:00:20 19 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing 0:00:21 20 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano 0:00:22 21 Chris Winn (Aus) GS CIAO Cycling 0:00:23 22 Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 23 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:26 24 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:00:27 25 Garrett M Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:00:28 26 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing 0:00:29 27 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing 0:00:30 28 Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:31 29 Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling 30 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 31 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:32 32 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing 33 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 0:00:33 34 Josh Yeaton (USA) GS CIAO Cycling 35 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 0:00:34 36 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 37 Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing 38 Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling 0:00:35 39 Andres Diaz (Col) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 40 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 41 Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop 0:00:37 42 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:38 43 David Williams (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 44 David Winston (USA) Lupus Racing Team 45 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 46 Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:00:39 47 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 48 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:42 49 Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop 0:00:43 50 Michael Burleigh (USA) GS CIAO Cycling 51 Owen Shott (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 52 Hunter Grove (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 53 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 54 Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 55 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:44 56 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano 57 Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling 0:00:45 58 Charlie Hough (USA) Hincapie Racing 59 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:46 60 Jacob Arnold (USA) Elevate Cycling Team 61 Derek Schanze (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 62 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 0:00:47 63 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 64 Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing 65 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 66 Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling 67 Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:00:48 68 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 69 Nathan Elliott (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:00:50 70 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop 0:00:51 71 Kristopher Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 72 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:00:52 73 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 74 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 75 Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:00:53 76 Connor Brown (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 0:00:54 77 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 78 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:56 79 Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling 80 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano 81 Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 82 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:00:58 83 Ryan Macdonald (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:00:59 84 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 85 Michael Sheehan (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:01:00 86 Logan Hutchings (Aus) Elevate Cycling Team 87 Dan Gardner (USA) Astellas Cycling 0:01:01 88 Jordan Diekema (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 0:01:02 89 Diego Binatena (USA) Hagens Berman U23 0:01:03 90 Tom Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:04 91 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 92 Mac Cassin (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 93 Curtis White (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:05 94 George Simpson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling 0:01:06 95 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 96 Bryan Gomez (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 0:01:07 97 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:09 98 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 99 Diego Sandoval (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10 100 Stefan Rothe (Ger) Elbowz Racing 0:01:11 101 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:01:13 102 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Cycling Team 103 Noah Granigan (USA) Hagens Berman U23 104 Adam Leibovitz (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 0:01:14 105 Andres Alzate Escoba (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 106 Kennett Peterson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling 107 Justin Stanley (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:01:15 108 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 109 Josh Johnson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 0:01:16 110 Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Cycling Team 111 Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 0:01:17 112 Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 113 David Lombardo (USA) Hagens Berman U23 0:01:18 114 Alexandre Darville (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 115 Drew Christopher (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 0:01:21 116 Travis Monroe (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano 117 Patrick Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano 118 Grant Koontz (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 0:01:22 119 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:01:23 120 Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 121 Austin Vincent (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 0:01:25 122 Luke Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 0:01:26 123 Christopher Meacham (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 124 Griffin Easter (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 0:01:27 125 Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 126 Rolly Weaver (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:01:29 127 Walter Trillini (Arg) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 128 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:01:30 129 Skyler Mackey (USA) Elevate Cycling Team 0:01:31 130 Jake Duerhing (USA) GS CIAO Cycling 131 Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Cycling Team 0:01:32 132 Isaac Howe (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 133 Gregory Capelle (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:01:33 134 Anthony Canevari (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano 0:01:36 135 Dan Lam (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 136 Corey Davis (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:01:37 137 Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Cycling Team 0:01:38 138 Jake Silverberg (USA) Astellas Cycling 0:01:41 139 Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 0:01:44 140 Gabriel Varela (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano 0:01:51 141 Efren Ortega (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 142 Agustin Franco Font (PuR) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:02:01 143 Ricky Morales-Ortiz (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:02:03 144 Cory Williams (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:02:07 145 Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:02:10 146 Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:02:12 147 Stephan Hirsch (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 0:02:19 148 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:02:20 149 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:02:21 150 Demis Aleman (Arg) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 0:02:24 151 Emanuel Mini (Arg) Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:02:27 152 Mitchell Sides (USA) Elevate Cycling Team 0:02:29 153 Daragh Campbell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:02:30 154 Fredd Matute (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:02:34 155 Brais Dacal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:02:40 156 Benjain Swedberg (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano 0:04:18

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:08:36 2 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 0:00:01 3 Cristian Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 0:00:05 4 Juan David Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 0:00:06 5 Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23 0:00:07 6 Emerson Oronte (USA) GS CIAO Cycling 0:00:08 7 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing 0:00:09 8 Mauricio Ortega (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 9 Oscar Sanchez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 0:00:11 10 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:00:13 11 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:15 12 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:16 13 Sebastian Tamayo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 14 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 15 Tim Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team 16 Benjamin Jacques Maynes (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:00:18 17 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:19 18 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:00:20 19 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing 0:00:21 20 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano 0:00:22 21 Chris Winn (Aus) GS CIAO Cycling 0:00:23 22 Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 23 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:26 24 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:00:27 25 Garrett M Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:00:28 26 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing 0:00:29 27 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing 0:00:30 28 Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:31 29 Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling 30 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 31 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:32 32 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing 33 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 0:00:33 34 Josh Yeaton (USA) GS CIAO Cycling 35 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 0:00:34 36 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 37 Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing 38 Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling 0:00:35 39 Andres Diaz (Col) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 40 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 41 Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop 0:00:37 42 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:38 43 David Williams (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 44 David Winston (USA) Lupus Racing Team 45 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 46 Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:00:39 47 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 48 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:42 49 Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop 0:00:43 50 Michael Burleigh (USA) GS CIAO Cycling 51 Owen Shott (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 52 Hunter Grove (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 53 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 54 Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 55 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:44 56 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano 57 Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling 0:00:45 58 Charlie Hough (USA) Hincapie Racing 59 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:46 60 Jacob Arnold (USA) Elevate Cycling Team 61 Derek Schanze (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 62 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 0:00:47 63 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 64 Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing 65 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 66 Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling 67 Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:00:48 68 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 69 Nathan Elliott (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:00:50 70 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop 0:00:51 71 Kristopher Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 72 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:00:52 73 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 74 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 75 Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:00:53 76 Connor Brown (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 0:00:54 77 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 78 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:56 79 Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling 80 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano 81 Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 82 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:00:58 83 Ryan Macdonald (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:00:59 84 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 85 Michael Sheehan (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:01:00 86 Logan Hutchings (Aus) Elevate Cycling Team 87 Dan Gardner (USA) Astellas Cycling 0:01:01 88 Jordan Diekema (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 0:01:02 89 Diego Binatena (USA) Hagens Berman U23 0:01:03 90 Tom Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:04 91 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 92 Mac Cassin (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 93 Curtis White (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:05 94 George Simpson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling 0:01:06 95 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 96 Bryan Gomez (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 0:01:07 97 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:09 98 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 99 Diego Sandoval (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10 100 Stefan Rothe (Ger) Elbowz Racing 0:01:11 101 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:01:13 102 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Cycling Team 103 Noah Granigan (USA) Hagens Berman U23 104 Adam Leibovitz (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 0:01:14 105 Andres Alzate Escoba (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 106 Kennett Peterson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling 107 Justin Stanley (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:01:15 108 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 109 Josh Johnson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 0:01:16 110 Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Cycling Team 111 Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 0:01:17 112 Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 113 David Lombardo (USA) Hagens Berman U23 0:01:18 114 Alexandre Darville (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 115 Drew Christopher (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 0:01:21 116 Travis Monroe (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano 117 Patrick Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano 118 Grant Koontz (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 0:01:22 119 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:01:23 120 Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 121 Austin Vincent (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 0:01:25 122 Luke Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 0:01:26 123 Christopher Meacham (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 124 Griffin Easter (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 0:01:27 125 Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 126 Rolly Weaver (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:01:29 127 Walter Trillini (Arg) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 128 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:01:30 129 Skyler Mackey (USA) Elevate Cycling Team 0:01:31 130 Jake Duerhing (USA) GS CIAO Cycling 131 Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Cycling Team 0:01:32 132 Isaac Howe (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 133 Gregory Capelle (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:01:33 134 Anthony Canevari (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano 0:01:36 135 Dan Lam (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 136 Corey Davis (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:01:37 137 Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Cycling Team 0:01:38 138 Jake Silverberg (USA) Astellas Cycling 0:01:41 139 Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 0:01:44 140 Gabriel Varela (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano 0:01:51 141 Efren Ortega (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 142 Agustin Franco Font (PuR) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:02:01 143 Ricky Morales-Ortiz (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:02:03 144 Cory Williams (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:02:07 145 Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:02:10 146 Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:02:12 147 Stephan Hirsch (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 0:02:19 148 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:02:20 149 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:02:21 150 Demis Aleman (Arg) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 0:02:24 151 Emanuel Mini (Arg) Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:02:27 152 Mitchell Sides (USA) Elevate Cycling Team 0:02:29 153 Daragh Campbell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:02:30 154 Fredd Matute (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:02:34 155 Brais Dacal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:02:40 156 Benjain Swedberg (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano 0:04:18

U23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23 0:08:43 2 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing 0:00:02 3 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:09 4 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:12 5 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:35 6 Hunter Grove (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:00:36 7 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 8 Charlie Hough (USA) Hincapie Racing 0:00:38 9 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:00:40 10 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 0:00:41 11 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:00:45 12 Connor Brown (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 0:00:47 13 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 14 Dan Gardner (USA) Astellas Cycling 0:00:54 15 Diego Binatena (USA) Hagens Berman U23 0:00:56 16 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:00:57 17 Curtis White (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:58 18 George Simpson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling 0:00:59 19 Bryan Gomez (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 0:01:00 20 Diego Sandoval (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:01:03 21 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Cycling Team 0:01:06 22 Noah Granigan (USA) Hagens Berman U23 23 Josh Johnson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 0:01:09 24 Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 0:01:10 25 David Lombardo (USA) Hagens Berman U23 0:01:11 26 Alexandre Darville (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 27 Travis Monroe (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano 0:01:14 28 Grant Koontz (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 0:01:15 29 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:01:16 30 Austin Vincent (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 0:01:18 31 Luke Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 0:01:19 32 Christopher Meacham (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 33 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:01:23 34 Skyler Mackey (USA) Elevate Cycling Team 0:01:24 35 Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Cycling Team 0:01:25 36 Jake Silverberg (USA) Astellas Cycling 0:01:34 37 Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 0:01:37 38 Ricky Morales-Ortiz (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:01:56 39 Cory Williams (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:02:00 40 Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:02:03 41 Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:02:05 42 Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:02:13 43 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:02:14 44 Daragh Campbell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:02:23

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orgullo Antioqueno 0:26:00 2 Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:35 3 Jamis Hagens Berman p/b S 0:00:44 4 Hincapie Racing 0:00:47 5 GS CIAO Cycling 0:00:52 6 Lupus Racing Team 0:00:55 7 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycl 0:01:17 8 H&R Block Pro Cycling Tea 0:01:33 9 Astellas Cycling 0:01:39 10 Team SmartStop 0:01:41 11 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit S 12 Isagenix / SeaSucker / Gu 0:01:44 13 Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:01:50 14 Elbowz Racing 0:01:56 15 Gateway Harley-Davidson T 0:01:57 16 Incycle - Cannondale Pro 0:01:58 17 Hagens Berman U23 Cycling 0:02:11 18 BISSELL ABG GIANT 0:02:43 19 Elevate Cycling Team 0:02:47 20 Champion System-Stan's No 0:03:05 21 Airgas Safeway Cycling Te 0:03:37 22 Team Novo Nordisk Develop 0:05:40

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-SVB 0:09:53 2 Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:00:08 3 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare 0:00:18 4 Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 0:00:30 5 Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare 0:00:33 6 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:37 7 Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:00:39 8 Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare 9 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare 0:00:41 10 Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:00:47 11 Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking 0:00:48 12 Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:50 13 Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking 0:00:51 14 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:00:52 15 Serika Mitchell Guluma (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones 0:00:53 16 Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:00:55 17 Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking 0:00:56 18 Yenny Lorena Colmnares (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones 19 Kathryn Hunter (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:00:59 20 Ana Milena Fagua (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones 0:01:00 21 Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 22 Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB 0:01:02 23 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco-SVB 0:01:05 24 Claudia Veronica Balderas (Mex) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:01:09 25 Diana Carolina Penuela (Col) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team 0:01:10 26 Nina Laughlin (USA) Painpathways 0:01:11 27 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB 0:01:12 28 Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:13 29 Mandy Heintz (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 0:01:14 30 Anika Todd (Can) Team Tibco-SVB 31 Kelly Catlin (USA) Boyaca Raza de Campeones 0:01:16 32 Annie Usher (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio 0:01:18 33 Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:01:19 34 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:01:21 35 Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:01:27 36 Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:01:28 37 Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:01:31 38 Jessica Prinner (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking 0:01:32 39 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt 0:01:38 40 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:40 41 Cari Higgins (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:01:42 42 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco-SVB 0:01:45 43 Ariane Bonhomme (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 0:01:50 44 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-SVB 0:01:52 45 Alicia Allen-Buerger (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 0:01:53 46 Daphne Karagianis (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching 0:01:54 47 Christy Keely (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 0:01:55 48 Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team 49 Lindsay Knast (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt 0:01:57 50 Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 51 Andrea Thomas (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team 52 Ashlyn Woods (USA) Painpathways 0:01:58 53 Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco-SVB 54 Anina Blankenship (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching 55 Genevieve Krahn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 56 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:02:02 57 Alexandra Burton (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio 0:02:03 58 Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:02:05 59 Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 0:02:06 60 Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 61 Stacy Westbrook (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio 0:02:07 62 Meghan Korol (USA) Painpathways 63 Lenore Pipes (Gua) Painpathways 0:02:09 64 Lindsay Fox (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio 65 Antonella Lilia Leonardi (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 0:02:14 66 Anna Grace Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:02:15 67 Meg Hendricks (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt 68 Kristie Nichols James (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt 0:02:17 69 Flora Yan (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team 0:02:19 70 Katherine Shields (USA) Painpathways 0:02:20 71 Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 0:02:22 72 Carrie Cartmill (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 0:02:23 73 Sierra Siebenlist (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching 0:02:25 74 Morgan Brown (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking 0:02:27 75 Megan Gray (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio 0:02:28 76 Tess Senty (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt 0:02:29 77 Annalisa Fish (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio 78 Lucianne Conklin (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt 0:02:32 79 Michelle Khare (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:02:35 80 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 0:02:36 81 Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 0:02:39 82 Karla Gendler (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team 0:02:40 83 Korina Huizar (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:02:41 84 Jan Bennett (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team 0:02:45 85 Claudia Patricia Buitrago (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones 0:02:48 86 Patricia Work (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching 0:03:05 87 Irena Ossola (Ita) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 0:03:09 88 Lauryn Humphrey (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching 0:03:10 89 Debora Noelia Haedo (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 0:03:13 90 Talia Ayelen Aguirre (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 0:03:26 91 Ashley Weaver (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team 0:03:29 DNS Mary Zider (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking DNS Nilmarie Gonzalez (PUR) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-SVB 0:09:53 2 Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:00:08 3 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare 0:00:18 4 Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 0:00:30 5 Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare 0:00:33 6 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:37 7 Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:00:39 8 Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare 9 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare 0:00:41 10 Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:00:47 11 Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking 0:00:48 12 Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:50 13 Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking 0:00:51 14 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:00:52 15 Serika Mitchell Guluma (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones 0:00:53 16 Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:00:55 17 Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking 0:00:56 18 Yenny Lorena Colmnares (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones 19 Kathryn Hunter (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:00:59 20 Ana Milena Fagua (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones 0:01:00 21 Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 22 Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB 0:01:02 23 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco-SVB 0:01:05 24 Claudia Veronica Balderas (Mex) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:01:09 25 Diana Carolina Penuela (Col) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team 0:01:10 26 Nina Laughlin (USA) Painpathways 0:01:11 27 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB 0:01:12 28 Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:13 29 Mandy Heintz (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 0:01:14 30 Anika Todd (Can) Team Tibco-SVB 31 Kelly Catlin (USA) Boyaca Raza de Campeones 0:01:16 32 Annie Usher (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio 0:01:18 33 Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:01:19 34 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:01:21 35 Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:01:27 36 Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:01:28 37 Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:01:31 38 Jessica Prinner (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking 0:01:32 39 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt 0:01:38 40 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:40 41 Cari Higgins (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:01:42 42 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco-SVB 0:01:45 43 Ariane Bonhomme (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 0:01:50 44 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-SVB 0:01:52 45 Alicia Allen-Buerger (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 0:01:53 46 Daphne Karagianis (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching 0:01:54 47 Christy Keely (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 0:01:55 48 Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team 49 Lindsay Knast (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt 0:01:57 50 Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 51 Andrea Thomas (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team 52 Ashlyn Woods (USA) Painpathways 0:01:58 53 Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco-SVB 54 Anina Blankenship (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching 55 Genevieve Krahn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 56 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:02:02 57 Alexandra Burton (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio 0:02:03 58 Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:02:05 59 Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 0:02:06 60 Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 61 Stacy Westbrook (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio 0:02:07 62 Meghan Korol (USA) Painpathways 63 Lenore Pipes (Gua) Painpathways 0:02:09 64 Lindsay Fox (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio 65 Antonella Lilia Leonardi (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 0:02:14 66 Anna Grace Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:02:15 67 Meg Hendricks (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt 68 Kristie Nichols James (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt 0:02:17 69 Flora Yan (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team 0:02:19 70 Katherine Shields (USA) Painpathways 0:02:20 71 Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 0:02:22 72 Carrie Cartmill (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 0:02:23 73 Sierra Siebenlist (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching 0:02:25 74 Morgan Brown (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking 0:02:27 75 Megan Gray (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio 0:02:28 76 Tess Senty (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt 0:02:29 77 Annalisa Fish (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio 78 Lucianne Conklin (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt 0:02:32 79 Michelle Khare (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:02:35 80 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 0:02:36 81 Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 0:02:39 82 Karla Gendler (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team 0:02:40 83 Korina Huizar (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:02:41 84 Jan Bennett (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team 0:02:45 85 Claudia Patricia Buitrago (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones 0:02:48 86 Patricia Work (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching 0:03:05 87 Irena Ossola (Ita) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 0:03:09 88 Lauryn Humphrey (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching 0:03:10 89 Debora Noelia Haedo (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 0:03:13 90 Talia Ayelen Aguirre (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 0:03:26 91 Ashley Weaver (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team 0:03:29

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:10:32 2 Kelly Catlin (USA) Boyaca Raza de Campeones 0:00:37 3 Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:00:48 4 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:01 5 Ariane Bonhomme (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 0:01:11 6 Ashlyn Woods (USA) Painpathways 0:01:19 7 Flora Yan (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team 0:01:40 8 Katherine Shields (USA) Painpathways 0:01:41 9 Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 0:01:43 10 Claudia Patricia Buitrago (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones 0:02:09