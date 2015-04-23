Brenes tops Colombians in uphill Joe Martin time trial
Stephens returns to racing with women's victory
Stage 1: Devil"s Den State Park -
Colombian riders nearly swept the podium during the opening time trial at the Joe Martin Stage Race in Arkansas on Wednesday until Jamis-Hagens Berman's Costa Rican climber Gregory Brenes set the fastest time with just two riders remaining.
Brenes covered the 4.3km uphill time trial in 8:36 to break the stranglehold that Colombian Continental team Orgullo Antioqueno had on the race, placing Robinson Chaplaud in second and Christian Montoya in third. Brenes beat the Colombian riders by one second and seven seconds, respectively. Orgullo Antioqueno's Juan David Montoya finished fourth, followed by Stephen Bassett of Hagens Berman U23 Team.
In the women's race, Tibco-SVB's Lauren Stephens returned to racing by grabbing the opening time trial win. The 2014 National Racing Calendar leader started third-from-last and crossed the line in 9:53, knocking previous leader Amber Neben (Visit Dallas-Noise4Good) into second place. UnitedHealthcare's Linda Villumsen followed Stephens, but she fell 10 seconds short and slotted into third.
The UCI 2.2 race continues Friday with a 177km road race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:08:36
|2
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|0:00:01
|3
|Cristian Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|0:00:05
|4
|Juan David Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|0:00:06
|5
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23
|0:00:07
|6
|Emerson Oronte (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
|0:00:08
|7
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing
|0:00:09
|8
|Mauricio Ortega (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|9
|Oscar Sanchez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|0:00:11
|10
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:13
|11
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:15
|12
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|13
|Sebastian Tamayo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|14
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|15
|Tim Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|16
|Benjamin Jacques Maynes (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:00:18
|17
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:19
|18
|Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:00:20
|19
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing
|0:00:21
|20
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
|0:00:22
|21
|Chris Winn (Aus) GS CIAO Cycling
|0:00:23
|22
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|23
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:26
|24
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:00:27
|25
|Garrett M Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|26
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing
|0:00:29
|27
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing
|0:00:30
|28
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:31
|29
|Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling
|30
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|31
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:32
|32
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing
|33
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:00:33
|34
|Josh Yeaton (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
|35
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|0:00:34
|36
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing
|38
|Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling
|0:00:35
|39
|Andres Diaz (Col) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|41
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:00:37
|42
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:38
|43
|David Williams (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|44
|David Winston (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|45
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|46
|Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:39
|47
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|48
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:42
|49
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:00:43
|50
|Michael Burleigh (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
|51
|Owen Shott (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|52
|Hunter Grove (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:44
|56
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
|57
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling
|0:00:45
|58
|Charlie Hough (USA) Hincapie Racing
|59
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:46
|60
|Jacob Arnold (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|61
|Derek Schanze (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|62
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|0:00:47
|63
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing
|65
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|66
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling
|67
|Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:00:48
|68
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|69
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|70
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:00:51
|71
|Kristopher Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|72
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|73
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|74
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|75
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:00:53
|76
|Connor Brown (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|0:00:54
|77
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|78
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:56
|79
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling
|80
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
|81
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|82
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:00:58
|83
|Ryan Macdonald (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|84
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|85
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:01:00
|86
|Logan Hutchings (Aus) Elevate Cycling Team
|87
|Dan Gardner (USA) Astellas Cycling
|0:01:01
|88
|Jordan Diekema (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:01:02
|89
|Diego Binatena (USA) Hagens Berman U23
|0:01:03
|90
|Tom Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:04
|91
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Mac Cassin (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|93
|Curtis White (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:05
|94
|George Simpson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
|0:01:06
|95
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|96
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|0:01:07
|97
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:09
|98
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|99
|Diego Sandoval (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|100
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Elbowz Racing
|0:01:11
|101
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:01:13
|102
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|103
|Noah Granigan (USA) Hagens Berman U23
|104
|Adam Leibovitz (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:01:14
|105
|Andres Alzate Escoba (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|106
|Kennett Peterson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
|107
|Justin Stanley (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:01:15
|108
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|109
|Josh Johnson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|0:01:16
|110
|Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|111
|Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|0:01:17
|112
|Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|113
|David Lombardo (USA) Hagens Berman U23
|0:01:18
|114
|Alexandre Darville (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|115
|Drew Christopher (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|0:01:21
|116
|Travis Monroe (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
|117
|Patrick Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
|118
|Grant Koontz (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:01:22
|119
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:23
|120
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|121
|Austin Vincent (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|122
|Luke Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman U23
|0:01:26
|123
|Christopher Meacham (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|124
|Griffin Easter (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|125
|Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|126
|Rolly Weaver (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:29
|127
|Walter Trillini (Arg) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|128
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:01:30
|129
|Skyler Mackey (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|130
|Jake Duerhing (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
|131
|Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|132
|Isaac Howe (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|133
|Gregory Capelle (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:33
|134
|Anthony Canevari (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
|0:01:36
|135
|Dan Lam (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|136
|Corey Davis (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:37
|137
|Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|138
|Jake Silverberg (USA) Astellas Cycling
|0:01:41
|139
|Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23
|0:01:44
|140
|Gabriel Varela (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
|0:01:51
|141
|Efren Ortega (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|142
|Agustin Franco Font (PuR) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|143
|Ricky Morales-Ortiz (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|144
|Cory Williams (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|145
|Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:10
|146
|Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:12
|147
|Stephan Hirsch (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:02:19
|148
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:20
|149
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:21
|150
|Demis Aleman (Arg) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|0:02:24
|151
|Emanuel Mini (Arg) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:27
|152
|Mitchell Sides (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|153
|Daragh Campbell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:30
|154
|Fredd Matute (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:02:34
|155
|Brais Dacal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:40
|156
|Benjain Swedberg (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
|0:04:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:08:36
|2
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|0:00:01
|3
|Cristian Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|0:00:05
|4
|Juan David Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|0:00:06
|5
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23
|0:00:07
|6
|Emerson Oronte (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
|0:00:08
|7
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing
|0:00:09
|8
|Mauricio Ortega (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|9
|Oscar Sanchez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|0:00:11
|10
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:13
|11
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:15
|12
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|13
|Sebastian Tamayo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|14
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|15
|Tim Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|16
|Benjamin Jacques Maynes (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:00:18
|17
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:19
|18
|Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:00:20
|19
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing
|0:00:21
|20
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
|0:00:22
|21
|Chris Winn (Aus) GS CIAO Cycling
|0:00:23
|22
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|23
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:26
|24
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:00:27
|25
|Garrett M Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|26
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing
|0:00:29
|27
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing
|0:00:30
|28
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:31
|29
|Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling
|30
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|31
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:32
|32
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing
|33
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:00:33
|34
|Josh Yeaton (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
|35
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|0:00:34
|36
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing
|38
|Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling
|0:00:35
|39
|Andres Diaz (Col) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|41
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:00:37
|42
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:38
|43
|David Williams (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|44
|David Winston (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|45
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|46
|Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:39
|47
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|48
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:42
|49
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:00:43
|50
|Michael Burleigh (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
|51
|Owen Shott (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|52
|Hunter Grove (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:44
|56
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
|57
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling
|0:00:45
|58
|Charlie Hough (USA) Hincapie Racing
|59
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:46
|60
|Jacob Arnold (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|61
|Derek Schanze (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|62
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|0:00:47
|63
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing
|65
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|66
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling
|67
|Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:00:48
|68
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|69
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|70
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:00:51
|71
|Kristopher Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|72
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|73
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|74
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|75
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:00:53
|76
|Connor Brown (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|0:00:54
|77
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|78
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:56
|79
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling
|80
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
|81
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|82
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:00:58
|83
|Ryan Macdonald (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|84
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|85
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:01:00
|86
|Logan Hutchings (Aus) Elevate Cycling Team
|87
|Dan Gardner (USA) Astellas Cycling
|0:01:01
|88
|Jordan Diekema (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:01:02
|89
|Diego Binatena (USA) Hagens Berman U23
|0:01:03
|90
|Tom Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:04
|91
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Mac Cassin (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|93
|Curtis White (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:05
|94
|George Simpson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
|0:01:06
|95
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|96
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|0:01:07
|97
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:09
|98
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|99
|Diego Sandoval (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|100
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Elbowz Racing
|0:01:11
|101
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:01:13
|102
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|103
|Noah Granigan (USA) Hagens Berman U23
|104
|Adam Leibovitz (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:01:14
|105
|Andres Alzate Escoba (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|106
|Kennett Peterson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
|107
|Justin Stanley (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:01:15
|108
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|109
|Josh Johnson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|0:01:16
|110
|Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|111
|Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|0:01:17
|112
|Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|113
|David Lombardo (USA) Hagens Berman U23
|0:01:18
|114
|Alexandre Darville (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|115
|Drew Christopher (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|0:01:21
|116
|Travis Monroe (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
|117
|Patrick Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
|118
|Grant Koontz (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:01:22
|119
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:23
|120
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|121
|Austin Vincent (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|122
|Luke Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman U23
|0:01:26
|123
|Christopher Meacham (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|124
|Griffin Easter (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|125
|Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|126
|Rolly Weaver (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:29
|127
|Walter Trillini (Arg) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|128
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:01:30
|129
|Skyler Mackey (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|130
|Jake Duerhing (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
|131
|Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|132
|Isaac Howe (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|133
|Gregory Capelle (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:33
|134
|Anthony Canevari (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
|0:01:36
|135
|Dan Lam (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|136
|Corey Davis (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:37
|137
|Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|138
|Jake Silverberg (USA) Astellas Cycling
|0:01:41
|139
|Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23
|0:01:44
|140
|Gabriel Varela (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
|0:01:51
|141
|Efren Ortega (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|142
|Agustin Franco Font (PuR) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|143
|Ricky Morales-Ortiz (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|144
|Cory Williams (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|145
|Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:10
|146
|Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:12
|147
|Stephan Hirsch (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:02:19
|148
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:20
|149
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:21
|150
|Demis Aleman (Arg) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|0:02:24
|151
|Emanuel Mini (Arg) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:27
|152
|Mitchell Sides (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|153
|Daragh Campbell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:30
|154
|Fredd Matute (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:02:34
|155
|Brais Dacal (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:40
|156
|Benjain Swedberg (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
|0:04:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23
|0:08:43
|2
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing
|0:00:02
|3
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:09
|4
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|5
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:35
|6
|Hunter Grove (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|7
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Charlie Hough (USA) Hincapie Racing
|0:00:38
|9
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|10
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|0:00:41
|11
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|12
|Connor Brown (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|0:00:47
|13
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|14
|Dan Gardner (USA) Astellas Cycling
|0:00:54
|15
|Diego Binatena (USA) Hagens Berman U23
|0:00:56
|16
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|17
|Curtis White (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:58
|18
|George Simpson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
|0:00:59
|19
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|0:01:00
|20
|Diego Sandoval (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|21
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|22
|Noah Granigan (USA) Hagens Berman U23
|23
|Josh Johnson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|0:01:09
|24
|Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|0:01:10
|25
|David Lombardo (USA) Hagens Berman U23
|0:01:11
|26
|Alexandre Darville (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|27
|Travis Monroe (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
|0:01:14
|28
|Grant Koontz (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:01:15
|29
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:16
|30
|Austin Vincent (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|31
|Luke Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman U23
|0:01:19
|32
|Christopher Meacham (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|33
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:01:23
|34
|Skyler Mackey (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|35
|Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|36
|Jake Silverberg (USA) Astellas Cycling
|0:01:34
|37
|Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23
|0:01:37
|38
|Ricky Morales-Ortiz (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|39
|Cory Williams (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|40
|Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:03
|41
|Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:05
|42
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:13
|43
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:14
|44
|Daragh Campbell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:02:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:26:00
|2
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:35
|3
|Jamis Hagens Berman p/b S
|0:00:44
|4
|Hincapie Racing
|0:00:47
|5
|GS CIAO Cycling
|0:00:52
|6
|Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:55
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycl
|0:01:17
|8
|H&R Block Pro Cycling Tea
|0:01:33
|9
|Astellas Cycling
|0:01:39
|10
|Team SmartStop
|0:01:41
|11
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit S
|12
|Isagenix / SeaSucker / Gu
|0:01:44
|13
|Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:01:50
|14
|Elbowz Racing
|0:01:56
|15
|Gateway Harley-Davidson T
|0:01:57
|16
|Incycle - Cannondale Pro
|0:01:58
|17
|Hagens Berman U23 Cycling
|0:02:11
|18
|BISSELL ABG GIANT
|0:02:43
|19
|Elevate Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|20
|Champion System-Stan's No
|0:03:05
|21
|Airgas Safeway Cycling Te
|0:03:37
|22
|Team Novo Nordisk Develop
|0:05:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:09:53
|2
|Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:00:08
|3
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:18
|4
|Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:00:30
|5
|Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:33
|6
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:37
|7
|Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:39
|8
|Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|9
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:41
|10
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:47
|11
|Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:00:48
|12
|Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:50
|13
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:00:51
|14
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:00:52
|15
|Serika Mitchell Guluma (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|0:00:53
|16
|Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:00:55
|17
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:00:56
|18
|Yenny Lorena Colmnares (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|19
|Kathryn Hunter (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:00:59
|20
|Ana Milena Fagua (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|0:01:00
|21
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|22
|Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:01:02
|23
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:01:05
|24
|Claudia Veronica Balderas (Mex) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:01:09
|25
|Diana Carolina Penuela (Col) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|0:01:10
|26
|Nina Laughlin (USA) Painpathways
|0:01:11
|27
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:01:12
|28
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:13
|29
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|0:01:14
|30
|Anika Todd (Can) Team Tibco-SVB
|31
|Kelly Catlin (USA) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|0:01:16
|32
|Annie Usher (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|0:01:18
|33
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:01:19
|34
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:01:21
|35
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:01:27
|36
|Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:01:28
|37
|Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:01:31
|38
|Jessica Prinner (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:01:32
|39
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
|0:01:38
|40
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:40
|41
|Cari Higgins (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:01:42
|42
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:01:45
|43
|Ariane Bonhomme (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:01:50
|44
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:01:52
|45
|Alicia Allen-Buerger (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|0:01:53
|46
|Daphne Karagianis (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching
|0:01:54
|47
|Christy Keely (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|0:01:55
|48
|Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|49
|Lindsay Knast (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
|0:01:57
|50
|Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|51
|Andrea Thomas (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|52
|Ashlyn Woods (USA) Painpathways
|0:01:58
|53
|Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
|54
|Anina Blankenship (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching
|55
|Genevieve Krahn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|56
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:02:02
|57
|Alexandra Burton (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|0:02:03
|58
|Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:02:05
|59
|Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|0:02:06
|60
|Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|61
|Stacy Westbrook (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|0:02:07
|62
|Meghan Korol (USA) Painpathways
|63
|Lenore Pipes (Gua) Painpathways
|0:02:09
|64
|Lindsay Fox (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|65
|Antonella Lilia Leonardi (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|0:02:14
|66
|Anna Grace Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:02:15
|67
|Meg Hendricks (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
|68
|Kristie Nichols James (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
|0:02:17
|69
|Flora Yan (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|0:02:19
|70
|Katherine Shields (USA) Painpathways
|0:02:20
|71
|Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:02:22
|72
|Carrie Cartmill (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:02:23
|73
|Sierra Siebenlist (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching
|0:02:25
|74
|Morgan Brown (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:02:27
|75
|Megan Gray (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|0:02:28
|76
|Tess Senty (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
|0:02:29
|77
|Annalisa Fish (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|78
|Lucianne Conklin (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
|0:02:32
|79
|Michelle Khare (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:02:35
|80
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|0:02:36
|81
|Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|0:02:39
|82
|Karla Gendler (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|0:02:40
|83
|Korina Huizar (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:02:41
|84
|Jan Bennett (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|0:02:45
|85
|Claudia Patricia Buitrago (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|0:02:48
|86
|Patricia Work (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching
|0:03:05
|87
|Irena Ossola (Ita) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|0:03:09
|88
|Lauryn Humphrey (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching
|0:03:10
|89
|Debora Noelia Haedo (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|0:03:13
|90
|Talia Ayelen Aguirre (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|0:03:26
|91
|Ashley Weaver (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|0:03:29
|DNS
|Mary Zider (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|DNS
|Nilmarie Gonzalez (PUR) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:09:53
|2
|Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:00:08
|3
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:18
|4
|Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:00:30
|5
|Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:33
|6
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:37
|7
|Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:39
|8
|Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|9
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:41
|10
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:47
|11
|Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:00:48
|12
|Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:50
|13
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:00:51
|14
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:00:52
|15
|Serika Mitchell Guluma (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|0:00:53
|16
|Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:00:55
|17
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:00:56
|18
|Yenny Lorena Colmnares (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|19
|Kathryn Hunter (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:00:59
|20
|Ana Milena Fagua (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|0:01:00
|21
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|22
|Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:01:02
|23
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:01:05
|24
|Claudia Veronica Balderas (Mex) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:01:09
|25
|Diana Carolina Penuela (Col) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|0:01:10
|26
|Nina Laughlin (USA) Painpathways
|0:01:11
|27
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:01:12
|28
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:13
|29
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|0:01:14
|30
|Anika Todd (Can) Team Tibco-SVB
|31
|Kelly Catlin (USA) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|0:01:16
|32
|Annie Usher (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|0:01:18
|33
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:01:19
|34
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:01:21
|35
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:01:27
|36
|Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:01:28
|37
|Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:01:31
|38
|Jessica Prinner (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:01:32
|39
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
|0:01:38
|40
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:40
|41
|Cari Higgins (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:01:42
|42
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:01:45
|43
|Ariane Bonhomme (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:01:50
|44
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:01:52
|45
|Alicia Allen-Buerger (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|0:01:53
|46
|Daphne Karagianis (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching
|0:01:54
|47
|Christy Keely (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|0:01:55
|48
|Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|49
|Lindsay Knast (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
|0:01:57
|50
|Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|51
|Andrea Thomas (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|52
|Ashlyn Woods (USA) Painpathways
|0:01:58
|53
|Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
|54
|Anina Blankenship (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching
|55
|Genevieve Krahn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|56
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:02:02
|57
|Alexandra Burton (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|0:02:03
|58
|Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:02:05
|59
|Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|0:02:06
|60
|Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|61
|Stacy Westbrook (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|0:02:07
|62
|Meghan Korol (USA) Painpathways
|63
|Lenore Pipes (Gua) Painpathways
|0:02:09
|64
|Lindsay Fox (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|65
|Antonella Lilia Leonardi (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|0:02:14
|66
|Anna Grace Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:02:15
|67
|Meg Hendricks (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
|68
|Kristie Nichols James (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
|0:02:17
|69
|Flora Yan (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|0:02:19
|70
|Katherine Shields (USA) Painpathways
|0:02:20
|71
|Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:02:22
|72
|Carrie Cartmill (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:02:23
|73
|Sierra Siebenlist (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching
|0:02:25
|74
|Morgan Brown (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:02:27
|75
|Megan Gray (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|0:02:28
|76
|Tess Senty (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
|0:02:29
|77
|Annalisa Fish (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|78
|Lucianne Conklin (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
|0:02:32
|79
|Michelle Khare (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:02:35
|80
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|0:02:36
|81
|Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|0:02:39
|82
|Karla Gendler (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|0:02:40
|83
|Korina Huizar (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:02:41
|84
|Jan Bennett (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|0:02:45
|85
|Claudia Patricia Buitrago (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|0:02:48
|86
|Patricia Work (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching
|0:03:05
|87
|Irena Ossola (Ita) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|0:03:09
|88
|Lauryn Humphrey (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching
|0:03:10
|89
|Debora Noelia Haedo (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|0:03:13
|90
|Talia Ayelen Aguirre (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|0:03:26
|91
|Ashley Weaver (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|0:03:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:10:32
|2
|Kelly Catlin (USA) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|0:00:37
|3
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:48
|4
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:01
|5
|Ariane Bonhomme (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:01:11
|6
|Ashlyn Woods (USA) Painpathways
|0:01:19
|7
|Flora Yan (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|0:01:40
|8
|Katherine Shields (USA) Painpathways
|0:01:41
|9
|Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:01:43
|10
|Claudia Patricia Buitrago (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|0:02:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycl
|0:31:09
|2
|Visit Dallas Cycling p/b
|0:00:25
|3
|Team TIBCO-SVB
|0:00:37
|4
|Team Optum p/b Kelly Bene
|0:00:57
|5
|Colavita-Bianchi p/b Fine
|0:01:05
|6
|Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|0:01:19
|7
|The Cyclery - Opus
|0:02:47
|8
|BMW presented by Happy To
|0:03:12
|9
|Fearless Femme p/b Haute
|0:03:32
|10
|Sun and Ski Women Elite T
|11
|Pain Pathways
|0:03:46
|12
|Portland Bicycle Studio
|0:03:58
|13
|QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/
|0:04:20
|14
|Balanced: Bike Fitting &
|0:04:47
|15
|XIRAYAS DE SAN LUIS
|0:05:29
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
-
Kastelijn takes gold at women's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsLechner and Worst round out podium in Silvelle
-
Crispin wins U23 men's European cyclo-cross titleFrenchman beats Kelich and Benoist in Silvelle
-
Modolo reportedly close to Corendon-Circus dealItalian set to join Mathieu van der Poel's squad after long battle with illness
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy