John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) took his second consecutive win at the Joe Martin Stage Race, winning stage 3's 175km road race in Prairie Grove on Saturday. He won the bunch sprint ahead of Sebastian Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) and Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Racing). Gregory Brenes (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) will keep his leader's jersey into the criterium on Sunday.

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) won the women's 107km race in similar fashion. The former US criterium champion won the bunch sprint, after receiving a solid lead-out from her team, ahead of her own teammate Alexis Ryan and Canadian road champion Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling). Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) finished in the main field and held onto the overall leader's jersey heading into stage 4.

Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 4:03:02 2 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 3 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing 4 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 Diego Sandoval (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 7 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing 8 Ryan Macdonald (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 9 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 10 Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling 11 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 12 Tim Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team 13 Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling 14 Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop 15 Hunter Grove (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 16 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 17 Michael Sheehan (USA) Elbowz Racing 18 Sebastian Tamayo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 19 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 20 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 21 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 22 Tom Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 23 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 24 David Lombardo (USA) Hagens Berman U23 25 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 26 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 27 Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling 28 Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 29 Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23 30 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 31 Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop 32 Josh Yeaton (USA) GS CIAO Cycling 33 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 34 Cristian Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 35 Juan David Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 36 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 37 Michael Burleigh (USA) GS CIAO Cycling 38 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 39 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano 40 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 41 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:10 42 Benjamin Jacques Maynes (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 43 Emerson Oronte (USA) GS CIAO Cycling 44 Chris Winn (Aus) GS CIAO Cycling 45 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 46 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Cycling Team 47 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing 48 Charlie Hough (USA) Hincapie Racing 49 David Winston (USA) Lupus Racing Team 50 Christopher Meacham (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 51 Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 52 Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling 53 Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 54 Efren Ortega (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 55 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano 56 Nathan Elliott (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 57 Owen Shott (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 58 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 59 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano 60 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing 61 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 62 Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 63 Connor Brown (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 64 Mauricio Ortega (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 65 Oscar Sanchez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 66 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 67 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 68 Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling 69 Jacob Arnold (USA) Elevate Cycling Team 70 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 71 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:20 72 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:25 73 Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 74 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing 0:00:27 75 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing 76 Andres Diaz (Col) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30 77 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 78 Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing 79 Garrett M Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 80 Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing 81 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:43 82 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 83 David Williams (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:03:10 84 Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 85 Fredd Matute (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:06:45 86 Bryan Gomez (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 0:08:14 87 Drew Christopher (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 88 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 89 Rolly Weaver (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:09:39 90 Ricky Morales-Ortiz (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 91 Patrick Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano 92 Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 93 Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Cycling Team 94 Cory Williams (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 95 Skyler Mackey (USA) Elevate Cycling Team 96 Austin Vincent (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 97 Curtis White (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 98 Grant Koontz (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 99 Stefan Rothe (Ger) Elbowz Racing 100 Justin Stanley (USA) Elbowz Racing 101 Agustin Franco Font (PuR) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 102 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 103 Walter Trillini (Arg) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 104 Isaac Howe (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 105 George Simpson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling 106 Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing 107 Griffin Easter (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 108 Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 109 Demis Aleman (Arg) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 110 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 111 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development 112 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:09:46 113 Dan Gardner (USA) Astellas Cycling 114 Gregory Capelle (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 115 Corey Davis (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 116 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop 117 Alexandre Darville (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 118 Anthony Canevari (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano 119 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 120 Andres Alzate Escoba (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 121 Kristopher Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 0:09:50 122 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 123 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 124 Dan Lam (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 125 Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 126 Jake Silverberg (USA) Astellas Cycling 127 Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team 128 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 129 Kennett Peterson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling 0:20:31 130 Josh Johnson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 0:24:02 131 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 132 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:45:46 DNF Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team DNF Derek Schanze (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching DNF Travis Monroe (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano DNF Gabriel Varela (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano DNF Diego Binatena (USA) Hagens Berman U23 DNF Noah Granigan (USA) Hagens Berman U23 DNF Logan Hutchings (Aus) Elevate Cycling Team DNF Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Cycling Team DNF Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Cycling Team DNF Mitchell Sides (USA) Elevate Cycling Team DNF Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk Development DNF Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk Development DSQ Adam Leibovitz (USA) Bissell ABG Giant DSQ Daragh Campbell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development DSQ Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development

Men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 8:19:40 2 Robinson Chalapud (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 0:00:01 3 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing 0:00:05 4 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:06 5 Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23 0:00:12 6 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:16 7 Sebastian Tamayo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 0:00:17 8 Cristian Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 0:00:19 9 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:22 10 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:00:23 11 Juan David Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 0:00:25 12 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing 13 Tim Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:00:28 14 Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing 15 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:31 16 Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling 17 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:32 18 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano 0:00:35 19 Emerson Oronte (USA) GS CIAO Cycling 0:00:36 20 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 21 Mauricio Ortega (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 0:00:37 22 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:00:38 23 Oscar Sanchez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 24 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:40 25 Garrett M Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:00:43 26 Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop 27 Michael Burleigh (USA) GS CIAO Cycling 28 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 29 Benjamin Jacques Maynes (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:00:44 30 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:00:47 31 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 32 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 33 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing 0:00:48 34 Chris Winn (Aus) GS CIAO Cycling 0:00:50 35 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 36 Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño 0:00:52 37 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 38 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 39 Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop 0:00:54 40 Charlie Hough (USA) Hincapie Racing 0:00:55 41 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano 0:00:56 42 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 43 Hunter Grove (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:01:00 44 Michael Sheehan (USA) Elbowz Racing 45 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 46 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:01:01 47 Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 48 Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling 0:01:02 49 Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling 0:01:04 50 David Winston (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:01:05 51 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 52 Josh Yeaton (USA) GS CIAO Cycling 0:01:06 53 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:01:07 54 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:08 55 Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:09 56 Owen Shott (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:01:10 57 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing 0:01:11 58 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano 59 Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling 0:01:12 60 Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling 0:01:13 61 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:14 62 Fabio Calabria (Aus) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 0:01:15 63 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing 64 Nathan Elliott (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:01:17 65 Andres Diaz (Col) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 66 Connor Brown (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 0:01:21 67 Tom Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 68 Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 0:01:23 69 Jacob Arnold (USA) Elevate Cycling Team 0:01:27 70 David Lombardo (USA) Hagens Berman U23 71 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 0:01:31 72 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:36 73 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Cycling Team 0:01:40 74 Diego Sandoval (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:01:43 75 Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 0:01:50 76 Christopher Meacham (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 0:01:53 77 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:59 78 Efren Ortega (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:02:18 79 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:53 80 Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:40 81 Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:03:48 82 Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:19 83 Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:04:56 84 David Williams (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:06:06 85 Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:08:29 86 Ryan Macdonald (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:09:08 87 Bryan Gomez (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 0:09:39 88 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:09:54 89 Drew Christopher (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 0:09:55 90 Curtis White (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:11:01 91 George Simpson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling 0:11:02 92 Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 0:11:09 93 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop 0:11:10 94 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 0:11:11 95 Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Cycling Team 0:11:12 96 Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 0:11:13 97 Patrick Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano 0:11:17 98 Grant Koontz (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 0:11:18 99 Dan Gardner (USA) Astellas Cycling 0:11:20 100 Austin Vincent (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 0:11:21 101 Griffin Easter (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 0:11:23 102 Rolly Weaver (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:11:25 103 Isaac Howe (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 0:11:28 104 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:11:31 105 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:11:32 106 Fredd Matute (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:11:33 107 Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing 0:11:34 108 Justin Stanley (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:11:39 109 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:11:46 110 Andres Alzate Escoba (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 0:11:49 111 Gregory Capelle (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:11:50 112 Ricky Morales-Ortiz (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:11:59 113 Skyler Mackey (USA) Elevate Cycling Team 0:12:02 114 Alexandre Darville (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 0:12:05 115 Agustin Franco Font (PuR) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:12:13 116 Anthony Canevari (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano 0:12:15 117 Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 118 Corey Davis (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 119 Demis Aleman (Arg) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 0:12:52 120 Carson Miller (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:12:55 121 Walter Trillini (Arg) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:13:26 122 Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:13:33 123 Kristopher Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 0:14:02 124 Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:17:55 125 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:18:11 126 Dan Lam (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 0:19:02 127 Jake Silverberg (USA) Astellas Cycling 0:19:54 128 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:20:55 129 Cory Williams (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:22:55 130 Kennett Peterson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling 0:24:16 131 Josh Johnson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 0:26:09 132 Stefan Rothe (Ger) Elbowz Racing 0:29:22

Men young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing 8:19:45 2 Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23 3 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:14 4 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:23 5 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:00:42 6 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:00:45 7 Charlie Hough (USA) Hincapie Racing 0:00:50 8 Hunter Grove (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:00:55 9 Orlando Garibay (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:00:56 10 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:03 11 Connor Brown (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 0:01:16 12 David Lombardo (USA) Hagens Berman U23 13 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Cycling Team 0:01:35 14 Diego Sandoval (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:01:38 15 Christopher Meacham (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 0:01:48 16 Bryan Gomez (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes 0:09:34 17 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:09:49 18 Curtis White (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:10:56 19 George Simpson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling 0:10:57 20 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 0:11:06 21 Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 0:11:08 22 Grant Koontz (USA) Bissell ABG Giant 0:11:13 23 Dan Gardner (USA) Astellas Cycling 0:11:15 24 Austin Vincent (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 0:11:16 25 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:11:27 26 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:11:41 27 Ricky Morales-Ortiz (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:11:54 28 Skyler Mackey (USA) Elevate Cycling Team 0:11:57 29 Alexandre Darville (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 0:12:00 30 Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23 31 Jake Silverberg (USA) Astellas Cycling 0:19:49 32 Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development 0:20:50 33 Cory Williams (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 0:22:50 34 Josh Johnson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23 0:26:04

Men team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orgullo Antioqueno 24:59:24 2 Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:23 3 Hincapie Racing 0:00:35 4 Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 0:00:49 5 GS CIAO Cycling 0:01:22 6 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycl 7 Lupus Racing Team 0:01:28 8 H&R Block Pro Cycling Tea 0:01:40 9 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:46 10 Team SmartStop 11 Astellas Cycling 0:02:01 12 Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:02:15 13 Gateway Harley-Davidson Team 0:02:21 14 Incycle - Cannondale Pro 0:02:29 15 Champion System-Stan's No 0:03:45 16 Elbowz Racing 0:05:01 17 Isagenix / SeaSucker / Gu 0:09:18 18 Hagens Berman U23 19 Elevate Cycling Team 0:13:25 20 Airgas Safeway Cycling Team 0:23:44 21 Bissel 0:25:30

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare 2:30:39 2 Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare 5 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-SVB 8 Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco-SVB 9 Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 11 Serika Mitchell Guluma (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones 12 Diana Carolina Penuela (Col) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team 13 Nina Laughlin (USA) Painpathways 14 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare 15 Kelly Catlin (USA) Boyaca Raza de Campeones 16 Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 17 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 18 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 19 Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 20 Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare 21 Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 22 Yenny Lorena Colmnares (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones 23 Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 24 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:00:08 25 Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 26 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare 27 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 28 Andrea Thomas (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team 29 Kathryn Hunter (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 30 Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking 31 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB 32 Annie Usher (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio 33 Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 34 Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare 35 Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare 37 Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 38 Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 39 Claudia Veronica Balderas (Mex) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 40 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco-SVB 41 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt 42 Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking 0:00:16 43 Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:00:08 44 Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking 45 Ana Milena Fagua (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones 0:02:45 46 Carrie Cartmill (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 0:11:07 47 Flora Yan (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team 48 Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team 49 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco-SVB 50 Daphne Karagianis (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching 0:12:19 51 Talia Ayelen Aguirre (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 52 Debora Noelia Haedo (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 53 Sierra Siebenlist (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching 54 Genevieve Krahn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 55 Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 56 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 57 Ashlyn Woods (USA) Painpathways 58 Meghan Korol (USA) Painpathways 59 Antonella Lilia Leonardi (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 60 Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 61 Katherine Shields (USA) Painpathways 62 Irena Ossola (Ita) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 63 Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 64 Alicia Allen-Buerger (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 65 Lucianne Conklin (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt 66 Anika Todd (Can) Team Tibco-SVB 67 Lindsay Fox (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio 68 Alexandra Burton (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio 69 Tess Senty (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt 70 Korina Huizar (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 71 Megan Gray (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio 72 Cari Higgins (USA) Unitedhealthcare 73 Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB 74 Morgan Brown (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking 75 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-SVB 76 Jessica Prinner (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking DNS Anna Grace Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good DNF Kristie Nichols James (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt DNF Lindsay Knast (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt DNF Lauryn Humphrey (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching DNF Patricia Work (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching DNF Jan Bennett (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team DNF Annalisa Fish (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio

Women general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-SVB 5:05:02 2 Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:00:13 3 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare 0:00:23 4 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:25 5 Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:00:32 6 Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 0:00:34 7 Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare 0:00:40 8 Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:00:44 9 Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:00:49 10 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare 0:00:51 11 Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:54 12 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:00:57 13 Serika Mitchell Guluma (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones 0:00:58 14 Yenny Lorena Colmnares (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones 0:01:01 15 Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:01:13 16 Mandy Heintz (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 0:01:15 17 Diana Carolina Penuela (Col) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team 18 Nina Laughlin (USA) Painpathways 0:01:16 19 Kathryn Hunter (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:01:17 20 Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:01:20 21 Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking 0:01:22 22 Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:28 23 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB 0:01:36 24 Kelly Catlin (USA) Boyaca Raza de Campeones 0:01:38 25 Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:01:41 26 Claudia Veronica Balderas (Mex) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:01:43 27 Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:01:48 28 Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:01:57 29 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:59 30 Lenore Pipes (Gua) Painpathways 0:02:11 31 Christy Keely (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 0:02:17 32 Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco-SVB 33 Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:23 34 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco-SVB 0:02:28 35 Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking 0:02:41 36 Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking 0:03:45 37 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good 0:04:10 38 Annie Usher (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio 0:04:12 39 Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 0:04:51 40 Andrea Thomas (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team 41 Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 42 Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:04:55 43 Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 0:05:00 44 Ana Milena Fagua (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones 0:06:31 45 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt 0:13:01 46 Jessica Prinner (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking 0:14:21 47 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco-SVB 0:15:38 48 Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team 0:15:48 49 Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:15:57 50 Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB 0:16:07 51 Flora Yan (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team 0:16:12 52 Carrie Cartmill (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 0:16:16 53 Lucianne Conklin (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt 0:16:24 54 Cari Higgins (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:16:47 55 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-SVB 0:16:57 56 Alicia Allen-Buerger (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 0:16:58 57 Daphne Karagianis (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching 0:16:59 58 Ashlyn Woods (USA) Painpathways 0:17:03 59 Meghan Korol (USA) Painpathways 0:17:12 60 Antonella Lilia Leonardi (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 0:17:19 61 Katherine Shields (USA) Painpathways 0:17:25 62 Morgan Brown (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking 0:17:32 63 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 0:17:41 64 Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 0:17:43 65 Tess Senty (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt 0:17:45 66 Anika Todd (Can) Team Tibco-SVB 0:25:09 67 Genevieve Krahn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 0:25:40 68 Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus 69 Lindsay Fox (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio 0:25:51 70 Sierra Siebenlist (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching 0:26:04 71 Megan Gray (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio 0:26:10 72 Irena Ossola (Ita) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing 0:26:48 73 Debora Noelia Haedo (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 0:26:52 74 Talia Ayelen Aguirre (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis 0:27:02 75 Korina Huizar (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental 0:34:26 76 Alexandra Burton (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio 0:36:41

Women young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare 5:05:51 2 Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare 0:00:31 3 Kelly Catlin (USA) Boyaca Raza de Campeones 0:00:49 4 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:10 5 Flora Yan (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team 0:15:23 6 Ashlyn Woods (USA) Painpathways 0:16:14 7 Katherine Shields (USA) Painpathways 0:16:36