Murphy and Rivera win stage 3 at Joe Martin Stage Race

Brenes and Stephens maintain race leads ahead of finale criteriums

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) takes another stage win.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) tries a solo attack.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)

John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) took his second consecutive win at the Joe Martin Stage Race, winning stage 3's 175km road race in Prairie Grove on Saturday. He won the bunch sprint ahead of Sebastian Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) and Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Racing). Gregory Brenes (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) will keep his leader's jersey into the criterium on Sunday.

Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) won the women's 107km race in similar fashion. The former US criterium champion won the bunch sprint, after receiving a solid lead-out from her team, ahead of her own teammate Alexis Ryan and Canadian road champion Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling). Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) finished in the main field and held onto the overall leader's jersey heading into stage 4.

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling4:03:02
2Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
3Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing
4Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
5Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
6Diego Sandoval (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
7Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing
8Ryan Macdonald (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
9Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
10Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling
11Fabio Calabria (Aus) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
12Tim Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team
13Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling
14Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop
15Hunter Grove (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
16Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
17Michael Sheehan (USA) Elbowz Racing
18Sebastian Tamayo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
19Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
20Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
21Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
22Tom Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
23Jordan Cheyne (Can) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
24David Lombardo (USA) Hagens Berman U23
25Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
26Taylor Sheldon (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
27Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling
28Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
29Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23
30Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
31Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
32Josh Yeaton (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
33Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
34Cristian Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
35Juan David Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
36Robinson Chalapud (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
37Michael Burleigh (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
38Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
39Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
40Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
41Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:10
42Benjamin Jacques Maynes (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
43Emerson Oronte (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
44Chris Winn (Aus) GS CIAO Cycling
45Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
46Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
47Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing
48Charlie Hough (USA) Hincapie Racing
49David Winston (USA) Lupus Racing Team
50Christopher Meacham (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
51Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
52Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling
53Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
54Efren Ortega (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
55Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
56Nathan Elliott (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
57Owen Shott (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
58Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
59Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
60Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing
61Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
62Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
63Connor Brown (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
64Mauricio Ortega (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
65Oscar Sanchez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
66Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
67Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
68Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling
69Jacob Arnold (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
70Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
71Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:20
72Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:25
73Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
74Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing0:00:27
75Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing
76Andres Diaz (Col) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
77Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
78Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing
79Garrett M Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
80Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing
81Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:43
82Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
83David Williams (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:03:10
84Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
85Fredd Matute (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:06:45
86Bryan Gomez (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes0:08:14
87Drew Christopher (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
88Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
89Rolly Weaver (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:09:39
90Ricky Morales-Ortiz (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
91Patrick Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
92Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
93Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
94Cory Williams (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
95Skyler Mackey (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
96Austin Vincent (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
97Curtis White (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
98Grant Koontz (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
99Stefan Rothe (Ger) Elbowz Racing
100Justin Stanley (USA) Elbowz Racing
101Agustin Franco Font (PuR) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
102Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
103Walter Trillini (Arg) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
104Isaac Howe (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
105George Simpson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
106Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing
107Griffin Easter (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
108Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23
109Demis Aleman (Arg) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
110Carson Miller (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
111Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development
112Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:09:46
113Dan Gardner (USA) Astellas Cycling
114Gregory Capelle (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
115Corey Davis (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
116Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
117Alexandre Darville (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
118Anthony Canevari (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
119Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
120Andres Alzate Escoba (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
121Kristopher Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop0:09:50
122Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
123Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
124Dan Lam (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
125Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
126Jake Silverberg (USA) Astellas Cycling
127Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team
128Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
129Kennett Peterson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling0:20:31
130Josh Johnson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U230:24:02
131Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
132Orlando Garibay (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:45:46
DNFStuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNFDerek Schanze (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
DNFTravis Monroe (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
DNFGabriel Varela (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
DNFDiego Binatena (USA) Hagens Berman U23
DNFNoah Granigan (USA) Hagens Berman U23
DNFLogan Hutchings (Aus) Elevate Cycling Team
DNFAlberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Cycling Team
DNFMat Stephens (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
DNFMitchell Sides (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
DNFReid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk Development
DNFUlugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk Development
DSQAdam Leibovitz (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
DSQDaragh Campbell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development
DSQQuentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development

Men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home8:19:40
2Robinson Chalapud (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño0:00:01
3Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing0:00:05
4John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:06
5Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U230:00:12
6Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:16
7Sebastian Tamayo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño0:00:17
8Cristian Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño0:00:19
9Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:22
10Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:00:23
11Juan David Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño0:00:25
12Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing
13Tim Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:00:28
14Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing
15Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:31
16Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling
17Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:32
18Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano0:00:35
19Emerson Oronte (USA) GS CIAO Cycling0:00:36
20Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
21Mauricio Ortega (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño0:00:37
22Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing0:00:38
23Oscar Sanchez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
24Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:40
25Garrett M Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:00:43
26Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop
27Michael Burleigh (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
28Taylor Sheldon (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
29Benjamin Jacques Maynes (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:44
30Jordan Cheyne (Can) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:00:47
31Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
32Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
33Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing0:00:48
34Chris Winn (Aus) GS CIAO Cycling0:00:50
35Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
36Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño0:00:52
37Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
38Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
39Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop0:00:54
40Charlie Hough (USA) Hincapie Racing0:00:55
41Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano0:00:56
42Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
43Hunter Grove (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
44Michael Sheehan (USA) Elbowz Racing
45Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
46Orlando Garibay (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:01:01
47Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
48Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling0:01:02
49Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling0:01:04
50David Winston (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:05
51Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
52Josh Yeaton (USA) GS CIAO Cycling0:01:06
53Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:01:07
54Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:08
55Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:09
56Owen Shott (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:01:10
57Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing0:01:11
58Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
59Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling0:01:12
60Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling0:01:13
61Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:14
62Fabio Calabria (Aus) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes0:01:15
63Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing
64Nathan Elliott (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:01:17
65Andres Diaz (Col) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
66Connor Brown (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U230:01:21
67Tom Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
68Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes0:01:23
69Jacob Arnold (USA) Elevate Cycling Team0:01:27
70David Lombardo (USA) Hagens Berman U23
71Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Bissell ABG Giant0:01:31
72Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:36
73Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Cycling Team0:01:40
74Diego Sandoval (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:01:43
75Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes0:01:50
76Christopher Meacham (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team0:01:53
77Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:59
78Efren Ortega (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:02:18
79Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:53
80Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:40
81Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing0:03:48
82Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:19
83Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:04:56
84David Williams (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:06:06
85Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:08:29
86Ryan Macdonald (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:09:08
87Bryan Gomez (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes0:09:39
88Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:09:54
89Drew Christopher (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes0:09:55
90Curtis White (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:11:01
91George Simpson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling0:11:02
92Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team0:11:09
93Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop0:11:10
94Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U230:11:11
95Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Cycling Team0:11:12
96Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U230:11:13
97Patrick Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano0:11:17
98Grant Koontz (USA) Bissell ABG Giant0:11:18
99Dan Gardner (USA) Astellas Cycling0:11:20
100Austin Vincent (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team0:11:21
101Griffin Easter (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team0:11:23
102Rolly Weaver (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:11:25
103Isaac Howe (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes0:11:28
104Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:11:31
105Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:11:32
106Fredd Matute (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:11:33
107Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing0:11:34
108Justin Stanley (USA) Elbowz Racing0:11:39
109Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:11:46
110Andres Alzate Escoba (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes0:11:49
111Gregory Capelle (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:11:50
112Ricky Morales-Ortiz (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:11:59
113Skyler Mackey (USA) Elevate Cycling Team0:12:02
114Alexandre Darville (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team0:12:05
115Agustin Franco Font (PuR) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:12:13
116Anthony Canevari (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano0:12:15
117Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23
118Corey Davis (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
119Demis Aleman (Arg) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes0:12:52
120Carson Miller (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:12:55
121Walter Trillini (Arg) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:13:26
122Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:13:33
123Kristopher Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop0:14:02
124Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:17:55
125Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:18:11
126Dan Lam (USA) Bissell ABG Giant0:19:02
127Jake Silverberg (USA) Astellas Cycling0:19:54
128Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:20:55
129Cory Williams (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:22:55
130Kennett Peterson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling0:24:16
131Josh Johnson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U230:26:09
132Stefan Rothe (Ger) Elbowz Racing0:29:22

Men young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing8:19:45
2Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23
3Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:14
4Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:23
5Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:00:42
6Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:00:45
7Charlie Hough (USA) Hincapie Racing0:00:50
8Hunter Grove (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:00:55
9Orlando Garibay (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:00:56
10Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:03
11Connor Brown (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U230:01:16
12David Lombardo (USA) Hagens Berman U23
13Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Cycling Team0:01:35
14Diego Sandoval (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:01:38
15Christopher Meacham (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team0:01:48
16Bryan Gomez (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes0:09:34
17Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:09:49
18Curtis White (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:10:56
19George Simpson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling0:10:57
20Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U230:11:06
21Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U230:11:08
22Grant Koontz (USA) Bissell ABG Giant0:11:13
23Dan Gardner (USA) Astellas Cycling0:11:15
24Austin Vincent (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team0:11:16
25Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:11:27
26Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:11:41
27Ricky Morales-Ortiz (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:11:54
28Skyler Mackey (USA) Elevate Cycling Team0:11:57
29Alexandre Darville (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team0:12:00
30Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23
31Jake Silverberg (USA) Astellas Cycling0:19:49
32Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development0:20:50
33Cory Williams (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team0:22:50
34Josh Johnson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U230:26:04

Men team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orgullo Antioqueno24:59:24
2Silber Pro Cycling0:00:23
3Hincapie Racing0:00:35
4Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home0:00:49
5GS CIAO Cycling0:01:22
6UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycl
7Lupus Racing Team0:01:28
8H&R Block Pro Cycling Tea0:01:40
9Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:46
10Team SmartStop
11Astellas Cycling0:02:01
12Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:02:15
13Gateway Harley-Davidson Team0:02:21
14Incycle - Cannondale Pro0:02:29
15Champion System-Stan's No0:03:45
16Elbowz Racing0:05:01
17Isagenix / SeaSucker / Gu0:09:18
18Hagens Berman U23
19Elevate Cycling Team0:13:25
20Airgas Safeway Cycling Team0:23:44
21Bissel0:25:30

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare2:30:39
2Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare
5Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
8Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
9Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
11Serika Mitchell Guluma (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
12Diana Carolina Penuela (Col) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
13Nina Laughlin (USA) Painpathways
14Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare
15Kelly Catlin (USA) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
16Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
17Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
18Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
19Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
20Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare
21Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
22Yenny Lorena Colmnares (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
23Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
24Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:00:08
25Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
26Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare
27Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
28Andrea Thomas (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
29Kathryn Hunter (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
30Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
31Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB
32Annie Usher (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
33Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
34Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare
35Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare
37Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
38Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
39Claudia Veronica Balderas (Mex) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
40Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco-SVB
41Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
42Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking0:00:16
43Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:00:08
44Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
45Ana Milena Fagua (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones0:02:45
46Carrie Cartmill (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:11:07
47Flora Yan (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
48Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
49Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco-SVB
50Daphne Karagianis (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching0:12:19
51Talia Ayelen Aguirre (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
52Debora Noelia Haedo (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
53Sierra Siebenlist (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching
54Genevieve Krahn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
55Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
56Starla Teddergreen (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
57Ashlyn Woods (USA) Painpathways
58Meghan Korol (USA) Painpathways
59Antonella Lilia Leonardi (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
60Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
61Katherine Shields (USA) Painpathways
62Irena Ossola (Ita) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
63Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
64Alicia Allen-Buerger (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
65Lucianne Conklin (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
66Anika Todd (Can) Team Tibco-SVB
67Lindsay Fox (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
68Alexandra Burton (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
69Tess Senty (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
70Korina Huizar (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
71Megan Gray (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
72Cari Higgins (USA) Unitedhealthcare
73Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB
74Morgan Brown (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
75Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
76Jessica Prinner (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
DNSAnna Grace Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
DNFKristie Nichols James (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
DNFLindsay Knast (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
DNFLauryn Humphrey (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching
DNFPatricia Work (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching
DNFJan Bennett (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
DNFAnnalisa Fish (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio

Women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-SVB5:05:02
2Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:00:13
3Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare0:00:23
4Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:25
5Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:00:32
6Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:00:34
7Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare0:00:40
8Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:00:44
9Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:00:49
10Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare0:00:51
11Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:54
12Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:00:57
13Serika Mitchell Guluma (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones0:00:58
14Yenny Lorena Colmnares (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones0:01:01
15Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:01:13
16Mandy Heintz (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing0:01:15
17Diana Carolina Penuela (Col) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
18Nina Laughlin (USA) Painpathways0:01:16
19Kathryn Hunter (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:01:17
20Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:01:20
21Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking0:01:22
22Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:28
23Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB0:01:36
24Kelly Catlin (USA) Boyaca Raza de Campeones0:01:38
25Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:01:41
26Claudia Veronica Balderas (Mex) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:01:43
27Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:01:48
28Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:01:57
29Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:59
30Lenore Pipes (Gua) Painpathways0:02:11
31Christy Keely (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing0:02:17
32Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
33Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:23
34Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco-SVB0:02:28
35Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking0:02:41
36Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking0:03:45
37Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good0:04:10
38Annie Usher (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio0:04:12
39Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:04:51
40Andrea Thomas (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
41Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
42Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:04:55
43Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis0:05:00
44Ana Milena Fagua (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones0:06:31
45Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt0:13:01
46Jessica Prinner (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking0:14:21
47Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco-SVB0:15:38
48Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team0:15:48
49Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:15:57
50Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB0:16:07
51Flora Yan (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team0:16:12
52Carrie Cartmill (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:16:16
53Lucianne Conklin (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt0:16:24
54Cari Higgins (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:16:47
55Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-SVB0:16:57
56Alicia Allen-Buerger (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing0:16:58
57Daphne Karagianis (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching0:16:59
58Ashlyn Woods (USA) Painpathways0:17:03
59Meghan Korol (USA) Painpathways0:17:12
60Antonella Lilia Leonardi (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis0:17:19
61Katherine Shields (USA) Painpathways0:17:25
62Morgan Brown (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking0:17:32
63Starla Teddergreen (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing0:17:41
64Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis0:17:43
65Tess Senty (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt0:17:45
66Anika Todd (Can) Team Tibco-SVB0:25:09
67Genevieve Krahn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus0:25:40
68Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
69Lindsay Fox (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio0:25:51
70Sierra Siebenlist (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching0:26:04
71Megan Gray (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio0:26:10
72Irena Ossola (Ita) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing0:26:48
73Debora Noelia Haedo (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis0:26:52
74Talia Ayelen Aguirre (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis0:27:02
75Korina Huizar (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental0:34:26
76Alexandra Burton (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio0:36:41

Women young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare5:05:51
2Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare0:00:31
3Kelly Catlin (USA) Boyaca Raza de Campeones0:00:49
4Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:10
5Flora Yan (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team0:15:23
6Ashlyn Woods (USA) Painpathways0:16:14
7Katherine Shields (USA) Painpathways0:16:36

Women team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling15:16:45
2Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise0:00:39
3Boyaca Raza de Campeones0:01:13
4Team Optum p/b Kelly Bene
5Team TIBCO-SVB0:01:42
6BMW presented by Happy Tooth0:03:54
7Colavita-Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking0:05:18
8Sun and Ski Women Elite Team0:18:49
9The Cyclery - Opus0:18:55
10Pain Pathways0:19:30
11Fearless Femme p/b Haute0:20:15
12XIRAYAS DE SAN LUIS0:35:00
13Portland Bicycle Studio0:37:02
14QCW Breakawaybikes.com

