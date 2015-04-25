Murphy and Rivera win stage 3 at Joe Martin Stage Race
Brenes and Stephens maintain race leads ahead of finale criteriums
Stage 3: Prairie Grove -
John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare) took his second consecutive win at the Joe Martin Stage Race, winning stage 3's 175km road race in Prairie Grove on Saturday. He won the bunch sprint ahead of Sebastian Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) and Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Racing). Gregory Brenes (Jamis-Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) will keep his leader's jersey into the criterium on Sunday.
Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) won the women's 107km race in similar fashion. The former US criterium champion won the bunch sprint, after receiving a solid lead-out from her team, ahead of her own teammate Alexis Ryan and Canadian road champion Leah Kirchmann (Optum Pro Cycling). Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) finished in the main field and held onto the overall leader's jersey heading into stage 4.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|4:03:02
|2
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|3
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing
|4
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|Diego Sandoval (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing
|8
|Ryan Macdonald (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|10
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling
|11
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|12
|Tim Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|13
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling
|14
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop
|15
|Hunter Grove (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|17
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Elbowz Racing
|18
|Sebastian Tamayo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|19
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|21
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|22
|Tom Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|23
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|24
|David Lombardo (USA) Hagens Berman U23
|25
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|27
|Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling
|28
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|29
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23
|30
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|31
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|32
|Josh Yeaton (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
|33
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|34
|Cristian Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|35
|Juan David Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|36
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|37
|Michael Burleigh (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
|38
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|39
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
|40
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|41
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:10
|42
|Benjamin Jacques Maynes (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|43
|Emerson Oronte (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
|44
|Chris Winn (Aus) GS CIAO Cycling
|45
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|46
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|47
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing
|48
|Charlie Hough (USA) Hincapie Racing
|49
|David Winston (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|50
|Christopher Meacham (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|51
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|52
|Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling
|53
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|54
|Efren Ortega (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
|56
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Owen Shott (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|58
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|59
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
|60
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing
|61
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|62
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|63
|Connor Brown (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|64
|Mauricio Ortega (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|65
|Oscar Sanchez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|66
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|67
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|68
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling
|69
|Jacob Arnold (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|70
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|71
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:20
|72
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:25
|73
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|74
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing
|0:00:27
|75
|Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing
|76
|Andres Diaz (Col) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|77
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing
|79
|Garrett M Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing
|81
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:43
|82
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|83
|David Williams (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:03:10
|84
|Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|85
|Fredd Matute (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:06:45
|86
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|0:08:14
|87
|Drew Christopher (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|88
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Rolly Weaver (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:09:39
|90
|Ricky Morales-Ortiz (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Patrick Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
|92
|Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|93
|Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|94
|Cory Williams (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Skyler Mackey (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|96
|Austin Vincent (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|97
|Curtis White (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|98
|Grant Koontz (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|99
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Elbowz Racing
|100
|Justin Stanley (USA) Elbowz Racing
|101
|Agustin Franco Font (PuR) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|103
|Walter Trillini (Arg) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|104
|Isaac Howe (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|105
|George Simpson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
|106
|Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing
|107
|Griffin Easter (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|108
|Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23
|109
|Demis Aleman (Arg) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|110
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|111
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|112
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:09:46
|113
|Dan Gardner (USA) Astellas Cycling
|114
|Gregory Capelle (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|115
|Corey Davis (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|116
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
|117
|Alexandre Darville (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|118
|Anthony Canevari (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
|119
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|120
|Andres Alzate Escoba (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|121
|Kristopher Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:09:50
|122
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|123
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|124
|Dan Lam (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|125
|Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|126
|Jake Silverberg (USA) Astellas Cycling
|127
|Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|128
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|129
|Kennett Peterson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
|0:20:31
|130
|Josh Johnson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|0:24:02
|131
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|132
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:45:46
|DNF
|Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Derek Schanze (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|DNF
|Travis Monroe (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
|DNF
|Gabriel Varela (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
|DNF
|Diego Binatena (USA) Hagens Berman U23
|DNF
|Noah Granigan (USA) Hagens Berman U23
|DNF
|Logan Hutchings (Aus) Elevate Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alberto Covarrubias (Mex) Elevate Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mat Stephens (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mitchell Sides (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|DNF
|Reid McClure (Can) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|DNF
|Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|DSQ
|Adam Leibovitz (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|DSQ
|Daragh Campbell (USA) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|DSQ
|Quentin Valognes (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Brenes (CRc) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|8:19:40
|2
|Robinson Chalapud (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|0:00:01
|3
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing
|0:00:05
|4
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:06
|5
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23
|0:00:12
|6
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|7
|Sebastian Tamayo (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|0:00:17
|8
|Cristian Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|0:00:19
|9
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:22
|10
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:23
|11
|Juan David Montoya (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|0:00:25
|12
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing
|13
|Tim Rugg (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:28
|14
|Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing
|15
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:31
|16
|Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling
|17
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:32
|18
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
|0:00:35
|19
|Emerson Oronte (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
|0:00:36
|20
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|21
|Mauricio Ortega (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|0:00:37
|22
|Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:00:38
|23
|Oscar Sanchez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|24
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:40
|25
|Garrett M Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|26
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Team SmartStop
|27
|Michael Burleigh (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
|28
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|29
|Benjamin Jacques Maynes (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:00:44
|30
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:00:47
|31
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|32
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing
|0:00:48
|34
|Chris Winn (Aus) GS CIAO Cycling
|0:00:50
|35
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueño
|0:00:52
|37
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|38
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|39
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:00:54
|40
|Charlie Hough (USA) Hincapie Racing
|0:00:55
|41
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
|0:00:56
|42
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|43
|Hunter Grove (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|44
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Elbowz Racing
|45
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|46
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|47
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|48
|Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling
|0:01:02
|49
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling
|0:01:04
|50
|David Winston (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:05
|51
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|52
|Josh Yeaton (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
|0:01:06
|53
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|54
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:08
|55
|Carlos Alzate (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:09
|56
|Owen Shott (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:01:10
|57
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing
|0:01:11
|58
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
|59
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling
|0:01:12
|60
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling
|0:01:13
|61
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:14
|62
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|0:01:15
|63
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing
|64
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|65
|Andres Diaz (Col) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Connor Brown (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|0:01:21
|67
|Tom Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|68
|Kevin Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|0:01:23
|69
|Jacob Arnold (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|70
|David Lombardo (USA) Hagens Berman U23
|71
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:01:31
|72
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:36
|73
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|74
|Diego Sandoval (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|75
|Conor Mullervy (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|0:01:50
|76
|Christopher Meacham (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|77
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:59
|78
|Efren Ortega (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|79
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:53
|80
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:40
|81
|Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:03:48
|82
|Isaac Bolivar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:19
|83
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:04:56
|84
|David Williams (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:06:06
|85
|Steven Perezluha (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:08:29
|86
|Ryan Macdonald (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:08
|87
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|0:09:39
|88
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:54
|89
|Drew Christopher (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|0:09:55
|90
|Curtis White (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:11:01
|91
|George Simpson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
|0:11:02
|92
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|0:11:09
|93
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:11:10
|94
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|0:11:11
|95
|Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|0:11:12
|96
|Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|0:11:13
|97
|Patrick Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
|0:11:17
|98
|Grant Koontz (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:11:18
|99
|Dan Gardner (USA) Astellas Cycling
|0:11:20
|100
|Austin Vincent (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|0:11:21
|101
|Griffin Easter (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|0:11:23
|102
|Rolly Weaver (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:11:25
|103
|Isaac Howe (USA) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|0:11:28
|104
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:11:31
|105
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:11:32
|106
|Fredd Matute (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:11:33
|107
|Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing
|0:11:34
|108
|Justin Stanley (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:11:39
|109
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:11:46
|110
|Andres Alzate Escoba (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|0:11:49
|111
|Gregory Capelle (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:11:50
|112
|Ricky Morales-Ortiz (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:59
|113
|Skyler Mackey (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|0:12:02
|114
|Alexandre Darville (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|0:12:05
|115
|Agustin Franco Font (PuR) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:13
|116
|Anthony Canevari (USA) Canyon Bicycles -_- Shimano
|0:12:15
|117
|Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23
|118
|Corey Davis (USA) Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|119
|Demis Aleman (Arg) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|0:12:52
|120
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:12:55
|121
|Walter Trillini (Arg) Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:13:26
|122
|Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:13:33
|123
|Kristopher Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:14:02
|124
|Shawn Gravois (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:17:55
|125
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:18:11
|126
|Dan Lam (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:19:02
|127
|Jake Silverberg (USA) Astellas Cycling
|0:19:54
|128
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:20:55
|129
|Cory Williams (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:55
|130
|Kennett Peterson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
|0:24:16
|131
|Josh Johnson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|0:26:09
|132
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Elbowz Racing
|0:29:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing
|8:19:45
|2
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Hagens Berman U23
|3
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|4
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:23
|5
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|6
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|7
|Charlie Hough (USA) Hincapie Racing
|0:00:50
|8
|Hunter Grove (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|9
|Orlando Garibay (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|10
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:03
|11
|Connor Brown (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|0:01:16
|12
|David Lombardo (USA) Hagens Berman U23
|13
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|14
|Diego Sandoval (Mex) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|15
|Christopher Meacham (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|16
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Champion System-Stan's NoTubes
|0:09:34
|17
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:49
|18
|Curtis White (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:10:56
|19
|George Simpson (USA) GS CIAO Cycling
|0:10:57
|20
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|0:11:06
|21
|Max Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|0:11:08
|22
|Grant Koontz (USA) Bissell ABG Giant
|0:11:13
|23
|Dan Gardner (USA) Astellas Cycling
|0:11:15
|24
|Austin Vincent (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|0:11:16
|25
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:11:27
|26
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:11:41
|27
|Ricky Morales-Ortiz (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:54
|28
|Skyler Mackey (USA) Elevate Cycling Team
|0:11:57
|29
|Alexandre Darville (USA) Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|0:12:00
|30
|Owen Gillott (Aus) Hagens Berman U23
|31
|Jake Silverberg (USA) Astellas Cycling
|0:19:49
|32
|Mehdi Benhamouda (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk Development
|0:20:50
|33
|Cory Williams (USA) Incycle - Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:50
|34
|Josh Johnson (USA) Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U23
|0:26:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orgullo Antioqueno
|24:59:24
|2
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:23
|3
|Hincapie Racing
|0:00:35
|4
|Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|0:00:49
|5
|GS CIAO Cycling
|0:01:22
|6
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycl
|7
|Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:28
|8
|H&R Block Pro Cycling Tea
|0:01:40
|9
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:46
|10
|Team SmartStop
|11
|Astellas Cycling
|0:02:01
|12
|Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:02:15
|13
|Gateway Harley-Davidson Team
|0:02:21
|14
|Incycle - Cannondale Pro
|0:02:29
|15
|Champion System-Stan's No
|0:03:45
|16
|Elbowz Racing
|0:05:01
|17
|Isagenix / SeaSucker / Gu
|0:09:18
|18
|Hagens Berman U23
|19
|Elevate Cycling Team
|0:13:25
|20
|Airgas Safeway Cycling Team
|0:23:44
|21
|Bissel
|0:25:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|2:30:39
|2
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|5
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
|8
|Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
|9
|Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|11
|Serika Mitchell Guluma (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|12
|Diana Carolina Penuela (Col) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|13
|Nina Laughlin (USA) Painpathways
|14
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare
|15
|Kelly Catlin (USA) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|16
|Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|17
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|18
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|19
|Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|20
|Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|21
|Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|22
|Yenny Lorena Colmnares (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|23
|Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|24
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:00:08
|25
|Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|26
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare
|27
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|28
|Andrea Thomas (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|29
|Kathryn Hunter (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|30
|Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|31
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB
|32
|Annie Usher (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|33
|Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|34
|Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|35
|Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare
|37
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|38
|Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|39
|Claudia Veronica Balderas (Mex) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|40
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco-SVB
|41
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
|42
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:00:16
|43
|Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:00:08
|44
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|45
|Ana Milena Fagua (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|0:02:45
|46
|Carrie Cartmill (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:11:07
|47
|Flora Yan (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|48
|Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|49
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco-SVB
|50
|Daphne Karagianis (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching
|0:12:19
|51
|Talia Ayelen Aguirre (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|52
|Debora Noelia Haedo (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|53
|Sierra Siebenlist (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching
|54
|Genevieve Krahn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|55
|Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|56
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|57
|Ashlyn Woods (USA) Painpathways
|58
|Meghan Korol (USA) Painpathways
|59
|Antonella Lilia Leonardi (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|60
|Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|61
|Katherine Shields (USA) Painpathways
|62
|Irena Ossola (Ita) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|63
|Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|64
|Alicia Allen-Buerger (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|65
|Lucianne Conklin (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
|66
|Anika Todd (Can) Team Tibco-SVB
|67
|Lindsay Fox (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|68
|Alexandra Burton (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|69
|Tess Senty (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
|70
|Korina Huizar (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|71
|Megan Gray (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|72
|Cari Higgins (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|73
|Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB
|74
|Morgan Brown (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|75
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
|76
|Jessica Prinner (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|DNS
|Anna Grace Christiansen (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|DNF
|Kristie Nichols James (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
|DNF
|Lindsay Knast (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
|DNF
|Lauryn Humphrey (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching
|DNF
|Patricia Work (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching
|DNF
|Jan Bennett (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|DNF
|Annalisa Fish (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
|5:05:02
|2
|Amber Neben (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:00:13
|3
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:23
|4
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:25
|5
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:32
|6
|Tara Whitten (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:00:34
|7
|Laura Brown (Can) Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:40
|8
|Scotti Wilborne (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:44
|9
|Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:49
|10
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:51
|11
|Amy Charity (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:54
|12
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:00:57
|13
|Serika Mitchell Guluma (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|0:00:58
|14
|Yenny Lorena Colmnares (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|0:01:01
|15
|Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:01:13
|16
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|0:01:15
|17
|Diana Carolina Penuela (Col) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|18
|Nina Laughlin (USA) Painpathways
|0:01:16
|19
|Kathryn Hunter (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:01:17
|20
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:01:20
|21
|Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:01:22
|22
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:28
|23
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:01:36
|24
|Kelly Catlin (USA) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|0:01:38
|25
|Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:01:41
|26
|Claudia Veronica Balderas (Mex) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:01:43
|27
|Olivia Dillon (Irl) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:01:48
|28
|Mia Manganello (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:01:57
|29
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:59
|30
|Lenore Pipes (Gua) Painpathways
|0:02:11
|31
|Christy Keely (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|0:02:17
|32
|Sara Headley (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
|33
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:23
|34
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:02:28
|35
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:02:41
|36
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:03:45
|37
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good
|0:04:10
|38
|Annie Usher (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|0:04:12
|39
|Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:04:51
|40
|Andrea Thomas (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|41
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|42
|Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:04:55
|43
|Maria Carla Alvarez (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|0:05:00
|44
|Ana Milena Fagua (Col) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|0:06:31
|45
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
|0:13:01
|46
|Jessica Prinner (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:14:21
|47
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:15:38
|48
|Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|0:15:48
|49
|Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:15:57
|50
|Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:16:07
|51
|Flora Yan (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|0:16:12
|52
|Carrie Cartmill (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:16:16
|53
|Lucianne Conklin (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
|0:16:24
|54
|Cari Higgins (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:16:47
|55
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:16:57
|56
|Alicia Allen-Buerger (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|0:16:58
|57
|Daphne Karagianis (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching
|0:16:59
|58
|Ashlyn Woods (USA) Painpathways
|0:17:03
|59
|Meghan Korol (USA) Painpathways
|0:17:12
|60
|Antonella Lilia Leonardi (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|0:17:19
|61
|Katherine Shields (USA) Painpathways
|0:17:25
|62
|Morgan Brown (USA) Colavita-Biacnhi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:17:32
|63
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|0:17:41
|64
|Valeria Romina Pintos (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|0:17:43
|65
|Tess Senty (USA) QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt
|0:17:45
|66
|Anika Todd (Can) Team Tibco-SVB
|0:25:09
|67
|Genevieve Krahn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|0:25:40
|68
|Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery-Opus
|69
|Lindsay Fox (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|0:25:51
|70
|Sierra Siebenlist (USA) Balanced: Bike Fitting & Coaching
|0:26:04
|71
|Megan Gray (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|0:26:10
|72
|Irena Ossola (Ita) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|0:26:48
|73
|Debora Noelia Haedo (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|0:26:52
|74
|Talia Ayelen Aguirre (Arg) Xirayas de San Luis
|0:27:02
|75
|Korina Huizar (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|0:34:26
|76
|Alexandra Burton (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|0:36:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruth Winder (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|5:05:51
|2
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare
|0:00:31
|3
|Kelly Catlin (USA) Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|0:00:49
|4
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:10
|5
|Flora Yan (USA) Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|0:15:23
|6
|Ashlyn Woods (USA) Painpathways
|0:16:14
|7
|Katherine Shields (USA) Painpathways
|0:16:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15:16:45
|2
|Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise
|0:00:39
|3
|Boyaca Raza de Campeones
|0:01:13
|4
|Team Optum p/b Kelly Bene
|5
|Team TIBCO-SVB
|0:01:42
|6
|BMW presented by Happy Tooth
|0:03:54
|7
|Colavita-Bianchi p/b Fine Cooking
|0:05:18
|8
|Sun and Ski Women Elite Team
|0:18:49
|9
|The Cyclery - Opus
|0:18:55
|10
|Pain Pathways
|0:19:30
|11
|Fearless Femme p/b Haute
|0:20:15
|12
|XIRAYAS DE SAN LUIS
|0:35:00
|13
|Portland Bicycle Studio
|0:37:02
|14
|QCW Breakawaybikes.com
