Bakker takes solo victory in women's Jingle Cross C2 contest

Sunny Gilbert surges on lap four to take second, Perrine Clauzel third

In the Women's C2 Jincle Cross race, Manon Bakker (IKO-Crelan) set the early pace and won solo
Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manon Bakker (Ned) Iko-Crelan 0:57:53
2Sunny Gilbert (USA) Blue Competition Cycles p/b Bui 0:00:36
3Perrine Clauzel (Fra) AS BIKE CROSS TEAM 0:01:45
4Harriet Harnden (GBr) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:14
5Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) RSCX - HOUSE INDUSTRIES 0:02:39
6Jennifer Malik (USA) Paradise Garage Racing p/b Sman 0:03:00
7Anna Dorovskikh (USA) Orion Racing 0:03:15
8Erin Feldhausen (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:03:41
9Rachel Geiter (USA) Visit Walla Walla 0:03:52
10Natalie Smith (USA) Ultra Violet 0:05:01
11Leslie Ethridge (USA) ORNOT Elite Off-Road Team 0:05:06
12Cassidy Hickey (USA) Orion Racing 0:05:14
13Caitlin Neuman (USA) 0:05:15
14Katelyn Walcroft (Can) Hardwood Next Wave 0:05:27
15Ellie Mitchell (USA) NWCX Project 0:05:44
16Anne Usher (USA) Fast Fun Nice p/b Wattie Ink 0:05:48
17Molly Clark-Oien (USA) Parallel 44 Racing p/b Sanford 0:05:53
18Kelly Lawson (Can) Hardwood Next Wave 0:06:37
19Abby Strigel (USA) Team Supernice 0:07:03
20Sophie Russenberger (USA) Team S&M CX
21Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) VeloRevolution=WP Cycles
22Emily Leonard (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant
23Robin Williams (USA) Geoff???s Bike and Ski
24Sarah Larson (USA) Bonsai Endurance / Zone 6
25Molly Lohry (USA)
26Ryley Mosher (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
DNFStephanie Taplin (USA) Cascadia Wheel Co. Factory Team
DNSAlice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) ITALIAN CYCLING FEDERATION
DNSGaia Realini (Ita) ITALIAN CYCLING FEDERATION
DNSMaeghan Easler (USA)

