Bakker takes solo victory in women's Jingle Cross C2 contest
By Cyclingnews
Sunny Gilbert surges on lap four to take second, Perrine Clauzel third
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manon Bakker (Ned) Iko-Crelan
|0:57:53
|2
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Blue Competition Cycles p/b Bui
|0:00:36
|3
|Perrine Clauzel (Fra) AS BIKE CROSS TEAM
|0:01:45
|4
|Harriet Harnden (GBr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:14
|5
|Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) RSCX - HOUSE INDUSTRIES
|0:02:39
|6
|Jennifer Malik (USA) Paradise Garage Racing p/b Sman
|0:03:00
|7
|Anna Dorovskikh (USA) Orion Racing
|0:03:15
|8
|Erin Feldhausen (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:03:41
|9
|Rachel Geiter (USA) Visit Walla Walla
|0:03:52
|10
|Natalie Smith (USA) Ultra Violet
|0:05:01
|11
|Leslie Ethridge (USA) ORNOT Elite Off-Road Team
|0:05:06
|12
|Cassidy Hickey (USA) Orion Racing
|0:05:14
|13
|Caitlin Neuman (USA)
|0:05:15
|14
|Katelyn Walcroft (Can) Hardwood Next Wave
|0:05:27
|15
|Ellie Mitchell (USA) NWCX Project
|0:05:44
|16
|Anne Usher (USA) Fast Fun Nice p/b Wattie Ink
|0:05:48
|17
|Molly Clark-Oien (USA) Parallel 44 Racing p/b Sanford
|0:05:53
|18
|Kelly Lawson (Can) Hardwood Next Wave
|0:06:37
|19
|Abby Strigel (USA) Team Supernice
|0:07:03
|20
|Sophie Russenberger (USA) Team S&M CX
|21
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) VeloRevolution=WP Cycles
|22
|Emily Leonard (USA) Bissell-ABG-Giant
|23
|Robin Williams (USA) Geoff???s Bike and Ski
|24
|Sarah Larson (USA) Bonsai Endurance / Zone 6
|25
|Molly Lohry (USA)
|26
|Ryley Mosher (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|DNF
|Stephanie Taplin (USA) Cascadia Wheel Co. Factory Team
|DNS
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) ITALIAN CYCLING FEDERATION
|DNS
|Gaia Realini (Ita) ITALIAN CYCLING FEDERATION
|DNS
|Maeghan Easler (USA)
