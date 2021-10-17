Vandeputte holds off Werner for Jingle Cross C2 victory
By Cyclingnews
Van de Meer rounds out podium in Saturday elite men's race
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niels Vandeputte (Bel) ALPECIN - FENIX
|1:01:20
|2
|Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Maxxis Shimano CX Team
|0:00:13
|3
|Gosse Van der Meer (Ned) Bombtrack Bicycles p/b Hunt Whe
|0:02:06
|4
|Sam Noel (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|0:02:39
|5
|Brian Matter (USA) Linear Sport Racing
|0:03:08
|6
|Jules Van Kempen (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Silve
|0:03:21
|7
|Andrew Giniat (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG
|8
|Jonathan Anderson (USA) J moneyz factory racing
|0:03:23
|9
|Jacob Leblanc (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|0:03:45
|10
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Visit Walla Walla
|0:03:49
|11
|Lucas Stierwalt (USA) Aether Racing
|0:03:51
|12
|Dillon Mcneill (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:04:08
|13
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Steve Tilford Foundation Racing
|0:04:24
|14
|Nicholas Lando (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|0:04:37
|15
|Casey Hildebrandt (USA) Donkey Label
|0:04:42
|16
|Ian Lopez de san Roman (USA) Bear National Cyclocross Team /
|0:04:51
|17
|Isaac Neff (USA) Neff Cycle Service
|0:05:02
|18
|Michael Larson (USA) Red Kite Fund
|0:05:04
|19
|Vin Hludzinski (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:05:06
|20
|Ian Mcdonald (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:05:29
|21
|Ross Ellwood (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Suba
|0:05:51
|22
|Dylan Zakrajsek (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
|23
|Terol Pursell (USA) Forever Endurance
|24
|Rory Jack (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG
|25
|Jack Tanner (USA) Forever Endurance
|26
|Matthew Riley (USA) Linear Sport / Trek
|27
|Nick Carter (USA) NorthStar Development
|28
|Luke Arens (USA) Adapt Cycling
|29
|Luke Feuerhelm (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
|30
|Frederick Junge (USA) Broom Wagon Works
|31
|Peter Swinand (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG
|32
|Jacob Peterson (USA) Max Mortgage - C3 Bike Shop
|33
|Finnegan O'Connor (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
|34
|Jeremy Bloyd-Peshkin (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG
|35
|Josh Bauer (USA) Angry Catfish - Endura
|36
|Owen Brenneman (USA) CXHAIRS DEVO : TREK BIKES
|37
|Seamus O'Connor-Walker (USA) Donkey Label
|38
|Donald Morgan (USA) Pentabike Racing
|DNF
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Be Real Sports
|DNF
|Dakota Olsen (USA) Giant Bicycles/ HiFi Sound Elit
|DNF
|Thomas Savage (USA) SRAM Germany Schweinfurt
|DNF
|Michael Sanders (USA) Move Up Elite
|DNF
|Kyle Johnson (USA) Wahoo Fitness
|DNF
|Mark Myles (USA)
|DNS
|Curtis White (USA) BarreTendre
|DNS
|Michael Van den Ham (Can) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.
|DNS
|Davide Toneatti (Ita) Easton Giant CX
|DNS
|Lance Haidet (USA) ITALIAN CYCLING FEDERATION
|DNS
|Lorenzo Masciarelli (Ita) L39ION of Los Angeles
|DNS
|Felipe Timoteo Nystrom Spencer (CRc) ITALIAN CYCLING FEDERATION
|DNS
|Ivan Gallego (USA) Costa Rica
|DNS
|Nicholas Tabares (USA) Missoula Bicycle Works - Team S
|DNS
|Mathieu Belanger Barrette (Can) ASU Devo Pro CX
|DNS
|Jacob Olander (USA) USA Cycling Olympic Development
Vandeputte holds off Werner for Jingle Cross C2 victory
