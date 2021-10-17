Trending

Vandeputte holds off Werner for Jingle Cross C2 victory

By

Van de Meer rounds out podium in Saturday elite men's race

Niels Vandeputte (Alpecin-Fenix) wins elite men's Jingle Cross C2 contest
Niels Vandeputte (Alpecin-Fenix) wins elite men's Jingle Cross C2 contest (Image credit: Jeff Corcoran/ Jingle Cross)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niels Vandeputte (Bel) ALPECIN - FENIX 1:01:20
2Kerry Werner (USA) Kona Maxxis Shimano CX Team 0:00:13
3Gosse Van der Meer (Ned) Bombtrack Bicycles p/b Hunt Whe 0:02:06
4Sam Noel (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 0:02:39
5Brian Matter (USA) Linear Sport Racing 0:03:08
6Jules Van Kempen (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.- Groove Silve 0:03:21
7Andrew Giniat (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG
8Jonathan Anderson (USA) J moneyz factory racing 0:03:23
9Jacob Leblanc (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 0:03:45
10Kaler Marshall (USA) Visit Walla Walla 0:03:49
11Lucas Stierwalt (USA) Aether Racing 0:03:51
12Dillon Mcneill (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:04:08
13Joseph Schmalz (USA) Steve Tilford Foundation Racing 0:04:24
14Nicholas Lando (USA) Competitive Edge Racing 0:04:37
15Casey Hildebrandt (USA) Donkey Label 0:04:42
16Ian Lopez de san Roman (USA) Bear National Cyclocross Team / 0:04:51
17Isaac Neff (USA) Neff Cycle Service 0:05:02
18Michael Larson (USA) Red Kite Fund 0:05:04
19Vin Hludzinski (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling 0:05:06
20Ian Mcdonald (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team 0:05:29
21Ross Ellwood (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. - Groove Suba 0:05:51
22Dylan Zakrajsek (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
23Terol Pursell (USA) Forever Endurance
24Rory Jack (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG
25Jack Tanner (USA) Forever Endurance
26Matthew Riley (USA) Linear Sport / Trek
27Nick Carter (USA) NorthStar Development
28Luke Arens (USA) Adapt Cycling
29Luke Feuerhelm (USA) KCCX Elite Cyclocross Team
30Frederick Junge (USA) Broom Wagon Works
31Peter Swinand (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG
32Jacob Peterson (USA) Max Mortgage - C3 Bike Shop
33Finnegan O'Connor (USA) Competitive Edge Racing
34Jeremy Bloyd-Peshkin (USA) The Pony Shop p/b KPMG
35Josh Bauer (USA) Angry Catfish - Endura
36Owen Brenneman (USA) CXHAIRS DEVO : TREK BIKES
37Seamus O'Connor-Walker (USA) Donkey Label
38Donald Morgan (USA) Pentabike Racing
DNFYannick Mayer (Ger) Be Real Sports
DNFDakota Olsen (USA) Giant Bicycles/ HiFi Sound Elit
DNFThomas Savage (USA) SRAM Germany Schweinfurt
DNFMichael Sanders (USA) Move Up Elite
DNFKyle Johnson (USA) Wahoo Fitness
DNFMark Myles (USA)
DNSCurtis White (USA) BarreTendre
DNSMichael Van den Ham (Can) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.
DNSDavide Toneatti (Ita) Easton Giant CX
DNSLance Haidet (USA) ITALIAN CYCLING FEDERATION
DNSLorenzo Masciarelli (Ita) L39ION of Los Angeles
DNSFelipe Timoteo Nystrom Spencer (CRc) ITALIAN CYCLING FEDERATION
DNSIvan Gallego (USA) Costa Rica
DNSNicholas Tabares (USA) Missoula Bicycle Works - Team S
DNSMathieu Belanger Barrette (Can) ASU Devo Pro CX
DNSJacob Olander (USA) USA Cycling Olympic Development

Latest on Cyclingnews