Driscoll wins final day at Jingle Cross
Hyde second, Page third
Elite Men: Iowa City -
Image 1 of 13
Image 2 of 13
Image 3 of 13
Image 4 of 13
Image 5 of 13
Image 6 of 13
Image 7 of 13
Image 8 of 13
Image 9 of 13
Image 10 of 13
Image 11 of 13
Image 12 of 13
Image 13 of 13
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement
|1:02:56
|2
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.
|0:00:23
|3
|Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji
|0:00:49
|4
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:02:07
|5
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|0:02:22
|6
|Dan Timmerman (USA) Stan'S Notubes Elite Cx
|0:02:41
|7
|Kerry Werner (USA) Raliegh Clement
|0:02:42
|8
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant / Specialized
|0:03:29
|9
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross Team
|0:03:49
|10
|Brian Matter (USA) Momentum Endurance Coaching
|0:04:18
|11
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:04:31
|12
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Langetwins / Specialized
|0:05:06
|13
|Casey Hildebrandt (USA) The Underground Project
|0:05:18
|14
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar
|0:06:12
|15
|Isaac Neff (USA) 5Nines/Motorless Motion Bicycle
|0:06:58
|16
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cx Team
|0:07:23
|17
|Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.-Vista Subaru
|0:08:10
|18
|Spencer Whittier (USA) Privateer Cyclocross Chattanoog
|0:08:20
|19
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Rolf Prima/Atitude Sports
|0:08:36
|20
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan'S Notubes Elite Cx
|0:09:01
|21
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant
|0:09:11
|22
|Kolben Preble (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team
|-1
|23
|Andrew Loaiza (USA) Thump Cycling P/B Turin
|24
|Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
|25
|Travis Braun (USA) Revolution Cycles Madison
|26
|Matthew Allen (USA) Lgr/ Tonka Cycle And Ski
|27
|Connor Dilger (USA) Above And Beyond Cancer P/B Sch
|28
|Abe Goorskey (USA) American Classic Pro Cx Team
|-2
|29
|Jim Gentes (USA) Buy-Cell.Com
|-3
|30
|John Thompson (USA) Mt. Borah Epic Team
|DNF
|Clayton Otto (USA) Lindenwood University
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy