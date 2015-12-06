Trending

Driscoll wins final day at Jingle Cross

Hyde second, Page third

A view of the venue from on top of Mt. Krumpit

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Stephan Hyde (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld) makes his way past the spectators

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Stephan Hyde (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld)

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
The men’s field after the start and going for the hole shot

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Todd Wells (Specialized) on the descent

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Jonathan Page (Page Fuji) on the descent

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Stephan Hyde (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld) on the descent

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) makes his way past The Grinch

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Allen Krughoff (Noosa) drives the hill in the wooded section of the course

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Stephan Hyde (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld) in the wooded section of the course and takes a dismount

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) descends the muddy slopes of Mt. Krumpit

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Adam Craig (Giant) descends the muddy slopes of Mt. Krumpit

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) for the win

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement1:02:56
2Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale P/B Cyclocrossworld.0:00:23
3Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji0:00:49
4Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar0:02:07
5Todd Wells (USA) Specialized0:02:22
6Dan Timmerman (USA) Stan'S Notubes Elite Cx0:02:41
7Kerry Werner (USA) Raliegh Clement0:02:42
8Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant / Specialized0:03:29
9Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross Team0:03:49
10Brian Matter (USA) Momentum Endurance Coaching0:04:18
11Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:04:31
12Cody Kaiser (USA) Langetwins / Specialized0:05:06
13Casey Hildebrandt (USA) The Underground Project0:05:18
14Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar0:06:12
15Isaac Neff (USA) 5Nines/Motorless Motion Bicycle0:06:58
16Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cx Team0:07:23
17Brannan Fix (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co.-Vista Subaru0:08:10
18Spencer Whittier (USA) Privateer Cyclocross Chattanoog0:08:20
19Tristan Schouten (USA) Rolf Prima/Atitude Sports0:08:36
20Jake Wells (USA) Stan'S Notubes Elite Cx0:09:01
21Carl Decker (USA) Giant0:09:11
22Kolben Preble (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team-1
23Andrew Loaiza (USA) Thump Cycling P/B Turin
24Braden Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
25Travis Braun (USA) Revolution Cycles Madison
26Matthew Allen (USA) Lgr/ Tonka Cycle And Ski
27Connor Dilger (USA) Above And Beyond Cancer P/B Sch
28Abe Goorskey (USA) American Classic Pro Cx Team-2
29Jim Gentes (USA) Buy-Cell.Com-3
30John Thompson (USA) Mt. Borah Epic Team
DNFClayton Otto (USA) Lindenwood University

