Nash tops Mani in Jingle Cross 3

Compton claims final podium spot on Sunday

Katrina Nash (Luna) takes the win

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images)
Katrina Nash (Luna) leads Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) down the muddy slopes of Mt. Krumpit

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld) takes on the muddy slopes of Mt. Krumpit in pursuit of the leaders

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
The muddy slopes of Mt. Krumpit challenge even the best bike handlers

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Katrina Nash (Luna) outdistances Katie Compton (Trek Collective) on the run up

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Katrina Nash (Luna) in the lead during the final two laps of racing

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) during the treacherous descent down Mt. Krumpit

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Katie Compton (Trek Collective) makes a bike change during the closing laps of racing

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Katrina Nash (Luna) takes the win

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Katie Compton (Trek Collective) leads the field to the base of Mt. Krumpit during the opening lap of the race

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Meredith Miller (Noosa) leads out the field to the hole shot during the start of the women’s race

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
The Speedo race on top the fly over

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Bike cleaning was a never ending duty for team mechanics

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Katie Compton (Trek Collective) takes on a muddy descent from the top of Mt. Krumpit

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) makes her way down a tricky descent on Mt. Krumpit

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Meredith Miller (Noosa) makes her way down a tricky descent on Mt. Krumpit

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Crystal Anthony (Boulder Cycle Sport) takes on a tricky muddy descent on Mt. Krumpit

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Katrina Nash (Luna) makes her way up Mt. Krumpit while in the lead

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) on top of Mt. Krumpit

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
The Speedo race stays together with The Grinch in the lead

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Katrina Nash (Luna) gets a hug from the Grinch after her win

(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:47:19
2Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement0:00:24
3Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:00:59
4Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale Pb Cyclocrossworld.C0:01:45
5Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) American Classic/Zones0:02:50
6Rachel Lloyd (USA) California Giant / Specialized0:03:04
7Elle Anderson (USA) Sram / Strava0:03:17
8Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross Team0:03:50
9Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra/Big Shark0:03:51
10Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo0:04:13
11Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D. Foundation0:05:29
12Crystal Anthony (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo0:06:29
13Ally Stacher (USA) Stan'S Notubes Elite Cx0:06:48
14Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel/Ism/Powerbar/Challen0:06:54
15Megan Chinburg (USA)0:07:26
16Tricia Fleischer (USA) Tenspeed Hero0:07:31
17Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raliegh Clement0:07:52
18Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
19Carol Jeane Sansome (USA) Foundry Cycles0:08:27
20CISEK Corey Coogan (USA) Power Fix Cx0:10:01
21Jennifer Nowlin (USA) The Fix Studio0:10:50
22Caitlyn Vestal (USA) Feedback Sports Racing0:11:41
23Hannah Finchamp (USA) Luna Pro Team-1
24Ashley Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company
25Gina Estep (USA) Group Health
26Sydney Brown (USA) Goldenrod Pastries Cx
27Kristal Boni (USA) Rapidracing
28Therese Rhodes (Aus) Liv Giant Australia / Port Adel
29Anya Malarski (USA) Jetcycling/Power Fix
30Amanda Schaap (USA) Speed Merchants P/B Wynalda Pac
31Claire Shurtz (USA) Endorphin Fitness/ Bon Secours-2
DNFBeth Ann Orton (USA) Kona
DNFMegan Barr (USA) Angry Catfish Bicycle + Coffee
DNFDanielle Smith (USA) Tenspeed Hero

