Nash tops Mani in Jingle Cross 3
Compton claims final podium spot on Sunday
Elite Women: Iowa City -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:47:19
|2
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement
|0:00:24
|3
|Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:59
|4
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale Pb Cyclocrossworld.C
|0:01:45
|5
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) American Classic/Zones
|0:02:50
|6
|Rachel Lloyd (USA) California Giant / Specialized
|0:03:04
|7
|Elle Anderson (USA) Sram / Strava
|0:03:17
|8
|Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross Team
|0:03:50
|9
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra/Big Shark
|0:03:51
|10
|Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo
|0:04:13
|11
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D. Foundation
|0:05:29
|12
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo
|0:06:29
|13
|Ally Stacher (USA) Stan'S Notubes Elite Cx
|0:06:48
|14
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Van Dessel/Ism/Powerbar/Challen
|0:06:54
|15
|Megan Chinburg (USA)
|0:07:26
|16
|Tricia Fleischer (USA) Tenspeed Hero
|0:07:31
|17
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raliegh Clement
|0:07:52
|18
|Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|19
|Carol Jeane Sansome (USA) Foundry Cycles
|0:08:27
|20
|CISEK Corey Coogan (USA) Power Fix Cx
|0:10:01
|21
|Jennifer Nowlin (USA) The Fix Studio
|0:10:50
|22
|Caitlyn Vestal (USA) Feedback Sports Racing
|0:11:41
|23
|Hannah Finchamp (USA) Luna Pro Team
|-1
|24
|Ashley Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Company
|25
|Gina Estep (USA) Group Health
|26
|Sydney Brown (USA) Goldenrod Pastries Cx
|27
|Kristal Boni (USA) Rapidracing
|28
|Therese Rhodes (Aus) Liv Giant Australia / Port Adel
|29
|Anya Malarski (USA) Jetcycling/Power Fix
|30
|Amanda Schaap (USA) Speed Merchants P/B Wynalda Pac
|31
|Claire Shurtz (USA) Endorphin Fitness/ Bon Secours
|-2
|DNF
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Kona
|DNF
|Megan Barr (USA) Angry Catfish Bicycle + Coffee
|DNF
|Danielle Smith (USA) Tenspeed Hero
