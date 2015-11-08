Compton wins again at Derby City Cup day 2
US Champion makes it two in Kentucky
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:44:33
|2
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:14
|3
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement
|0:00:21
|4
|Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|0:00:33
|5
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|0:01:50
|6
|Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross
|0:02:17
|7
|Elle Anderson (USA) SRAM / Strava
|0:02:27
|8
|Allison Arensman (USA) Team Twenty 16
|0:02:41
|9
|Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG-Muscle Monster
|0:02:54
|10
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Raci
|0:03:12
|11
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D Foundation
|0:03:17
|12
|Ally Stacher (USA) Ally's Bar
|0:03:22
|13
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty 16
|0:03:30
|14
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Kona
|0:03:37
|15
|Meghan Korol (USA) Team Handmade
|0:03:46
|16
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Maxxis-Shimano
|0:03:56
|17
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Jamis Pro Cyclocross
|0:04:10
|18
|Hannah Arensman (USA) Team Twenty 16
|0:04:11
|19
|Carolina Gomez (Arg) Specialized/MuscleMilk
|0:04:35
|20
|Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|21
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Dallas Bike Works CX
|0:04:58
|22
|Nicole Duke (USA) SRAM
|0:05:10
|23
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh/Clement
|0:05:14
|24
|Rebecca Gross (USA) KHS
|0:05:17
|25
|Jennifer Malik (USA) Granville Brewing / Stanridge C
|0:05:21
|26
|Rosemary Penta (USA) VO2 Multisport
|0:06:30
|27
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Power Fix CX
|0:06:38
|28
|Ashley Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. Subaru
|0:07:18
|29
|Cari Higgins (USA) Maxxis-Shimano
|0:07:32
|30
|Katherine Santos (USA) Boo
|0:07:56
|31
|Jenna Blandford (USA) VO2 Multisport
|0:07:58
|32
|Erika Howard (USA)
|0:08:46
|33
|Maria Larkin (Irl) Chicago Cutting Crew
|-2 Laps
|34
|Victoria Steen (USA) Lady Gnar Shredders
|35
|Kennedy Adams (USA) U23 Cyclocross Project
|36
|Mackenzie Green (USA) U23 Cyclocross Project
|37
|Corrie Karas (USA) U23 Cyclocross Project
|38
|Nicole Mertz (USA) ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice
|-4 Laps
|DNF
|Ivie Crawford (USA) JET Cycling
|DNS
|Samantha Runnels (USA) Team Super Awesome
