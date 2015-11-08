Trending

Compton wins again at Derby City Cup day 2

US Champion makes it two in Kentucky

Image 1 of 10

Katie Compton took first for the UCI Women on Day One of the Derby City Cup

(Image credit: Kent Baumgardt)
Image 2 of 10

Caroline Mani overcame a bad start and raced into third place in the Elite Women’s field.

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 3 of 10

Elle Anderson and Katie Compton await the start of the Elite Women’s race

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 4 of 10

Amanda Miller leads the Elite Women’s field onto the dirt, followed closely by Katie Compton

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 5 of 10

Amanda Miller continued her lead of the Elite Women’s field for the first lap

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 6 of 10

Kaitie Antonneau heads the select group in the Elite Women’s race on the second lap

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 7 of 10

Experienced road racer Allison Arensman finished eighth, and the first U23 rider in the Elite Women’s event

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 8 of 10

Katie Compton took over the lead midway through the Elite Women’s race and claimed her second victory in two days

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 9 of 10

Katie Compton, following her victory in the Elite Women’s event

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)
Image 10 of 10

The Elite Women’s race of Katie Compton, Kaitie Antonneau, and Caroline Mani

(Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:44:33
2Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:00:14
3Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh Clement0:00:21
4Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:00:33
5Crystal Anthony (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:01:50
6Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Pro Cyclocross0:02:17
7Elle Anderson (USA) SRAM / Strava0:02:27
8Allison Arensman (USA) Team Twenty 160:02:41
9Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG-Muscle Monster0:02:54
10Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Raci0:03:12
11Rebecca Fahringer (USA) Amy D Foundation0:03:17
12Ally Stacher (USA) Ally's Bar0:03:22
13Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty 160:03:30
14Beth Ann Orton (USA) Kona0:03:37
15Meghan Korol (USA) Team Handmade0:03:46
16Erica Zaveta (USA) Maxxis-Shimano0:03:56
17Jessica Cutler (USA) Jamis Pro Cyclocross0:04:10
18Hannah Arensman (USA) Team Twenty 160:04:11
19Carolina Gomez (Arg) Specialized/MuscleMilk0:04:35
20Emma Swartz (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
21Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Dallas Bike Works CX0:04:58
22Nicole Duke (USA) SRAM0:05:10
23Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh/Clement0:05:14
24Rebecca Gross (USA) KHS0:05:17
25Jennifer Malik (USA) Granville Brewing / Stanridge C0:05:21
26Rosemary Penta (USA) VO2 Multisport0:06:30
27Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) Power Fix CX0:06:38
28Ashley Zoerner (USA) Alpha Bicycle Co. Subaru0:07:18
29Cari Higgins (USA) Maxxis-Shimano0:07:32
30Katherine Santos (USA) Boo0:07:56
31Jenna Blandford (USA) VO2 Multisport0:07:58
32Erika Howard (USA)0:08:46
33Maria Larkin (Irl) Chicago Cutting Crew-2 Laps
34Victoria Steen (USA) Lady Gnar Shredders
35Kennedy Adams (USA) U23 Cyclocross Project
36Mackenzie Green (USA) U23 Cyclocross Project
37Corrie Karas (USA) U23 Cyclocross Project
38Nicole Mertz (USA) ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice-4 Laps
DNFIvie Crawford (USA) JET Cycling
DNSSamantha Runnels (USA) Team Super Awesome

