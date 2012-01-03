Image 1 of 47 Anthony Giacoppo (BikeBug) shows his prowess with a class victory on stage 3 of the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic in Portarlington. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 47 Leigh Howard takes a look to see whos coming with him. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 47 Anthony Giacoppo leads the peleton. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 47 An early crash slowed the race down. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 47 Three new stars of Australian cycling, Ewen, Haas and Von Hoff. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 47 Anthony Giacoppo front and centre on the start line. GreenEdge has claimed their first win of the 2012 season with young starlet Shara Gillow claiming stage three of the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic. As an added bonus developing sprinter Melissa Hoskins (GreenEdge-AIS) did enough to move into the yellow jersey with fifth place on the stage.

Gracie Elvin (Jayco-AIS) finished runner-up to Gillow with yet another GreenEdge-AIS team member, Tiffany Cromwell finishing in third.

"It was so awesome," Gillow exclaimed after the race. "Such a good team effort and we got our first win... First win for GreenEdge and to be a part of such an awesome team. The team dynamics are so good."

The 24-year-old admitted the significance of her achievement, to be the first member of GreenEdge in either the women's or men's team to claim victory, was yet to sink in.

"Now that you just mention it, I realise that," she admitted. "First women's Pro UCI team [in Australia] and the first win. It's a credit to all the girls for all their effort."

Gillow escaped with Rowena Fry on the third lap before going on to drop Fry and maintain a solo break for the remainder of the race. The national time trial champion's margin over the field was as much as 35 seconds with the 24-year-old looking very much in form ahead of the National titles in Ballarat starting later this week.

The win came as GreenEdge team financier Gerry Ryan made his first appearance at the race, with the team backer at the finish to cheer Gillow home, waving the chequered flag as the Queenslander crossed the line.

Hoskins is confident that she and her teammates have what it takes to maintain their position heading into tomorrow's final stage at Williamstown.

"We've done everything we've come here for, tomorrow will be another big day again, we've got to try and hold onto it but we've got a win under our belt now and we've got the yellow so tomorrow's going to be a very big day," she confirmed.

"For sure we've got the team to do it and we've proven it, we're the strongest team here by far."

Giacoppo proves plaudits right with classy win over Durbridge

In the men's event, GreenEdge composite team Mitchelton Wineries – Lowe Farms claimed its second runner-up placing in as many days with Luke Durbridge outsprinted by BikeBug's Anthony Giacoppo. Koen de Kort (Urban Hotels) was third.

Allan Davis (Mitchelton Wineries – Lowe Farms) was eighth and retained the overall leader's jersey now had a four-point buffer over his nearest rival, Giacoppo (17 points) heading into Wednesday's final stage at Williamstown. NSWIS young gun Caleb Ewan is third on 16 points.

"It wasn't really rocket science ... there are two races in one, with the individual stage honour and the overall," explained Davis with the successful defence of his jersey out of the way.

"We wanted to get someone in the break from our team and that was 'Durbo' today. We got second again, [but] we maintained the leader's jersey and we had a crack at the stage win and nearly got both.

"[There is] one more day to go tomorrow and hopefully we do the same."

Perth-based Giacoppo, who rides in the NRS for the highly-successful Genesys outfit, said that the "depth of the field" in Geelong made today the biggest win of his career, having won the Goulburn to Sydney prologue and the Shipwreck Coast Classic event in 2011.

The 25-year-old is hoping that today's result was a good sign in the lead up to Sunday's National Road Championships at Buninyong.

"I'd like to try and go for the Tour Down Under spot [with UniSA] but we'll see how that goes," Giacoppo told reporters. "I think everyone wants that one."

The GreenEdge men were spurred on by the earlier performances of Gillow and GreenEdge-AIS, with Leigh Howard escaping for an 11 second break on the main bunch on the second lap however was gradually reeled in.

Giacoppo was next to make the move, gaining a 12 second advantage with Durbridge chasing and then a 30 second gap to the peloton. The pair maintained a distance until just after the halfway mark of the one hour criterium, joined forces. It was a move Giacoppo said he was happy to see.

"I train with Luke a little bit at home so I know how strong he is once he gets wound up so as soon as he joined me I thought yep, we're sweet," he said.

Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts), Johnnie Walker (Degani Bakery Cafe) and Koen de Kort (Urban Hotels) moved ahead of the bunch to give chase but the lead of Durbridge and Giacoppo was never challenged. In fact, the pair came dangerously close to lapping the field with a gap of around 1:30 and the main bunch was pulled off the course to avoid confusion. GreenEdge's Mitch Docker was first of the bunch across the finish line to claim sixth.

The pair had a small battle early on the final lap and just to be sure of his position, Giacoppo started his sprint several hundred metres before the finish line with Durbridge content with second.

Meantime defending champion, Matt Goss (GreenEdge) controversially found himself having an early exit from the race for the second time this week, after his seat dropped around several centimetres on the back part of the course.

"It's not something that would have necessarily ended my race – I could have ridden like that but it feels like you're on a BMX," Goss told Cyclingnews.

Advised to go to the mechanic's tent a few hundred metres from the finish line, Goss stopped and fixed the problem and then waited for the bunch to come past. He was then informed a commissaire that he had to chase, rather than wait.

"If they had of told me as soon as I pulled up, I would have sucked it up and rode a BMX for the next part of the race but as it was, I was three quarters of a lap down and they said I have to chase," he explained. "I'm not going to ride back that far by myself then expect to be in the race."

Goss had made clear prior to the four-stage event that he would not be in the same winning form as in 2011 however, despite such bad luck in two of the first three days of 2012, is in no way perturbed.

"That's okay, we've got good racing coming up," he said. "We've still got tomorrow and the team's going great. I'm happy how I'm travelling."

Full results

Elite women - Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shara Gillow (Greenedge-AIS) 0:36:41 2 Grace Sulzberger (Jayco - AIS) 0:00:23 3 Tiffany Cromwell (Greenedge-AIS) 4 Amanda Spratt (Greenedge-AIS) 0:00:50 5 Jessie Maclean (Greenedge-AIS) 0:00:52 6 Sinead Noonan (Jayco - AIS) 7 Melissa Hoskins (Greenedge-AIS) 0:00:59 8 Annette Edmondson (Pitcher Partners) 9 Chloe Hosking (Total Rush/Hyster) 10 Gracie Elvin (Jayco - AIS) 11 Sue Forsyth (Pitcher Partners) 0:01:02 12 52 0:01:05 13 65 14 Nicole Cooke (BikeExchange Dream Team) 15 Loren Rowney (Total Rush/Hyster) 16 Rowena Fry (Jayco - AIS) 0:01:17 17 Kate Finegan (Spencers Race) 0:01:27 DNF Rochelle Gilmore (BikeExchange Dream Team) DNF Peta Mullens (BikeExchange Dream Team) DNF Kirsty Broun (BikeExchange Dream Team) DNF Myfanwy Galloway (BikeExchange Dream Team) DNF Rebecca Henderson (Suzuki-Trek Women) DNF Imogen Jelbart (Suzuki-Trek Women) DNF Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki-Trek Women) DNF Allison Rice (Suzuki-Trek Women) DNF Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Trek Women) DNF Isabella King (Pitcher Partners) DNF Elizabeth Phillipou (Pitcher Partners) DNF Sequoia Cooper (Torq) DNF Nadine Le Mescam (Torq) DNF Katherine O'Shea (Torq) DNF Chloe Mcintosh (Total Rush/Hyster) DNF Kimberley Wells (Total Rush/Hyster) DNF Carly Williams (Total Rush/Hyster) DNF Delphine Astier (Spencers Race) DNF Ella Hopkins (Spencers Race) DNF Liza Rachetto (Spencers Race) DNF 40 DNF Holly Heffernan (NSWIS) DNF Laura Triggs (NSWIS) DNF Alice Wallett (Canberra Cycling Club) DNF Antonia Abbisogni (Bendigo & District CC) DNF Jamie Leigh Edwards (Geelong Cycle Club) DNF 56 DNF Ella Scanlan-Bloor (Southern Highlands CC) DNF Melina Bernecker (Le Grange) DNF Nicole Whitburn (Degani Bakery Cafe) DNF Tanya Matthewson (Degani Bakery Cafe) DNF Sarah Riley (Degani Bakery Cafe) DNF Laine Hammond (Degani Bakery Cafe) DNF Anna Kauffmann (Degani Bakery Cafe)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shara Gillow (Greenedge-AIS) 3 pts 2 Rowena Fry (Jayco - AIS) 2 3 Peta Mullens (BikeExchange Dream Team) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shara Gillow (Greenedge-AIS) 3 pts 2 Tiffany Cromwell (Greenedge-AIS) 2 3 Grace Sulzberger (Jayco - AIS) 1

General Classification after Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Melissa Hoskins (Greenedge-AIS) 22 pts 2 Chloe Hosking (Total Rush/Hyster) 21 3 Amanda Spratt (Greenedge-AIS) 17 4 Tiffany Cromwell (Greenedge-AIS) 15 5 Rochelle Gilmore (BikeExchange Dream Team) 14 6 Shara Gillow (Greenedge-AIS) 12 7 Loren Rowney (Total Rush/Hyster) 12 8 Jessie Maclean (Greenedge-AIS) 12 9 Grace Sulzberger (Jayco - AIS) 10 10 Annette Edmondson (Pitcher Partners) 9 11 Sinead Noonan (Jayco - AIS) 5 12 Kirsty Broun (BikeExchange Dream Team) 5 13 Peta Mullens (BikeExchange Dream Team) 4 14 Isabella King (Pitcher Partners) 4 15 Rebecca Henderson (Suzuki-Trek Women) 3 16 Liza Rachetto (Spencers Race) 3 17 Kate Finegan (Spencers Race) 2 18 Lucy Coldwell (Carnigie Caulfield CC) 2 19 Gracie Elvin (Jayco - AIS) 2

Sprint Ace Competition after Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shara Gillow (Greenedge-AIS) 10 pts 2 Chloe Hosking (Total Rush/Hyster) 5 3 Jessie Maclean (Greenedge-AIS) 3 4 Kirsty Broun (BikeExchange Dream Team) 3 5 Peta Mullens (BikeExchange Dream Team) 3 6 Tiffany Cromwell (Greenedge-AIS) 2 7 Amanda Spratt (Greenedge-AIS) 2 8 Loren Rowney (Total Rush/Hyster) 2 9 Rowena Fry (Jayco - AIS) 2 10 Grace Sulzberger (Jayco - AIS) 1 11 Sinead Noonan (Jayco - AIS) 1 12 Sue Forsyth (Pitcher Partners) 1 13 Chloe McConville (Carnigie Caulfield CC) 1

Teams Classification after Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 GreenEdge-AIS 68 pts 2 Total Rush/Hyster 33 3 BikeExchange.com.au Dream Team 23 4 Jayco - AIS 17 5 Pitcher Partners 13 6 Spencers Race 5 7 Suzuki-Trek Women 3 8 Carnegie Caulfield CC 2

Elite men - Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Bike Bug 1:02:21 2 Luke Durbridge (WA) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms 0:00:01 3 Koen de Kort (Ned) Urban Hotels 0:00:25 4 Johnnie Walker (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe 0:00:28 5 Mark O'Brien (Vic) Budget Forklifts 0:01:08 6 Mitch Docker (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling 0:52:28 7 Chris Sutton (NSW) Urban Hotels 8 Allan Davis (QLD) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms 9 Caleb Ewan (NSW) NSWIS 10 Steele Von Hoff (Tas) Bike Bug 11 Zak Dempster (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe 12 Bernie Sulzberger (Tas) Urban Hotels 13 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Geelong Mazda 14 Baden Cooke (Vic) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms 15 Dean Windsor (NSW) Degani Bakery Cafe 16 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Geelong Mazda 17 Blake Hose (Vic) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:08 18 Alex Carver (NSW) Bike Bug 19 Greg Henderson (NZ) Degani Bakery Cafe 0:00:10 20 Neil van der Ploeg (Vic) Rapido Cycles / Four Points Geelong 0:00:13 21 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rapido Cycles / Four Points Geelong 0:00:17 22 Sam Witmitz (Vic) Budget Forklifts 0:00:19 23 Jack McCulloch (NSW) NSWIS 24 Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) John West Cycling 25 Eya Hashimoto (Jpn) Geelong Mazda 26 Luke Ockerby (Tas) Budget Forklifts 27 Wesley Sulzberger (Tas) GreenEdge Cycling 0:00:25 28 Bert de Backer (Bel) Urban Hotels 29 Campbell Flakemore (Tas) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:28 30 Robbie McEwen (QLD) GreenEdge Cycling 0:00:42 31 Leigh Howard (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling 0:01:02 32 Michael Hepburn (QLD) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms 0:01:04 33 Heinrich Haussler (NSW) Bike Bug 0:01:09 DNF Matthew Goss (Tas) GreenEdge Cycling DNF Patrick Lane (Vic) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms DNF Richard Lang (NSW) Urban Hotels DNF Nathan Haas (ACT) Bike Bug DNF Mark Jamieson (Tas) Degani Bakery Cafe DNF Joel Pearson (NSW) Genesys Wealth Advisers DNF Nic Sanderson (Vic) Genesys Wealth Advisers DNF Peter Loft (Tas) Budget Forklifts DNF Blair Windsor (NSW) Budget Forklifts DNF Michael Knoff (Vic) John West Cycling DNF Rene Kolbach (NSW) John West Cycling DNF Nicholas Brian (NSW) John West Cycling DNF Trent Derecourt (WA) John West Cycling DNF Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) NSWIS DNF Luke Williams (NSW) NSWIS DNF Tirian McManus (NSW) NSWIS DNF Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Geelong Mazda DNF Takuya Takashi (Jpn) Geelong Mazda DNF James Mowatt (Vic) Rapido Cycles / Four Points Geelong DNF Scott Liston (Vic) Rapido Cycles / Four Points Geelong

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leigh Howard (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling 3 pts 2 Dean Windsor (NSW) Degani Bakery Cafe 2 3 Robbie McEwen (QLD) GreenEdge Cycling 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Bike Bug 3 pts 2 Luke Durbridge (WA) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms 2 3 Mark O'Brien (Vic) Budget Forklifts 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Bike Bug 3 pts 2 Luke Durbridge (WA) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms 2 3 Johnnie Walker (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe 1

General Classification after Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Allan Davis (QLD) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms 21 pts 2 Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Bike Bug 17 3 Caleb Ewan (NSW) NSWIS 16 4 Bernie Sulzberger (Tas) Urban Hotels 15 5 Chris Sutton (NSW) Urban Hotels 14 6 Greg Henderson (NZ) Degani Bakery Cafe 12 7 Luke Durbridge (WA) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms 10 8 Koen de Kort (Ned) Urban Hotels 8 9 Johnnie Walker (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe 8 10 Mitch Docker (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling 8 11 Dean Windsor (NSW) Degani Bakery Cafe 8 12 Nathan Haas (ACT) Bike Bug 7 13 Steele Von Hoff (Tas) Bike Bug 7 14 Zak Dempster (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe 7 15 Mark O'Brien (Vic) Budget Forklifts 6 16 James Mowatt (Vic) Rapido Cycles / Four Points Geelong 5 17 Leigh Howard (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling 3 18 Trent Derecourt (WA) John West Cycling 2

Sprint Ace Competition after Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bernie Sulzberger (Tas) Urban Hotels 12 pts 2 Mitch Docker (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling 9 3 Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Bike Bug 6 4 Nathan Haas (ACT) Bike Bug 6 5 Luke Durbridge (WA) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms 4 6 Dean Windsor (NSW) Degani Bakery Cafe 4 7 Caleb Ewan (NSW) NSWIS 3 8 Leigh Howard (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling 3 9 Johnnie Walker (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe 1 10 Mark O'Brien (Vic) Budget Forklifts 1 11 Zak Dempster (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe 1 12 Baden Cooke (Vic) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms 1 13 Wesley Sulzberger (Tas) GreenEdge Cycling 1 14 Robbie McEwen (QLD) GreenEdge Cycling 1 15 Trent Derecourt (WA) John West Cycling 1