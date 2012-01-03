Trending

Image 1 of 47

Anthony Giacoppo (BikeBug) shows his prowess with a class victory on stage 3 of the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic in Portarlington.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 47

Leigh Howard takes a look to see whos coming with him.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 47

Anthony Giacoppo leads the peleton.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 47

An early crash slowed the race down.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 47

Three new stars of Australian cycling, Ewen, Haas and Von Hoff.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 47

Anthony Giacoppo front and centre on the start line.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 47

The man himself - Gerry Ryan was in Portarlington to see the first ever victory by a member of the GreenEDGE teams

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 8 of 47

The podium was a pleasing one for one of Australian cycling's major benefactors, Gerry Ryan of Jayco - riders from GreenEDGE and Jayco-AIS at the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 9 of 47

Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE) in the leader's yellow jersey

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 10 of 47

Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE) was pleased to have beaten Hoskings and gained the overall lead

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 11 of 47

The bunch sprint was also a sprint for the overall lead. Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE) beat Chloe Hosking (Total Rush) and took over the yellow jersey.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 12 of 47

Chris Sutton is still looking for a win.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 47

Giacoppo and Durbridge lead together.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 47

Allan Davis celebrates with only one more days racing ahead.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 47

Anthony Giacoppo looked tired on the podium after two hot days of racing.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 16 of 47

Giacoppo makes his way to the podium.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 17 of 47

Bike Bug rider Anthony Giacoppo celebrates over the line.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 18 of 47

Anthony Giacoppo initiated the break and was a deserving winner.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 19 of 47

Allan Davis held onto the overall lead.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 20 of 47

Johnny Walker leads the chase with 5 laps to go.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 21 of 47

Anthony Giacoppo leads Luke Durbridge.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 22 of 47

Robbie McEwen leads the main group in pursuit of the break away.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 23 of 47

The three chasers on the climb.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 24 of 47

Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE) crossed the line and celebrated her team-mate's historic victory

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 25 of 47

Tiffany Cromwell (GreenEDGE) acknowledges Grace Sulzberger's (Jayco-AIS) effort to take second place

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 26 of 47

Jessie Maclean leads Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE), who was marked by Chloe Hosking (Total Rush)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 27 of 47

Amanda Spratt leads her GreenEDGE team-mates in the bunch - they did not need to chase with both Gillow and Cromwell ahead

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 28 of 47

Grace Sulzberger (Jayco-AIS) and Tiffany Cromwell (GreenEDGE) became a duo of chasers after Gillow

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 29 of 47

Jayco-AIS riders moved to the front once Gillow went away

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 30 of 47

Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE) broke away on her own and stayed away

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 31 of 47

Nicole Cooke and Kirsty Broun (Bike Exchange) chase the break

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 32 of 47

Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE) leads the first break of the day

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 33 of 47

Overall leader, Chloe Hosking (Total Rush) follows the wheel of Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE). The pair were never far apart throughout the race

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 34 of 47

Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE), Chloe Hosking (Total Rush) and Rochelle Gilmore (BikeExchange) line up at the front, ready for the start

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 35 of 47

Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE) looks back across the course to see the bunch during her solo breakaway

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 36 of 47

Kiwi mountainbiker, Rosara Joseph (Rabobank) in the bunch

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 37 of 47

Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE) took a commanding advantage over the chasers

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 38 of 47

Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE) took the new team's first ever victory

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 39 of 47

Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE) had plenty of time to celebrate her win at Portarlington

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 40 of 47

Jessie Maclean (GreenEDGE) worked hard for Melissa Hoskins in the team's attempt to steal the leader's jersey

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 41 of 47

Salzberger (Jayco-AIS) and Cromwell (GreenEDGE) glanced back to check their lead when they entered their final lap

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 42 of 47

The bunch was strung out, preparing for the sprint which would be crucial to the overall competition

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 43 of 47

Salzberger (Jayco-AIS) leads Cromwell (GreenEDGE) with two laps to go

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 44 of 47

Gillow (GreenEDGE) toughs it out alone in the closing laps

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 45 of 47

Loren Rowney leads team-mate and overall leader, Chloe Hosking (Total Rush) in the bunch

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 46 of 47

Sulzberger (Jayco-AIS) and Cromwell (GreenEDGE) worked together to stay between Gillow and the bunch

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 47 of 47

Off the mark: Shara Gillow celebrates the first win of what the team will is hope is many to come on stage three of the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic in Portarlington.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

GreenEdge has claimed their first win of the 2012 season with young starlet Shara Gillow claiming stage three of the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic. As an added bonus developing sprinter Melissa Hoskins (GreenEdge-AIS) did enough to move into the yellow jersey with fifth place on the stage.

Gracie Elvin (Jayco-AIS) finished runner-up to Gillow with yet another GreenEdge-AIS team member, Tiffany Cromwell finishing in third.

"It was so awesome," Gillow exclaimed after the race. "Such a good team effort and we got our first win... First win for GreenEdge and to be a part of such an awesome team. The team dynamics are so good."

The 24-year-old admitted the significance of her achievement, to be the first member of GreenEdge in either the women's or men's team to claim victory, was yet to sink in.

"Now that you just mention it, I realise that," she admitted. "First women's Pro UCI team [in Australia] and the first win. It's a credit to all the girls for all their effort."

Gillow escaped with Rowena Fry on the third lap before going on to drop Fry and maintain a solo break for the remainder of the race. The national time trial champion's margin over the field was as much as 35 seconds with the 24-year-old looking very much in form ahead of the National titles in Ballarat starting later this week.

The win came as GreenEdge team financier Gerry Ryan made his first appearance at the race, with the team backer at the finish to cheer Gillow home, waving the chequered flag as the Queenslander crossed the line.

Hoskins is confident that she and her teammates have what it takes to maintain their position heading into tomorrow's final stage at Williamstown.

"We've done everything we've come here for, tomorrow will be another big day again, we've got to try and hold onto it but we've got a win under our belt now and we've got the yellow so tomorrow's going to be a very big day," she confirmed.

"For sure we've got the team to do it and we've proven it, we're the strongest team here by far."

Giacoppo proves plaudits right with classy win over Durbridge

In the men's event, GreenEdge composite team Mitchelton Wineries – Lowe Farms claimed its second runner-up placing in as many days with Luke Durbridge outsprinted by BikeBug's Anthony Giacoppo. Koen de Kort (Urban Hotels) was third.

Allan Davis (Mitchelton Wineries – Lowe Farms) was eighth and retained the overall leader's jersey now had a four-point buffer over his nearest rival, Giacoppo (17 points) heading into Wednesday's final stage at Williamstown. NSWIS young gun Caleb Ewan is third on 16 points.

"It wasn't really rocket science ... there are two races in one, with the individual stage honour and the overall," explained Davis with the successful defence of his jersey out of the way.

"We wanted to get someone in the break from our team and that was 'Durbo' today. We got second again, [but] we maintained the leader's jersey and we had a crack at the stage win and nearly got both.

"[There is] one more day to go tomorrow and hopefully we do the same."

Perth-based Giacoppo, who rides in the NRS for the highly-successful Genesys outfit, said that the "depth of the field" in Geelong made today the biggest win of his career, having won the Goulburn to Sydney prologue and the Shipwreck Coast Classic event in 2011.

The 25-year-old is hoping that today's result was a good sign in the lead up to Sunday's National Road Championships at Buninyong.

"I'd like to try and go for the Tour Down Under spot [with UniSA] but we'll see how that goes," Giacoppo told reporters. "I think everyone wants that one."

The GreenEdge men were spurred on by the earlier performances of Gillow and GreenEdge-AIS, with Leigh Howard escaping for an 11 second break on the main bunch on the second lap however was gradually reeled in.

Giacoppo was next to make the move, gaining a 12 second advantage with Durbridge chasing and then a 30 second gap to the peloton. The pair maintained a distance until just after the halfway mark of the one hour criterium, joined forces. It was a move Giacoppo said he was happy to see.

"I train with Luke a little bit at home so I know how strong he is once he gets wound up so as soon as he joined me I thought yep, we're sweet," he said.

Mark O'Brien (Budget Forklifts), Johnnie Walker (Degani Bakery Cafe) and Koen de Kort (Urban Hotels) moved ahead of the bunch to give chase but the lead of Durbridge and Giacoppo was never challenged. In fact, the pair came dangerously close to lapping the field with a gap of around 1:30 and the main bunch was pulled off the course to avoid confusion. GreenEdge's Mitch Docker was first of the bunch across the finish line to claim sixth.

The pair had a small battle early on the final lap and just to be sure of his position, Giacoppo started his sprint several hundred metres before the finish line with Durbridge content with second.

Meantime defending champion, Matt Goss (GreenEdge) controversially found himself having an early exit from the race for the second time this week, after his seat dropped around several centimetres on the back part of the course.

"It's not something that would have necessarily ended my race – I could have ridden like that but it feels like you're on a BMX," Goss told Cyclingnews.

Advised to go to the mechanic's tent a few hundred metres from the finish line, Goss stopped and fixed the problem and then waited for the bunch to come past. He was then informed a commissaire that he had to chase, rather than wait.

"If they had of told me as soon as I pulled up, I would have sucked it up and rode a BMX for the next part of the race but as it was, I was three quarters of a lap down and they said I have to chase," he explained. "I'm not going to ride back that far by myself then expect to be in the race."

Goss had made clear prior to the four-stage event that he would not be in the same winning form as in 2011 however, despite such bad luck in two of the first three days of 2012, is in no way perturbed.

"That's okay, we've got good racing coming up," he said. "We've still got tomorrow and the team's going great. I'm happy how I'm travelling."

Full results

Elite women - Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shara Gillow (Greenedge-AIS)0:36:41
2Grace Sulzberger (Jayco - AIS)0:00:23
3Tiffany Cromwell (Greenedge-AIS)
4Amanda Spratt (Greenedge-AIS)0:00:50
5Jessie Maclean (Greenedge-AIS)0:00:52
6Sinead Noonan (Jayco - AIS)
7Melissa Hoskins (Greenedge-AIS)0:00:59
8Annette Edmondson (Pitcher Partners)
9Chloe Hosking (Total Rush/Hyster)
10Gracie Elvin (Jayco - AIS)
11Sue Forsyth (Pitcher Partners)0:01:02
12520:01:05
1365
14Nicole Cooke (BikeExchange Dream Team)
15Loren Rowney (Total Rush/Hyster)
16Rowena Fry (Jayco - AIS)0:01:17
17Kate Finegan (Spencers Race)0:01:27
DNFRochelle Gilmore (BikeExchange Dream Team)
DNFPeta Mullens (BikeExchange Dream Team)
DNFKirsty Broun (BikeExchange Dream Team)
DNFMyfanwy Galloway (BikeExchange Dream Team)
DNFRebecca Henderson (Suzuki-Trek Women)
DNFImogen Jelbart (Suzuki-Trek Women)
DNFAilie Mcdonald (Suzuki-Trek Women)
DNFAllison Rice (Suzuki-Trek Women)
DNFRebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Trek Women)
DNFIsabella King (Pitcher Partners)
DNFElizabeth Phillipou (Pitcher Partners)
DNFSequoia Cooper (Torq)
DNFNadine Le Mescam (Torq)
DNFKatherine O'Shea (Torq)
DNFChloe Mcintosh (Total Rush/Hyster)
DNFKimberley Wells (Total Rush/Hyster)
DNFCarly Williams (Total Rush/Hyster)
DNFDelphine Astier (Spencers Race)
DNFElla Hopkins (Spencers Race)
DNFLiza Rachetto (Spencers Race)
DNF40
DNFHolly Heffernan (NSWIS)
DNFLaura Triggs (NSWIS)
DNFAlice Wallett (Canberra Cycling Club)
DNFAntonia Abbisogni (Bendigo & District CC)
DNFJamie Leigh Edwards (Geelong Cycle Club)
DNF56
DNFElla Scanlan-Bloor (Southern Highlands CC)
DNFMelina Bernecker (Le Grange)
DNFNicole Whitburn (Degani Bakery Cafe)
DNFTanya Matthewson (Degani Bakery Cafe)
DNFSarah Riley (Degani Bakery Cafe)
DNFLaine Hammond (Degani Bakery Cafe)
DNFAnna Kauffmann (Degani Bakery Cafe)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shara Gillow (Greenedge-AIS)3pts
2Rowena Fry (Jayco - AIS)2
3Peta Mullens (BikeExchange Dream Team)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shara Gillow (Greenedge-AIS)3pts
2Tiffany Cromwell (Greenedge-AIS)2
3Grace Sulzberger (Jayco - AIS)1

General Classification after Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Melissa Hoskins (Greenedge-AIS)22pts
2Chloe Hosking (Total Rush/Hyster)21
3Amanda Spratt (Greenedge-AIS)17
4Tiffany Cromwell (Greenedge-AIS)15
5Rochelle Gilmore (BikeExchange Dream Team)14
6Shara Gillow (Greenedge-AIS)12
7Loren Rowney (Total Rush/Hyster)12
8Jessie Maclean (Greenedge-AIS)12
9Grace Sulzberger (Jayco - AIS)10
10Annette Edmondson (Pitcher Partners)9
11Sinead Noonan (Jayco - AIS)5
12Kirsty Broun (BikeExchange Dream Team)5
13Peta Mullens (BikeExchange Dream Team)4
14Isabella King (Pitcher Partners)4
15Rebecca Henderson (Suzuki-Trek Women)3
16Liza Rachetto (Spencers Race)3
17Kate Finegan (Spencers Race)2
18Lucy Coldwell (Carnigie Caulfield CC)2
19Gracie Elvin (Jayco - AIS)2

Sprint Ace Competition after Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shara Gillow (Greenedge-AIS)10pts
2Chloe Hosking (Total Rush/Hyster)5
3Jessie Maclean (Greenedge-AIS)3
4Kirsty Broun (BikeExchange Dream Team)3
5Peta Mullens (BikeExchange Dream Team)3
6Tiffany Cromwell (Greenedge-AIS)2
7Amanda Spratt (Greenedge-AIS)2
8Loren Rowney (Total Rush/Hyster)2
9Rowena Fry (Jayco - AIS)2
10Grace Sulzberger (Jayco - AIS)1
11Sinead Noonan (Jayco - AIS)1
12Sue Forsyth (Pitcher Partners)1
13Chloe McConville (Carnigie Caulfield CC)1

Teams Classification after Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1GreenEdge-AIS68pts
2Total Rush/Hyster33
3BikeExchange.com.au Dream Team23
4Jayco - AIS17
5Pitcher Partners13
6Spencers Race5
7Suzuki-Trek Women3
8Carnegie Caulfield CC2

Elite men - Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Bike Bug1:02:21
2Luke Durbridge (WA) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms0:00:01
3Koen de Kort (Ned) Urban Hotels0:00:25
4Johnnie Walker (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe0:00:28
5Mark O'Brien (Vic) Budget Forklifts0:01:08
6Mitch Docker (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling0:52:28
7Chris Sutton (NSW) Urban Hotels
8Allan Davis (QLD) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms
9Caleb Ewan (NSW) NSWIS
10Steele Von Hoff (Tas) Bike Bug
11Zak Dempster (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe
12Bernie Sulzberger (Tas) Urban Hotels
13Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Geelong Mazda
14Baden Cooke (Vic) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms
15Dean Windsor (NSW) Degani Bakery Cafe
16Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Geelong Mazda
17Blake Hose (Vic) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:08
18Alex Carver (NSW) Bike Bug
19Greg Henderson (NZ) Degani Bakery Cafe0:00:10
20Neil van der Ploeg (Vic) Rapido Cycles / Four Points Geelong0:00:13
21Tom Leezer (Ned) Rapido Cycles / Four Points Geelong0:00:17
22Sam Witmitz (Vic) Budget Forklifts0:00:19
23Jack McCulloch (NSW) NSWIS
24Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) John West Cycling
25Eya Hashimoto (Jpn) Geelong Mazda
26Luke Ockerby (Tas) Budget Forklifts
27Wesley Sulzberger (Tas) GreenEdge Cycling0:00:25
28Bert de Backer (Bel) Urban Hotels
29Campbell Flakemore (Tas) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:28
30Robbie McEwen (QLD) GreenEdge Cycling0:00:42
31Leigh Howard (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling0:01:02
32Michael Hepburn (QLD) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms0:01:04
33Heinrich Haussler (NSW) Bike Bug0:01:09
DNFMatthew Goss (Tas) GreenEdge Cycling
DNFPatrick Lane (Vic) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms
DNFRichard Lang (NSW) Urban Hotels
DNFNathan Haas (ACT) Bike Bug
DNFMark Jamieson (Tas) Degani Bakery Cafe
DNFJoel Pearson (NSW) Genesys Wealth Advisers
DNFNic Sanderson (Vic) Genesys Wealth Advisers
DNFPeter Loft (Tas) Budget Forklifts
DNFBlair Windsor (NSW) Budget Forklifts
DNFMichael Knoff (Vic) John West Cycling
DNFRene Kolbach (NSW) John West Cycling
DNFNicholas Brian (NSW) John West Cycling
DNFTrent Derecourt (WA) John West Cycling
DNFNathan Bradshaw (NSW) NSWIS
DNFLuke Williams (NSW) NSWIS
DNFTirian McManus (NSW) NSWIS
DNFKazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Geelong Mazda
DNFTakuya Takashi (Jpn) Geelong Mazda
DNFJames Mowatt (Vic) Rapido Cycles / Four Points Geelong
DNFScott Liston (Vic) Rapido Cycles / Four Points Geelong

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leigh Howard (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling3pts
2Dean Windsor (NSW) Degani Bakery Cafe2
3Robbie McEwen (QLD) GreenEdge Cycling1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Bike Bug3pts
2Luke Durbridge (WA) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms2
3Mark O'Brien (Vic) Budget Forklifts1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Bike Bug3pts
2Luke Durbridge (WA) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms2
3Johnnie Walker (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe1

General Classification after Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allan Davis (QLD) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms21pts
2Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Bike Bug17
3Caleb Ewan (NSW) NSWIS16
4Bernie Sulzberger (Tas) Urban Hotels15
5Chris Sutton (NSW) Urban Hotels14
6Greg Henderson (NZ) Degani Bakery Cafe12
7Luke Durbridge (WA) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms10
8Koen de Kort (Ned) Urban Hotels8
9Johnnie Walker (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe8
10Mitch Docker (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling8
11Dean Windsor (NSW) Degani Bakery Cafe8
12Nathan Haas (ACT) Bike Bug7
13Steele Von Hoff (Tas) Bike Bug7
14Zak Dempster (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe7
15Mark O'Brien (Vic) Budget Forklifts6
16James Mowatt (Vic) Rapido Cycles / Four Points Geelong5
17Leigh Howard (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling3
18Trent Derecourt (WA) John West Cycling2

Sprint Ace Competition after Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernie Sulzberger (Tas) Urban Hotels12pts
2Mitch Docker (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling9
3Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Bike Bug6
4Nathan Haas (ACT) Bike Bug6
5Luke Durbridge (WA) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms4
6Dean Windsor (NSW) Degani Bakery Cafe4
7Caleb Ewan (NSW) NSWIS3
8Leigh Howard (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling3
9Johnnie Walker (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe1
10Mark O'Brien (Vic) Budget Forklifts1
11Zak Dempster (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe1
12Baden Cooke (Vic) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms1
13Wesley Sulzberger (Tas) GreenEdge Cycling1
14Robbie McEwen (QLD) GreenEdge Cycling1
15Trent Derecourt (WA) John West Cycling1

Teams Classification after Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Urban Hotels37pts
2Degani Bakery Cafe35
3Mitchelton Wines/Lowe Farms31
4Bike Bug31
5NSWIS16
6GreenEDGE11
7Budget Forklifts6
8Rapido Cycles/Four Points Geelong5
9John West Cycling2

