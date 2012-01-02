Trending

Image 1 of 57

Hello world. Caleb Ewan (NSWIS) takes stage 2 of the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic at Eastern Park, Geelong

Hello world. Caleb Ewan (NSWIS) takes stage 2 of the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic at Eastern Park, Geelong
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 57

Chloe Hosking (Total Rush) in the race leader's jersey for another day

Chloe Hosking (Total Rush) in the race leader's jersey for another day
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 57

Rowena Fry (Jayco-AIS) and Chloe McConville (Team Jayco-VIS) chased Maclean

Rowena Fry (Jayco-AIS) and Chloe McConville (Team Jayco-VIS) chased Maclean
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 57

Jessie Maclean (GreenEDGE) broke away solo and stayed away for several laps

Jessie Maclean (GreenEDGE) broke away solo and stayed away for several laps
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 57

The climb from the bay road was a 'leg sapper' after a few laps

The climb from the bay road was a 'leg sapper' after a few laps
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 57

Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE) leads on the hill, but Loren Rowney (Total Rush) looks set to attack

Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE) leads on the hill, but Loren Rowney (Total Rush) looks set to attack
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 57

The race leader, Chloe Hosking (Total Rush)

The race leader, Chloe Hosking (Total Rush)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 57

Tiffany Cromwell (GreenEDGE) and Grace Sulzberger (Jayco-AIS) wind up to bring back Finegan

Tiffany Cromwell (GreenEDGE) and Grace Sulzberger (Jayco-AIS) wind up to bring back Finegan
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 57

The first real break was when Kate Finegan (Spencers) went away solo for a couple of laps

The first real break was when Kate Finegan (Spencers) went away solo for a couple of laps
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 57

Sprints comeptition jersey wearer, Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE)

Sprints comeptition jersey wearer, Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 57

The bunch was only together for a lap or so

The bunch was only together for a lap or so
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 57

Kate Finegan (Spencers) and team-mate, Liz Rachetto on the start line

Kate Finegan (Spencers) and team-mate, Liz Rachetto on the start line
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 57

Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE) on the start line

Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE) on the start line
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 57

There was no respite from the intense heat, Maclean powered on alone

There was no respite from the intense heat, Maclean powered on alone
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 57

Rowena Fry (Jayco-AIS) and Sue Forsyth (Pitcher Partners) chase Maclean

Rowena Fry (Jayco-AIS) and Sue Forsyth (Pitcher Partners) chase Maclean
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 57

The heat and the pace made things uncomfortable for the bunch

The heat and the pace made things uncomfortable for the bunch
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 57

Chloe Hosking (Total Rush) leads both the sprint and overall race competitions

Chloe Hosking (Total Rush) leads both the sprint and overall race competitions
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 57

The race 2 podium - Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE), Loren Rowney (Total Rush) and Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE)

The race 2 podium - Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE), Loren Rowney (Total Rush) and Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 19 of 57

Spratt and Hoskins congratulate Rowney on the podium

Spratt and Hoskins congratulate Rowney on the podium
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 20 of 57

Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE) sprinted to take third place ahead of Chloe Hosking (Total Rush)

Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE) sprinted to take third place ahead of Chloe Hosking (Total Rush)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 21 of 57

Loren Rowney (Total Rush) makes it two from two for her team, backing up Hosking's win last night. Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE) trailed in second

Loren Rowney (Total Rush) makes it two from two for her team, backing up Hosking's win last night. Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE) trailed in second
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 22 of 57

Grace Sulzberger (Jayco-AIS) left the bunch to chase the leaders, but her chase was fruitless

Grace Sulzberger (Jayco-AIS) left the bunch to chase the leaders, but her chase was fruitless
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 23 of 57

With two laps to go, Rowney and Spratt were out of sight of any chasers

With two laps to go, Rowney and Spratt were out of sight of any chasers
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 24 of 57

There was an organised attempt to chase back by the bunch, but too late

There was an organised attempt to chase back by the bunch, but too late
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 25 of 57

The chasers gave it a good go, but Rowney and Spratt were too strong

The chasers gave it a good go, but Rowney and Spratt were too strong
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 26 of 57

The final break which formed was Loren Rowney (Total Rush) and Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE)

The final break which formed was Loren Rowney (Total Rush) and Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 27 of 57

Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE) was at the front of the bunch for most of the latter part of the race

Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE) was at the front of the bunch for most of the latter part of the race
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 28 of 57

Competition leaders, Chloe Hosking (Total Rush) and Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE)

Competition leaders, Chloe Hosking (Total Rush) and Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 29 of 57

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 30 of 57

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 31 of 57

Greg Henderson with the sea as a backdrop.

Greg Henderson with the sea as a backdrop.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 32 of 57

Greenedge put some more time in on the front.

Greenedge put some more time in on the front.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 33 of 57

The main group tried hard to bridge the gap to the leaders.

The main group tried hard to bridge the gap to the leaders.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 34 of 57

The break on the slight descent.

The break on the slight descent.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 35 of 57

Caleb Ewen on third wheel.

Caleb Ewen on third wheel.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 36 of 57

The peleton stretch out along the foreshore.

The peleton stretch out along the foreshore.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 37 of 57

The pool was chocka block today as the temperature rose.

The pool was chocka block today as the temperature rose.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 38 of 57

Race leader, Chloe Hosking (Total Rush) sat in the bunch, behind rival, Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE

Race leader, Chloe Hosking (Total Rush) sat in the bunch, behind rival, Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 39 of 57

Caleb Ewen wasn't afraid to go to the front.

Caleb Ewen wasn't afraid to go to the front.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 40 of 57

Leader Greg Henderson on the attack with Baden Cooke keeping tabs.

Leader Greg Henderson on the attack with Baden Cooke keeping tabs.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 41 of 57

Despite his efforts Greg Henderson couldn't reach the lead group and lost his lead today.

Despite his efforts Greg Henderson couldn't reach the lead group and lost his lead today.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 42 of 57

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 43 of 57

Allan Davis in yellow.

Allan Davis in yellow.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 44 of 57

Allan Davis takes the lead overall.

Allan Davis takes the lead overall.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 45 of 57

Caleb Ewen on the podium.

Caleb Ewen on the podium.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 46 of 57

Caleb Ewen salutes the crowd.

Caleb Ewen salutes the crowd.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 47 of 57

Caleb Ewen is congratulated by fellow New South Welshman Chris Sutton.

Caleb Ewen is congratulated by fellow New South Welshman Chris Sutton.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 48 of 57

Geelong in th ebackground.

Geelong in th ebackground.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 49 of 57

Luke Durbridge takes to the front of the Greenedge train.

Luke Durbridge takes to the front of the Greenedge train.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 50 of 57

Caleb Ewen sprinting to his win.

Caleb Ewen sprinting to his win.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 51 of 57

NSWIS rider, 17-year-old Caleb Ewan takes the win at Eastern Park

NSWIS rider, 17-year-old Caleb Ewan takes the win at Eastern Park
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 52 of 57

Stage 2 winner, Caleb Ewan is congratulated by Chris Sutton

Stage 2 winner, Caleb Ewan is congratulated by Chris Sutton
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 53 of 57

Ewan explained that he was treating the race just like an under 19 race

Ewan explained that he was treating the race just like an under 19 race
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 54 of 57

Stage 2 winner, Caleb Ewan gets interviewed by media

Stage 2 winner, Caleb Ewan gets interviewed by media
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 55 of 57

Allan Davis (Mitchelton Wines - Lowe Farms) takes a well-deserved drink on a hot day

Allan Davis (Mitchelton Wines - Lowe Farms) takes a well-deserved drink on a hot day
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 56 of 57

New overall leader Allan Davis poses with some podium girls

New overall leader Allan Davis poses with some podium girls
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 57 of 57

Caleb Ewan (NSWIS) positioned himself perfectly to best Allan Davis (GreenEdge) and Bernie Sulzberger (Urban Hotels) to win Stage 2

Caleb Ewan (NSWIS) positioned himself perfectly to best Allan Davis (GreenEdge) and Bernie Sulzberger (Urban Hotels) to win Stage 2
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Allan Davis (Mitchelton Wines – Lowe Farms) stepped into the overall lead of the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic with a runner-up performance in a bunch sprint, while 17-year-old Caleb Ewan (NSWIS) stole the show against his much older and experienced rivals to win stage 2 at Eastern Park.

Ewan, World Junior Omnium Champion on the track, found perfect positioning to cross the finish line ahead of Davis and Bernie Sulzberger (Urban Hotels) in a shortened race due to searing temperatures experienced throughout the day of racing with several support events being undertaken from mid-morning. The mercury hit 45 degrees centigrade as the men's field lined up for the start.

Monday's win was without doubt the biggest win of Ewan's career and followed from his second placing behind Chris Sutton (Sky) at the Cronulla event of the NSW Grand Prix Series early last month. Ewan explained that finishing so close to the Vuelta stage winner gave him the confidence to be able to post a result this week at the Bay Crits.

"I knew I could come in pretty close to those guys if I was in the right position," he said. "I used that as a guide to how I ride."

Admittedly "over the moon" with the result, Ewan explained that he tried to forget about some of the people he was racing against and approach the race as if it were "another under 19 race."

"If you think about who you're racing, guys who have won grand tour stages and that, it's pretty intimidating being 17 but whatever I did it worked okay," the Bowral high school student reasoned.

The men's peloton was split after Sulzberger took out the day's opening sprint from Mitch Docker (GreenEdge) and brother Wes (GreenEdge) as a group of 13 riders containing Michael Hepburn, Davis (Mitchelton Wines – Lowe Farms), Docker, Sulzberger (GreenEdge), Trent Derencourt (John West Cycling), Dean Windsor, Johnnie Walker, Zak Dempster (Degani Bakery Cafe), Nathan Haas (BikeBug), James Mowatt (Rapido Cycling – Four Points Geelong), Bernie Sulzberger (Urban Hotels), Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisors) and Ewan (NSWIS) went off the front of the main bunch. The group's gap got out to half a lap, or 53 seconds and their lead was never seriously challenged.

Davis pulled on the overall leader's jersey with today's second placing with a three-point buffer on 18 points back to Sulzberger (Urban Hotels). Ewan (NSWIS) is third overall on 14 points with stage 1 winner Greg Henderson (Degani) fourth overall (12 points).

The Bundaberg native improved on his third placing on Sunday today and was hoping that a stage win was not too far away.

"It's another day of being so close, not just for myself but for GreenEdge," Davis explained. "We're trying to get that first one on the board which is always the hardest but hopefully tomorrow or the next day we can pull it off."

Asked what was more important, a stage win or overall at the end of the week, Davis was split.

"A stage win is what you always want to start off with and if you get yellow along the way it's a bonus as well," he said with his Mitchelton Wines – Lowe Farms outfit essentially a second GreenEdge team. "The points are so close so you need to be really consistent to win the overall."

Davis believes that Urban Hotels' Bernie Sulzberger will be the biggest threat in the field and planned to keep an eye on the Tasmanian.

Rowney too quick for Spratt as Hosking retains women's overall 

In the women's race, Loren Rowney made it two from two for Total Rush – Hyster, outsprinting Amanda Spratt (GreenEdge) to claim stage 2 of the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic.

The pair escaped with five laps remaining in the race, which had been reduced by five minutes due to delays caused from the searing conditions on the edge of Port Phillip Bay. Just prior, it had been Spratt's teammate, Jessie Maclean who again produced an attacking performance with a four-lap solo escape.

Rowney, overall winner in October's Honda Hybrid Women's Tour and Specialized-lululemon recruit said that being from Queensland, she used the heat to her advantage.

"For the first 20 minutes, Chloe said to relax, it's hot, make sure you conserve and then just attack, attack," the 23-year-old explained. "But I was a bit active at the start and after going off the front a little bit, I came back to the bunch and Jessie went.

"I didn't panic, I knew I could catch my breath and bridge across (to the front group) and that's what I did."

Rowney was too good for her opposition, outsprinting Spratt in the finishing straight.

"I did the turn all the way down the back, but obviously there's a slight cross tailwind," she explained of the tactics being played out over the final lap of the 1.8 kilometre circuit.

"So I was just tempoing it down the back, I actually led it out over the top of the hill and she went, I knew she went too early. I knew I've got a better kick, so I went with about 300m to go."

Today's win gets the four race series off to a highly successful start after teammate Chloe Hosking won Stage 1 on Sunday. Hosking finished fourth behind Melissa Hoskins (GreenEdge) to retain her overall leader's jersey by a one-point buffer from the sprinter. Defending champion Rochelle Gilmore (BikeExchange Dream Team) is third on 14 points.

Full results

Elite men - Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (NSW) NSWIS0:49:27
2Allan Davis (QLD) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms
3Bernie Sulzberger (Tas) Urban Hotels
4Nathan Haas (ACT) Bike Bug
5Zak Dempster (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe
6James Mowatt (Vic) Rapido Cycles / Four Points Geelong
7Dean Windsor (NSW) Degani Bakery Cafe
8Mitch Docker (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling
9Trent Derecourt (WA) John West Cycling0:00:05
10Johnnie Walker (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe
11Wesley Sulzberger (Tas) GreenEdge Cycling0:00:28
12Luke Durbridge (WA) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms0:00:36
13Campbell Flakemore (Tas) Genesys Wealth Advisers0:00:47
14Mark O'Brien (Vic) Budget Forklifts0:01:18
15Greg Henderson (NZ) Degani Bakery Cafe0:01:19
16Patrick Lane (Vic) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms0:02:00
17Michael Hepburn (QLD) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms
18Robbie McEwen (QLD) GreenEdge Cycling
19Blair Windsor (NSW) Budget Forklifts
20Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) John West Cycling
21Leigh Howard (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling
22Sam Witmitz (Vic) Budget Forklifts
23Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Geelong Mazda
24Rene Kolbach (NSW) John West Cycling
25Scott Liston (Vic) Rapido Cycles / Four Points Geelong
26Chris Sutton (NSW) Urban Hotels0:02:05
27Matthew Goss (Tas) GreenEdge Cycling
28Luke Williams (NSW) NSWIS
29Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Bike Bug
30Steele Von Hoff (Tas) Bike Bug
31Baden Cooke (Vic) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms
32Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) NSWIS
33Blake Hose (Vic) Genesys Wealth Advisers
34Richard Lang (NSW) Urban Hotels
35Heinrich Haussler (NSW) Bike Bug
36Nic Sanderson (Vic) Genesys Wealth Advisers
37Alex Carver (NSW) Bike Bug
38Joel Pearson (NSW) Genesys Wealth Advisers
39Michael Knoff (Vic) John West Cycling
40Tom Leezer (Ned) Rapido Cycles / Four Points Geelong
41Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Geelong Mazda
42Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Geelong Mazda
DNFKoen de Kort (Ned) Urban Hotels
DNFBert de Backer (Bel) Urban Hotels
DNFMark Jamieson (Tas) Degani Bakery Cafe
DNFKane Walker (Vic) Genesys Wealth Advisers
DNFPeter Loft (Tas) Budget Forklifts
DNFLuke Ockerby (Tas) Budget Forklifts
DNFNicholas Brian (NSW) John West Cycling
DNFTirian McManus (NSW) NSWIS
DNFJack McCulloch (NSW) NSWIS
DNFTakuya Takashi (Jpn) Geelong Mazda
DNFEya Hashimoto (Jpn) Geelong Mazda
DNFJos van Emden (Ned) Rapido Cycles / Four Points Geelong
DNFNeil van der Ploeg (Vic) Rapido Cycles / Four Points Geelong

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernie Sulzberger (Tas) Urban Hotels3pts
2Mitch Docker (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling2
3Wesley Sulzberger (Tas) GreenEdge Cycling1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Haas (ACT) Bike Bug3pts
2Mitch Docker (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling2
3Bernie Sulzberger (Tas) Urban Hotels1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitch Docker (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling3pts
2Bernie Sulzberger (Tas) Urban Hotels2
3Trent Derecourt (WA) John West Cycling1

General Classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allan Davis (QLD) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms18pts
2Bernie Sulzberger (Tas) Urban Hotels15
3Caleb Ewan (NSW) NSWIS14
4Greg Henderson (NZ) Degani Bakery Cafe12
5Chris Sutton (NSW) Urban Hotels10
6Dean Windsor (NSW) Degani Bakery Cafe8
7Nathan Haas (ACT) Bike Bug7
8Zak Dempster (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe7
9Steele Von Hoff (Tas) Bike Bug6
10Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Bike Bug5
11James Mowatt (Vic) Rapido Cycles / Four Points Geelong5
12Leigh Howard (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling3
13Mitch Docker (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling3
14Trent Derecourt (WA) John West Cycling2
15Johnnie Walker (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe1

Sprint Ace Competition after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernie Sulzberger (Tas) Urban Hotels12pts
2Mitch Docker (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling9
3Nathan Haas (ACT) Bike Bug6
4Caleb Ewan (NSW) NSWIS3
5Dean Windsor (NSW) Degani Bakery Cafe2
6Zak Dempster (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe1
7Trent Derecourt (WA) John West Cycling1
8Wesley Sulzberger (Tas) GreenEdge Cycling1
9Baden Cooke (Vic) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms1

Teams Classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Urban Hotels25pts
2Mitchelton Wines - Lowe Farms18
3Bike Bug18
4Degani Bakery Cafe17
5NSWIS14
6GreenEdge6
7Rapido Cycles - Four Points Geelong5
8John West Cycling2

Elite women - Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loren Rowney (Total Rush/Hyster)0:46:45
2Amanda Spratt (Greenedge-AIS)0:00:02
3Melissa Hoskins (Greenedge-AIS)0:00:31
4Chloe Hosking (Total Rush/Hyster)
5Rochelle Gilmore (BikeExchange Dream Team)
6Annette Edmondson (Pitcher Partners)
7Isabella King (Pitcher Partners)
8Liza Rachetto (Spencers Race)
9Kate Finegan (Spencers Race)
10Gracie Elvin (Jayco - AIS)
11Shara Gillow (Greenedge-AIS)0:00:38
12Nicole Cooke (BikeExchange Dream Team)0:00:48
13Tiffany Cromwell (Greenedge-AIS)
14Jessie Maclean (Greenedge-AIS)0:00:50
15650:00:54
16Grace Sulzberger (Jayco - AIS)0:01:00
17Sequoia Cooper (Torq)
DNFPeta Mullens (BikeExchange Dream Team)
DNFKirsty Broun (BikeExchange Dream Team)
DNFMyfanwy Galloway (BikeExchange Dream Team)
DNFRebecca Henderson (Suzuki-Trek Women)
DNFImogen Jelbart (Suzuki-Trek Women)
DNFAilie Mcdonald (Suzuki-Trek Women)
DNFAllison Rice (Suzuki-Trek Women)
DNFRebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Trek Women)
DNFRowena Fry (Jayco - AIS)
DNFSinead Noonan (Jayco - AIS)
DNFSue Forsyth (Pitcher Partners)
DNFElizabeth Phillipou (Pitcher Partners)
DNFNadine Le Mescam (Torq)
DNFThomay Michaltsis (Torq)
DNFKatherine O'Shea (Torq)
DNFChloe Mcintosh (Total Rush/Hyster)
DNFKimberley Wells (Total Rush/Hyster)
DNFCarly Williams (Total Rush/Hyster)
DNFDelphine Astier (Spencers Race)
DNFElla Hopkins (Spencers Race)
DNFHolly Heffernan (NSWIS)
DNFLaura Triggs (NSWIS)
DNFAshlee Ankudinoff (NSWIS)
DNFAngela Mcclure (Norwood C.C.)
DNFChloe McConville (Carnigie Caulfield CC)
DNF50
DNFAlice Wallett (Canberra Cycling Club)
DNFJess Wigan (MTBA)
DNFAntonia Abbisogni (Bendigo & District CC)
DNFJamie Leigh Edwards (Geelong Cycle Club)
DNF57
DNFElla Scanlan-Bloor (Southern Highlands CC)
DNFMelina Bernecker (Le Grange)
DNFNicole Whitburn (Degani Bakery Cafe)
DNFTanya Matthewson (Degani Bakery Cafe)
DNFSarah Riley (Degani Bakery Cafe)
DNFAnna Kauffmann (Degani Bakery Cafe)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsty Broun (BikeExchange Dream Team)3pts
2Chloe Hosking (Total Rush/Hyster)2
3Shara Gillow (Greenedge-AIS)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessie Maclean (Greenedge-AIS)3pts
2Loren Rowney (Total Rush/Hyster)2
3Chloe McConville (Carnigie Caulfield CC)1

General Classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Total Rush/Hyster)19pts
2Melissa Hoskins (Greenedge-AIS)18
3Rochelle Gilmore (BikeExchange Dream Team)14
4Loren Rowney (Total Rush/Hyster)12
5Amanda Spratt (Greenedge-AIS)10
6Tiffany Cromwell (Greenedge-AIS)7
7Jessie Maclean (Greenedge-AIS)6
8Annette Edmondson (Pitcher Partners)6
9Kirsty Broun (BikeExchange Dream Team)5
10Peta Mullens (BikeExchange Dream Team)4
11Isabella King (Pitcher Partners)4
12Rebecca Henderson (Suzuki-Trek Women)3
13Liza Rachetto (Spencers Race)3
14Lucy Coldwell (Carnigie Caulfield CC)2
15Kate Finegan (Spencers Race)2
16Gracie Elvin (Jayco - AIS)1

Sprint Ace Competition after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Total Rush/Hyster)5pts
2Shara Gillow (Greenedge-AIS)4
3Kirsty Broun (BikeExchange Dream Team)3
4Jessie Maclean (Greenedge-AIS)3
5Peta Mullens (BikeExchange Dream Team)2
6Amanda Spratt (Greenedge-AIS)2
7Loren Rowney (Total Rush/Hyster)2
8Sue Forsyth (Pitcher Partners)1
9Chloe McConville (Carnigie Caulfield CC)1
10Sinead Noonan (Jayco - AIS)1

Teams Classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Total Rush - Hyster31pts
2GreenEdge-AIS23
3BikeExchange.com.au Dream Team17
4Pitcher Partners10
5Spencers Race5
6Suzuki-Trek Women3
7Carnegie Caulfield CC2
8Jayco - AIS1

