Image 1 of 57 Hello world. Caleb Ewan (NSWIS) takes stage 2 of the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic at Eastern Park, Geelong (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 57 Chloe Hosking (Total Rush) in the race leader's jersey for another day (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 57 Rowena Fry (Jayco-AIS) and Chloe McConville (Team Jayco-VIS) chased Maclean (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 57 Jessie Maclean (GreenEDGE) broke away solo and stayed away for several laps (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 57 The climb from the bay road was a 'leg sapper' after a few laps (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 57 Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE) leads on the hill, but Loren Rowney (Total Rush) looks set to attack (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 57 The race leader, Chloe Hosking (Total Rush) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 57 Tiffany Cromwell (GreenEDGE) and Grace Sulzberger (Jayco-AIS) wind up to bring back Finegan (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 57 The first real break was when Kate Finegan (Spencers) went away solo for a couple of laps (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 57 Sprints comeptition jersey wearer, Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 57 The bunch was only together for a lap or so (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 57 Kate Finegan (Spencers) and team-mate, Liz Rachetto on the start line (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 57 Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE) on the start line (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 57 There was no respite from the intense heat, Maclean powered on alone (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 57 Rowena Fry (Jayco-AIS) and Sue Forsyth (Pitcher Partners) chase Maclean (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 57 The heat and the pace made things uncomfortable for the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 57 Chloe Hosking (Total Rush) leads both the sprint and overall race competitions (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 57 The race 2 podium - Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE), Loren Rowney (Total Rush) and Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 57 Spratt and Hoskins congratulate Rowney on the podium (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 57 Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE) sprinted to take third place ahead of Chloe Hosking (Total Rush) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 57 Loren Rowney (Total Rush) makes it two from two for her team, backing up Hosking's win last night. Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE) trailed in second (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 22 of 57 Grace Sulzberger (Jayco-AIS) left the bunch to chase the leaders, but her chase was fruitless (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 23 of 57 With two laps to go, Rowney and Spratt were out of sight of any chasers (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 24 of 57 There was an organised attempt to chase back by the bunch, but too late (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 25 of 57 The chasers gave it a good go, but Rowney and Spratt were too strong (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 26 of 57 The final break which formed was Loren Rowney (Total Rush) and Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 27 of 57 Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE) was at the front of the bunch for most of the latter part of the race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 28 of 57 Competition leaders, Chloe Hosking (Total Rush) and Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 29 of 57 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 30 of 57 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 31 of 57 Greg Henderson with the sea as a backdrop. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 32 of 57 Greenedge put some more time in on the front. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 33 of 57 The main group tried hard to bridge the gap to the leaders. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 34 of 57 The break on the slight descent. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 35 of 57 Caleb Ewen on third wheel. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 36 of 57 The peleton stretch out along the foreshore. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 37 of 57 The pool was chocka block today as the temperature rose. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 38 of 57 Race leader, Chloe Hosking (Total Rush) sat in the bunch, behind rival, Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 39 of 57 Caleb Ewen wasn't afraid to go to the front. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 40 of 57 Leader Greg Henderson on the attack with Baden Cooke keeping tabs. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 41 of 57 Despite his efforts Greg Henderson couldn't reach the lead group and lost his lead today. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 42 of 57 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 43 of 57 Allan Davis in yellow. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 44 of 57 Allan Davis takes the lead overall. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 45 of 57 Caleb Ewen on the podium. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 46 of 57 Caleb Ewen salutes the crowd. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 47 of 57 Caleb Ewen is congratulated by fellow New South Welshman Chris Sutton. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 48 of 57 Geelong in th ebackground. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 49 of 57 Luke Durbridge takes to the front of the Greenedge train. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 50 of 57 Caleb Ewen sprinting to his win. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 51 of 57 NSWIS rider, 17-year-old Caleb Ewan takes the win at Eastern Park (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 52 of 57 Stage 2 winner, Caleb Ewan is congratulated by Chris Sutton (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 53 of 57 Ewan explained that he was treating the race just like an under 19 race (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 54 of 57 Stage 2 winner, Caleb Ewan gets interviewed by media (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 55 of 57 Allan Davis (Mitchelton Wines - Lowe Farms) takes a well-deserved drink on a hot day (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 56 of 57 New overall leader Allan Davis poses with some podium girls (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 57 of 57 Caleb Ewan (NSWIS) positioned himself perfectly to best Allan Davis (GreenEdge) and Bernie Sulzberger (Urban Hotels) to win Stage 2 (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Allan Davis (Mitchelton Wines – Lowe Farms) stepped into the overall lead of the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic with a runner-up performance in a bunch sprint, while 17-year-old Caleb Ewan (NSWIS) stole the show against his much older and experienced rivals to win stage 2 at Eastern Park.

Ewan, World Junior Omnium Champion on the track, found perfect positioning to cross the finish line ahead of Davis and Bernie Sulzberger (Urban Hotels) in a shortened race due to searing temperatures experienced throughout the day of racing with several support events being undertaken from mid-morning. The mercury hit 45 degrees centigrade as the men's field lined up for the start.

Monday's win was without doubt the biggest win of Ewan's career and followed from his second placing behind Chris Sutton (Sky) at the Cronulla event of the NSW Grand Prix Series early last month. Ewan explained that finishing so close to the Vuelta stage winner gave him the confidence to be able to post a result this week at the Bay Crits.

"I knew I could come in pretty close to those guys if I was in the right position," he said. "I used that as a guide to how I ride."

Admittedly "over the moon" with the result, Ewan explained that he tried to forget about some of the people he was racing against and approach the race as if it were "another under 19 race."

"If you think about who you're racing, guys who have won grand tour stages and that, it's pretty intimidating being 17 but whatever I did it worked okay," the Bowral high school student reasoned.

The men's peloton was split after Sulzberger took out the day's opening sprint from Mitch Docker (GreenEdge) and brother Wes (GreenEdge) as a group of 13 riders containing Michael Hepburn, Davis (Mitchelton Wines – Lowe Farms), Docker, Sulzberger (GreenEdge), Trent Derencourt (John West Cycling), Dean Windsor, Johnnie Walker, Zak Dempster (Degani Bakery Cafe), Nathan Haas (BikeBug), James Mowatt (Rapido Cycling – Four Points Geelong), Bernie Sulzberger (Urban Hotels), Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisors) and Ewan (NSWIS) went off the front of the main bunch. The group's gap got out to half a lap, or 53 seconds and their lead was never seriously challenged.

Davis pulled on the overall leader's jersey with today's second placing with a three-point buffer on 18 points back to Sulzberger (Urban Hotels). Ewan (NSWIS) is third overall on 14 points with stage 1 winner Greg Henderson (Degani) fourth overall (12 points).

The Bundaberg native improved on his third placing on Sunday today and was hoping that a stage win was not too far away.

"It's another day of being so close, not just for myself but for GreenEdge," Davis explained. "We're trying to get that first one on the board which is always the hardest but hopefully tomorrow or the next day we can pull it off."

Asked what was more important, a stage win or overall at the end of the week, Davis was split.

"A stage win is what you always want to start off with and if you get yellow along the way it's a bonus as well," he said with his Mitchelton Wines – Lowe Farms outfit essentially a second GreenEdge team. "The points are so close so you need to be really consistent to win the overall."

Davis believes that Urban Hotels' Bernie Sulzberger will be the biggest threat in the field and planned to keep an eye on the Tasmanian.

Rowney too quick for Spratt as Hosking retains women's overall

In the women's race, Loren Rowney made it two from two for Total Rush – Hyster, outsprinting Amanda Spratt (GreenEdge) to claim stage 2 of the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic.

The pair escaped with five laps remaining in the race, which had been reduced by five minutes due to delays caused from the searing conditions on the edge of Port Phillip Bay. Just prior, it had been Spratt's teammate, Jessie Maclean who again produced an attacking performance with a four-lap solo escape.

Rowney, overall winner in October's Honda Hybrid Women's Tour and Specialized-lululemon recruit said that being from Queensland, she used the heat to her advantage.

"For the first 20 minutes, Chloe said to relax, it's hot, make sure you conserve and then just attack, attack," the 23-year-old explained. "But I was a bit active at the start and after going off the front a little bit, I came back to the bunch and Jessie went.

"I didn't panic, I knew I could catch my breath and bridge across (to the front group) and that's what I did."

Rowney was too good for her opposition, outsprinting Spratt in the finishing straight.

"I did the turn all the way down the back, but obviously there's a slight cross tailwind," she explained of the tactics being played out over the final lap of the 1.8 kilometre circuit.

"So I was just tempoing it down the back, I actually led it out over the top of the hill and she went, I knew she went too early. I knew I've got a better kick, so I went with about 300m to go."

Today's win gets the four race series off to a highly successful start after teammate Chloe Hosking won Stage 1 on Sunday. Hosking finished fourth behind Melissa Hoskins (GreenEdge) to retain her overall leader's jersey by a one-point buffer from the sprinter. Defending champion Rochelle Gilmore (BikeExchange Dream Team) is third on 14 points.

Full results

Elite men - Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (NSW) NSWIS 0:49:27 2 Allan Davis (QLD) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms 3 Bernie Sulzberger (Tas) Urban Hotels 4 Nathan Haas (ACT) Bike Bug 5 Zak Dempster (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe 6 James Mowatt (Vic) Rapido Cycles / Four Points Geelong 7 Dean Windsor (NSW) Degani Bakery Cafe 8 Mitch Docker (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling 9 Trent Derecourt (WA) John West Cycling 0:00:05 10 Johnnie Walker (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe 11 Wesley Sulzberger (Tas) GreenEdge Cycling 0:00:28 12 Luke Durbridge (WA) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms 0:00:36 13 Campbell Flakemore (Tas) Genesys Wealth Advisers 0:00:47 14 Mark O'Brien (Vic) Budget Forklifts 0:01:18 15 Greg Henderson (NZ) Degani Bakery Cafe 0:01:19 16 Patrick Lane (Vic) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms 0:02:00 17 Michael Hepburn (QLD) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms 18 Robbie McEwen (QLD) GreenEdge Cycling 19 Blair Windsor (NSW) Budget Forklifts 20 Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) John West Cycling 21 Leigh Howard (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling 22 Sam Witmitz (Vic) Budget Forklifts 23 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Geelong Mazda 24 Rene Kolbach (NSW) John West Cycling 25 Scott Liston (Vic) Rapido Cycles / Four Points Geelong 26 Chris Sutton (NSW) Urban Hotels 0:02:05 27 Matthew Goss (Tas) GreenEdge Cycling 28 Luke Williams (NSW) NSWIS 29 Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Bike Bug 30 Steele Von Hoff (Tas) Bike Bug 31 Baden Cooke (Vic) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms 32 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) NSWIS 33 Blake Hose (Vic) Genesys Wealth Advisers 34 Richard Lang (NSW) Urban Hotels 35 Heinrich Haussler (NSW) Bike Bug 36 Nic Sanderson (Vic) Genesys Wealth Advisers 37 Alex Carver (NSW) Bike Bug 38 Joel Pearson (NSW) Genesys Wealth Advisers 39 Michael Knoff (Vic) John West Cycling 40 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rapido Cycles / Four Points Geelong 41 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Geelong Mazda 42 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Geelong Mazda DNF Koen de Kort (Ned) Urban Hotels DNF Bert de Backer (Bel) Urban Hotels DNF Mark Jamieson (Tas) Degani Bakery Cafe DNF Kane Walker (Vic) Genesys Wealth Advisers DNF Peter Loft (Tas) Budget Forklifts DNF Luke Ockerby (Tas) Budget Forklifts DNF Nicholas Brian (NSW) John West Cycling DNF Tirian McManus (NSW) NSWIS DNF Jack McCulloch (NSW) NSWIS DNF Takuya Takashi (Jpn) Geelong Mazda DNF Eya Hashimoto (Jpn) Geelong Mazda DNF Jos van Emden (Ned) Rapido Cycles / Four Points Geelong DNF Neil van der Ploeg (Vic) Rapido Cycles / Four Points Geelong

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bernie Sulzberger (Tas) Urban Hotels 3 pts 2 Mitch Docker (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling 2 3 Wesley Sulzberger (Tas) GreenEdge Cycling 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Haas (ACT) Bike Bug 3 pts 2 Mitch Docker (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling 2 3 Bernie Sulzberger (Tas) Urban Hotels 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitch Docker (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling 3 pts 2 Bernie Sulzberger (Tas) Urban Hotels 2 3 Trent Derecourt (WA) John West Cycling 1

General Classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Allan Davis (QLD) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms 18 pts 2 Bernie Sulzberger (Tas) Urban Hotels 15 3 Caleb Ewan (NSW) NSWIS 14 4 Greg Henderson (NZ) Degani Bakery Cafe 12 5 Chris Sutton (NSW) Urban Hotels 10 6 Dean Windsor (NSW) Degani Bakery Cafe 8 7 Nathan Haas (ACT) Bike Bug 7 8 Zak Dempster (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe 7 9 Steele Von Hoff (Tas) Bike Bug 6 10 Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Bike Bug 5 11 James Mowatt (Vic) Rapido Cycles / Four Points Geelong 5 12 Leigh Howard (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling 3 13 Mitch Docker (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling 3 14 Trent Derecourt (WA) John West Cycling 2 15 Johnnie Walker (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe 1

Sprint Ace Competition after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bernie Sulzberger (Tas) Urban Hotels 12 pts 2 Mitch Docker (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling 9 3 Nathan Haas (ACT) Bike Bug 6 4 Caleb Ewan (NSW) NSWIS 3 5 Dean Windsor (NSW) Degani Bakery Cafe 2 6 Zak Dempster (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe 1 7 Trent Derecourt (WA) John West Cycling 1 8 Wesley Sulzberger (Tas) GreenEdge Cycling 1 9 Baden Cooke (Vic) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms 1

Teams Classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Urban Hotels 25 pts 2 Mitchelton Wines - Lowe Farms 18 3 Bike Bug 18 4 Degani Bakery Cafe 17 5 NSWIS 14 6 GreenEdge 6 7 Rapido Cycles - Four Points Geelong 5 8 John West Cycling 2

Elite women - Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loren Rowney (Total Rush/Hyster) 0:46:45 2 Amanda Spratt (Greenedge-AIS) 0:00:02 3 Melissa Hoskins (Greenedge-AIS) 0:00:31 4 Chloe Hosking (Total Rush/Hyster) 5 Rochelle Gilmore (BikeExchange Dream Team) 6 Annette Edmondson (Pitcher Partners) 7 Isabella King (Pitcher Partners) 8 Liza Rachetto (Spencers Race) 9 Kate Finegan (Spencers Race) 10 Gracie Elvin (Jayco - AIS) 11 Shara Gillow (Greenedge-AIS) 0:00:38 12 Nicole Cooke (BikeExchange Dream Team) 0:00:48 13 Tiffany Cromwell (Greenedge-AIS) 14 Jessie Maclean (Greenedge-AIS) 0:00:50 15 65 0:00:54 16 Grace Sulzberger (Jayco - AIS) 0:01:00 17 Sequoia Cooper (Torq) DNF Peta Mullens (BikeExchange Dream Team) DNF Kirsty Broun (BikeExchange Dream Team) DNF Myfanwy Galloway (BikeExchange Dream Team) DNF Rebecca Henderson (Suzuki-Trek Women) DNF Imogen Jelbart (Suzuki-Trek Women) DNF Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki-Trek Women) DNF Allison Rice (Suzuki-Trek Women) DNF Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Trek Women) DNF Rowena Fry (Jayco - AIS) DNF Sinead Noonan (Jayco - AIS) DNF Sue Forsyth (Pitcher Partners) DNF Elizabeth Phillipou (Pitcher Partners) DNF Nadine Le Mescam (Torq) DNF Thomay Michaltsis (Torq) DNF Katherine O'Shea (Torq) DNF Chloe Mcintosh (Total Rush/Hyster) DNF Kimberley Wells (Total Rush/Hyster) DNF Carly Williams (Total Rush/Hyster) DNF Delphine Astier (Spencers Race) DNF Ella Hopkins (Spencers Race) DNF Holly Heffernan (NSWIS) DNF Laura Triggs (NSWIS) DNF Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSWIS) DNF Angela Mcclure (Norwood C.C.) DNF Chloe McConville (Carnigie Caulfield CC) DNF 50 DNF Alice Wallett (Canberra Cycling Club) DNF Jess Wigan (MTBA) DNF Antonia Abbisogni (Bendigo & District CC) DNF Jamie Leigh Edwards (Geelong Cycle Club) DNF 57 DNF Ella Scanlan-Bloor (Southern Highlands CC) DNF Melina Bernecker (Le Grange) DNF Nicole Whitburn (Degani Bakery Cafe) DNF Tanya Matthewson (Degani Bakery Cafe) DNF Sarah Riley (Degani Bakery Cafe) DNF Anna Kauffmann (Degani Bakery Cafe)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsty Broun (BikeExchange Dream Team) 3 pts 2 Chloe Hosking (Total Rush/Hyster) 2 3 Shara Gillow (Greenedge-AIS) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jessie Maclean (Greenedge-AIS) 3 pts 2 Loren Rowney (Total Rush/Hyster) 2 3 Chloe McConville (Carnigie Caulfield CC) 1

General Classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Total Rush/Hyster) 19 pts 2 Melissa Hoskins (Greenedge-AIS) 18 3 Rochelle Gilmore (BikeExchange Dream Team) 14 4 Loren Rowney (Total Rush/Hyster) 12 5 Amanda Spratt (Greenedge-AIS) 10 6 Tiffany Cromwell (Greenedge-AIS) 7 7 Jessie Maclean (Greenedge-AIS) 6 8 Annette Edmondson (Pitcher Partners) 6 9 Kirsty Broun (BikeExchange Dream Team) 5 10 Peta Mullens (BikeExchange Dream Team) 4 11 Isabella King (Pitcher Partners) 4 12 Rebecca Henderson (Suzuki-Trek Women) 3 13 Liza Rachetto (Spencers Race) 3 14 Lucy Coldwell (Carnigie Caulfield CC) 2 15 Kate Finegan (Spencers Race) 2 16 Gracie Elvin (Jayco - AIS) 1

Sprint Ace Competition after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Total Rush/Hyster) 5 pts 2 Shara Gillow (Greenedge-AIS) 4 3 Kirsty Broun (BikeExchange Dream Team) 3 4 Jessie Maclean (Greenedge-AIS) 3 5 Peta Mullens (BikeExchange Dream Team) 2 6 Amanda Spratt (Greenedge-AIS) 2 7 Loren Rowney (Total Rush/Hyster) 2 8 Sue Forsyth (Pitcher Partners) 1 9 Chloe McConville (Carnigie Caulfield CC) 1 10 Sinead Noonan (Jayco - AIS) 1