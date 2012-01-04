Hoskins holds on to final day lead to celebrate a deserved overall win
Ewan's second stage win not enough to overcome Davis
Stage 4: Williamstown -
Melissa Hoskins (GreenEdge-AIS) has claimed GreenEdge's first overall victory in the fledgling team's short history, with the 21-year-old successfully retaining the overnight lead at the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic.
"I knew my team would look after me and they did really well," Hoskins said.
"I just had to back myself again, the girls did everything out there to keep me there so it was up to me to not let them down and coming around that last corner, that's the fastest I think I've ever taken a corner in my life."
Teammate Amanda Spratt summoned her inner time triallist, with a brave solo victory that began eight laps out from the finish to make it another brilliant day for the GreenEdge women.
"After that last intermediate sprint I just saw the perfect moment to attack," Spratt explained. "I went and no one came with me and once I had the gap it was just a case of making sure I stayed out there. I knew I had Mel and my teammates back there.
"Mel's proved to be the fastest sprinter here all week. It was a win-win for us – me at the front and Mel at the back."
Spratt was unchallenged in the back-end of the race, averaging 12 second gap on a rapidly reducing peloton. Meanwhile, Shara Gillow (GreenEdge-AIS) has taken out the Sprint Ace Competition, making it an historic occasion for the new GreenEdge women's professional team.
Hoskins finished second on the day behind Spratt, but was a deserved overall winner on 32 points after a consistent run throughout the race. Teammate Tiffany Cromwell was second behind Spratt. Chloe Hosking (Total Rush/Hyster) finished third on the stage and second overall with Rochelle Gilmore (BikeExchange Dream Team) next best on 21 with GreenEdge-AIS Jessie Maclean on 16.
Caleb Ewan (NSWIS) has won his second stage of the Jayco Bay Classic, riding off the wheel of GreenEdge's Leigh Howard in the last 50 metres to convincingly take the win. Howard finished in second place with overnight race leader Allan Davis (Mitchelton Wineries – Lowe Farms) in third, securing the overall victory on 29 points.
"It's great to finally get the overall win, another one off the bucket list," Davis said.
"Full congrats to the young fella, Ewan.No matter who you're racing, it doesn't matter about names, it's all on the legs doing the talking and he's done that.
"Apart from ability he knows where to put himself in a bike race and that will take him just as far as his ability."
Ewan finished second overall, one point behind and then BikeBug's Anthony Giacoppo third on 23 points.
Wearing Saxo Bank gloves and socks, 17-year-old Ewan is extremely focussed towards a professional career. He explained after the win that he believed that victory today meant more to him at this stage, than what it did to some of his older, more experienced rivals.
"I think that's what really gave me the extra kick in the end to try and win it," he told reporters.
"Leigh was matching me for a while and I just needed to grind a bit more and once I got around him I had the momentum to win," Ewan explained the sprint finish. "I was pretty surprised. I thought Allan Davis was going to be leading into the corner but he'd backed off."
While much of the on-course talk this week has resulted in comparisons to Mark Cavendish – Phil Liggett today suggested that Ewan is quicker than the Manx Missile at the same age – the world junior omnium champion suggests that he might not develop as a pure sprinter and instead be "more like [Philippe] Gilbert."
Ewan's next target is the Australian Track Nationals in Adelaide and won't be taking too much time to celebrate his win with another track session in the pipeline for tomorrow.
Earlier, Bernie Sulzberger (Urban Hotels), wrapped up two of the three intermediate sprints, to ensure his green jersey victory. Sulzberger, who has signed for Raleigh for the coming season in Europe said he was surprised to have been allowed to go through the day unchallenged.
"Mitch Docker was only three points behind me at the start so I thought that he actually would have went for it today but he didn't which made it a pretty easy job," he told Cyclingnews. The 30-year-old's focus now switches to the National Championships where on Thursday he will contest the criterium and then on Sunday, the road race where he is chasing a spot on the UniSA team.
"I was in good condition here last year and now I'm as good or better so I'll head into the crits tomorrow night and the road race with pretty good form," Sulzberger explained. "I'm happy with the way things are going."
The fourth and final race of the series in Williamstown did not allow for individual attacks of great yield due to the hot pace, including a scintillating lap of 1:10 in the final kilometres. The bunch stayed together for much of the race, with GreenEdge maintaining control at the front.
The speed contributed to a decent attrition rate with the majority of the field failing to finish, with tomorrow's national championships perhaps a factor.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Spratt (Greenedge-AIS)
|0:44:50
|2
|Melissa Hoskins (Greenedge-AIS)
|0:00:03
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Total Rush/Hyster)
|4
|Rochelle Gilmore (BikeExchange Dream Team)
|5
|Annette Edmondson (Pitcher Partners)
|6
|Rebecca Henderson (Suzuki-Trek Women)
|7
|Jessie Maclean (Greenedge-AIS)
|0:00:07
|8
|Kate Finegan (Spencers Race)
|9
|Loren Rowney (Total Rush/Hyster)
|10
|Sue Forsyth (Pitcher Partners)
|11
|Liza Rachetto (Spencers Race)
|12
|Rosara Joseph (NZL)
|0:00:10
|13
|Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Trek Women)
|14
|Shara Gillow (Greenedge-AIS)
|15
|Grace Sulzberger (Jayco - AIS)
|0:00:15
|16
|Rowena Fry (Jayco - AIS)
|17
|Sinead Noonan (Jayco - AIS)
|0:00:17
|18
|Tiffany Cromwell (Greenedge-AIS)
|0:00:18
|19
|Kirsty Broun (BikeExchange Dream Team)
|0:00:20
|20
|Gracie Elvin (Jayco - AIS)
|0:00:24
|DNF
|Nicole Cooke (BikeExchange Dream Team)
|DNF
|Peta Mullens (BikeExchange Dream Team)
|DNF
|Myfanwy Galloway (BikeExchange Dream Team)
|DNF
|Imogen Jelbart (Suzuki-Trek Women)
|DNF
|Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki-Trek Women)
|DNF
|Allison Rice (Suzuki-Trek Women)
|DNF
|Isabella King (Pitcher Partners)
|DNF
|Elizabeth Phillipou (Pitcher Partners)
|DNF
|Sequoia Cooper (Torq)
|DNF
|Nadine Le Mescam (Torq)
|DNF
|Thomay Michaltsis (Torq)
|DNF
|Katherine O'Shea (Torq)
|DNF
|Chloe Mcintosh (Total Rush/Hyster)
|DNF
|Kimberley Wells (Total Rush/Hyster)
|DNF
|Carly Williams (Total Rush/Hyster)
|DNF
|Delphine Astier (Spencers Race)
|DNF
|Ella Hopkins (Spencers Race)
|DNF
|Jessica Mundy (Spencers Race)
|DNF
|Holly Heffernan (NSWIS)
|DNF
|Laura Triggs (NSWIS)
|DNF
|Angela Mcclure (Norwood C.C.)
|DNF
|Alice Wallett (Canberra Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Jess Wigan (MTBA)
|DNF
|Antonia Abbisogni (Bendigo & District CC)
|DNF
|Jamie Leigh Edwards (Geelong Cycle Club)
|DNF
|Carla Franson (Central Districts C.C.)
|DNF
|Ella Scanlan-Bloor (Southern Highlands CC)
|DNF
|Nicole Whitburn (Degani Bakery Cafe)
|DNF
|Tanya Matthewson (Degani Bakery Cafe)
|DNF
|Anna Kauffmann (Degani Bakery Cafe)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessie Maclean (Greenedge-AIS)
|3
|pts
|2
|Tiffany Cromwell (Greenedge-AIS)
|2
|3
|Melissa Hoskins (Greenedge-AIS)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson (Pitcher Partners)
|3
|pts
|2
|Gracie Elvin (Jayco - AIS)
|2
|3
|Peta Mullens (BikeExchange Dream Team)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Melissa Hoskins (Greenedge-AIS)
|32
|pts
|2
|Amanda Spratt (Greenedge-AIS)
|29
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Total Rush/Hyster)
|29
|4
|Rochelle Gilmore (BikeExchange Dream Team)
|21
|5
|Jessie Maclean (Greenedge-AIS)
|16
|6
|Annette Edmondson (Pitcher Partners)
|15
|7
|Tiffany Cromwell (Greenedge-AIS)
|15
|8
|Loren Rowney (Total Rush/Hyster)
|14
|9
|Shara Gillow (Greenedge-AIS)
|12
|10
|Grace Sulzberger (Jayco - AIS)
|10
|11
|Rebecca Henderson (Suzuki-Trek Women)
|8
|12
|Kate Finegan (Spencers Race)
|5
|13
|Sinead Noonan (Jayco - AIS)
|5
|14
|Kirsty Broun (BikeExchange Dream Team)
|5
|15
|Peta Mullens (BikeExchange Dream Team)
|4
|16
|Isabella King (Pitcher Partners)
|4
|17
|Liza Rachetto (Spencers Race)
|3
|18
|Gracie Elvin (Jayco - AIS)
|2
|19
|Lucy Coldwell (Carnigie Caulfield CC)
|2
|20
|Sue Forsyth (Pitcher Partners)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shara Gillow (Greenedge-AIS)
|10
|pts
|2
|Jessie Maclean (Greenedge-AIS)
|6
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Total Rush/Hyster)
|5
|4
|Tiffany Cromwell (Greenedge-AIS)
|4
|5
|Peta Mullens (BikeExchange Dream Team)
|4
|6
|Annette Edmondson (Pitcher Partners)
|3
|7
|Kirsty Broun (BikeExchange Dream Team)
|3
|8
|Amanda Spratt (Greenedge-AIS)
|2
|9
|Loren Rowney (Total Rush/Hyster)
|2
|10
|Rowena Fry (Jayco - AIS)
|2
|11
|Gracie Elvin (Jayco - AIS)
|2
|12
|Melissa Hoskins (Greenedge-AIS)
|1
|13
|Sue Forsyth (Pitcher Partners)
|1
|14
|Grace Sulzberger (Jayco - AIS)
|1
|15
|Sinead Noonan (Jayco - AIS)
|1
|16
|Chloe McConville (Carnigie Caulfield CC)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|GreenEdge-AIS
|94
|pts
|2
|Total Rush/Hyster
|43
|3
|BikeExchange.com.au Dream Team
|30
|4
|Pitcher Partners
|20
|5
|Jayco - AIS
|17
|6
|Suzuki-Trek Women
|8
|7
|Spencers Race
|8
|8
|Carnegie Caulfield CC
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (NSW) NSWIS
|0:59:45
|2
|Leigh Howard (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling
|3
|Allan Davis (QLD) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms
|4
|Bernie Sulzberger (Tas) Urban Hotels
|0:00:04
|5
|Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Bike Bug
|6
|Chris Sutton (NSW) Urban Hotels
|7
|Greg Henderson (NZ) Degani Bakery Cafe
|0:00:07
|8
|Robbie McEwen (QLD) GreenEdge Cycling
|0:00:18
|9
|Sam Witmitz (Vic) Budget Forklifts
|0:00:28
|10
|Nathan Haas (ACT) Bike Bug
|0:00:30
|11
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Urban Hotels
|12
|Mark O'Brien (Vic) Budget Forklifts
|0:00:31
|13
|Zak Dempster (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe
|0:00:33
|14
|Mitch Docker (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling
|0:01:06
|15
|Baden Cooke (Vic) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms
|0:01:29
|DNF
|Matthew Goss (Tas) GreenEdge Cycling
|DNF
|Wesley Sulzberger (Tas) GreenEdge Cycling
|DNF
|Luke Durbridge (WA) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms
|DNF
|Michael Hepburn (QLD) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms
|DNF
|Patrick Lane (Vic) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms
|DNF
|Bert de Backer (Bel) Urban Hotels
|DNF
|Richard Lang (NSW) Urban Hotels
|DNF
|Heinrich Haussler (NSW) Bike Bug
|DNF
|Steele Von Hoff (Tas) Bike Bug
|DNF
|Alex Carver (NSW) Bike Bug
|DNF
|Mark Jamieson (Tas) Degani Bakery Cafe
|DNF
|Dean Windsor (NSW) Degani Bakery Cafe
|DNF
|Johnnie Walker (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe
|DNF
|Joel Pearson (NSW) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|DNF
|Nic Sanderson (Vic) Genesys Wealth Advisers
|DNF
|Peter Loft (Tas) Budget Forklifts
|DNF
|Luke Ockerby (Tas) Budget Forklifts
|DNF
|Blair Windsor (NSW) Budget Forklifts
|DNF
|Michael Knoff (Vic) John West Cycling
|DNF
|Rene Kolbach (NSW) John West Cycling
|DNF
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) John West Cycling
|DNF
|Nicholas Brian (NSW) John West Cycling
|DNF
|Trent Derecourt (WA) John West Cycling
|DNF
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) NSWIS
|DNF
|Luke Williams (NSW) NSWIS
|DNF
|Tirian McManus (NSW) NSWIS
|DNF
|Jack McCulloch (NSW) NSWIS
|DNF
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Geelong Mazda
|DNF
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Geelong Mazda
|DNF
|Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Geelong Mazda
|DNF
|Takuya Takashi (Jpn) Geelong Mazda
|DNF
|Eya Hashimoto (Jpn) Geelong Mazda
|DNF
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rapido Cycles / Four Points Geelong
|DNF
|James Mowatt (Vic) Rapido Cycles / Four Points Geelong
|DNF
|Scott Liston (Vic) Rapido Cycles / Four Points Geelong
|DNF
|Neil van der Ploeg (Vic) Rapido Cycles / Four Points Geelong
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bernie Sulzberger (Tas) Urban Hotels
|3
|pts
|2
|Nathan Haas (ACT) Bike Bug
|2
|3
|Baden Cooke (Vic) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bernie Sulzberger (Tas) Urban Hotels
|3
|pts
|2
|Wesley Sulzberger (Tas) GreenEdge Cycling
|2
|3
|Luke Durbridge (WA) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bernie Sulzberger (Tas) Urban Hotels
|3
|pts
|2
|Wesley Sulzberger (Tas) GreenEdge Cycling
|2
|3
|Luke Durbridge (WA) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allan Davis (QLD) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms
|29
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (NSW) NSWIS
|28
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Bike Bug
|23
|4
|Bernie Sulzberger (Tas) Urban Hotels
|22
|5
|Chris Sutton (NSW) Urban Hotels
|19
|6
|Greg Henderson (NZ) Degani Bakery Cafe
|16
|7
|Leigh Howard (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling
|13
|8
|Luke Durbridge (WA) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms
|10
|9
|Nathan Haas (ACT) Bike Bug
|8
|10
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Urban Hotels
|8
|11
|Mitch Docker (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling
|8
|12
|Johnnie Walker (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe
|8
|13
|Dean Windsor (NSW) Degani Bakery Cafe
|8
|14
|Zak Dempster (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe
|7
|15
|Steele Von Hoff (Tas) Bike Bug
|7
|16
|Mark O'Brien (Vic) Budget Forklifts
|6
|17
|James Mowatt (Vic) Rapido Cycles / Four Points Geelong
|5
|18
|Robbie McEwen (QLD) GreenEdge Cycling
|3
|19
|Sam Witmitz (Vic) Budget Forklifts
|2
|20
|Trent Derecourt (WA) John West Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bernie Sulzberger (Tas) Urban Hotels
|21
|pts
|2
|Mitch Docker (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling
|9
|3
|Nathan Haas (ACT) Bike Bug
|8
|4
|Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Bike Bug
|6
|5
|Luke Durbridge (WA) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms
|6
|6
|Wesley Sulzberger (Tas) GreenEdge Cycling
|5
|7
|Dean Windsor (NSW) Degani Bakery Cafe
|4
|8
|Caleb Ewan (NSW) NSWIS
|3
|9
|Leigh Howard (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling
|3
|10
|Baden Cooke (Vic) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms
|2
|11
|Robbie McEwen (QLD) GreenEdge Cycling
|1
|12
|Mark O'Brien (Vic) Budget Forklifts
|1
|13
|Zak Dempster (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe
|1
|14
|Johnnie Walker (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe
|1
|15
|Trent Derecourt (WA) John West Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Urban Hotels
|49
|pts
|2
|Mitchelton Wines/Lowe Farms
|39
|3
|Degani Bakery Cafe
|39
|4
|Bike Bug
|38
|5
|NSWIS
|28
|6
|GreenEDGE
|24
|7
|Budget Forklifts
|8
|8
|Rapido Cycles/Four Points Geelong
|5
|9
|John West Cycling
|2
