Hoskins holds on to final day lead to celebrate a deserved overall win

Ewan's second stage win not enough to overcome Davis

Image 1 of 51

"One off the bucket list" Allan Davis is declared winner of the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic for 2012

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 51

Melissa Hoskins finishes ahead of Chloe Hoskings to secure overall victory

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 51

The GreenEDGE team were presented with their prizes by Andrew Ryan on the final day

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 4 of 51

Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE) takes a corner

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 5 of 51

Race leader, Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE) was given an easy ride to the line by her team today

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 6 of 51

Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE) leads Rowena Fry (Jayco-AIS) at the front

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 7 of 51

Amanda Spratt leads the GreenEDGE team, including race leader, Melissa Hoskins before breaking away on her own

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 8 of 51

Tiffany Cromwell (GreenEDGE) accelerates out of a corner

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 9 of 51

The GreenEDGE women were aggressive at the front throughout the race

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 10 of 51

Winner in Geelong, Loren Rowney (Total Rush) leads Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 11 of 51

TV and race commentator, Matt Keenan interviewed Hoskins before the start

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 12 of 51

Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE) leads the bunch early in the race

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 13 of 51

Overall leader, Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE) lines up for the start

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 14 of 51

Breakaway, Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE) was almost the length of Nelson Place ahead of the race

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 15 of 51

Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE) checks her advantage, she probably couldn't see the bunch

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 16 of 51

Amanda Spratt, Melissa Hoskins and Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE) on the podium

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 17 of 51

Chloe Hosking (Total Rush) congratulates Amanda Spratt on the podium

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 18 of 51

The GreenEDGE team lined up at the finish - team, sprint and overall victors

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 19 of 51

Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE) celebrates her victory

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 20 of 51

Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE) took the victory in Williamstown after a solo effort

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 21 of 51

Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE) won the sprints competition

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 22 of 51

Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE) rode strongly to the finish alone

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 23 of 51

Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE) on her own and on the way to the finish

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 24 of 51

Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE) in yellow

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 25 of 51

Peta Mullens (BikeExchange) leads the chase to Spratt

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Image 26 of 51

A congratulation kiss from mum

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 27 of 51

Caleb Ewen takes his second win of the tour

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 28 of 51

It was an exciting finish

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 29 of 51

Heinrich Haussler off the front trying to shake things up.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 30 of 51

Wesley Sulzberger leads the green train.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 31 of 51

The riders had the assistance of a tail wind coming onto the front straight.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 32 of 51

Nathan Haas did plenty of team work during stage 4.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 33 of 51

Allan Davis during the stage.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 34 of 51

The stage was held on the streets of Willianstown.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 35 of 51

Allan Davis prepares for the final stage.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 36 of 51

Anthony Giacoppo lined up on the front line.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 37 of 51

Allan Davis is welcomed to the start line.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 38 of 51

Allan Davis sits safely in the peleton.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 39 of 51

Chris Sutton also attempted to up the ante during the closing stages of the stage.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 40 of 51

The teams classification was won by Urban Hotels.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 41 of 51

The men's podium.

The men's podium.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 42 of 51

Allan Davis takes a sip of the bubbly after taking out the 2012 Joyco Bay Cycling Classic.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 43 of 51

Time for a celebration.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 44 of 51

No stage wins for Greenedge but overall honours.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 45 of 51

Happy to win

Happy to win
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 46 of 51

Caleb Ewen is certainly gaining a lot of attention.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 47 of 51

The riders just before the round about.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 48 of 51

Nathan Haas….the odd man out.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 49 of 51

Luke Durbridge leads the race.

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 50 of 51

Caleb Ewan takes his second win at the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 51 of 51

The GreenEdge-AIS team celebrates the win

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Melissa Hoskins (GreenEdge-AIS) has claimed GreenEdge's first overall victory in the fledgling team's short history, with the 21-year-old successfully retaining the overnight lead at the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic. 

"I knew my team would look after me and they did really well," Hoskins said.

"I just had to back myself again, the girls did everything out there to keep me there so it was up to me to not let them down and coming around that last corner, that's the fastest I think I've ever taken a corner in my life."

Teammate Amanda Spratt summoned her inner time triallist, with a brave solo victory that began eight laps out from the finish to make it another brilliant day for the GreenEdge women.

"After that last intermediate sprint I just saw the perfect moment to attack," Spratt explained. "I went and no one came with me and once I had the gap it was just a case of making sure I stayed out there. I knew I had Mel and my teammates back there.

"Mel's proved to be the fastest sprinter here all week. It was a win-win for us – me at the front and Mel at the back."

Spratt was unchallenged in the back-end of the race, averaging 12 second gap on a rapidly reducing peloton. Meanwhile, Shara Gillow (GreenEdge-AIS) has taken out the Sprint Ace Competition, making it an historic occasion for the new GreenEdge women's professional team.

Hoskins finished second on the day behind Spratt, but was a deserved overall winner on 32 points after a consistent run throughout the race. Teammate Tiffany Cromwell was second behind Spratt. Chloe Hosking (Total Rush/Hyster) finished third on the stage and second overall with Rochelle Gilmore (BikeExchange Dream Team) next best on 21 with GreenEdge-AIS Jessie Maclean on 16.

Ewan's second stage win not enough to overcome Davis

Caleb Ewan (NSWIS) has won his second stage of the Jayco Bay Classic, riding off the wheel of GreenEdge's Leigh Howard in the last 50 metres to convincingly take the win. Howard finished in second place with overnight race leader Allan Davis (Mitchelton Wineries – Lowe Farms) in third, securing the overall victory on 29 points.

"It's great to finally get the overall win, another one off the bucket list," Davis said.

"Full congrats to the young fella, Ewan.No matter who you're racing, it doesn't matter about names, it's all on the legs doing the talking and he's done that.

"Apart from ability he knows where to put himself in a bike race and that will take him just as far as his ability."

Ewan finished second overall, one point behind and then BikeBug's Anthony Giacoppo third on 23 points.

Wearing Saxo Bank gloves and socks, 17-year-old Ewan is extremely focussed towards a professional career. He explained after the win that he believed that victory today meant more to him at this stage, than what it did to some of his older, more experienced rivals.

"I think that's what really gave me the extra kick in the end to try and win it," he told reporters.

"Leigh was matching me for a while and I just needed to grind a bit more and once I got around him I had the momentum to win," Ewan explained the sprint finish. "I was pretty surprised. I thought Allan Davis was going to be leading into the corner but he'd backed off."

While much of the on-course talk this week has resulted in comparisons to Mark Cavendish – Phil Liggett today suggested that Ewan is quicker than the Manx Missile at the same age – the world junior omnium champion suggests that he might not develop as a pure sprinter and instead be "more like [Philippe] Gilbert."

Ewan's next target is the Australian Track Nationals in Adelaide and won't be taking too much time to celebrate his win with another track session in the pipeline for tomorrow.

Earlier, Bernie Sulzberger (Urban Hotels), wrapped up two of the three intermediate sprints, to ensure his green jersey victory. Sulzberger, who has signed for Raleigh for the coming season in Europe said he was surprised to have been allowed to go through the day unchallenged.

"Mitch Docker was only three points behind me at the start so I thought that he actually would have went for it today but he didn't which made it a pretty easy job," he told Cyclingnews. The 30-year-old's focus now switches to the National Championships where on Thursday he will contest the criterium and then on Sunday, the road race where he is chasing a spot on the UniSA team.

"I was in good condition here last year and now I'm as good or better so I'll head into the crits tomorrow night and the road race with pretty good form," Sulzberger explained. "I'm happy with the way things are going."

The fourth and final race of the series in Williamstown did not allow for individual attacks of great yield due to the hot pace, including a scintillating lap of 1:10 in the final kilometres. The bunch stayed together for much of the race, with GreenEdge maintaining control at the front.

The speed contributed to a decent attrition rate with the majority of the field failing to finish, with tomorrow's national championships perhaps a factor.

Full results

Elite women - Stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Greenedge-AIS)0:44:50
2Melissa Hoskins (Greenedge-AIS)0:00:03
3Chloe Hosking (Total Rush/Hyster)
4Rochelle Gilmore (BikeExchange Dream Team)
5Annette Edmondson (Pitcher Partners)
6Rebecca Henderson (Suzuki-Trek Women)
7Jessie Maclean (Greenedge-AIS)0:00:07
8Kate Finegan (Spencers Race)
9Loren Rowney (Total Rush/Hyster)
10Sue Forsyth (Pitcher Partners)
11Liza Rachetto (Spencers Race)
12Rosara Joseph (NZL)0:00:10
13Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Trek Women)
14Shara Gillow (Greenedge-AIS)
15Grace Sulzberger (Jayco - AIS)0:00:15
16Rowena Fry (Jayco - AIS)
17Sinead Noonan (Jayco - AIS)0:00:17
18Tiffany Cromwell (Greenedge-AIS)0:00:18
19Kirsty Broun (BikeExchange Dream Team)0:00:20
20Gracie Elvin (Jayco - AIS)0:00:24
DNFNicole Cooke (BikeExchange Dream Team)
DNFPeta Mullens (BikeExchange Dream Team)
DNFMyfanwy Galloway (BikeExchange Dream Team)
DNFImogen Jelbart (Suzuki-Trek Women)
DNFAilie Mcdonald (Suzuki-Trek Women)
DNFAllison Rice (Suzuki-Trek Women)
DNFIsabella King (Pitcher Partners)
DNFElizabeth Phillipou (Pitcher Partners)
DNFSequoia Cooper (Torq)
DNFNadine Le Mescam (Torq)
DNFThomay Michaltsis (Torq)
DNFKatherine O'Shea (Torq)
DNFChloe Mcintosh (Total Rush/Hyster)
DNFKimberley Wells (Total Rush/Hyster)
DNFCarly Williams (Total Rush/Hyster)
DNFDelphine Astier (Spencers Race)
DNFElla Hopkins (Spencers Race)
DNFJessica Mundy (Spencers Race)
DNFHolly Heffernan (NSWIS)
DNFLaura Triggs (NSWIS)
DNFAngela Mcclure (Norwood C.C.)
DNFAlice Wallett (Canberra Cycling Club)
DNFJess Wigan (MTBA)
DNFAntonia Abbisogni (Bendigo & District CC)
DNFJamie Leigh Edwards (Geelong Cycle Club)
DNFCarla Franson (Central Districts C.C.)
DNFElla Scanlan-Bloor (Southern Highlands CC)
DNFNicole Whitburn (Degani Bakery Cafe)
DNFTanya Matthewson (Degani Bakery Cafe)
DNFAnna Kauffmann (Degani Bakery Cafe)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessie Maclean (Greenedge-AIS)3pts
2Tiffany Cromwell (Greenedge-AIS)2
3Melissa Hoskins (Greenedge-AIS)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (Pitcher Partners)3pts
2Gracie Elvin (Jayco - AIS)2
3Peta Mullens (BikeExchange Dream Team)1

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Melissa Hoskins (Greenedge-AIS)32pts
2Amanda Spratt (Greenedge-AIS)29
3Chloe Hosking (Total Rush/Hyster)29
4Rochelle Gilmore (BikeExchange Dream Team)21
5Jessie Maclean (Greenedge-AIS)16
6Annette Edmondson (Pitcher Partners)15
7Tiffany Cromwell (Greenedge-AIS)15
8Loren Rowney (Total Rush/Hyster)14
9Shara Gillow (Greenedge-AIS)12
10Grace Sulzberger (Jayco - AIS)10
11Rebecca Henderson (Suzuki-Trek Women)8
12Kate Finegan (Spencers Race)5
13Sinead Noonan (Jayco - AIS)5
14Kirsty Broun (BikeExchange Dream Team)5
15Peta Mullens (BikeExchange Dream Team)4
16Isabella King (Pitcher Partners)4
17Liza Rachetto (Spencers Race)3
18Gracie Elvin (Jayco - AIS)2
19Lucy Coldwell (Carnigie Caulfield CC)2
20Sue Forsyth (Pitcher Partners)1

Sprint Ace Competition
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shara Gillow (Greenedge-AIS)10pts
2Jessie Maclean (Greenedge-AIS)6
3Chloe Hosking (Total Rush/Hyster)5
4Tiffany Cromwell (Greenedge-AIS)4
5Peta Mullens (BikeExchange Dream Team)4
6Annette Edmondson (Pitcher Partners)3
7Kirsty Broun (BikeExchange Dream Team)3
8Amanda Spratt (Greenedge-AIS)2
9Loren Rowney (Total Rush/Hyster)2
10Rowena Fry (Jayco - AIS)2
11Gracie Elvin (Jayco - AIS)2
12Melissa Hoskins (Greenedge-AIS)1
13Sue Forsyth (Pitcher Partners)1
14Grace Sulzberger (Jayco - AIS)1
15Sinead Noonan (Jayco - AIS)1
16Chloe McConville (Carnigie Caulfield CC)1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1GreenEdge-AIS94pts
2Total Rush/Hyster43
3BikeExchange.com.au Dream Team30
4Pitcher Partners20
5Jayco - AIS17
6Suzuki-Trek Women8
7Spencers Race8
8Carnegie Caulfield CC2

Elite men - Stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (NSW) NSWIS0:59:45
2Leigh Howard (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling
3Allan Davis (QLD) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms
4Bernie Sulzberger (Tas) Urban Hotels0:00:04
5Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Bike Bug
6Chris Sutton (NSW) Urban Hotels
7Greg Henderson (NZ) Degani Bakery Cafe0:00:07
8Robbie McEwen (QLD) GreenEdge Cycling0:00:18
9Sam Witmitz (Vic) Budget Forklifts0:00:28
10Nathan Haas (ACT) Bike Bug0:00:30
11Koen de Kort (Ned) Urban Hotels
12Mark O'Brien (Vic) Budget Forklifts0:00:31
13Zak Dempster (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe0:00:33
14Mitch Docker (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling0:01:06
15Baden Cooke (Vic) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms0:01:29
DNFMatthew Goss (Tas) GreenEdge Cycling
DNFWesley Sulzberger (Tas) GreenEdge Cycling
DNFLuke Durbridge (WA) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms
DNFMichael Hepburn (QLD) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms
DNFPatrick Lane (Vic) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms
DNFBert de Backer (Bel) Urban Hotels
DNFRichard Lang (NSW) Urban Hotels
DNFHeinrich Haussler (NSW) Bike Bug
DNFSteele Von Hoff (Tas) Bike Bug
DNFAlex Carver (NSW) Bike Bug
DNFMark Jamieson (Tas) Degani Bakery Cafe
DNFDean Windsor (NSW) Degani Bakery Cafe
DNFJohnnie Walker (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe
DNFJoel Pearson (NSW) Genesys Wealth Advisers
DNFNic Sanderson (Vic) Genesys Wealth Advisers
DNFPeter Loft (Tas) Budget Forklifts
DNFLuke Ockerby (Tas) Budget Forklifts
DNFBlair Windsor (NSW) Budget Forklifts
DNFMichael Knoff (Vic) John West Cycling
DNFRene Kolbach (NSW) John West Cycling
DNFOliver Kent-Spark (Vic) John West Cycling
DNFNicholas Brian (NSW) John West Cycling
DNFTrent Derecourt (WA) John West Cycling
DNFNathan Bradshaw (NSW) NSWIS
DNFLuke Williams (NSW) NSWIS
DNFTirian McManus (NSW) NSWIS
DNFJack McCulloch (NSW) NSWIS
DNFTaiji Nishitani (Jpn) Geelong Mazda
DNFKazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Geelong Mazda
DNFKazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Geelong Mazda
DNFTakuya Takashi (Jpn) Geelong Mazda
DNFEya Hashimoto (Jpn) Geelong Mazda
DNFTom Leezer (Ned) Rapido Cycles / Four Points Geelong
DNFJames Mowatt (Vic) Rapido Cycles / Four Points Geelong
DNFScott Liston (Vic) Rapido Cycles / Four Points Geelong
DNFNeil van der Ploeg (Vic) Rapido Cycles / Four Points Geelong

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernie Sulzberger (Tas) Urban Hotels3pts
2Nathan Haas (ACT) Bike Bug2
3Baden Cooke (Vic) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernie Sulzberger (Tas) Urban Hotels3pts
2Wesley Sulzberger (Tas) GreenEdge Cycling2
3Luke Durbridge (WA) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernie Sulzberger (Tas) Urban Hotels3pts
2Wesley Sulzberger (Tas) GreenEdge Cycling2
3Luke Durbridge (WA) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms1

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allan Davis (QLD) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms29pts
2Caleb Ewan (NSW) NSWIS28
3Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Bike Bug23
4Bernie Sulzberger (Tas) Urban Hotels22
5Chris Sutton (NSW) Urban Hotels19
6Greg Henderson (NZ) Degani Bakery Cafe16
7Leigh Howard (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling13
8Luke Durbridge (WA) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms10
9Nathan Haas (ACT) Bike Bug8
10Koen de Kort (Ned) Urban Hotels8
11Mitch Docker (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling8
12Johnnie Walker (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe8
13Dean Windsor (NSW) Degani Bakery Cafe8
14Zak Dempster (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe7
15Steele Von Hoff (Tas) Bike Bug7
16Mark O'Brien (Vic) Budget Forklifts6
17James Mowatt (Vic) Rapido Cycles / Four Points Geelong5
18Robbie McEwen (QLD) GreenEdge Cycling3
19Sam Witmitz (Vic) Budget Forklifts2
20Trent Derecourt (WA) John West Cycling2

Sprint Ace Competition
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernie Sulzberger (Tas) Urban Hotels21pts
2Mitch Docker (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling9
3Nathan Haas (ACT) Bike Bug8
4Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Bike Bug6
5Luke Durbridge (WA) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms6
6Wesley Sulzberger (Tas) GreenEdge Cycling5
7Dean Windsor (NSW) Degani Bakery Cafe4
8Caleb Ewan (NSW) NSWIS3
9Leigh Howard (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling3
10Baden Cooke (Vic) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms2
11Robbie McEwen (QLD) GreenEdge Cycling1
12Mark O'Brien (Vic) Budget Forklifts1
13Zak Dempster (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe1
14Johnnie Walker (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe1
15Trent Derecourt (WA) John West Cycling1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Urban Hotels49pts
2Mitchelton Wines/Lowe Farms39
3Degani Bakery Cafe39
4Bike Bug38
5NSWIS28
6GreenEDGE24
7Budget Forklifts8
8Rapido Cycles/Four Points Geelong5
9John West Cycling2

