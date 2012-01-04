Image 1 of 51 "One off the bucket list" Allan Davis is declared winner of the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic for 2012 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 51 Melissa Hoskins finishes ahead of Chloe Hoskings to secure overall victory (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 51 The GreenEDGE team were presented with their prizes by Andrew Ryan on the final day (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 4 of 51 Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE) takes a corner (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 5 of 51 Race leader, Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE) was given an easy ride to the line by her team today (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 6 of 51 Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE) leads Rowena Fry (Jayco-AIS) at the front (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 7 of 51 Amanda Spratt leads the GreenEDGE team, including race leader, Melissa Hoskins before breaking away on her own (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 8 of 51 Tiffany Cromwell (GreenEDGE) accelerates out of a corner (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 9 of 51 The GreenEDGE women were aggressive at the front throughout the race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 10 of 51 Winner in Geelong, Loren Rowney (Total Rush) leads Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 11 of 51 TV and race commentator, Matt Keenan interviewed Hoskins before the start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 12 of 51 Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE) leads the bunch early in the race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 13 of 51 Overall leader, Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE) lines up for the start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 14 of 51 Breakaway, Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE) was almost the length of Nelson Place ahead of the race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 15 of 51 Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE) checks her advantage, she probably couldn't see the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 16 of 51 Amanda Spratt, Melissa Hoskins and Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE) on the podium (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 17 of 51 Chloe Hosking (Total Rush) congratulates Amanda Spratt on the podium (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 18 of 51 The GreenEDGE team lined up at the finish - team, sprint and overall victors (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 19 of 51 Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE) celebrates her victory (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 20 of 51 Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE) took the victory in Williamstown after a solo effort (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 21 of 51 Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE) won the sprints competition (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 22 of 51 Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE) rode strongly to the finish alone (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 23 of 51 Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE) on her own and on the way to the finish (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 24 of 51 Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE) in yellow (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 25 of 51 Peta Mullens (BikeExchange) leads the chase to Spratt (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 26 of 51 A congratulation kiss from mum (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 27 of 51 Caleb Ewen takes his second win of the tour (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 28 of 51 It was an exciting finish (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 29 of 51 Heinrich Haussler off the front trying to shake things up. Melissa Hoskins (GreenEdge-AIS) has claimed GreenEdge's first overall victory in the fledgling team's short history, with the 21-year-old successfully retaining the overnight lead at the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic.

"I knew my team would look after me and they did really well," Hoskins said.

"I just had to back myself again, the girls did everything out there to keep me there so it was up to me to not let them down and coming around that last corner, that's the fastest I think I've ever taken a corner in my life."

Teammate Amanda Spratt summoned her inner time triallist, with a brave solo victory that began eight laps out from the finish to make it another brilliant day for the GreenEdge women.

"After that last intermediate sprint I just saw the perfect moment to attack," Spratt explained. "I went and no one came with me and once I had the gap it was just a case of making sure I stayed out there. I knew I had Mel and my teammates back there.

"Mel's proved to be the fastest sprinter here all week. It was a win-win for us – me at the front and Mel at the back."

Spratt was unchallenged in the back-end of the race, averaging 12 second gap on a rapidly reducing peloton. Meanwhile, Shara Gillow (GreenEdge-AIS) has taken out the Sprint Ace Competition, making it an historic occasion for the new GreenEdge women's professional team.

Hoskins finished second on the day behind Spratt, but was a deserved overall winner on 32 points after a consistent run throughout the race. Teammate Tiffany Cromwell was second behind Spratt. Chloe Hosking (Total Rush/Hyster) finished third on the stage and second overall with Rochelle Gilmore (BikeExchange Dream Team) next best on 21 with GreenEdge-AIS Jessie Maclean on 16.

Ewan's second stage win not enough to overcome Davis

Caleb Ewan (NSWIS) has won his second stage of the Jayco Bay Classic, riding off the wheel of GreenEdge's Leigh Howard in the last 50 metres to convincingly take the win. Howard finished in second place with overnight race leader Allan Davis (Mitchelton Wineries – Lowe Farms) in third, securing the overall victory on 29 points.

"It's great to finally get the overall win, another one off the bucket list," Davis said.

"Full congrats to the young fella, Ewan.No matter who you're racing, it doesn't matter about names, it's all on the legs doing the talking and he's done that.

"Apart from ability he knows where to put himself in a bike race and that will take him just as far as his ability."

Ewan finished second overall, one point behind and then BikeBug's Anthony Giacoppo third on 23 points.

Wearing Saxo Bank gloves and socks, 17-year-old Ewan is extremely focussed towards a professional career. He explained after the win that he believed that victory today meant more to him at this stage, than what it did to some of his older, more experienced rivals.

"I think that's what really gave me the extra kick in the end to try and win it," he told reporters.

"Leigh was matching me for a while and I just needed to grind a bit more and once I got around him I had the momentum to win," Ewan explained the sprint finish. "I was pretty surprised. I thought Allan Davis was going to be leading into the corner but he'd backed off."

While much of the on-course talk this week has resulted in comparisons to Mark Cavendish – Phil Liggett today suggested that Ewan is quicker than the Manx Missile at the same age – the world junior omnium champion suggests that he might not develop as a pure sprinter and instead be "more like [Philippe] Gilbert."

Ewan's next target is the Australian Track Nationals in Adelaide and won't be taking too much time to celebrate his win with another track session in the pipeline for tomorrow.

Earlier, Bernie Sulzberger (Urban Hotels), wrapped up two of the three intermediate sprints, to ensure his green jersey victory. Sulzberger, who has signed for Raleigh for the coming season in Europe said he was surprised to have been allowed to go through the day unchallenged.

"Mitch Docker was only three points behind me at the start so I thought that he actually would have went for it today but he didn't which made it a pretty easy job," he told Cyclingnews. The 30-year-old's focus now switches to the National Championships where on Thursday he will contest the criterium and then on Sunday, the road race where he is chasing a spot on the UniSA team.

"I was in good condition here last year and now I'm as good or better so I'll head into the crits tomorrow night and the road race with pretty good form," Sulzberger explained. "I'm happy with the way things are going."

The fourth and final race of the series in Williamstown did not allow for individual attacks of great yield due to the hot pace, including a scintillating lap of 1:10 in the final kilometres. The bunch stayed together for much of the race, with GreenEdge maintaining control at the front.

The speed contributed to a decent attrition rate with the majority of the field failing to finish, with tomorrow's national championships perhaps a factor.

Full results

Elite women - Stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Spratt (Greenedge-AIS) 0:44:50 2 Melissa Hoskins (Greenedge-AIS) 0:00:03 3 Chloe Hosking (Total Rush/Hyster) 4 Rochelle Gilmore (BikeExchange Dream Team) 5 Annette Edmondson (Pitcher Partners) 6 Rebecca Henderson (Suzuki-Trek Women) 7 Jessie Maclean (Greenedge-AIS) 0:00:07 8 Kate Finegan (Spencers Race) 9 Loren Rowney (Total Rush/Hyster) 10 Sue Forsyth (Pitcher Partners) 11 Liza Rachetto (Spencers Race) 12 Rosara Joseph (NZL) 0:00:10 13 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki-Trek Women) 14 Shara Gillow (Greenedge-AIS) 15 Grace Sulzberger (Jayco - AIS) 0:00:15 16 Rowena Fry (Jayco - AIS) 17 Sinead Noonan (Jayco - AIS) 0:00:17 18 Tiffany Cromwell (Greenedge-AIS) 0:00:18 19 Kirsty Broun (BikeExchange Dream Team) 0:00:20 20 Gracie Elvin (Jayco - AIS) 0:00:24 DNF Nicole Cooke (BikeExchange Dream Team) DNF Peta Mullens (BikeExchange Dream Team) DNF Myfanwy Galloway (BikeExchange Dream Team) DNF Imogen Jelbart (Suzuki-Trek Women) DNF Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki-Trek Women) DNF Allison Rice (Suzuki-Trek Women) DNF Isabella King (Pitcher Partners) DNF Elizabeth Phillipou (Pitcher Partners) DNF Sequoia Cooper (Torq) DNF Nadine Le Mescam (Torq) DNF Thomay Michaltsis (Torq) DNF Katherine O'Shea (Torq) DNF Chloe Mcintosh (Total Rush/Hyster) DNF Kimberley Wells (Total Rush/Hyster) DNF Carly Williams (Total Rush/Hyster) DNF Delphine Astier (Spencers Race) DNF Ella Hopkins (Spencers Race) DNF Jessica Mundy (Spencers Race) DNF Holly Heffernan (NSWIS) DNF Laura Triggs (NSWIS) DNF Angela Mcclure (Norwood C.C.) DNF Alice Wallett (Canberra Cycling Club) DNF Jess Wigan (MTBA) DNF Antonia Abbisogni (Bendigo & District CC) DNF Jamie Leigh Edwards (Geelong Cycle Club) DNF Carla Franson (Central Districts C.C.) DNF Ella Scanlan-Bloor (Southern Highlands CC) DNF Nicole Whitburn (Degani Bakery Cafe) DNF Tanya Matthewson (Degani Bakery Cafe) DNF Anna Kauffmann (Degani Bakery Cafe)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jessie Maclean (Greenedge-AIS) 3 pts 2 Tiffany Cromwell (Greenedge-AIS) 2 3 Melissa Hoskins (Greenedge-AIS) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annette Edmondson (Pitcher Partners) 3 pts 2 Gracie Elvin (Jayco - AIS) 2 3 Peta Mullens (BikeExchange Dream Team) 1

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Melissa Hoskins (Greenedge-AIS) 32 pts 2 Amanda Spratt (Greenedge-AIS) 29 3 Chloe Hosking (Total Rush/Hyster) 29 4 Rochelle Gilmore (BikeExchange Dream Team) 21 5 Jessie Maclean (Greenedge-AIS) 16 6 Annette Edmondson (Pitcher Partners) 15 7 Tiffany Cromwell (Greenedge-AIS) 15 8 Loren Rowney (Total Rush/Hyster) 14 9 Shara Gillow (Greenedge-AIS) 12 10 Grace Sulzberger (Jayco - AIS) 10 11 Rebecca Henderson (Suzuki-Trek Women) 8 12 Kate Finegan (Spencers Race) 5 13 Sinead Noonan (Jayco - AIS) 5 14 Kirsty Broun (BikeExchange Dream Team) 5 15 Peta Mullens (BikeExchange Dream Team) 4 16 Isabella King (Pitcher Partners) 4 17 Liza Rachetto (Spencers Race) 3 18 Gracie Elvin (Jayco - AIS) 2 19 Lucy Coldwell (Carnigie Caulfield CC) 2 20 Sue Forsyth (Pitcher Partners) 1

Sprint Ace Competition # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shara Gillow (Greenedge-AIS) 10 pts 2 Jessie Maclean (Greenedge-AIS) 6 3 Chloe Hosking (Total Rush/Hyster) 5 4 Tiffany Cromwell (Greenedge-AIS) 4 5 Peta Mullens (BikeExchange Dream Team) 4 6 Annette Edmondson (Pitcher Partners) 3 7 Kirsty Broun (BikeExchange Dream Team) 3 8 Amanda Spratt (Greenedge-AIS) 2 9 Loren Rowney (Total Rush/Hyster) 2 10 Rowena Fry (Jayco - AIS) 2 11 Gracie Elvin (Jayco - AIS) 2 12 Melissa Hoskins (Greenedge-AIS) 1 13 Sue Forsyth (Pitcher Partners) 1 14 Grace Sulzberger (Jayco - AIS) 1 15 Sinead Noonan (Jayco - AIS) 1 16 Chloe McConville (Carnigie Caulfield CC) 1

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 GreenEdge-AIS 94 pts 2 Total Rush/Hyster 43 3 BikeExchange.com.au Dream Team 30 4 Pitcher Partners 20 5 Jayco - AIS 17 6 Suzuki-Trek Women 8 7 Spencers Race 8 8 Carnegie Caulfield CC 2

Elite men - Stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (NSW) NSWIS 0:59:45 2 Leigh Howard (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling 3 Allan Davis (QLD) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms 4 Bernie Sulzberger (Tas) Urban Hotels 0:00:04 5 Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Bike Bug 6 Chris Sutton (NSW) Urban Hotels 7 Greg Henderson (NZ) Degani Bakery Cafe 0:00:07 8 Robbie McEwen (QLD) GreenEdge Cycling 0:00:18 9 Sam Witmitz (Vic) Budget Forklifts 0:00:28 10 Nathan Haas (ACT) Bike Bug 0:00:30 11 Koen de Kort (Ned) Urban Hotels 12 Mark O'Brien (Vic) Budget Forklifts 0:00:31 13 Zak Dempster (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe 0:00:33 14 Mitch Docker (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling 0:01:06 15 Baden Cooke (Vic) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms 0:01:29 DNF Matthew Goss (Tas) GreenEdge Cycling DNF Wesley Sulzberger (Tas) GreenEdge Cycling DNF Luke Durbridge (WA) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms DNF Michael Hepburn (QLD) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms DNF Patrick Lane (Vic) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms DNF Bert de Backer (Bel) Urban Hotels DNF Richard Lang (NSW) Urban Hotels DNF Heinrich Haussler (NSW) Bike Bug DNF Steele Von Hoff (Tas) Bike Bug DNF Alex Carver (NSW) Bike Bug DNF Mark Jamieson (Tas) Degani Bakery Cafe DNF Dean Windsor (NSW) Degani Bakery Cafe DNF Johnnie Walker (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe DNF Joel Pearson (NSW) Genesys Wealth Advisers DNF Nic Sanderson (Vic) Genesys Wealth Advisers DNF Peter Loft (Tas) Budget Forklifts DNF Luke Ockerby (Tas) Budget Forklifts DNF Blair Windsor (NSW) Budget Forklifts DNF Michael Knoff (Vic) John West Cycling DNF Rene Kolbach (NSW) John West Cycling DNF Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic) John West Cycling DNF Nicholas Brian (NSW) John West Cycling DNF Trent Derecourt (WA) John West Cycling DNF Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) NSWIS DNF Luke Williams (NSW) NSWIS DNF Tirian McManus (NSW) NSWIS DNF Jack McCulloch (NSW) NSWIS DNF Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Geelong Mazda DNF Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Geelong Mazda DNF Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Geelong Mazda DNF Takuya Takashi (Jpn) Geelong Mazda DNF Eya Hashimoto (Jpn) Geelong Mazda DNF Tom Leezer (Ned) Rapido Cycles / Four Points Geelong DNF James Mowatt (Vic) Rapido Cycles / Four Points Geelong DNF Scott Liston (Vic) Rapido Cycles / Four Points Geelong DNF Neil van der Ploeg (Vic) Rapido Cycles / Four Points Geelong

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bernie Sulzberger (Tas) Urban Hotels 3 pts 2 Nathan Haas (ACT) Bike Bug 2 3 Baden Cooke (Vic) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bernie Sulzberger (Tas) Urban Hotels 3 pts 2 Wesley Sulzberger (Tas) GreenEdge Cycling 2 3 Luke Durbridge (WA) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bernie Sulzberger (Tas) Urban Hotels 3 pts 2 Wesley Sulzberger (Tas) GreenEdge Cycling 2 3 Luke Durbridge (WA) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms 1

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Allan Davis (QLD) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms 29 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (NSW) NSWIS 28 3 Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Bike Bug 23 4 Bernie Sulzberger (Tas) Urban Hotels 22 5 Chris Sutton (NSW) Urban Hotels 19 6 Greg Henderson (NZ) Degani Bakery Cafe 16 7 Leigh Howard (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling 13 8 Luke Durbridge (WA) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms 10 9 Nathan Haas (ACT) Bike Bug 8 10 Koen de Kort (Ned) Urban Hotels 8 11 Mitch Docker (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling 8 12 Johnnie Walker (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe 8 13 Dean Windsor (NSW) Degani Bakery Cafe 8 14 Zak Dempster (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe 7 15 Steele Von Hoff (Tas) Bike Bug 7 16 Mark O'Brien (Vic) Budget Forklifts 6 17 James Mowatt (Vic) Rapido Cycles / Four Points Geelong 5 18 Robbie McEwen (QLD) GreenEdge Cycling 3 19 Sam Witmitz (Vic) Budget Forklifts 2 20 Trent Derecourt (WA) John West Cycling 2

Sprint Ace Competition # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bernie Sulzberger (Tas) Urban Hotels 21 pts 2 Mitch Docker (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling 9 3 Nathan Haas (ACT) Bike Bug 8 4 Anthony Giacoppo (WA) Bike Bug 6 5 Luke Durbridge (WA) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms 6 6 Wesley Sulzberger (Tas) GreenEdge Cycling 5 7 Dean Windsor (NSW) Degani Bakery Cafe 4 8 Caleb Ewan (NSW) NSWIS 3 9 Leigh Howard (Vic) GreenEdge Cycling 3 10 Baden Cooke (Vic) Mitchelton Wines / Lowe Farms 2 11 Robbie McEwen (QLD) GreenEdge Cycling 1 12 Mark O'Brien (Vic) Budget Forklifts 1 13 Zak Dempster (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe 1 14 Johnnie Walker (Vic) Degani Bakery Cafe 1 15 Trent Derecourt (WA) John West Cycling 1