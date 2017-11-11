Trending

Brammeier takes Jaarmarktcross victory

Arzuffi is second, followed by Van Loy

Nikki Brammeier (Great Britain).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikki Brammeier (GBr)0:42:06
2Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Steylaerts - Betfirst0:00:05
3Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
4Loes Sels (Bel) Crelan - Charles
5Elle Anderson (USA)0:00:50
6Nikola Nosková (Cze)0:01:25
7Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:01:31
8Denise Betsema (Ned)0:01:48
9Axelle Bellaert (Bel)0:02:41
10Sanne Cant (Bel) Beobank-Corendon0:02:43
11Shana Maes (Bel)0:03:19
12Marthe Truyen (Bel)0:03:43
13Meg De Bruyne (Bel)0:04:01
14Jinse Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:04:04
15Veerle Goossens (Ned)0:05:15
16Caren Commissaris (Bel)0:05:33
17Laura Van Der Zwaan (Ned)0:06:06
18Elodie Kuijper (Ned)0:06:35
19Tine Rombouts (Bel)
20Lise Van Wunsel (Bel)0:07:55
21Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel)0:08:55
22Nele De Vos (Bel)
23Sara Beeckmans (Bel)
24Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned)
DNFMascha Mulder (Ned)

