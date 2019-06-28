Trending

Ganna wins Italian time trial title

Ineos rider pips Bettiol to the crown

Filippo Ganna (Team Ineos)

(Image credit: Team Ineos)
Edoardo Affini (Mitchelton Scott) just missed out on the podium in the Italian national championships

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tour of Flanders winner Alberto Bettiol finished second in the Italian national time trial championships

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Manuele Boaro (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alessandro De Marchi powers to third in the Italian national time trial championships

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Gianni Moscon could only manage fifth in the national time trial in Italy

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Bettiol, Filippo Ganna, Adriano Malori and Alessandro De Marchi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Filippo Ganna (Team Ineos) gives a thumbs up

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Filippo Ganna (Team Ineos) takes the praise after winning the Italian national time trial championships

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Bettiol, Ganna and De Marchi on the podium at the Italian national time trial championships

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Filippo Ganna (Team Ineos) in the Italian champion's jersey after winning the national TT

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos0:41:21
2Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:00:26
4Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton – Scott0:00:31
5Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos0:00:39
6Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm0:02:00
7Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek – Segafredo0:02:12
8Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec0:02:32
9Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:44
10Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM0:03:21
11Paolo Toto’ (Ita) Sangemini – Trevigiani – Mg.K Vis0:03:30
12Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck – Quick – Step0:03:33
13Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec0:03:36
14Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf0:03:40
15Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec0:03:44
16Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo – Vini Fantini – Faizane’0:03:54
17Jacopo Mosca (Ita) D’Amico Um Tools0:04:32
18Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo – Vini Fantini – Faizane’0:04:52
19Luca Taschin (Ita) Calz.M.Granaro Marini Si.0:04:58
20Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:02
21Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo – Vini Fantini – Faizane’0:05:07
22Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM0:05:33
23Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:32
24Nicholas Cianetti (Ita) Pol. Tripetetolo0:09:02

