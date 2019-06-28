Ganna wins Italian time trial title
Ineos rider pips Bettiol to the crown
Time Trial - Men:
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:41:21
|2
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:00:26
|4
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton – Scott
|0:00:31
|5
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:00:39
|6
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia Ktm
|0:02:00
|7
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek – Segafredo
|0:02:12
|8
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec
|0:02:32
|9
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:44
|10
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM
|0:03:21
|11
|Paolo Toto’ (Ita) Sangemini – Trevigiani – Mg.K Vis
|0:03:30
|12
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck – Quick – Step
|0:03:33
|13
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec
|0:03:36
|14
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani Csf
|0:03:40
|15
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli – Sidermec
|0:03:44
|16
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo – Vini Fantini – Faizane’
|0:03:54
|17
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) D’Amico Um Tools
|0:04:32
|18
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo – Vini Fantini – Faizane’
|0:04:52
|19
|Luca Taschin (Ita) Calz.M.Granaro Marini Si.
|0:04:58
|20
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:02
|21
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo – Vini Fantini – Faizane’
|0:05:07
|22
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM
|0:05:33
|23
|Alessandro Pessot (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:32
|24
|Nicholas Cianetti (Ita) Pol. Tripetetolo
|0:09:02
