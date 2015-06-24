Malori successfully defends Italian time trial title
Movistar rider beats Moser and Bennati
Individual time trial: Bogogno -
Adriano Malori (Movistar) won the time trial title at the Italian Road Championships held on Wednesday in Novara, Piedmont. He covered the 36.6km course in 44:13, to win the event by over a minute ahead of Moreno Moser (Cannondale-Garmin) and Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo).
"Having put almost half a minute over the rest into that demanding section, he really had to feel strong", said Movistar's director José Luis Arrieta in a team press release.
Malori has had a strong season boasting four time trial wins, at the Tour de San Luis, Tirreno-Adriatico and Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire, and now at the championship. He was also recently fourth in the closing time trial at the Tour de Suisse. He will now focus on adding a fifth time trial win to his palmares at the opening time trial at the Tour de France in Utrecht.
"It was quite a technical course, with lots of turns, climbing... it wasn't easy at all. Fortunately, I felt really great, stronger than in the Tour de Suisse, and as there were many descents between the climbs, I was able to give my everything from the very start.
"Now it's time to start thinking about next Saturday: the competition will be quite stronger, it'll be a difficult day for me... but I feel strong and motivated. There's not much work to go: some specific training on the TT bike, with short, fast sessions... from a physical point of view, I'm ready for the Tour."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|44:13:00
|2
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|0:01:01
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:13
|4
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|0:01:44
|5
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing
|0:01:45
|6
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:56
|7
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:58
|8
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|0:02:13
|9
|Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Italy
|0:02:29
|10
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:57
|11
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|0:03:01
|12
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
|0:03:13
|13
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:03:30
|14
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) MG.Kvis Vega
|0:04:33
