Image 1 of 6 Adriano Malori riding to his third national time trial title (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 6 Moreno Moser, Adriano Malori and Daniele Bennati on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 6 Moreno Moser (Cannondale-Moser), Adriano Malori (Movistar) and Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 6 Adriano Malori is the 2015 Italian national champion (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 6 Moreno Moser (Cannondale-Moser) was second (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 6 Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo) finished third (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Adriano Malori (Movistar) won the time trial title at the Italian Road Championships held on Wednesday in Novara, Piedmont. He covered the 36.6km course in 44:13, to win the event by over a minute ahead of Moreno Moser (Cannondale-Garmin) and Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo).

"Having put almost half a minute over the rest into that demanding section, he really had to feel strong", said Movistar's director José Luis Arrieta in a team press release.

Malori has had a strong season boasting four time trial wins, at the Tour de San Luis, Tirreno-Adriatico and Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire, and now at the championship. He was also recently fourth in the closing time trial at the Tour de Suisse. He will now focus on adding a fifth time trial win to his palmares at the opening time trial at the Tour de France in Utrecht.

"It was quite a technical course, with lots of turns, climbing... it wasn't easy at all. Fortunately, I felt really great, stronger than in the Tour de Suisse, and as there were many descents between the climbs, I was able to give my everything from the very start.

"Now it's time to start thinking about next Saturday: the competition will be quite stronger, it'll be a difficult day for me... but I feel strong and motivated. There's not much work to go: some specific training on the TT bike, with short, fast sessions... from a physical point of view, I'm ready for the Tour."

Full Results