Malori successfully defends Italian time trial title

Movistar rider beats Moser and Bennati

Adriano Malori riding to his third national time trial title

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Moreno Moser, Adriano Malori and Daniele Bennati on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Moreno Moser (Cannondale-Moser), Adriano Malori (Movistar) and Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Adriano Malori is the 2015 Italian national champion

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Moreno Moser (Cannondale-Moser) was second

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo) finished third

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Adriano Malori (Movistar) won the time trial title at the Italian Road Championships held on Wednesday in Novara, Piedmont. He covered the 36.6km course in 44:13, to win the event by over a minute ahead of Moreno Moser (Cannondale-Garmin) and Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo). 

"Having put almost half a minute over the rest into that demanding section, he really had to feel strong", said Movistar's director José Luis Arrieta in a team press release.

Malori has had a strong season boasting four time trial wins, at the Tour de San Luis, Tirreno-Adriatico and Circuit Cycliste Sarthe - Pays de la Loire, and now at the championship. He was also recently fourth in the closing time trial at the Tour de Suisse. He will now focus on adding a fifth time trial win to his palmares at the opening time trial at the Tour de France in Utrecht.

"It was quite a technical course, with lots of turns, climbing... it wasn't easy at all. Fortunately, I felt really great, stronger than in the Tour de Suisse, and as there were many descents between the climbs, I was able to give my everything from the very start.

"Now it's time to start thinking about next Saturday: the competition will be quite stronger, it'll be a difficult day for me... but I feel strong and motivated. There's not much work to go: some specific training on the TT bike, with short, fast sessions... from a physical point of view, I'm ready for the Tour."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team44:13:00
2Moreno Moser (Ita) Team Cannondale-Garmin0:01:01
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:13
4Alan Marangoni (Ita) Team Cannondale-Garmin0:01:44
5Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing0:01:45
6Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:56
7Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:58
8Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare0:02:13
9Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Italy0:02:29
10Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:57
11Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare0:03:01
12Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini0:03:13
13Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:03:30
14Michele Scartezzini (Ita) MG.Kvis Vega0:04:33

 

