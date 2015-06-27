Trending

Cecchini wins Italian women's road race

Longo Borghini finishes second

Elena Cecchini (Italy) took bronze in the women's scratch and points races.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies3:23:59
2Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling0:00:21
3Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:00:23
4Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi0:00:56
5Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products0:00:58
6Francesca Cauz (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:00:59
7Elena Berlato (Ita) Alé Cipollini0:01:08
8Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi0:01:22
9Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS0:01:35
10Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:01:41

