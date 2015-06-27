Trending

Vincenzo Nibali wins back-to-back national titles

Tour de France winner hits form

Image 1 of 30

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins his second consecutive Italian national road title.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins his second consecutive Italian national road title.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 30

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep)

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 30

Nibali solos in for the win.

Nibali solos in for the win.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 30

Gianluca Brambilla and Alessio Talia.

Gianluca Brambilla and Alessio Talia.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 30

Francesco Reda, Vincenzo Nibali and Diego Ulissi.

Francesco Reda, Vincenzo Nibali and Diego Ulissi.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 30

The Italian road race podium.

The Italian road race podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 30

Etixx-QuickStep on the front.

Etixx-QuickStep on the front.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 30

Fabio Sabatini, Matteo Trentin and Gianluca Brambilla.

Fabio Sabatini, Matteo Trentin and Gianluca Brambilla.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 30

Mauro Finetto

Mauro Finetto
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 30

Francesco Reda (Team Idea 2010 ASD), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) and Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida).

Francesco Reda (Team Idea 2010 ASD), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) and Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 30

Vincenzo Nibali takes back-to-back Italian national title wins.

Vincenzo Nibali takes back-to-back Italian national title wins.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 30

The podium presentation.

The podium presentation.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 30

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) rides alone to the finish.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) rides alone to the finish.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 30

Fabio Sabatini, Matteo Trentin and Gianluca Brambilla.

Fabio Sabatini, Matteo Trentin and Gianluca Brambilla.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 30

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 30

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) takes his second national road title in two years

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) takes his second national road title in two years
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 30

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at the finish

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 30

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the podium

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 30

Reda, Nibali and Ulissi on the podium

Reda, Nibali and Ulissi on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 30

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) attacks on the final climb

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) attacks on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 30

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads Ulissi and Reda on the final climb

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads Ulissi and Reda on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 30

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in control

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in control
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 30

Antonio Nibali (Nippo - Vini Fantini) in the break

Antonio Nibali (Nippo - Vini Fantini) in the break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 30

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in action

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in action
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 30

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the attack

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 30

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins the Italian road race

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins the Italian road race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 30

The early break in the men's national road race

The early break in the men's national road race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 30

Filippo Fortin (GM Cycling) leads the break

Filippo Fortin (GM Cycling) leads the break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 30

Astana set the pace for Nibali

Astana set the pace for Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 30

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins the national road race

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins the national road race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) took his second Italian national championships in as many years with a fine performance on Saturday, distancing his rivals on the final climb of the race with a series of strong attacks after his Astana team had laid the groundwork.

The reining Tour de France champion won ahead of Francesco Reda (Team Idea) and Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merida) who both followed Nibali’s aggressive pace but were unable to hold the Astana rider on the final climb. Despite a dogged performance from Reda, Nibali pushed clear for the final and deciding time with less than three kilometres remaining.

Reda hung on for second with Ulissi settling for third, while Gianfranco Zilioli (Androni), Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi) and Domenico Pozzovio (AG2r) led home the chase group.

With the early break reeled in Astana began to stamp their authority on the race, lining out the reduced peloton with Nibali sat just ahead of his rivals.

When Nibali put the hammer down for the first time only Reda and Ulissi were able to respond, with a chase group containing Rebellin and Pozzovivo quickly forming. However they were unable to claw the trio back and on the final climb Nibali broke the final resistance from Reda and Ulissi.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team4:57:38
2Francesco Reda (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD0:00:13
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:29
4Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:17
5Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:25
7Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:48
8Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:57
9Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:02:10
10Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:15
11Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:29
12Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:49
13Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:15
14Michele Gazzarra (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega0:03:26
15Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:56
16Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:04:05
17Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:29
18Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:38
19Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega0:04:54
20Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:02
21Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
22Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD0:05:09
23Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:05:24
24Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:13
25Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:07:25
26Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
27Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:40
28Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:48
29Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:08:00
30Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega0:08:13
31Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Roth - Skoda0:08:34
32Marco Tizza (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
33Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge0:08:45
34Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:08:48
35Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
36Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:58
37Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:04
38Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:16
39Antonio Parrinello (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia0:09:18
DNFValerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFDario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFDavide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFMichele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFNiccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFMatteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFMattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFRoberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFSacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFFilippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFLiam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNFMatteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNFGiorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNFAndrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNFElia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNFAndrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNFFrancesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNFLuca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNFMirko Tedeschi (Ita)
DNFManuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNFMarco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFOscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFAlberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFAndrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFAntonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFRiccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFAntonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFMattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFAlessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFNicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFIuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFGiacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFSimone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFAndrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFAndrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFLuca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFSimone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFAlessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFSonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFMoreno Giampaolo (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
DNFLuca Muffolini (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
DNFAntonio Santoro (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
DNFEmiliano Faieta (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
DNFLuca Capelli (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
DNFAlessandro Pettiti (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
DNFMoreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFDavide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFGiorgio Bocchiola (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFAdriano Brogi (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFPaolo Ciavatta (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFSilvio Giorni (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
DNFAntonio Di Sante (Ita) GM Cycling Team
DNFMarco D'urbano (Ita) GM Cycling Team
DNFDaniele Cavasin (Ita) GM Cycling Team
DNFFilippo Fortin (Ita) GM Cycling Team
DNFAlessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFDaniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFFederico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFManuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFMatteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFMatteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFFabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFRino Zampilli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
DNFManuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFChristian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFGiacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
DNFCristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
DNFMatteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling

