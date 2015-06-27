Image 1 of 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins his second consecutive Italian national road title. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 30 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 30 Nibali solos in for the win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 30 Gianluca Brambilla and Alessio Talia. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 30 Francesco Reda, Vincenzo Nibali and Diego Ulissi. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 30 The Italian road race podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 30 Etixx-QuickStep on the front. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 30 Fabio Sabatini, Matteo Trentin and Gianluca Brambilla. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 30 Mauro Finetto (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 30 Francesco Reda (Team Idea 2010 ASD), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Pro Team) and Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 30 Vincenzo Nibali takes back-to-back Italian national title wins. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 30 The podium presentation. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) rides alone to the finish. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 30 Fabio Sabatini, Matteo Trentin and Gianluca Brambilla. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) takes his second national road title in two years (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 30 Reda, Nibali and Ulissi on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) attacks on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads Ulissi and Reda on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in control (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 30 Antonio Nibali (Nippo - Vini Fantini) in the break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in action (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins the Italian road race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 30 The early break in the men's national road race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 30 Filippo Fortin (GM Cycling) leads the break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 30 Astana set the pace for Nibali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) wins the national road race (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) took his second Italian national championships in as many years with a fine performance on Saturday, distancing his rivals on the final climb of the race with a series of strong attacks after his Astana team had laid the groundwork.

The reining Tour de France champion won ahead of Francesco Reda (Team Idea) and Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merida) who both followed Nibali’s aggressive pace but were unable to hold the Astana rider on the final climb. Despite a dogged performance from Reda, Nibali pushed clear for the final and deciding time with less than three kilometres remaining.

Reda hung on for second with Ulissi settling for third, while Gianfranco Zilioli (Androni), Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi) and Domenico Pozzovio (AG2r) led home the chase group.





With the early break reeled in Astana began to stamp their authority on the race, lining out the reduced peloton with Nibali sat just ahead of his rivals.

When Nibali put the hammer down for the first time only Reda and Ulissi were able to respond, with a chase group containing Rebellin and Pozzovivo quickly forming. However they were unable to claw the trio back and on the final climb Nibali broke the final resistance from Reda and Ulissi.

Results