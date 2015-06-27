Vincenzo Nibali wins back-to-back national titles
Tour de France winner hits form
Road race - Men: Legnano - Torino
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) took his second Italian national championships in as many years with a fine performance on Saturday, distancing his rivals on the final climb of the race with a series of strong attacks after his Astana team had laid the groundwork.
The reining Tour de France champion won ahead of Francesco Reda (Team Idea) and Diego Ulissi (Lampre Merida) who both followed Nibali’s aggressive pace but were unable to hold the Astana rider on the final climb. Despite a dogged performance from Reda, Nibali pushed clear for the final and deciding time with less than three kilometres remaining.
Reda hung on for second with Ulissi settling for third, while Gianfranco Zilioli (Androni), Davide Rebellin (CCC Sprandi) and Domenico Pozzovio (AG2r) led home the chase group.
With the early break reeled in Astana began to stamp their authority on the race, lining out the reduced peloton with Nibali sat just ahead of his rivals.
When Nibali put the hammer down for the first time only Reda and Ulissi were able to respond, with a chase group containing Rebellin and Pozzovivo quickly forming. However they were unable to claw the trio back and on the final climb Nibali broke the final resistance from Reda and Ulissi.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4:57:38
|2
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|0:00:13
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:29
|4
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:17
|5
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:25
|7
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:48
|8
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:57
|9
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:02:10
|10
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:15
|11
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|12
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:49
|13
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:15
|14
|Michele Gazzarra (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|0:03:26
|15
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:56
|16
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:05
|17
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:29
|18
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:38
|19
|Gian Marco Di Francesco (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|0:04:54
|20
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:02
|21
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|22
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|0:05:09
|23
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:24
|24
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:13
|25
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:07:25
|26
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|27
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:40
|28
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:48
|29
|Marco Zamparella (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:08:00
|30
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|0:08:13
|31
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Roth - Skoda
|0:08:34
|32
|Marco Tizza (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|33
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|0:08:45
|34
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:08:48
|35
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|36
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:58
|37
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:04
|38
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:16
|39
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|0:09:18
|DNF
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita)
|DNF
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Alberto Nardin (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Andrea Manfredi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Moreno Giampaolo (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|DNF
|Luca Muffolini (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|DNF
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|DNF
|Emiliano Faieta (Ita) Mg.Kvis-Vega
|DNF
|Luca Capelli (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|DNF
|Alessandro Pettiti (Ita) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|DNF
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Giorgio Bocchiola (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Adriano Brogi (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Silvio Giorni (Ita) d'Amico Bottecchia
|DNF
|Antonio Di Sante (Ita) GM Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marco D'urbano (Ita) GM Cycling Team
|DNF
|Daniele Cavasin (Ita) GM Cycling Team
|DNF
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) GM Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Rino Zampilli (Ita) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|DNF
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Cristiano Monguzzi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|DNF
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
