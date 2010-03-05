Trending

Metzler wins ahead of Ishai, Haimy in Israel Cup opener

Swede Erlandsson finishes first in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hannes Metzler (Aut)2:06:27
2Rotem Ishai (Isr)0:00:48
3Shlomi Haimy (Isr)0:01:47
4Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)0:02:19
5Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)0:02:24
6Sebastian Szraucner (Ger)0:07:18
7Benjamin Buchi (Swi)0:07:32
8Idan Shapira (Isr)0:08:12
9Dror Pekatch (Isr)0:12:09
10Oded Danon (Isr)0:14:06
11Bart Van Keimpema (Ned)0:14:25
12Daniel Eliad (Isr)0:14:30
13Wolfgang Krenn (Aut)0:17:08
14Benjamin Shemidt (Isr)0:19:43
15Itai Birinboim (Isr)0:20:58
16Yoav Maor (Isr)0:24:08
17Yoav Bar (Isr)
18Nizan Margalit (Isr)
19Alexey Belokrylov (Rus)
20Yuval Fridman (Isr)
21Zuk Or (Isr)
22Eitan Raanan (Isr)
DNFEvgeniy Pechenin (Rus)
DNFNoam Strashnov (Isr)
DNSDavid Fletcher (GBr)
DNSDaniel Federspiel (Aut)
DNSMatthias Leisling (Ger)
DNSRyan Sherlock (Irl)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)1:49:35
2Inbar Ronen (Isr)0:00:27
3Ivonne Kraft (Ger)0:03:16
4Noga Korem (Isr)0:08:46
5Karin Groen (Ned)
6Idit Shub (Isr)
DNFPaz Bash (Isr)
DNSMelanie Spath (Ger)

