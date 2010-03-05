Metzler wins ahead of Ishai, Haimy in Israel Cup opener
Swede Erlandsson finishes first in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hannes Metzler (Aut)
|2:06:27
|2
|Rotem Ishai (Isr)
|0:00:48
|3
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr)
|0:01:47
|4
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)
|0:02:19
|5
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)
|0:02:24
|6
|Sebastian Szraucner (Ger)
|0:07:18
|7
|Benjamin Buchi (Swi)
|0:07:32
|8
|Idan Shapira (Isr)
|0:08:12
|9
|Dror Pekatch (Isr)
|0:12:09
|10
|Oded Danon (Isr)
|0:14:06
|11
|Bart Van Keimpema (Ned)
|0:14:25
|12
|Daniel Eliad (Isr)
|0:14:30
|13
|Wolfgang Krenn (Aut)
|0:17:08
|14
|Benjamin Shemidt (Isr)
|0:19:43
|15
|Itai Birinboim (Isr)
|0:20:58
|16
|Yoav Maor (Isr)
|0:24:08
|17
|Yoav Bar (Isr)
|18
|Nizan Margalit (Isr)
|19
|Alexey Belokrylov (Rus)
|20
|Yuval Fridman (Isr)
|21
|Zuk Or (Isr)
|22
|Eitan Raanan (Isr)
|DNF
|Evgeniy Pechenin (Rus)
|DNF
|Noam Strashnov (Isr)
|DNS
|David Fletcher (GBr)
|DNS
|Daniel Federspiel (Aut)
|DNS
|Matthias Leisling (Ger)
|DNS
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|1:49:35
|2
|Inbar Ronen (Isr)
|0:00:27
|3
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger)
|0:03:16
|4
|Noga Korem (Isr)
|0:08:46
|5
|Karin Groen (Ned)
|6
|Idit Shub (Isr)
|DNF
|Paz Bash (Isr)
|DNS
|Melanie Spath (Ger)
