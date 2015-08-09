Trending

Van Gilder wins Iron Hill Twilight Criterium

Cutler second and Pezzulo third

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) takes the sweeping turn with maximum speed

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) takes the sweeping turn with maximum speed
(Image credit: marcoquezada.com/nyvelocity/)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
2Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
3Tiffany Pezzulo (DNA Cycling pb K4)
4Lenore Pipes (Van Dessel Factory Team)
5Elspeth Huyett (QCW Cycling p.b. Breakawaybikes.com)
6Emily Spence (H+H Racing)
7Monica Volk (Team EPS/CSSp/b Shebell & Shebell)
8Colleen Hayduk (Argon 18 p/b Fast Freddie Apparel & November Wheels)
9Lauren Dagostino (H+H Racing)
10ALLISON LINNELL (Vaiano Fondreist)
11Kacey Lloyd (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
12Ainhoa Perez-Diez (ABRT)
13kristen lasasso
14Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team EPS/CSSp/b Shebell & Shebell)
15Sue McQuiston (ABRT)
16Madison Farrant (Speedworks)
17Rachel Rubino (Arrow Velo Racing)
18Sarah Iepson (CAWES p/b Specialized)
19Erin Wittwer (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
20Dori Buckethal (ABRT)
21Fiona Meade (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
22Beth Everhart (bikesale/Volkl)
23Kelley Bethoney (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
24Kathleen Wulfkuhle (Gretna Bikes)
25Lauren LeClaire (pedalpowertraining.com)
26Kaitlyn Mittan (VeloWorks-Spokes Etc)
27jacqueline paull (Team ProPower Coaching)
28Carren Stika (Team EPS/CSSp/b Shebell & Shebell)
29Becky Chan (ABRT)

Latest on Cyclingnews