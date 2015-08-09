Van Gilder wins Iron Hill Twilight Criterium
Cutler second and Pezzulo third
Pro Women: West Chester, PA -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|2
|Amy Cutler (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|3
|Tiffany Pezzulo (DNA Cycling pb K4)
|4
|Lenore Pipes (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|5
|Elspeth Huyett (QCW Cycling p.b. Breakawaybikes.com)
|6
|Emily Spence (H+H Racing)
|7
|Monica Volk (Team EPS/CSSp/b Shebell & Shebell)
|8
|Colleen Hayduk (Argon 18 p/b Fast Freddie Apparel & November Wheels)
|9
|Lauren Dagostino (H+H Racing)
|10
|ALLISON LINNELL (Vaiano Fondreist)
|11
|Kacey Lloyd (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|12
|Ainhoa Perez-Diez (ABRT)
|13
|kristen lasasso
|14
|Deborah Leedale-Brown (Team EPS/CSSp/b Shebell & Shebell)
|15
|Sue McQuiston (ABRT)
|16
|Madison Farrant (Speedworks)
|17
|Rachel Rubino (Arrow Velo Racing)
|18
|Sarah Iepson (CAWES p/b Specialized)
|19
|Erin Wittwer (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|20
|Dori Buckethal (ABRT)
|21
|Fiona Meade (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing)
|22
|Beth Everhart (bikesale/Volkl)
|23
|Kelley Bethoney (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
|24
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (Gretna Bikes)
|25
|Lauren LeClaire (pedalpowertraining.com)
|26
|Kaitlyn Mittan (VeloWorks-Spokes Etc)
|27
|jacqueline paull (Team ProPower Coaching)
|28
|Carren Stika (Team EPS/CSSp/b Shebell & Shebell)
|29
|Becky Chan (ABRT)
