Holloway wins Iron Hill Twilight Criterium

Aitcheson and Travieso on the podium

A large crowd greeted the women

(Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits)
Along the front stretch

(Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits)
Race winner Laura Van Gilder went on to repeat her win from last year

(Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits)
Eventual second place finisher Amy Cutler on the line

(Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits)
Holloway wins Iron Hill 2015

(Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits)
Late in the race, team Mike’s Bikes went to the front stringing out what was left of the field

(Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits)
The winning break went on to lap the field

(Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits)
Holloway through turn two

(Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits)
Missing the break, Champion Systems tried in vain to make the capture

(Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits)
Daniel Holloway looked ready to defend his win from last year

(Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits)
Laura Van Gilder pips Amy Cutler at the line

(Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits)
Laura Van Gilder

(Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits)
The men start

(Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Holloway (Altovelo-SeaSucker)
2Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
3Frank Travieso (Team United HealthCare / The 706 Project)
4Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)
5Ruben Companioni (Stradalli-Safftti Smart Wear)
6Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
7Aldo Illesic (AltoVelo-SeaSucker)
8Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
9Nolan Tankersley (Team Finish Strong Elite cycling team)
10Shane Kline (Team SmartStop)
11Justin Meade (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
12Rafael Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
13Matt Moosa (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
14Russell Langley (Battley H-D/Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)
15Elvys Reyes (Team somerville bicycle shop)
16Donovan Clarke (CRCA/Health Warrior p/b RK&O)
17Bryan Lewis (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
18Yosvany Falcon (Stradalli-Safftti Smart Wear)
19Glenn Ferreira (Metra/Cycles 54 Cycling Team)
20Cristian Torres (CRCA/Foundation)
21Cameron Piper (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
22stephen hall (OTOC-Vault)
23Ben Renkema (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
24Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stans's NoTubes)
25Anthony Rodriguez (CRCA/Foundation)
26David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
27Alex Cox (CCB Racing)
28Wes Kline (Team Skyline)
29Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
30Andy Scarano (Team United HealthCare / The 706 Project)
31Craig Nichols (Team Alliance Environmental)
32Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)
33Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
34Jonathan D'Alba (Philadelphia Bikesmith)
35Fletcher Lydick (Team United HealthCare / The 706 Project)
36Max Korus (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
37Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D/SPOKES ETC p/b DISTRICT TACO)
38Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
39Michael Chauner (Atomic Energy Squad)
40Dakota Schaeffer (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
41JARED NIETERS (Van Dessel Factory Team)
42David Dawson (Team Skyline)
43Noah Granigan (Hagens Berman U23)
44Peter Olejniczak (Astellas Cycling Team)
45James LaBerge (Champion System - Stans's NoTubes)
46Austin Ulich (Team United HealthCare / The 706 Project)
47Clay Murfet (Astellas)
48Barry (Jake) Sitler (Astellas Oncology)
49Adam Farabaugh (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
50Gabe Lloyd (Long Tail Creative)
51Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
52Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
53Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)
54Johnny Mitchell (Team Finish Strong Elite cycling team)
55Curtis Winsor (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
56Bryan Gomez (Champion System - Stans's NoTubes)
57Ryan DeWald (Team Skyline)
58Gavriel Epstein (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)
59Michael Stoop (Van Dessel Factory Team)
60Kyle Wamsley (Team Skyline)
61Ryan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental)
62Patrick Jones (Affinity Cycles)
63Norlandy Taveras (CRCA/Foundation)
64Stalin Quiterio Cuello (CRCA/Dave Jordan Racing)
65Sebastian Morfin (Stradalli-Safetti Smart Wear)
66Allan Rego (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
67Kevin Goguen (RACE CF)
68Charkie Huegel (unattached)
69Uknown Rider
70Ryan Rapolas (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
71michael zak (CRCA/Blue Ribbon-Pennell Venture Partners)
72David Casale (Tri-State Velo / Amoroso's Racing Team)
73Erlin Garcia (Hudson bread)
74David Ebling (Team Skyline)
75Franklin Burgos (CRCA / DaveJordan Racing.)
76Abel Quintana (Stradalli)
77juan pineda (CRCA/Brands Cycles/Roselyn porsche)
78Benjamin Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
79Oliver Flautt (Lupus Racing Team)
80Chase Goldstein (CRCA/The Weather Channel Giant Cycling Team)
81Eran Preble (LetsRide.co Racing Team)
82Hector Aguilar (Stradalli-Safetti Smart Wear)
83Marco Aledia (Altovelo-SeaSucker)
84Chad Hartley (Altovelo-SeaSucker)
85John Hunter (Nalgene / Borah Teamwear p/b IQDentistry.com)
86Parker Kyzer (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
87Juan carlos Polanco (GS Mengoni USA)

