Holloway wins Iron Hill Twilight Criterium
Aitcheson and Travieso on the podium
Pro Men: West Chester, PA -
Image 1 of 13
Image 2 of 13
Image 3 of 13
Image 4 of 13
Image 5 of 13
Image 6 of 13
Image 7 of 13
Image 8 of 13
Image 9 of 13
Image 10 of 13
Image 11 of 13
Image 12 of 13
Image 13 of 13
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel Holloway (Altovelo-SeaSucker)
|2
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|3
|Frank Travieso (Team United HealthCare / The 706 Project)
|4
|Evan Murphy (Lupus Racing Team)
|5
|Ruben Companioni (Stradalli-Safftti Smart Wear)
|6
|Chris Riekert (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
|7
|Aldo Illesic (AltoVelo-SeaSucker)
|8
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|9
|Nolan Tankersley (Team Finish Strong Elite cycling team)
|10
|Shane Kline (Team SmartStop)
|11
|Justin Meade (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|12
|Rafael Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|13
|Matt Moosa (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
|14
|Russell Langley (Battley H-D/Spokes Etc p/b District Taco)
|15
|Elvys Reyes (Team somerville bicycle shop)
|16
|Donovan Clarke (CRCA/Health Warrior p/b RK&O)
|17
|Bryan Lewis (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|18
|Yosvany Falcon (Stradalli-Safftti Smart Wear)
|19
|Glenn Ferreira (Metra/Cycles 54 Cycling Team)
|20
|Cristian Torres (CRCA/Foundation)
|21
|Cameron Piper (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
|22
|stephen hall (OTOC-Vault)
|23
|Ben Renkema (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
|24
|Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stans's NoTubes)
|25
|Anthony Rodriguez (CRCA/Foundation)
|26
|David Guttenplan (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|27
|Alex Cox (CCB Racing)
|28
|Wes Kline (Team Skyline)
|29
|Andrew Seitz (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|30
|Andy Scarano (Team United HealthCare / The 706 Project)
|31
|Craig Nichols (Team Alliance Environmental)
|32
|Kevin Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)
|33
|Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|34
|Jonathan D'Alba (Philadelphia Bikesmith)
|35
|Fletcher Lydick (Team United HealthCare / The 706 Project)
|36
|Max Korus (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
|37
|Matt McLoone (BATTLEY H-D/SPOKES ETC p/b DISTRICT TACO)
|38
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|39
|Michael Chauner (Atomic Energy Squad)
|40
|Dakota Schaeffer (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|41
|JARED NIETERS (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|42
|David Dawson (Team Skyline)
|43
|Noah Granigan (Hagens Berman U23)
|44
|Peter Olejniczak (Astellas Cycling Team)
|45
|James LaBerge (Champion System - Stans's NoTubes)
|46
|Austin Ulich (Team United HealthCare / The 706 Project)
|47
|Clay Murfet (Astellas)
|48
|Barry (Jake) Sitler (Astellas Oncology)
|49
|Adam Farabaugh (Isagenix / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|50
|Gabe Lloyd (Long Tail Creative)
|51
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
|52
|Andrew Goessling (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffees)
|53
|Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)
|54
|Johnny Mitchell (Team Finish Strong Elite cycling team)
|55
|Curtis Winsor (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|56
|Bryan Gomez (Champion System - Stans's NoTubes)
|57
|Ryan DeWald (Team Skyline)
|58
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System - Stan's NoTubes)
|59
|Michael Stoop (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|60
|Kyle Wamsley (Team Skyline)
|61
|Ryan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental)
|62
|Patrick Jones (Affinity Cycles)
|63
|Norlandy Taveras (CRCA/Foundation)
|64
|Stalin Quiterio Cuello (CRCA/Dave Jordan Racing)
|65
|Sebastian Morfin (Stradalli-Safetti Smart Wear)
|66
|Allan Rego (CRCA/Lupus Racing Team)
|67
|Kevin Goguen (RACE CF)
|68
|Charkie Huegel (unattached)
|69
|Uknown Rider
|70
|Ryan Rapolas (QCW Breakawaybikes.com p/b Felt Bicycles-JLVelo)
|71
|michael zak (CRCA/Blue Ribbon-Pennell Venture Partners)
|72
|David Casale (Tri-State Velo / Amoroso's Racing Team)
|73
|Erlin Garcia (Hudson bread)
|74
|David Ebling (Team Skyline)
|75
|Franklin Burgos (CRCA / DaveJordan Racing.)
|76
|Abel Quintana (Stradalli)
|77
|juan pineda (CRCA/Brands Cycles/Roselyn porsche)
|78
|Benjamin Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|79
|Oliver Flautt (Lupus Racing Team)
|80
|Chase Goldstein (CRCA/The Weather Channel Giant Cycling Team)
|81
|Eran Preble (LetsRide.co Racing Team)
|82
|Hector Aguilar (Stradalli-Safetti Smart Wear)
|83
|Marco Aledia (Altovelo-SeaSucker)
|84
|Chad Hartley (Altovelo-SeaSucker)
|85
|John Hunter (Nalgene / Borah Teamwear p/b IQDentistry.com)
|86
|Parker Kyzer (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|87
|Juan carlos Polanco (GS Mengoni USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
-
Ellingworth: The easy option would be not signing Mark Cavendish'This is ballsy and if Mark doesn’t succeed it won't be for not trying' says Bahrain Merida boss
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy