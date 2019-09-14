Iserbyt dominates Iowa City World Cup
Belgian tops Toon Aerts in series opener
Elite Men: Iowa City -
Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) claimed his first career elite World Cup victory, escaping solo midway through the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup opener in Iowa City.
The young Belgian led a swath of compatriots, topping last year's World Cup winner Toon Aerts (Telenet-Fidea) with Daan Soete (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) winning the sprint for third.
Curtis White was the top American in 15th.
"It has not sunk in yet, but it's really big," Iserbyt said. "Besides the world championships, it is one of the biggest races of the year. I think it will sink in this evening.
"I was looking forward to this race since the end of last season because I had a hard time here the last two years and I am really happy that I am on this level now. On Mt. Krumpit, I knew I had the advantage because I am 55-kilos – I am not that big. Toon set a really high pace at the start of the race and at the top of the climb, I think he was over his limit so I took advantage. I got a little gap and just held my pace."
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-bingoal
|1:05:27
|2
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:00:54
|3
|Daan Soete (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-bingoal
|0:01:00
|4
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Creafin-fristads
|5
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-bingoal
|0:01:01
|6
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:01:25
|7
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-bingoal
|8
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:01:33
|9
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:01:46
|10
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-circus
|0:01:53
|11
|Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-bingoal
|0:02:13
|12
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:02:36
|13
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-bingoal
|0:03:07
|14
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:03:21
|15
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:03:30
|16
|Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa) Nesta-skoda Alecar CX Team
|0:03:32
|17
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Group Hens-maes Containers
|0:03:52
|18
|Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo
|0:03:54
|19
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi)
|0:04:03
|20
|Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo
|0:04:06
|21
|Sieben Wouters (Ned) Creafin-fristads
|0:04:52
|22
|Stan Godrie (Ned)
|0:04:57
|23
|Timon Ruegg (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy
|0:05:02
|24
|Andrew Dillman (USA)
|0:05:31
|25
|Lander Loockx (Bel) Group Hens-maes Containers
|0:05:39
|26
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:05:55
|27
|James Driscoll (USA)
|0:06:14
|28
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|0:06:50
|29
|Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Cyclo-cross Team Teika-gsport-bh
|30
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi)
|31
|49
|32
|Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo
|33
|Maik van der Heijden (Ned)
|34
|Cody Kaiser (USA)
|35
|Brannan Fix (USA)
|36
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA)
|37
|Danick Vandale (Can)
|38
|Scott Funston (USA)
|39
|Sam Noel (USA)
|40
|Kevin Bradford-parish (USA)
|41
|Cameron Jette (Can)
|42
|Eric Thompson (USA)
|43
|Benjamin Gomez Villafane (USA)
|44
|Jarno Trey (Est)
|DNF
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|DNF
|Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions
|DNF
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Team Chazal-canyon -3G Immo
