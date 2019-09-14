Iserbyt dominates Iowa City World Cup

Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) claimed his first career elite World Cup victory, escaping solo midway through the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup opener in Iowa City.

The young Belgian led a swath of compatriots, topping last year's World Cup winner Toon Aerts (Telenet-Fidea) with Daan Soete (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) winning the sprint for third.

Curtis White was the top American in 15th.

"It has not sunk in yet, but it's really big," Iserbyt said. "Besides the world championships, it is one of the biggest races of the year. I think it will sink in this evening.

"I was looking forward to this race since the end of last season because I had a hard time here the last two years and I am really happy that I am on this level now. On Mt. Krumpit, I knew I had the advantage because I am 55-kilos – I am not that big. Toon set a really high pace at the start of the race and at the top of the climb, I think he was over his limit so I took advantage. I got a little gap and just held my pace."