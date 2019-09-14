Trending

Iserbyt dominates Iowa City World Cup

Belgian tops Toon Aerts in series opener

(Image credit: Jeff Corcoran)

Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) claimed his first career elite World Cup victory, escaping solo midway through the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup opener in Iowa City.

The young Belgian led a swath of compatriots, topping last year's World Cup winner Toon Aerts (Telenet-Fidea) with Daan Soete (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) winning the sprint for third.

Curtis White was the top American in 15th.

"It has not sunk in yet, but it's really big," Iserbyt said. "Besides the world championships, it is one of the biggest races of the year. I think it will sink in this evening. 

"I was looking forward to this race since the end of last season because I had a hard time here the last two years and I am really happy that I am on this level now. On Mt. Krumpit, I knew I had the advantage because I am 55-kilos – I am not that big. Toon set a really high pace at the start of the race and at the top of the climb, I think he was over his limit so I took advantage. I got a little gap and just held my pace."

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-bingoal 1:05:27
2Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:00:54
3Daan Soete (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-bingoal 0:01:00
4Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Creafin-fristads
5Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-bingoal 0:01:01
6Lars van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:01:25
7Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-bingoal
8Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:01:33
9Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:01:46
10Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-circus 0:01:53
11Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-bingoal 0:02:13
12Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:02:36
13Diether Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-bingoal 0:03:07
14Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:03:21
15Curtis White (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld 0:03:30
16Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa) Nesta-skoda Alecar CX Team 0:03:32
17Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Group Hens-maes Containers 0:03:52
18Gage Hecht (USA) Aevolo 0:03:54
19Kevin Kuhn (Swi) 0:04:03
20Lance Haidet (USA) Aevolo 0:04:06
21Sieben Wouters (Ned) Creafin-fristads 0:04:52
22Stan Godrie (Ned) 0:04:57
23Timon Ruegg (Swi) Swiss Racing Academy 0:05:02
24Andrew Dillman (USA) 0:05:31
25Lander Loockx (Bel) Group Hens-maes Containers 0:05:39
26Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:05:55
27James Driscoll (USA) 0:06:14
28Kerry Werner (USA) 0:06:50
29Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Cyclo-cross Team Teika-gsport-bh
30Lukas Winterberg (Swi)
3149
32Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo
33Maik van der Heijden (Ned)
34Cody Kaiser (USA)
35Brannan Fix (USA)
36Tobin Ortenblad (USA)
37Danick Vandale (Can)
38Scott Funston (USA)
39Sam Noel (USA)
40Kevin Bradford-parish (USA)
41Cameron Jette (Can)
42Eric Thompson (USA)
43Benjamin Gomez Villafane (USA)
44Jarno Trey (Est)
DNFStephen Hyde (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
DNFCorne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions
DNFSteve Chainel (Fra) Team Chazal-canyon -3G Immo

