Rochette wins Iowa City World Cup

Pan American champion tops Nash, Honsinger to take series lead

(Image credit: Jeff Corcoran)

Maghalie Rochette (Specialized – Feedback Sports) scored her first World Cup victory in the opening round of the 2019-2020 UCI Telenet Cyclo-cross World Cup in Iowa City.

The Pan American champion had to overcome an early crash in the sand section to chase down leaders Inge van der Heijden (CCC - Liv) and Evie Richards (Trek Factory Racing).

The Canadian then regained the front, picked off Van der Heijden and extended her lead before Katerina Nash (Clif) led the chase and bridged across with Clara Honsinger (Team S&M CX). 

Honsinger put in an attack with two laps to go, but Rochette showed her class on the run up Mt. Krumpit and the experienced Nash was forced to settle for second at 7 seconds, with Honsinger taking her first podium in a World Cup in third at 15 seconds. 
 
"This is a dream come true," Rochette said. "I have been dreaming about this for a long time – I am a big dreamer and when I started cyclo-cross I initially set my goals and my mind on wanting to win a World Cup and to be one of the best. I just believed it was possible – it means the world. I am super happy, but more importantly, I am super grateful because I did not do this alone. 

"The run up on Mt. Krumpit was a key section of the race for me. I realized on the first lap that I was running it a bit faster and so I took advantage. That is where with two laps to go with Clara and Katerina on my wheel, I decided that I was just going to go full gas. I got a little gap and was able to hold until the end."

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maghalie Rochette (Can) 0:46:23
2Katerina Nash (Cze) 0:00:07
3Clara Honsinger (USA) 0:00:15
4Inge van der Heijden (Ned) Ccc-liv 0:00:25
5Evie Richards (GBr) Trek Factory Racing CX 0:00:32
6Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-bingoal 0:00:44
7Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld 0:00:55
8Caroline Mani (Fra) 0:01:17
9Rebecca Fahringer (USA) 0:01:31
10Jennifer Jackson (Can) Easton-giant p/b Transitions Lifecare 0:01:47
11Courtenay Mcfadden (USA) 0:01:55
12Anna Kay (GBr) Experza pro CX 0:01:56
13Manon Bakker (Ned) Experza pro CX 0:02:04
14Madigan Munro (USA) 0:02:13
15Loes Sels (Bel) Iko-crelan 0:02:33
16Katie Clouse (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld 0:03:02
17Ellen van Loy (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:03:20
18Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Nesta-skoda Alecar CX Team 0:03:21
19Ruby West (Can)
20Sunny Gilbert (USA) 0:03:36
21Crystal Anthony (USA) 0:03:38
22Katherine Compton (USA) 0:03:52
23Raylyn Nuss (USA) 0:03:54
24Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Factory Racing CX 0:04:04
25Nadja Heigl (Aut) Ktm Alchemist Racing Team 0:04:08
26Samantha Runnels (USA) 0:04:21
27Marthe Truyen (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:04:32
28Caroline Nolan (USA) 0:05:10
29Monique van de Ree (Ned) Btc City Ljubljana
30Hannah Arensman (USA)
31Natalie Redmond (Aus) Drops
32Nicole Bradbury (Can) Swiss Racing Academy
33Jennifer Malik (USA)
34Turner Ramsay (USA)
35Maria Larkin (Irl)
36Dana Gilligan (Can)
37Regina Legge (USA)
38Lizzy Gunsalus (USA)
39Ellie Mitchell (USA)
40Kelly Lawson (Can)
41Aubrey Drummond (USA)
42Annabel Buckley Mcmahon (Irl)
DNFSophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg

