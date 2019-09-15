Rochette wins Iowa City World Cup
Pan American champion tops Nash, Honsinger to take series lead
Elite Women: Iowa City -
Maghalie Rochette (Specialized – Feedback Sports) scored her first World Cup victory in the opening round of the 2019-2020 UCI Telenet Cyclo-cross World Cup in Iowa City.
The Pan American champion had to overcome an early crash in the sand section to chase down leaders Inge van der Heijden (CCC - Liv) and Evie Richards (Trek Factory Racing).
The Canadian then regained the front, picked off Van der Heijden and extended her lead before Katerina Nash (Clif) led the chase and bridged across with Clara Honsinger (Team S&M CX).
Honsinger put in an attack with two laps to go, but Rochette showed her class on the run up Mt. Krumpit and the experienced Nash was forced to settle for second at 7 seconds, with Honsinger taking her first podium in a World Cup in third at 15 seconds.
"This is a dream come true," Rochette said. "I have been dreaming about this for a long time – I am a big dreamer and when I started cyclo-cross I initially set my goals and my mind on wanting to win a World Cup and to be one of the best. I just believed it was possible – it means the world. I am super happy, but more importantly, I am super grateful because I did not do this alone.
"The run up on Mt. Krumpit was a key section of the race for me. I realized on the first lap that I was running it a bit faster and so I took advantage. That is where with two laps to go with Clara and Katerina on my wheel, I decided that I was just going to go full gas. I got a little gap and was able to hold until the end."
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maghalie Rochette (Can)
|0:46:23
|2
|Katerina Nash (Cze)
|0:00:07
|3
|Clara Honsinger (USA)
|0:00:15
|4
|Inge van der Heijden (Ned) Ccc-liv
|0:00:25
|5
|Evie Richards (GBr) Trek Factory Racing CX
|0:00:32
|6
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-bingoal
|0:00:44
|7
|Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:55
|8
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|0:01:17
|9
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|0:01:31
|10
|Jennifer Jackson (Can) Easton-giant p/b Transitions Lifecare
|0:01:47
|11
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)
|0:01:55
|12
|Anna Kay (GBr) Experza pro CX
|0:01:56
|13
|Manon Bakker (Ned) Experza pro CX
|0:02:04
|14
|Madigan Munro (USA)
|0:02:13
|15
|Loes Sels (Bel) Iko-crelan
|0:02:33
|16
|Katie Clouse (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:03:02
|17
|Ellen van Loy (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:03:20
|18
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Nesta-skoda Alecar CX Team
|0:03:21
|19
|Ruby West (Can)
|20
|Sunny Gilbert (USA)
|0:03:36
|21
|Crystal Anthony (USA)
|0:03:38
|22
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|0:03:52
|23
|Raylyn Nuss (USA)
|0:03:54
|24
|Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Factory Racing CX
|0:04:04
|25
|Nadja Heigl (Aut) Ktm Alchemist Racing Team
|0:04:08
|26
|Samantha Runnels (USA)
|0:04:21
|27
|Marthe Truyen (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:04:32
|28
|Caroline Nolan (USA)
|0:05:10
|29
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) Btc City Ljubljana
|30
|Hannah Arensman (USA)
|31
|Natalie Redmond (Aus) Drops
|32
|Nicole Bradbury (Can) Swiss Racing Academy
|33
|Jennifer Malik (USA)
|34
|Turner Ramsay (USA)
|35
|Maria Larkin (Irl)
|36
|Dana Gilligan (Can)
|37
|Regina Legge (USA)
|38
|Lizzy Gunsalus (USA)
|39
|Ellie Mitchell (USA)
|40
|Kelly Lawson (Can)
|41
|Aubrey Drummond (USA)
|42
|Annabel Buckley Mcmahon (Irl)
|DNF
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
