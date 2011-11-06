Trending

Bambula dominates Int. Radquerfeldein Lambach

Czech wins by more than one minute

Full Results
1Ondrej Bambula (Cze)0:59:09
2Filip Adel (Cze)0:01:17
3Helmut Trettwer (Ger)0:01:20
4Matthias Brandle (Aut)
5Thomas Mair (Aut)0:01:50
6Karl Heinz Gollinger (Aut)0:01:57
7Peter Presslauer (Aut)0:02:01
8Robert Gehbauer (Aut)
9Thomas Lechermann (Ger)0:02:11
10Lukas Stoiber (Aut)
11Josef Soukup (Cze) Focus-Znoj0:02:47
12Florian Fromm (Ger)0:02:49
13Daniel Geismayr (Aut)0:03:08
14Michal Benda (Cze)0:03:11
15Michael Rieder (Ger)0:03:17
16Gerald Hauer (Aut)0:03:25
17Severin Schweisguth (Ger)0:03:43
18Roland Mörx (Aut)0:03:55
19Anton Kaunzer (Ger)0:04:00
20Jürgen Pechhacker (Aut)0:04:51
21Philipp Heigl (Aut)0:05:09
22Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut)0:05:21
23Simon Schmidmayr (Ger)0:05:24
24Gerhard Krenn (Aut)0:05:26
25Florian Presslauer (Aut)0:05:53
26Andreas Mayer (Aut)0:06:46
27David Kasper (Cze)
28Manfred Wiesinger (Aut)
29Jacob Roithmeier (Ger)
30Michael Haydn (Aut)
31Gerald Teubenbacher (Aut)
32Simon Prodinger (Aut)

