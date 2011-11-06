Bambula dominates Int. Radquerfeldein Lambach
Czech wins by more than one minute
|1
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze)
|0:59:09
|2
|Filip Adel (Cze)
|0:01:17
|3
|Helmut Trettwer (Ger)
|0:01:20
|4
|Matthias Brandle (Aut)
|5
|Thomas Mair (Aut)
|0:01:50
|6
|Karl Heinz Gollinger (Aut)
|0:01:57
|7
|Peter Presslauer (Aut)
|0:02:01
|8
|Robert Gehbauer (Aut)
|9
|Thomas Lechermann (Ger)
|0:02:11
|10
|Lukas Stoiber (Aut)
|11
|Josef Soukup (Cze) Focus-Znoj
|0:02:47
|12
|Florian Fromm (Ger)
|0:02:49
|13
|Daniel Geismayr (Aut)
|0:03:08
|14
|Michal Benda (Cze)
|0:03:11
|15
|Michael Rieder (Ger)
|0:03:17
|16
|Gerald Hauer (Aut)
|0:03:25
|17
|Severin Schweisguth (Ger)
|0:03:43
|18
|Roland Mörx (Aut)
|0:03:55
|19
|Anton Kaunzer (Ger)
|0:04:00
|20
|Jürgen Pechhacker (Aut)
|0:04:51
|21
|Philipp Heigl (Aut)
|0:05:09
|22
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut)
|0:05:21
|23
|Simon Schmidmayr (Ger)
|0:05:24
|24
|Gerhard Krenn (Aut)
|0:05:26
|25
|Florian Presslauer (Aut)
|0:05:53
|26
|Andreas Mayer (Aut)
|0:06:46
|27
|David Kasper (Cze)
|28
|Manfred Wiesinger (Aut)
|29
|Jacob Roithmeier (Ger)
|30
|Michael Haydn (Aut)
|31
|Gerald Teubenbacher (Aut)
|32
|Simon Prodinger (Aut)
