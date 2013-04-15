Image 1 of 5 Manuel Fumic (Cannondale) on his way to winning the Marlene Sunshine Race (Image credit: Marlene Sunshine Race) Image 2 of 5 Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike) on her way to fourth place in Nals, Italy. (Image credit: Ralf Schäuble) Image 3 of 5 Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol) on her way to winning the Marlene Sunshine Race (Image credit: Marlene Sunshine Race) Image 4 of 5 The elite men's podium was topped by Manuel Fumic (Cannondale) (Image credit: Marlene Sunshine Race) Image 5 of 5 The elite women's podium was topped by Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol) (Image credit: Marlene Sunshine Race)

Manuel Fumic (Cannondale) and Eva Lechner (Colnago Sudtirol) won the 13th annual Marlene South Tyrol Sunshine Race in Nals, Italy on Sunday. German cross country national champion Fumic triumphed on a beautiful spring day ahead of his teammate Anton Cooper - a U23 rider - and Miguel Martinez. Local favorite Lechner asserted herself to win the women's race for a record fourth time. The Italian cross country national champion Lechner beat Blaza Klemencic and Elisabeth Osl . Lechner's victory put her in the race's record books ahead of Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa, who had won the race three times.

"It is a hard race. I finally captured gold after my fourth place last year and the mishap two years ago," said Fumic. "I am very pleased. I am in great shape and was able to ride in my own tempo keeping my own rhythm. That allowed me to stay consistent throughout the race. A victory at the beginning of the season always boost one’s self confidence."

Lechner said, "I am very happy. The spectators definitely provided a boost to my energy levels. I love riding here in Nals. There were a few junior racers ahead of us in the first three laps, which was a bit distracting. I wasn't able to ride the way I intended in my first downhill. I knew Blaza is very strong, which is why I wanted to be strong right from the start. But I really pushed hard in the short, steep uphills and that was the key. I had no problems in the downhills."

The women raced 26.6km while the men covered 36.6km. 750 registered riders participated in the Internazionali d'Italia round.

In the men's race, Fumic finished in 1:38:10, winning by 43 seconds over 18-year-old U23 rider Cooper. Frenchman Martinez, who has only recently re-entered the racing world, crossed the line in third overall at 1:49.

Fumic turned up the heat on the second lap, leaving behind his then fiercest competitor Luca Braidot from Italy. Riding in third place, Gerhard Kerschbaumer crashed and broke his saddle. He ended up up placing 12th.

Fumic continued to widen his lead, leaving Braidot, Cooper, Skarnitzl and Martinez to fight for their rankings. Cooper closed the gap to Braidot and overtook him on lap four while Martinez managed to move to third place on lap six.

U23 race winner Cooper said, "I had a great start and kept my speed. My ranking improved with every lap. Coming to Europe from New Zealand only one and a half weeks ago, I had to get adjusted to the new time zone. I was hoping for a place on the podium but did not think I could win silver."

Martinez said, "It was a great and hard race, and I am thrilled with my outstanding result. I suffered in the first few laps but then decided to have fun. I was finally able to really push the pedals, ride intelligently and at the right speed thus reaching the finish with still some energy left. Despite my age, I still feel young. I recently started a new career. I was able to reach the top 15 and my objective is to continue to perform."

U23 local Kerschbaumer said, "I am content despite my mishap because I am in good shape and feel good."

Lechner, 27 added a win in 2013 to her previous successes in 2009, 2010 and 2012. She distanced herself off the front alone to take the win by 32 seconds over Slovenian champion Blaza Klemencic, 33. Lechner crossed the line in a time of 1:28:19. 2010 World Cup champion Elisabeth Osl was third at 1:44. Beijing Olympic champion Sabine Spitz placed fourth at 3:07.

Lechner was closely behind Osl after the opening loop but managed to take the lead shortly thereafter and maintain it throughout the remainder of the race. Lechner decided to attack in the second lap to distance herself from Klemencic, particularly in the downhill. This allowed her to extend her lead, which grew to 50 meters at its biggest point.

The Italian's lead dropped to 14 seconds at the end of lap 3 while Klemencic stuck to her guns and made up some time.

Alexandra Dawidowicz from Poland and Jakelina Alvarez from Argentina placed fifth and sixth, respectively.

"Eva was very clever and thoughtful about her competitors' strategies," said Race Director of the Italian Federation and former world champion Hubert Pallhuber. "It wasn't easy to keep Blaza Klemencic under control."

Klemencic said, "This was a hard race. I tried to stay close to Eva on the uphills and even managed to do so in a few instances. But she took off when it got very steep and certainly also in the downhills, where she is always strong. I am pleased with my second place, even if I do want to win here in Nals at some point. My aim is to continue to place among the top 10, trying hard to reach the podium."

Osl said, "Anyone who knows me is aware that I am never very strong at the beginning of the season. My third place showed that I'm trending up. I want to regularly place in the top 10 and maybe add to my great results from 2009-10. My shape is definitely getting better. But I am thrilled for Eva because I know how it feels to win at home."

Spitz said, "It was a hard, but beautiful race. I suffered from the constant change in rhythm and the altitude profile peppered with difficult sections. In general, I am pleased with my fourth place as I raced against true specialists who are strong in the uphills. I am also pleased as I am in ever better shape and that is great for the upcoming World Cup season. South Tyrol is great, the people very nice and I hope to be able to return."

Italy leads the nations ranking

Athletes from 10 different countries featured in the nations ranking. Italy led with 11 victories. Six of these victories are in the women's races, five in the men's. Norway was next with three victories ahead of Germany, Belgium, Spain and Switzerland with two each.

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 1:38:10 2 Miguel Martinez (Fra) G.S. Promo-Bike Frm ASD 0:01:49 3 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek 0:02:53 4 Martin Gujan (Swi) TXActive Bianchi 5 Karl Markt (Aut) Otzal Scott Racing Team 6 Martin Loo (Est) Hard Rock Merida ASD 7 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta - Corratec 8 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 9 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Controltech Nevi ASD 10 Christoph Soukup (Aut) Hitec Team 11 Johannes Schweiggl (Ita) Silmax Cannondale R.Team ASD 12 Franz Hofer (Ita) G.S. Scott Racing Team ASD 13 Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Equipe Velo Oberland 14 Martino Fruet (Ita) Carraro Team Trentino 15 Yader Zoli (Ita) Surfing Shop Sport Promotion 16 Cristian Cominelli (Ita) Progress Cycles ASD 17 Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) GS Forestale ASD 18 Luca Ronchi (Ita) Progress Cycles ASD 19 Luca Damiani (Ita) Trek Stihl Torrevilla Mtb ASD 20 Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita) G.S. Promo-Bike Frm ASD 21 Sintsov Anton (Rus) Titici Lgl Pro Team 22 Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) ACD Evolution Team 23 Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) Carraro Team Trentino -1lap Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) TXActive Bianchi -1lap Alessandro Gambino (Ita) G.S. Promo-Bike Frm ASD -1lap Fabio Ursi (Ita) ASD Canossa Merida -1lap Carlo Corti Umberto (Ita) Controltech Nevi ASD -1lap Giacomo Antonello (Ita) Progress Cycles ASD -2laps Riccardo Panizza (Ita) Team Martina ASD -2laps Matthias Grick (Aut) Rad.Sport.Szene Ausseerland -2laps Andrea Dei Tos (Ita) ASD G.S. Cicli Olympia -2laps Manfred Zöger (Aut) Picher Racing Team -2laps Giulio Valfrè (Ita) La Bicicletteria Racing Team -2laps Mirko Tessaro (Ita) ASD Bike Tribe Mtb Team -3laps David Van Orsdel (USA) ACD Evolution Team -3laps Davide Ciocca (Ita) Team Wilier -3laps Simone Ferrero (Ita) Team Wilier -4laps Roberto Barone (Ita) La Bicicletteria Racing Team -4laps Petr Koudelka (Cze) Kona Cycling Point -4laps Luca Tessaro (Ita) ASD Bike Tribe Mtb Team

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Arreghini 1:28:19 2 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Geiger Medius Bike Base 0:00:32 3 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing 0:01:45 4 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine-Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:03:08 5 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) Bi&Esse Carrera 0:05:18 6 Jackelina Alvarez (Arg) Team Shimano Latin America 7 Serena Calvetti (Ita) Surfing Shop Sport Promotion ASD 8 Daniela Veronesi (Ita) Surfing Shop Sport Promotion ASD 9 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Columbia 10 Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) Carraro Team Trentino 11 Judith Pollinger (Ita) Sunshine Racers Asvnals-Sekt.Rad

U23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anton Cooper (NZl) Cannondale Factory Racing 1:38:53 2 Luca Braidot (Ita) GS Forestale ASD 0:02:34 3 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) TXActive Bianchi 4 Nicholas Pettina' (Ita) GS Forestale ASD 5 Andrea Righettini (Ita) ACD Evolution Team 6 Gregor Raggl (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 7 Denny Lupato (Ita) G.S. Promo-Bike Frm ASD 8 Edoardo Bonetto (Ita) Team Wilier 9 Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) ASD Canossa Merida 10 Beltain Schmid (Ita) ACD Evolution Team 11 Tommaso Caneva (Ita) Controltech Nevi ASD -1lap Stefano Valdrighi (Ita) Hard Rock Merida ASD -1lap Alberto Rossi (Ita) Surfing Shop Sport Promotion ASD -2laps Denis Fumarola (Ita) G.S. Promo-Bike Frm ASD -2laps Theo Portal (Fra) Amsl Vtt Levens -2laps Michael Mayer (Aut) Team Inn-Bike Arbö -2laps Nicolo' Ferrazzo (Ita) Pedali Di Marca Team Performance -2laps Jacopo Billi (Ita) Silmax Cannondale R.Team ASD -2laps Matteo Olivotto (Ita) Sunshine Racers Asvnals-Sekt.Rad -2laps Andrea Cina (Ita) ASD Racing Mtbike Team -2laps Philipp Wetzelberger (Aut) Rc Friedberg-Pinggau -2laps Mattia Setti (Ita) ASD Canossa Merida -2laps Fabian Costa (Aut) Hai Power Bike Team Haiming -2laps Markus Preiss (Aut) Rc Scott Asvö Volksbank Birkfeld -2laps Alessandro Repetti (Ita) Hard Rock Merida ASD -2laps Marco De Col (Ita) Surfing Shop Sport Promotion ASD -2laps Michael Oberrauch (Ita) Sunshine Racers Asvnals-Sekt.Rad -3laps Davide Simone Ferrero (Ita) Centurion Vaude Italia -3laps Davide Clerici (Ita) ASD Team Cicloteca Camel Draghi -3laps Stefano Braidot (Ita) ASD Uci Caprivesi -4laps Lukas Kaufmann (Aut) Team Muskelkater Genesis -4laps Thomas Forer (Ita) Sunshine Racers Asvnals-Sekt.Rad -4laps Roland Gantner (Aut) Union Rc Lassnitzhöhe -4laps Davide Nardei (Ita) Rcp - Stevens -4laps Leonardo Di Pierdomenico (Ita) Hard Rock Merida ASD -4laps Daniele Luchini (Ita) ASD Il Giovo Team Coreglia -4laps Francesco Mellozzi (Ita) Scott Rc New Limits -4laps Emanuele Crisi (Ita) ASD Bike Center Pro Team Mtb -4laps Marco Pretolani (Ita) Surfing Shop Sport Promotion ASD -4laps Johannes Ernst (Aut) Wsa Greenteam Kaindorf -4laps Milan Damek (Cze) Caffenannini.Cz Cycling Mtb Team -4laps Philipp Heigl (Aut) Sportunion Mtb-Team -4laps Luca Bertelli (Ita) Centurion Vaude Italia -4laps Riccardo Donati (Ita) Scott Rc New Limits -4laps Alessio Forgnoli (Ita) ASD Team Cicloteca Camel Draghi -5laps Simon Plakolb (Aut) Union Rc Lassnitzhöhe DNF Daniele Braidot (Ita) GS Forestale ASD DNF Simone Piccoli (Ita) ASD Bike Tribe Mtb Team DNF Christoph Mick (Aut) Ktm Donau Fritzi Racing DNF Martino Crippa (Ita) ASD Elba Bike DNF Michael Pesse (Ita) G.S. Cicli Lucchini, ASD

U23 women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Andrea Waldis (Swi) Columbia 2 Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita) Team Colnago Arreghini 3 Karla Stepanova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point 4 Giulia Gaspardino (Ita) Titici Lgl Pro Team 5 Marta Pastore (Ita) G.S. Promo-Bike Frm ASD 6 Alessia Bulleri (Ita) GS Forestale ASD 7 Julia Innerhofer (Ita) Team Colnago Arreghini 8 Jessica Pellizzaro (Ita) ASD Four Es 9 Cindy Casadei (Ita) ASD Racing Mtbike Team 10 Tina Kindlhofer (Aut) Team Inn-Bike Arbö 11 Zuzana Pirzkallova (Cze) Kona Cycling Point 12 Arianna Cusini (Ita) Trek Stihl Torrevilla Mtb ASD 13 Viktoria Zeller (Aut) Rc Arbö Askö Naturfreunde A E

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gioele Bertolini (Ita) Controltech Nevi ASD 1:17:42 2 Federico Barri (Ita) TXActive Bianchi 0:00:33 3 Massimo Rosa (Ita) Stacplastic Gt 0:02:15 4 Alessandro Saravalle (Ita) G.S. Cicli Lucchini, ASD 0:02:45 5 Moreno Pellizzon (Ita) ASD Uci Caprivesi 0:03:12 6 Max Foidl (Aut) Team Muskelkater Genesis 7 Felix Ritzinger (Aut) Sportunion Mtb-Team 8 Nadir Colledani (Ita) B:Team-Omnia Energy 9 Michael Spoegler (Ita) Asc Sarntal Raiff/Rad 10 Alessandro Naspi (Ita) Hard Rock Merida ASD 11 Gregor Krajnc (Slo) Geiger Medius Bike Base 12 Jodok Salzmann (Aut) Mtb Team Hohenems 13 Peter Zupancic (Slo) Geiger Medius Bike Base 14 Paul Oberrauch (Ita) Sunshine Racers Asvnals-Sekt.Rad 15 Andrea Dori (Ita) Dynamic Bike Team Asv 16 Luca Gandola (Ita) ASD - Alpin Bike Edilbi Team 17 Lorenzo Dal Piva (Ita) Rcp - Stevens 18 Lorenzo Foletto (Ita) G.S. Cicli Lucchini, ASD 19 Markus Kopfauf (Aut) Union Rc Lassnitzhöhe 20 Nicola Crescini (Ita) Team Manuel Bike ASD 21 Nehuen Truc (Ita) G.S. Cicli Lucchini, ASD 22 Marco Ticco' (Ita) Conegliano Bike Team ASD 23 Marco Pozzo (Ita) Team Wilier 24 Andrea Enrico Maccagli (SMr) Federazione Sammarinese Ciclismo 25 Gregorio Cerutti (Ita) Canavese Mtb ASD 26 Luca Tartaglia (Ita) Fm Bike Factory Team A.S.D. 27 Rob Vanden Haesevelde (Bel) Dare2B Waasland Mtb Team 28 Daniele Koetting (Ita) Lgl Titici Project 29 Francesco Terribile (Ita) Team Wilier 30 Alessandro Zoppelli (Ita) ASD Bike Tribe Mtb Team 31 Alberto Pignati (Ita) ASD Superbike Team 32 Nicolo' Zoppas (Ita) Conegliano Bike Team ASD 33 Florian Gruber (Aut) Team Muskelkater Genesis 34 Gabriele Calabretto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca Team Performance 35 Michele Cucchi (Ita) ASD - Alpin Bike Edilbi Team 36 Alberto Topazio (Ita) Team Wilier 37 Roman Gufler (Ita) Asvkortsch Raiffeisen-Sekt.Rad 38 Stefano Bollardini (Ita) Melavi' Tirano Bike ASD 39 Simone Biondani (Ita) ACD Evolution Team 40 Elia Mazzurega (Ita) Team Todesco 41 Matteo Tagliarolo (Ita) Canavese Mtb ASD 42 Juri Cerqui (Ita) Team Manuel Bike ASD 43 Philip Handl (Aut) Hai Power Bike Team Haiming 44 Michele Mazzieri (Ita) ASD Superbike Team 45 Guglielmo Pighi (Ita) Hard Rock Merida ASD 46 Eros Capati (Ita) ASD Bike Center Pro Team Mtb 47 Nicolo' Vacchina (Ita) Lgl Titici Project 48 Marco Sosio (Ita) Sc Livigno ASD Settore Mtb 49 Moritz Zoister (Aut) Rcn Rochelt Niederneukirchen 50 Fabio Cipriano (Ita) Silmax Cannondale R.Team ASD 51 Dominik Lageder (Ita) Orangerteufel Team 52 Alessandro Roux (Ita) ASD Racing Mtbike Team 53 Moritz Bscherer (Aut) Rc Radsportland.At 54 Tiziano Cicuzza (Ita) Scott Rc New Limits 55 Massimo Sartori (Ita) ASD Pedale Ronchese 56 Matteo Berta (Ita) ASD Vc Courmayeur Mont Blanc -1lap Simone Tarchini (Ita) Lgl Titici Project -1lap Omar Garbolino (Ita) ASD V. C. Courmayeur Mont Blanc -1lap Simone Rasera (Ita) ASD S.C. Dopla Treviso -1lap Arno Kompatscher (Ita) Asc Tiroler Radler Bozen -1lap Nicola Pizzigoni (Ita) Scuola Mtb San Paolo D'argon ASD -1lap Riccardo Ferrari (Ita) New Motor Bike -1lap Armin Gamper (Ita) Sportclub Meran Asv -1lap Marco Carozzo (Ita) Centurion Vaude Italia -1lap Nicolas Pommer (Aut) Tsv Bike Total Hartberg -2laps Antonio Fusco (Ita) ASD Team Cicloteca Camel Draghi -2laps Dario Benassi (Ita) Pol. Vallerbike Avis Montaione ASD -2laps Juliian Costa (Aut) Hai Power Bike Team Haiming -2laps Patrick Senini (Ita) Melavi' Tirano Bike ASD -2laps Lucas Negro (Ita) Lgl Titici Project -2laps Moritz Giuliani (Ita) Dynamic Bike Team Asv -2laps Enrico Bressan (Ita) Conegliano Bike Team ASD -2laps Andrea Roccon (Ita) ASD Mtb Club La Perla Verde -3laps Tommaso Patrucco (Ita) Team Wilier -3laps Daniel Rosenkranz (Aut) Urc Lassnitzhöhe -3laps Mattia Chesi (Ita) Pol. Vallerbike Avis Montaione ASD -3laps Federico Bergonzini (Ita) New Motor Bike -3laps Alex Bauer (Ita) Asvrodes Gherdeina -4laps Mirco Cioni (Ita) Pol. Vallerbike Avis Montaione ASD -4laps Carlo Noia (SMr) Federazione Sammarinese Ciclismo -4laps Gianluca Cucchi (Ita) New Motor Bike -4laps Patrick Seber (Ita) Asvbike Club Egna/Neumarkt -4laps Alberto Dell'amico (Ita) ASD V. C. Courmayeur Mont Blanc DNF Cristian Boffelli (Ita) TXActive Bianchi DNF David Aberer (Aut) Mtb Team Hohenems DNF Davide Pinato (Ita) Team Wilier DNF Daniel Tassetti (Ita) Team Todesco Green As DNF Matteo Antognoli (Ita) Sc Livigno ASD Settore Mtb DNF David Lang (Ita) Orangerteufel Team DNF Ernesto Mario Frigerio (Ita) ASD Canossa Merida DNF Stefano Loscalzo (Ita) Bb Sport Promotion ASD DNF Simone Vecchia (Ita) Team Manuel Bike ASD DNF Thomas Felice (Ita) ASD Pedale Ronchese DNF Dominik Gamperl (Aut) Su Edlitz-Thomasberg-Grimm. DNF Lorenzo Sarati (Ita) New Motor Bike DNF Kevin Filipozzi (Ita) ACD Evolution Team DNF Matteo Pozzo (Ita) Team Nissan Boc Marzocchi DNF Davide Baffioni (Ita) New Motor Bike