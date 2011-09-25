Longo wins Gimondi Bike by four seconds over Deho
Calvetti victorious in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Longo (Ita)
|1:23:54
|2
|Marzio Deho (Ita)
|0:00:04
|3
|Eddie Andres Rendon (Col)
|0:01:18
|4
|Alexey Medvedev (Rus)
|0:01:54
|5
|Andrea Giupponi (Ita)
|0:01:59
|6
|Igor Baretto (Ita)
|7
|Davide Di Marco (Ita)
|0:02:07
|8
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita)
|0:02:09
|9
|Johannes Schweiggl (Ita)
|0:02:10
|10
|Samuele Porro (Ita)
|0:02:44
|11
|Luca Ronchi (Ita)
|12
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa)
|0:03:05
|13
|Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Col)
|0:03:21
|14
|Alessio Zamuner (Ita)
|0:03:25
|15
|Walter Costa (Ita)
|16
|Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)
|0:03:48
|17
|Pierluigi Bettelli (Ita)
|0:03:58
|18
|Franz Hofer (Ita)
|0:04:32
|19
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita)
|0:05:30
|20
|Marco Ponta (Ita)
|0:05:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|1:42:35
|2
|Roberta Gasparini (Ita)
|0:01:12
|3
|Michela Benzoni (Ita)
|0:01:27
|4
|Elena Giacomuzzi (Ita)
|0:04:02
|5
|Sandra Klomp (Ita)
|0:04:25
|6
|Judith Pollinger (Ita)
|0:06:30
|7
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|0:08:02
|8
|Martina Giovanniello (Ita)
|0:08:58
|9
|Simona Mazzucotelli (Ita)
|0:11:40
|10
|Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita)
|0:21:29
|11
|Francesca Bugnone (Ita)
|0:27:50
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy