Trending

Longo wins Gimondi Bike by four seconds over Deho

Calvetti victorious in women's race

Tony Longo (TX Active Bianchi) wins Internazionale Gimondi Bike

Tony Longo (TX Active Bianchi) wins Internazionale Gimondi Bike
(Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team)

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Longo (Ita)1:23:54
2Marzio Deho (Ita)0:00:04
3Eddie Andres Rendon (Col)0:01:18
4Alexey Medvedev (Rus)0:01:54
5Andrea Giupponi (Ita)0:01:59
6Igor Baretto (Ita)
7Davide Di Marco (Ita)0:02:07
8Nicholas Pettina (Ita)0:02:09
9Johannes Schweiggl (Ita)0:02:10
10Samuele Porro (Ita)0:02:44
11Luca Ronchi (Ita)
12Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa)0:03:05
13Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Col)0:03:21
14Alessio Zamuner (Ita)0:03:25
15Walter Costa (Ita)
16Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)0:03:48
17Pierluigi Bettelli (Ita)0:03:58
18Franz Hofer (Ita)0:04:32
19Cristian Cominelli (Ita)0:05:30
20Marco Ponta (Ita)0:05:33

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serena Calvetti (Ita)1:42:35
2Roberta Gasparini (Ita)0:01:12
3Michela Benzoni (Ita)0:01:27
4Elena Giacomuzzi (Ita)0:04:02
5Sandra Klomp (Ita)0:04:25
6Judith Pollinger (Ita)0:06:30
7Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)0:08:02
8Martina Giovanniello (Ita)0:08:58
9Simona Mazzucotelli (Ita)0:11:40
10Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita)0:21:29
11Francesca Bugnone (Ita)0:27:50

Latest on Cyclingnews