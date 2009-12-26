Mourey wins in Switzerland
Many mountain bikers in top 20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francis Mourey (La Francaise des Jeux)
|0:59:37
|2
|Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing)
|0:00:06
|3
|Lukas Flückiger (Trek)
|0:00:15
|4
|Matthias Flückiger (Trek)
|0:00:23
|5
|Ralph Näf (Multivan Merida Biking Team)
|0:00:29
|6
|Pirmin Lang (Delta Elite Team/ VC Pfaffnau)
|0:00:51
|7
|Martin Gujan (Cannondale)
|0:00:54
|8
|Matthias Rupp (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing)
|0:01:08
|9
|Andreas Moser (Bürgis Cycling Team)
|0:01:14
|10
|Andreas Kugler (RV Arbon)
|0:01:29
|11
|René Lang (Delta Elite Team/VC Bützberg)
|0:01:45
|12
|Lukas Winterberg (Weishaupt-cycles / VC Pfaffnau)
|0:02:16
|13
|Tim Van Nuffel (Rendementhypo Cycling Team)
|0:02:43
|14
|Christof Bischof (RV Altenrhein)
|0:03:10
|15
|Bryan Falaschi (Sella Italia Guerciotti)
|0:03:21
|16
|Sascha Schneider (Schneider-Cycling)
|0:04:01
|17
|Hannes Genze (Alb Gold Mountainbike)
|0:04:01
|18
|Matthias Allenspach (Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach)
|0:04:18
|19
|Petr Novotny (Czech Republic)
|0:04:20
|20
|Marc Singer (Entente Cycliste Colmar)
|0:04:21
|21
|Marcus Burghardt (VC Steinmaur/Columbia)
|0:04:21
|22
|Filipp Ebert (Scott Scania Apache)
|0:04:22
|23
|Fabian Giger (SKS M.I.G.)
|0:04:25
|24
|Michal Vlcek
|0:04:28
|25
|Thomas Zahnd (Stöckli - Craft)
|0:04:59
|26
|Michael Winterberg (weishaupt- cycles.ch)
|0:06:20
|-1lap
|Damien Mougel (A.C. Bisontine)
|-1lap
|Josef Soukup (Kolokram.cc- Scijany)
|-1lap
|Markus Kaufmann (Grischa Niemann - Saikls Crossteam)
|-1lap
|Jonas Baumann (Haibike-Swiss IT Repair MTB)
|-1lap
|René Murpf (VC Rain - Team Hörmann)
|-1lap
|Martin Kiechle (Grischa Niemann - Saikls Crossteam)
|-1lap
|David Kasek (CT Budvar Tábor)
|-1lap
|Markus Hunal
|-1lap
|Pascal Meyer (Made in Germany / VC Hittnau)
|-1lap
|Joël Frey (Team Hörmann VC PfaffnauRoggliswil)
|-2laps
|Davide Belletti (Falchi Blu)
|-3laps
|Michal Benda (Johnson Controls AS ML BOL)
|-3laps
|Markus Bless (Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach)
|-4laps
|Geert Wellens (AVB-Cycling Team)
|-5laps
|Markus Bauer (Lexware Racing Team)
|-5laps
|Pierre Blanc (Cyclophile sédunois)
|-6laps
|Nico Brüngger (Chälbli Bikes/VC Hittnau)
|-6laps
|Martin Müller (VC Steinmaur / Inovex)
|-6laps
|Sébastien Kern (VC Soultzia)
|-6laps
|Thomas Krebs (VC Soultzia)
|-7laps
|Vaclav Metlicka (Prodoli Racing Team)
|-7laps
|Yves Corminboeuf (Scott/NewWork/S RAM/Le Maréchal)
|-7laps
|Patrick Uhlig (Gunsha Racing Team)
|-7laps
|Stanislav Bambula (CT Budvar Tábor)
|-10laps
|Heiko Gutmann (Rothaus-Cube)
