Mourey wins in Switzerland

Many mountain bikers in top 20

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francis Mourey (La Francaise des Jeux)0:59:37
2Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing)0:00:06
3Lukas Flückiger (Trek)0:00:15
4Matthias Flückiger (Trek)0:00:23
5Ralph Näf (Multivan Merida Biking Team)0:00:29
6Pirmin Lang (Delta Elite Team/ VC Pfaffnau)0:00:51
7Martin Gujan (Cannondale)0:00:54
8Matthias Rupp (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing)0:01:08
9Andreas Moser (Bürgis Cycling Team)0:01:14
10Andreas Kugler (RV Arbon)0:01:29
11René Lang (Delta Elite Team/VC Bützberg)0:01:45
12Lukas Winterberg (Weishaupt-cycles / VC Pfaffnau)0:02:16
13Tim Van Nuffel (Rendementhypo Cycling Team)0:02:43
14Christof Bischof (RV Altenrhein)0:03:10
15Bryan Falaschi (Sella Italia Guerciotti)0:03:21
16Sascha Schneider (Schneider-Cycling)0:04:01
17Hannes Genze (Alb Gold Mountainbike)0:04:01
18Matthias Allenspach (Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach)0:04:18
19Petr Novotny (Czech Republic)0:04:20
20Marc Singer (Entente Cycliste Colmar)0:04:21
21Marcus Burghardt (VC Steinmaur/Columbia)0:04:21
22Filipp Ebert (Scott Scania Apache)0:04:22
23Fabian Giger (SKS M.I.G.)0:04:25
24Michal Vlcek0:04:28
25Thomas Zahnd (Stöckli - Craft)0:04:59
26Michael Winterberg (weishaupt- cycles.ch)0:06:20
-1lapDamien Mougel (A.C. Bisontine)
-1lapJosef Soukup (Kolokram.cc- Scijany)
-1lapMarkus Kaufmann (Grischa Niemann - Saikls Crossteam)
-1lapJonas Baumann (Haibike-Swiss IT Repair MTB)
-1lapRené Murpf (VC Rain - Team Hörmann)
-1lapMartin Kiechle (Grischa Niemann - Saikls Crossteam)
-1lapDavid Kasek (CT Budvar Tábor)
-1lapMarkus Hunal
-1lapPascal Meyer (Made in Germany / VC Hittnau)
-1lapJoël Frey (Team Hörmann VC PfaffnauRoggliswil)
-2lapsDavide Belletti (Falchi Blu)
-3lapsMichal Benda (Johnson Controls AS ML BOL)
-3lapsMarkus Bless (Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach)
-4lapsGeert Wellens (AVB-Cycling Team)
-5lapsMarkus Bauer (Lexware Racing Team)
-5lapsPierre Blanc (Cyclophile sédunois)
-6lapsNico Brüngger (Chälbli Bikes/VC Hittnau)
-6lapsMartin Müller (VC Steinmaur / Inovex)
-6lapsSébastien Kern (VC Soultzia)
-6lapsThomas Krebs (VC Soultzia)
-7lapsVaclav Metlicka (Prodoli Racing Team)
-7lapsYves Corminboeuf (Scott/NewWork/S RAM/Le Maréchal)
-7lapsPatrick Uhlig (Gunsha Racing Team)
-7lapsStanislav Bambula (CT Budvar Tábor)
-10lapsHeiko Gutmann (Rothaus-Cube)

