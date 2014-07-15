Armitstead wins Thüringen Rundfahrt stage 1
Brennauer extends lead
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2:47:25
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:00:01
|4
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|5
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
|6
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|7
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon
|8
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|9
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|10
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|11
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|12
|Anna-Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
|13
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|14
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|15
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|16
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
|17
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia
|18
|Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|19
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|20
|Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland
|21
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|22
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|23
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
|24
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|25
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|26
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon
|27
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|28
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|29
|Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|30
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|31
|Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland
|32
|Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|33
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|34
|Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|35
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia
|36
|Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland
|37
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|38
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
|39
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|40
|Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland
|41
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|42
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|43
|Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|44
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|45
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|46
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:00
|47
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|48
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:03:50
|49
|Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland
|50
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|51
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|52
|Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|53
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|54
|Steffi Meizer (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|55
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
|56
|Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|57
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|58
|Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|59
|Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|60
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|61
|Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|62
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
|63
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|64
|Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|65
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|66
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:05:56
|67
|Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany
|0:06:41
|68
|Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|69
|Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|70
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:11:09
|71
|Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:12:37
|72
|Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:12:38
|73
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|74
|Natalia Mielnik (Pol) Poland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|2
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|4
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|3
|4
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|3
|pts
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|3
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|2:48:12
|2
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|3
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|4
|Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|5
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|6
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|7
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|8
|Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland
|9
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|10
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|11
|Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland
|0:03:03
|12
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|13
|Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|14
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|15
|Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|16
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|17
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
|18
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|19
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|20
|Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany
|0:05:54
|21
|Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|22
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:10:22
|23
|Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:11:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|2:48:12
|2
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|3
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|4
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|5
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia
|6
|Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland
|7
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|8
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|9
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|10
|Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|11
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|12
|Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland
|13
|Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|14
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|15
|Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|16
|Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland
|17
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|18
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
|19
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|20
|Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland
|21
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|22
|Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|23
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|24
|Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland
|0:03:03
|25
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|26
|Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|27
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|28
|Steffi Meizer (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|29
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
|30
|Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|31
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|32
|Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|33
|Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|34
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|35
|Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|36
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
|37
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|38
|Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|39
|Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany
|0:05:54
|40
|Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|41
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:10:22
|42
|Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:11:51
|43
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|44
|Natalia Mielnik (Pol) Poland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Specialized - Lululemon
|8:23:03
|2
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|3
|Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:01:33
|4
|Bigla Cycling Team
|5
|Australia
|6
|Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|7
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|8
|Poland
|9
|Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|10
|Germany
|11
|Team Koga Ladies
|12
|Team Stevens - Hyerta
|13
|Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:10:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|2:53:14
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:00:34
|4
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|5
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:01:05
|6
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|7
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
|0:01:06
|8
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia
|0:01:12
|9
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|10
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|11
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
|12
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:01:18
|13
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon
|0:01:22
|14
|Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|15
|Anna-Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
|0:01:24
|16
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|17
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|18
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|19
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
|20
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|21
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:01:29
|22
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon
|23
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:01:30
|24
|Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland
|25
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|26
|Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland
|0:01:31
|27
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|28
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|29
|Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:01:33
|30
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|31
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|32
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|33
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:40
|34
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|35
|Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:01:41
|36
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|37
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:01:42
|38
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia
|0:01:43
|39
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|40
|Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland
|0:01:47
|41
|Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:01:48
|42
|Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:01:49
|43
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:01:50
|44
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|0:01:57
|45
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:02:04
|46
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|47
|Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland
|0:02:18
|48
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:04:33
|49
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:04:34
|50
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:04:39
|51
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:04:43
|52
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:04:44
|53
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|0:04:45
|54
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
|0:04:47
|55
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:04:50
|56
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:04:52
|57
|Steffi Meizer (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:04:53
|58
|Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|59
|Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland
|0:04:55
|60
|Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|61
|Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:04:58
|62
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
|63
|Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|64
|Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|65
|Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:05:03
|66
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team
|0:06:25
|67
|Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:07:37
|68
|Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:07:38
|69
|Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany
|0:07:57
|70
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:12:33
|71
|Natalia Mielnik (Pol) Poland
|0:13:36
|72
|Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:13:51
|73
|Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:13:59
|74
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:15:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|11
|pts
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|7
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|3
|5
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|3
|3
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|3
|4
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon
|2
|5
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2:54:37
|2
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:08
|4
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|0:00:15
|5
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:17
|6
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|7
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:00:19
|8
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:00:27
|9
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:00:41
|10
|Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland
|0:00:55
|11
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:03:11
|12
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:03:21
|13
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|0:03:22
|14
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
|0:03:24
|15
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:03:27
|16
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:03:29
|17
|Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland
|0:03:32
|18
|Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|19
|Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:03:40
|20
|Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:06:15
|21
|Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany
|0:06:34
|22
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:11:10
|23
|Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:12:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|2:54:19
|2
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia
|0:00:07
|3
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|4
|Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|5
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
|6
|Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:00:25
|7
|Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland
|8
|Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|9
|Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland
|0:00:26
|10
|Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|11
|Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:00:28
|12
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
|0:00:33
|13
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:00:35
|14
|Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:00:36
|15
|Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|16
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:00:37
|17
|Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland
|0:00:42
|18
|Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:00:43
|19
|Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:00:44
|20
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:00:45
|21
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|0:00:52
|22
|Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:00:59
|23
|Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland
|0:01:13
|24
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:03:34
|25
|Lisa Fischer (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:03:39
|26
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
|0:03:40
|27
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
|0:03:42
|28
|Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:03:45
|29
|Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:03:47
|30
|Steffi Meizer (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:03:48
|31
|Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|32
|Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland
|0:03:50
|33
|Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|34
|Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|0:03:53
|35
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
|36
|Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|37
|Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
|38
|Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:03:58
|39
|Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:06:32
|40
|Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany
|0:06:52
|41
|Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:11:28
|42
|Natalia Mielnik (Pol) Poland
|0:12:31
|43
|Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:12:46
|44
|Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:14:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Specialized - Lululemon
|8:41:32
|2
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|3
|Australia
|0:01:56
|4
|Bigla Cycling Team
|0:02:08
|5
|Germany
|0:02:23
|6
|Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|7
|Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|0:02:28
|8
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:02:38
|9
|Team TKK Pacific Torun
|0:02:50
|10
|Poland
|0:02:56
|11
|Team Stevens - Hyerta
|0:03:01
|12
|Team Koga Ladies
|0:03:21
|13
|Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
|0:12:53
