Trending

Armitstead wins Thüringen Rundfahrt stage 1

Brennauer extends lead

Image 1 of 2

The podium with Elizabeth Armitstead (middle), Lisa Brennauer (left) and Evelyn Stevens (right)

The podium with Elizabeth Armitstead (middle), Lisa Brennauer (left) and Evelyn Stevens (right)
(Image credit: cyclingpictures.de)
Image 2 of 2

The field on a quiet journey in Stadtilm

The field on a quiet journey in Stadtilm
(Image credit: cyclingpictures.de)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2:47:25
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon0:00:01
4Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:47
5Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia
6Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
7Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon
8Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
9Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
10Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
11Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
12Anna-Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
13Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
14Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team
15Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
16Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
17Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia
18Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
19Annelies Dom (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
20Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland
21Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
22Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
23Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
24Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
25Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
26Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon
27Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
28Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
29Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
30Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
31Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland
32Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
33Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
34Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
35Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia
36Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland
37Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
38Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
39Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
40Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland
41Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team
42Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
43Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
44Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
45Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
46Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:00
47Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:47
48Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:03:50
49Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland
50Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
51Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
52Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
53Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
54Steffi Meizer (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
55Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
56Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
57Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
58Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
59Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
60Lisa Fischer (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
61Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
62Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
63Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
64Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
65Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
66Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team0:05:56
67Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany0:06:41
68Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
69Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
70Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:11:09
71Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:12:37
72Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:12:38
73Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Team Stevens - Hyerta
74Natalia Mielnik (Pol) Poland

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3pts
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3pts
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon2
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team5pts
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon4
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon3
4Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
5Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany3pts
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team5pts
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon3
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon2

U23
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team2:48:12
2Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
3Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
4Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
5Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
6Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
7Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
8Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland
9Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
10Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
11Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland0:03:03
12Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
13Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
14Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
15Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
16Lisa Fischer (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
17Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
18Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
19Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
20Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany0:05:54
21Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
22Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:10:22
23Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:11:51

Amateurs
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun2:48:12
2Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
3Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
4Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
5Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia
6Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland
7Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
8Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
9Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
10Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
11Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
12Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland
13Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
14Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
15Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
16Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland
17Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
18Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
19Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
20Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland
21Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
22Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
23Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
24Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland0:03:03
25Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
26Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
27Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia
28Steffi Meizer (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
29Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
30Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
31Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta
32Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
33Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
34Lisa Fischer (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
35Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
36Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
37Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
38Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
39Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany0:05:54
40Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
41Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:10:22
42Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:11:51
43Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Team Stevens - Hyerta
44Natalia Mielnik (Pol) Poland

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Specialized - Lululemon8:23:03
2Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:46
3Team TKK Pacific Torun0:01:33
4Bigla Cycling Team
5Australia
6Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
7Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
8Poland
9Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
10Germany
11Team Koga Ladies
12Team Stevens - Hyerta
13Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:10:42

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon2:53:14
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:11
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon0:00:34
4Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:02
5Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon0:01:05
6Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
7Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia0:01:06
8Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia0:01:12
9Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:14
10Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:01:17
11Taryn Heather (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team
12Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:01:18
13Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon0:01:22
14Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:23
15Anna-Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany0:01:24
16Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) Bigla Cycling Team0:01:25
17Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bigla Cycling Team0:01:27
18Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:01:28
19Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
20Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
21Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:01:29
22Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon
23Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:01:30
24Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland
25Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
26Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland0:01:31
27Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
28Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
29Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:01:33
30Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:01:38
31Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia
32Annelies Dom (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
33Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:40
34Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
35Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:01:41
36Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
37Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:01:42
38Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia0:01:43
39Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
40Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland0:01:47
41Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:01:48
42Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:01:49
43Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:01:50
44Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany0:01:57
45Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:02:04
46Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Bigla Cycling Team0:02:10
47Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland0:02:18
48Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:33
49Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:04:34
50Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:04:39
51Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:43
52Lisa Fischer (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:04:44
53Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:04:45
54Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany0:04:47
55Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:04:50
56Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:04:52
57Steffi Meizer (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:04:53
58Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
59Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland0:04:55
60Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
61Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:04:58
62Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
63Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
64Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
65Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:05:03
66Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Bigla Cycling Team0:06:25
67Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:07:37
68Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:07:38
69Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany0:07:57
70Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:12:33
71Natalia Mielnik (Pol) Poland0:13:36
72Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:13:51
73Lisa Robb (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:13:59
74Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:15:08

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team11pts
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon7
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team5
4Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon3
5Sarah Roy (Aus) Australia1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team7pts
2Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany3
3Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon3
4Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized - Lululemon2
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Demi Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2:54:37
2Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:05
3Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:08
4Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia0:00:15
5Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:17
6Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
7Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:00:19
8Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:00:27
9Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:00:41
10Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland0:00:55
11Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:03:11
12Lisa Fischer (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:03:21
13Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:03:22
14Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany0:03:24
15Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:03:27
16Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:03:29
17Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland0:03:32
18Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
19Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:03:40
20Nicky Zijlaard (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:06:15
21Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany0:06:34
22Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:11:10
23Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:12:28

Amateur rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany2:54:19
2Lizzie Williams (Aus) Australia0:00:07
3Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:00:12
4Reta Trotman (NZl) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:00:23
5Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
6Monika Brzezna (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:00:25
7Martyna Klekot (Pol) Poland
8Paulina Brzezna-Bentkowska (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun
9Paulina Guz (Pol) Poland0:00:26
10Beate Zanner (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team
11Stephanie Borchers (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:00:28
12Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Australia0:00:33
13Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:00:35
14Elena Eggl (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:00:36
15Carolin Schiff (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
16Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:00:37
17Paulina Cywinska (Pol) Poland0:00:42
18Beata Kalemba (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:00:43
19Esther Fennel (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:00:44
20Anna Plichta (Pol) Team TKK Pacific Torun0:00:45
21Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany0:00:52
22Sophie Lacher (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:00:59
23Milena Faryn (Pol) Poland0:01:13
24Melanie Wotsch (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:03:34
25Lisa Fischer (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:03:39
26Jessica Mundy (Aus) Australia0:03:40
27Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany0:03:42
28Marie-Therese Ludwig (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:03:45
29Dorothee Lorch (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:03:47
30Steffi Meizer (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:03:48
31Theres Klein (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
32Monika Kopinska (Pol) Poland0:03:50
33Senna Feron (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
34Stefanie Paul (Ger) Team Koga Ladies0:03:53
35Daniela Gass (Ger) Germany
36Bianca Bernhard (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours
37Luisa Beck (Ger) Team Koga Ladies
38Sarah Scharbach (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:03:58
39Lisa Heckmann (Ger) Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:06:32
40Luisa Kattinger (Ger) Germany0:06:52
41Jessica Lambracht (Ger) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:11:28
42Natalia Mielnik (Pol) Poland0:12:31
43Annabelle Öschger (Ger) Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:12:46
44Jessica Uebelhart (Swi) Team Stevens - Hyerta0:14:03

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Specialized - Lululemon8:41:32
2Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:56
3Australia0:01:56
4Bigla Cycling Team0:02:08
5Germany0:02:23
6Maxx-solar Women Cycling Team0:02:26
7Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata0:02:28
8Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:02:38
9Team TKK Pacific Torun0:02:50
10Poland0:02:56
11Team Stevens - Hyerta0:03:01
12Team Koga Ladies0:03:21
13Team Albstadt - Belenus - Easy Tours0:12:53

Latest on Cyclingnews