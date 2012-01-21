Trending

Aernouts gets a win in Rucphen

Gil, Meeusen climb onto podium

Image 1 of 19

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 2 of 19

The start of the men's race in Rucphen

The start of the men's race in Rucphen
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 3 of 19

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 4 of 19

Bart Aernouts (Rabobank)

Bart Aernouts (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 5 of 19

Riders struggled with deep, muddy ruts

Riders struggled with deep, muddy ruts
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 6 of 19

Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea)

Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea)
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 7 of 19

Tom Meeusen puts the pressure on Aernouts

Tom Meeusen puts the pressure on Aernouts
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 8 of 19

Bart Aernouts (Rabobank) wins in Rucphen

Bart Aernouts (Rabobank) wins in Rucphen
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 9 of 19

Bart Aernouts (Rabobank) wins in Rucphen

Bart Aernouts (Rabobank) wins in Rucphen
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 10 of 19

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 11 of 19

Tom Meeusen comes to the line covered in mud

Tom Meeusen comes to the line covered in mud
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 12 of 19

Tom Meeusen had to be happy with a podium spot

Tom Meeusen had to be happy with a podium spot
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 13 of 19

The men's podium in Rucphen

The men's podium in Rucphen
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 14 of 19

The elite and under 23 men line up in Rucphen

The elite and under 23 men line up in Rucphen
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 15 of 19

Bart Aernouts looking confident before the race

Bart Aernouts looking confident before the race
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 16 of 19

Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) sets the pace

Tom Meeusen (Telenet Fidea) sets the pace
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 17 of 19

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 18 of 19

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 19 of 19

Lars Van Der Haar, the U23 world champion in Rucphen

Lars Van Der Haar, the U23 world champion in Rucphen
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabo - Giant Offroad Team.
2Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
3Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team

