Vos gets her 14th consecutive win

Unstoppable world champion tops Van Den Brand, Harris

Image 1 of 12

Nikki Harris (Telenet Fidea)

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 2 of 12

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 3 of 12

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 4 of 12

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 5 of 12

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 6 of 12

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 7 of 12

Marianne Vos wins in Rucphen

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 8 of 12

The podium: Van den Brand, Vos and Harris

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 9 of 12

Van den Brand and Vos on the front row in Rucphen

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 10 of 12

The start of the women's race

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 11 of 12

Daphny Van Den Brand chases Vos

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 12 of 12

Marianne Vos heads to the podium

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women
2Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) AA Drink-Leontien.nl
3Nikki Harris (GBr) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team

