Peeters prevails in Surhuisterveen
Van Amerongen, Walsleben round out top-three
Elite men: -
|1
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|1:01:34
|2
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cyclocross Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:00:19
|4
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|0:00:33
|5
|Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|6
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:01:22
|7
|Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|8
|Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|9
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|0:01:58
|10
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|0:02:17
|11
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah
|0:02:26
|12
|Jonathan Page (USA)
|0:02:52
|13
|Angelo De Clercq (Bel)
|0:03:23
|14
|Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) 36Cycling
|0:03:27
|15
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
|0:03:57
|16
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling
|0:04:14
|17
|Bart Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV-VZW
|0:04:32
|18
|Micky van Empel (Ned) Crelan-KDL
|0:05:12
|19
|Hans Becking (Ned)
|0:05:31
|20
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger)
|0:07:06
|21
|Ruben Scheire (Bel)
|0:07:23
|22
|Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned)
|0:08:16
|23
|Bart Barkhuis (Ned)
