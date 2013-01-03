Trending

Peeters prevails in Surhuisterveen

Van Amerongen, Walsleben round out top-three

Image 1 of 23

Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement)

Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts)
Image 2 of 23

Gerben de Knegt (Orange Babies)

Gerben de Knegt (Orange Babies)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts)
Image 3 of 23

Gert Jan Bosman (Rabobank)

Gert Jan Bosman (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts)
Image 4 of 23

Gert Jan Bosman (Rabobank)

Gert Jan Bosman (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts)
Image 5 of 23

Jonathan Page

Jonathan Page
(Image credit: Bert Geerts)
Image 6 of 23

Jonathan Page

Jonathan Page
(Image credit: Bert Geerts)
Image 7 of 23

Jonathan Page was 12th in Surhuisterveen

Jonathan Page was 12th in Surhuisterveen
(Image credit: Bert Geerts)
Image 8 of 23

Former 'cross world champion Lars Boom

Former 'cross world champion Lars Boom
(Image credit: Bert Geerts)
Image 9 of 23

Lars Boom is only doing a handful of cyclo-cross races in 2013

Lars Boom is only doing a handful of cyclo-cross races in 2013
(Image credit: Bert Geerts)
Image 10 of 23

Lars Boom (Blanco) in his truncated 'cross season

Lars Boom (Blanco) in his truncated 'cross season
(Image credit: Bert Geerts)
Image 11 of 23

Lars Boom (Blanco) at the start

Lars Boom (Blanco) at the start
(Image credit: Bert Geerts)
Image 12 of 23

Lars Boom (Blanco) could only manage 16th

Lars Boom (Blanco) could only manage 16th
(Image credit: Bert Geerts)
Image 13 of 23

Lars van der Haar (Rabo)

Lars van der Haar (Rabo)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts)
Image 14 of 23

Lars van der Haar (Rabo)

Lars van der Haar (Rabo)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts)
Image 15 of 23

Lars van der Haar (Rabo) had no luck in Surhuisterveen

Lars van der Haar (Rabo) had no luck in Surhuisterveen
(Image credit: Bert Geerts)
Image 16 of 23

Philip Walsleben (BKCP Powerplus) rides to third

Philip Walsleben (BKCP Powerplus) rides to third
(Image credit: Bert Geerts)
Image 17 of 23

The Centrumcross podium: Thijs van Amerongen, Rob Peeters and Philip Walsleben

The Centrumcross podium: Thijs van Amerongen, Rob Peeters and Philip Walsleben
(Image credit: Bert Geerts)
Image 18 of 23

Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea)

Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts)
Image 19 of 23

Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) rides through the mud in the Netherlands

Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) rides through the mud in the Netherlands
(Image credit: Bert Geerts)
Image 20 of 23

Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) on his way to the win

Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) on his way to the win
(Image credit: Bert Geerts)
Image 21 of 23

Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) refuels after his win in Surhuisterveen

Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) refuels after his win in Surhuisterveen
(Image credit: Bert Geerts)
Image 22 of 23

Thijs van Amerongen (AA Drink)

Thijs van Amerongen (AA Drink)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts)
Image 23 of 23

Thijs van Amerongen (AA Drink) rode to a fabulous second place in Surhuisterveen

Thijs van Amerongen (AA Drink) rode to a fabulous second place in Surhuisterveen
(Image credit: Bert Geerts)

Full Results
1Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea1:01:34
2Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cyclocross Team0:00:09
3Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus0:00:19
4Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:00:33
5Gerben de Knegt (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:01:12
6Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:01:22
7Twan van den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
8Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:01:39
9Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:01:58
10Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:02:17
11Mariusz Gil (Pol) Kwadro-Stannah0:02:26
12Jonathan Page (USA)0:02:52
13Angelo De Clercq (Bel)0:03:23
14Eddy van IJzendoorn (Ned) 36Cycling0:03:27
15Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement0:03:57
16Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling0:04:14
17Bart Hofman (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV-VZW0:04:32
18Micky van Empel (Ned) Crelan-KDL0:05:12
19Hans Becking (Ned)0:05:31
20Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger)0:07:06
21Ruben Scheire (Bel)0:07:23
22Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned)0:08:16
23Bart Barkhuis (Ned)

Latest on Cyclingnews