Vos victorious at Internationale Centrumcross van Surhuisterveen

Wyman, Van Der Breggen complete podium

Image 1 of 14

Wyman took second place

(Image credit: Bert Geerts)
Image 2 of 14

Helen Wyman (Kona) runs the barriers

(Image credit: Bert Geerts)
Image 3 of 14

Helen Wyman (Kona)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts)
Image 4 of 14

Helen Wyman (Kona) rides to second place

(Image credit: Bert Geerts)
Image 5 of 14

Lucinda Brand (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts)
Image 6 of 14

Marianne Vos at the start of the Centrumcross

(Image credit: Bert Geerts)
Image 7 of 14

Vos rides in Surhuisterveen

(Image credit: Bert Geerts)
Image 8 of 14

Marianne Vos happy with her Surhuisterveen win

(Image credit: Bert Geerts)
Image 9 of 14

World 'cross champion Marianne Vos

(Image credit: Bert Geerts)
Image 10 of 14

Vos and Wyman at the start

(Image credit: Bert Geerts)
Image 11 of 14

The Surhuisterveen podium: Helen Wyman, Marianne Vos and Anna van der Breggen

(Image credit: Bert Geerts)
Image 12 of 14

Reza Hormes-Ravenstyn (Orange Babies)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts)
Image 13 of 14

Marianne Vos wins in Surhuisterveen

(Image credit: Bert Geerts)
Image 14 of 14

World champion Marianne Vos rides to victory on her home mud

(Image credit: Bert Geerts)

Full Results
1Marianne Vos (Ned)0:38:00
2Helen Wyman (GBr)0:01:53
3Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned)0:03:32
4Yara Kastelijn (Ned)0:03:55
5Reza Hormes (Ned)0:04:36
6Evy Kuijpers (Ned)0:05:19
7Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den)0:05:23
8Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)0:05:47
9Laura Verdonschot (Bel)0:05:50
10Lucinda Brand (Ned)0:06:04
11Esmee Oosterman (Ned)0:06:08
12Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned)0:06:20
13Christine Vardaros (USA)0:06:32
14Ilona Meter (Ned)0:07:12
15Jamie Bierens (Ned)0:07:21
16Anne Peer (Ned)0:07:46
17Mascha Mulder (Ned)0:08:08
18Karlijn Swinkels (Ned)0:08:12
19Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned)
20Hannah Welter (Ned)0:08:33
21Annemarie Worst (Ned)0:08:37
22Pernilla Van Rozelaar (Ned)0:08:49
23Joyce Van Der Peet (Ned)0:09:06
24Fleur Nagengast (Ned)0:09:29
25Nicole Walker-Olberding (Ger)
26Jet Wildeman (Ned)
27Melissa Steenhof (Ned)
28Anouska Koster (Ned)
29Tessa Neefjes (Ned)

