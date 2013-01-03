Vos victorious at Internationale Centrumcross van Surhuisterveen
Wyman, Van Der Breggen complete podium
Elite women: -
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned)
|0:38:00
|2
|Helen Wyman (GBr)
|0:01:53
|3
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned)
|0:03:32
|4
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned)
|0:03:55
|5
|Reza Hormes (Ned)
|0:04:36
|6
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|0:05:19
|7
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den)
|0:05:23
|8
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|0:05:47
|9
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel)
|0:05:50
|10
|Lucinda Brand (Ned)
|0:06:04
|11
|Esmee Oosterman (Ned)
|0:06:08
|12
|Lotte Eikelenboom (Ned)
|0:06:20
|13
|Christine Vardaros (USA)
|0:06:32
|14
|Ilona Meter (Ned)
|0:07:12
|15
|Jamie Bierens (Ned)
|0:07:21
|16
|Anne Peer (Ned)
|0:07:46
|17
|Mascha Mulder (Ned)
|0:08:08
|18
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned)
|0:08:12
|19
|Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned)
|20
|Hannah Welter (Ned)
|0:08:33
|21
|Annemarie Worst (Ned)
|0:08:37
|22
|Pernilla Van Rozelaar (Ned)
|0:08:49
|23
|Joyce Van Der Peet (Ned)
|0:09:06
|24
|Fleur Nagengast (Ned)
|0:09:29
|25
|Nicole Walker-Olberding (Ger)
|26
|Jet Wildeman (Ned)
|27
|Melissa Steenhof (Ned)
|28
|Anouska Koster (Ned)
|29
|Tessa Neefjes (Ned)
