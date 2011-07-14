Trending

Flavien wins his first stage on another lumpy stage in Martinique

Malle looking strong at halfway mark

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)3:03:41
2Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:00:02
3Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
4José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
5Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
6Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)0:01:40
7Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
8Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:02:10
9Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:01:40
10Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
11Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
12Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
13Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
14Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
15Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)0:01:46
16Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)0:01:49
17Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:01:52
18Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:03:05
19Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)0:03:42
20Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)
21Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)0:04:27
22Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Team Bridgestone Anchor)0:04:34
23Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:04:37
24Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:05:39
25Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)0:11:51
26Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:13:32
27Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)0:14:19
28Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
29Kévin Godard (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)0:14:45
30Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:15:41
31Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
32Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
33Geert Van der Sanden (Global Cycling Team Hollande)0:16:09
34Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)0:17:28
35Maurice Buzare (Sélection Guyane)0:27:15
36Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)0:28:10
37Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)0:30:54
38Ismaël Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)
39Philippe Desmazon (Sélection Régionale Sud)
40Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
41Jonathan Dorby (Pédale Pilotine)
42Geert Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
43Jérôme Derond (Club Cycliste du Nord)0:34:10
44Loïc Raphael Lenerand (Sélection Régionale Sud)0:38:36
45Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)0:40:41
46Cliff Apinsa (Sélection Guyane)0:42:59

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)25pts
2Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)20
3Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)16
4José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)14
5Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)12
6Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)10
7Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)9
8Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)8
9Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)7
10Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)6
11Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)5
12Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)4
13Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)3
14Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)2
15Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)1

Mountains - Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)50pts
2José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)34
3Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)20
4Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)13
5Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)12
6Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)11
7Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)8
8Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)7
9Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)6
10Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)6
11Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)4
12Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)4
13Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)3
14Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)2

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sélection Martinique9:12:45
2Sélection Guadeloupe0:02:22
3Team Bridgestone Anchor0:03:24
4USSA Pavilly Barentin0:04:27
5Veranda Rideau Sarthe0:04:43
6Global Cycling Team Hollande0:47:01
7Sélection Guyane1:36:42

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)16:41:57
2Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)0:01:35
3Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:03:22
4Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
5José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)0:03:26
6Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)0:04:19
7Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:04:44
8Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)0:05:52
9Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)0:05:55
10Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)0:06:08
11Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)0:06:10
12Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:07:26
13Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)0:08:27
14Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)0:08:52
15Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:09:24
16Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)0:09:42
17Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)0:11:13
18Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)0:15:57
19Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:21:58
20Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:23:45
21Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)0:25:09
22Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:28:13
23Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)0:32:18
24Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)0:36:33
25Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)0:36:41
26Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)0:36:50
27Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
28Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)0:37:33
29Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)0:45:02
30Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)0:51:25
31Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)1:03:50
32Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)1:07:07
33Geert Van der Sanden (Global Cycling Team Hollande)1:07:10
34Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)1:07:26
35Jonathan Dorby (Pédale Pilotine)1:07:37
36Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)1:13:06
37Philippe Desmazon (Sélection Régionale Sud)1:13:44
38Kévin Godard (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)1:19:50
39Geert Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)1:24:08
40Maurice Buzare (Sélection Guyane)1:27:16
41Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)1:27:27
42Jérôme Derond (Club Cycliste du Nord)1:28:46
43Loïc Raphael Lenerand (Sélection Régionale Sud)1:31:14
44Ismaël Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)1:48:30
45Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)1:59:08
46Cliff Apinsa (Sélection Guyane)2:01:43

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)73pts
2Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)53
3Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)50
4Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)46
5Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)44
6Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)35
7Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)32
8José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)30
9Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)29
10Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)27
11Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)25
12Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)24
13Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)21
14Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)20
15Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)18
16Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)17
17Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)17
18Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)15
19Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)15
20Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)14
21Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)12
22Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)12
23Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)9
24Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)8
25Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)7
26Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)6
27Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)6
28Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)5
29Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)5
30Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)5
31Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)4

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)134pts
2José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)81
3Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)45
4Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)44
5Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)42
6Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)36
7Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)29
8Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)24
9Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)21
10Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)21
11Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)20
12Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)19
13Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)18
14Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)16
15Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)15
16Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)11
17Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)10
18Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)9
19Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)9
20Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)9
21Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)8
22Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)8
23Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)7
24Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)6
25Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)6
26Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)4
27Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)4
28Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)3
29Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)2
30Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)2
31Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)1
32Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)1
33Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sélection Martinique50:08:09
2Veranda Rideau Sarthe0:08:59
3Sélection Guadeloupe0:15:42
4Team Bridgestone Anchor0:26:50
5USSA Pavilly Barentin0:28:51
6Global Cycling Team Hollande2:33:34
7Sélection Guyane4:05:10

