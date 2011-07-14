Flavien wins his first stage on another lumpy stage in Martinique
Malle looking strong at halfway mark
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|3:03:41
|2
|Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:00:02
|3
|Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|4
|José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
|5
|Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
|6
|Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|0:01:40
|7
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|8
|Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:02:10
|9
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:01:40
|10
|Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|11
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|12
|Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|13
|Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|14
|Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
|15
|Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|0:01:46
|16
|Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)
|0:01:49
|17
|Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:01:52
|18
|Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:03:05
|19
|Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
|0:03:42
|20
|Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|21
|Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|0:04:27
|22
|Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|0:04:34
|23
|Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:04:37
|24
|Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:05:39
|25
|Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
|0:11:51
|26
|Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:13:32
|27
|Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)
|0:14:19
|28
|Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|29
|Kévin Godard (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)
|0:14:45
|30
|Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:15:41
|31
|Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|32
|Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|33
|Geert Van der Sanden (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|0:16:09
|34
|Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)
|0:17:28
|35
|Maurice Buzare (Sélection Guyane)
|0:27:15
|36
|Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)
|0:28:10
|37
|Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|0:30:54
|38
|Ismaël Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|39
|Philippe Desmazon (Sélection Régionale Sud)
|40
|Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|41
|Jonathan Dorby (Pédale Pilotine)
|42
|Geert Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|43
|Jérôme Derond (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|0:34:10
|44
|Loïc Raphael Lenerand (Sélection Régionale Sud)
|0:38:36
|45
|Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|0:40:41
|46
|Cliff Apinsa (Sélection Guyane)
|0:42:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|25
|pts
|2
|Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|20
|3
|Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|16
|4
|José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
|14
|5
|Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
|12
|6
|Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|10
|7
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|9
|8
|Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|8
|9
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|7
|10
|Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|6
|11
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|5
|12
|Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|4
|13
|Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|3
|14
|Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
|2
|15
|Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|50
|pts
|2
|José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
|34
|3
|Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|20
|4
|Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
|13
|5
|Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|12
|6
|Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
|11
|7
|Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
|8
|8
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|7
|9
|Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|6
|10
|Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|6
|11
|Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|4
|12
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|4
|13
|Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|3
|14
|Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sélection Martinique
|9:12:45
|2
|Sélection Guadeloupe
|0:02:22
|3
|Team Bridgestone Anchor
|0:03:24
|4
|USSA Pavilly Barentin
|0:04:27
|5
|Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|0:04:43
|6
|Global Cycling Team Hollande
|0:47:01
|7
|Sélection Guyane
|1:36:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|16:41:57
|2
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|0:01:35
|3
|Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:03:22
|4
|Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
|5
|José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
|0:03:26
|6
|Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|0:04:19
|7
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:04:44
|8
|Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
|0:05:52
|9
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|0:05:55
|10
|Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|0:06:08
|11
|Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|0:06:10
|12
|Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:07:26
|13
|Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
|0:08:27
|14
|Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|0:08:52
|15
|Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:09:24
|16
|Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|0:09:42
|17
|Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)
|0:11:13
|18
|Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|0:15:57
|19
|Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:21:58
|20
|Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:23:45
|21
|Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|0:25:09
|22
|Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:28:13
|23
|Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|0:32:18
|24
|Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)
|0:36:33
|25
|Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)
|0:36:41
|26
|Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|0:36:50
|27
|Yoshiyuki Shimizu (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|28
|Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|0:37:33
|29
|Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
|0:45:02
|30
|Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|0:51:25
|31
|Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|1:03:50
|32
|Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|1:07:07
|33
|Geert Van der Sanden (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|1:07:10
|34
|Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|1:07:26
|35
|Jonathan Dorby (Pédale Pilotine)
|1:07:37
|36
|Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)
|1:13:06
|37
|Philippe Desmazon (Sélection Régionale Sud)
|1:13:44
|38
|Kévin Godard (Sélection Régionale Nord Atlantique)
|1:19:50
|39
|Geert Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|1:24:08
|40
|Maurice Buzare (Sélection Guyane)
|1:27:16
|41
|Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|1:27:27
|42
|Jérôme Derond (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|1:28:46
|43
|Loïc Raphael Lenerand (Sélection Régionale Sud)
|1:31:14
|44
|Ismaël Denara (Club Cycliste du Nord)
|1:48:30
|45
|Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|1:59:08
|46
|Cliff Apinsa (Sélection Guyane)
|2:01:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|73
|pts
|2
|Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|53
|3
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|50
|4
|Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
|46
|5
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|44
|6
|Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|35
|7
|Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|32
|8
|José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
|30
|9
|Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|29
|10
|Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|27
|11
|Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|25
|12
|Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|24
|13
|Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|21
|14
|Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|20
|15
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|18
|16
|Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)
|17
|17
|Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|17
|18
|Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|15
|19
|Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|15
|20
|Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
|14
|21
|Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|12
|22
|Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|12
|23
|Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|9
|24
|Wilfrid Neror (Sélection Martinique)
|8
|25
|Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|7
|26
|Laurent Maudet (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|6
|27
|Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|6
|28
|Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
|5
|29
|Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)
|5
|30
|Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|5
|31
|Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cédric Eustache (Sélection Martinique)
|134
|pts
|2
|José Alexender Roa Guerrero (CESMA)
|81
|3
|Willy Roseau (Sélection Martinique)
|45
|4
|Guillaume Malle (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|44
|5
|Boris Carene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|42
|6
|Martial Gene (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|36
|7
|Marc Flavien (Sélection Martinique)
|29
|8
|Kenny Darmyn (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|24
|9
|Aurélien Louvel His (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|21
|10
|Mickaël Laurent (Pédale Pilotine)
|21
|11
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|20
|12
|Frédéric Theobald (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|19
|13
|Romain Cherruault (UNI Sport Foyalais)
|18
|14
|Christopher Hippolyte (Arc En Ciel Club Cycliste)
|16
|15
|Tomoya Kanoh (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|15
|16
|Yannick Betzy (Sélection Martinique)
|11
|17
|Clément Saint-Martin (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|10
|18
|Tomasz Olejnik (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|9
|19
|Franck Vermeulen (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|9
|20
|Kazuo Inoue (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|9
|21
|Reoland Dijkshoorn (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|8
|22
|Kérane Barolin (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|8
|23
|Masaru Fukuhara (Team Bridgestone Anchor)
|7
|24
|Romain Cardis (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|6
|25
|Julien Foisnet (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|6
|26
|Emile Demazy (Sélection Martinique)
|4
|27
|Jacobus Hereijers (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|4
|28
|Rodrigue Londas (Sélection Régionale Nord Caraïbe)
|3
|29
|Jérémy Leveau (Veranda Rideau Sarthe)
|2
|30
|Ludovic Dantin (Sélection Guyane)
|2
|31
|Philippe Palmiste (Sélection Guadeloupe)
|1
|32
|Thomas Auber (USSA Pavilly Barentin)
|1
|33
|Rik Kavsek (Global Cycling Team Hollande)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sélection Martinique
|50:08:09
|2
|Veranda Rideau Sarthe
|0:08:59
|3
|Sélection Guadeloupe
|0:15:42
|4
|Team Bridgestone Anchor
|0:26:50
|5
|USSA Pavilly Barentin
|0:28:51
|6
|Global Cycling Team Hollande
|2:33:34
|7
|Sélection Guyane
|4:05:10
