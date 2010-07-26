Trending

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V/Australia)
2Cole House (BMC Racing Team-USAC)
3Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
4Ben Kersten (Fly v/Australia)
5Sebastian Frey (Team Beier Lamdshat)
6Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
7Shaun Mccarthy (Garneau)
8Rene Birkenfeld (Steven's Racing)
9Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
10Chris Uberti (PANTHER/RGF SOLUTIONS PB FELT)
11Logan Loader (Lucemie Espoir Quimper)
12Karl Menzies (United Healthcare p/b Maxxis)
13Phillip Mann (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
14Curtis Winsor (NCVC/UnitedHealth Group)
15Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
16John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
17Jason Bausch (Herbalife LaGrange)
18Marc Prutton (THIRSTY BEAR)
19Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
20Diego Garavito (AeroCat)
21Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling p/b Ascension)
22Chris Hall (Tradewind Energy/Trek)
23Zack Allison (ECHELON ENERGY)
24Alder Martz (Team Globalbike)
25James Langedyk (Garneau)
26Chris Arndt (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
27Marc Howe (Gear Grinder)
28Tom Burke (Lathrup Industries/Giant Bicycles)
29Justin Armstead (Team Mack)
30Austin Allison (Dogfish Racing Team)
31Clay Murfet (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)
32Hogan Sills (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
33Rob White (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
34Aaron Gallardo (Team Helen's)
35Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
36Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
37Darin Divine (Divine Electric Norcal)
38Jonathan Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
39Adam Bergman (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
40Erik Tomlinson (Spokes & Christ)
41John Grant (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
42Andreas Muller (TSC Berlin)
43Joe Iannarelli (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
44David Kemp (Fly V Australia)
45Bastian Faltin (Steven's Racing Team)
46Tim Johnson (United HealthCare/Maxxis)
47Andrew Crater (AeroCat)
48Victor Riquelme (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
49Stuart Press (HERBALIFE LAGRANGE)
50Brian Boudreau
51Dylan Knutson (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
52David Williams (Bissel Pro Cycling)
53Ian Burnett (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
54Jonathan Cook (Nova ISCorp)
55Jonathan Atkins (Caf? Hollander RDC)
56Craig Streit (Craig P Streit)
57Paul Sumner (DIVINE ELECTRIC)
58Joshua Carter (Team Hotel San Jose/JUWI SOLAR)
59Matt Pence (Mesa Cycles Racing Team)
60Andrew Herrmann (BikeBug/Carroll & O'Dea)
61Henry Loud (Team Pegasus)
62Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)
63Jay Thomas (Midwest Cycling Community NE)
64Michael Lantz
65Luke Williams (BIKE BUG/CARROLL & ODEA)
66Christopher Chase (Team WM)
67Brian Rach (Nova ISCorp)
68Nicholas Vetter (BIANCHI/ GRAND PERFORMANCE)
69Dale Sedgwick (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
70David Block (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
71Dave Hackworthy (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
72Paul Ellis (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
73Martin Lang (MESA CYCLES RACING TEAM)
74Derek Graham (Bissell/ABG Cycling Club)
75Chad Haga (Super Squadra)
76Jesse Bartholomew (CycleOps)
77Sergio Antonio Hernandez (Jelly Belly Cycling Team)
78Jeff Barnes (Mercy-Specialized)
79Benjamin Bryant (SOUTHERN CRESCENT CYCLING/STEEL.INC)
80Hans Higdon (Hampshire Cycle Club)
81Jeff Schroetlin (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
82Adam Mcclurg (LAPT)
83Bryce Mead (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
84John Puffer (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
85Matthew Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)

