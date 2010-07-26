Cantwell claims penultimate race
House beats Barrett to second
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V/Australia)
|2
|Cole House (BMC Racing Team-USAC)
|3
|Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|4
|Ben Kersten (Fly v/Australia)
|5
|Sebastian Frey (Team Beier Lamdshat)
|6
|Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
|7
|Shaun Mccarthy (Garneau)
|8
|Rene Birkenfeld (Steven's Racing)
|9
|Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
|10
|Chris Uberti (PANTHER/RGF SOLUTIONS PB FELT)
|11
|Logan Loader (Lucemie Espoir Quimper)
|12
|Karl Menzies (United Healthcare p/b Maxxis)
|13
|Phillip Mann (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|14
|Curtis Winsor (NCVC/UnitedHealth Group)
|15
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|16
|John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
|17
|Jason Bausch (Herbalife LaGrange)
|18
|Marc Prutton (THIRSTY BEAR)
|19
|Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
|20
|Diego Garavito (AeroCat)
|21
|Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling p/b Ascension)
|22
|Chris Hall (Tradewind Energy/Trek)
|23
|Zack Allison (ECHELON ENERGY)
|24
|Alder Martz (Team Globalbike)
|25
|James Langedyk (Garneau)
|26
|Chris Arndt (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|27
|Marc Howe (Gear Grinder)
|28
|Tom Burke (Lathrup Industries/Giant Bicycles)
|29
|Justin Armstead (Team Mack)
|30
|Austin Allison (Dogfish Racing Team)
|31
|Clay Murfet (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)
|32
|Hogan Sills (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|33
|Rob White (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|34
|Aaron Gallardo (Team Helen's)
|35
|Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|36
|Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
|37
|Darin Divine (Divine Electric Norcal)
|38
|Jonathan Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|39
|Adam Bergman (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|40
|Erik Tomlinson (Spokes & Christ)
|41
|John Grant (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|42
|Andreas Muller (TSC Berlin)
|43
|Joe Iannarelli (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|44
|David Kemp (Fly V Australia)
|45
|Bastian Faltin (Steven's Racing Team)
|46
|Tim Johnson (United HealthCare/Maxxis)
|47
|Andrew Crater (AeroCat)
|48
|Victor Riquelme (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|49
|Stuart Press (HERBALIFE LAGRANGE)
|50
|Brian Boudreau
|51
|Dylan Knutson (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
|52
|David Williams (Bissel Pro Cycling)
|53
|Ian Burnett (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|54
|Jonathan Cook (Nova ISCorp)
|55
|Jonathan Atkins (Caf? Hollander RDC)
|56
|Craig Streit (Craig P Streit)
|57
|Paul Sumner (DIVINE ELECTRIC)
|58
|Joshua Carter (Team Hotel San Jose/JUWI SOLAR)
|59
|Matt Pence (Mesa Cycles Racing Team)
|60
|Andrew Herrmann (BikeBug/Carroll & O'Dea)
|61
|Henry Loud (Team Pegasus)
|62
|Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)
|63
|Jay Thomas (Midwest Cycling Community NE)
|64
|Michael Lantz
|65
|Luke Williams (BIKE BUG/CARROLL & ODEA)
|66
|Christopher Chase (Team WM)
|67
|Brian Rach (Nova ISCorp)
|68
|Nicholas Vetter (BIANCHI/ GRAND PERFORMANCE)
|69
|Dale Sedgwick (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
|70
|David Block (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
|71
|Dave Hackworthy (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
|72
|Paul Ellis (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
|73
|Martin Lang (MESA CYCLES RACING TEAM)
|74
|Derek Graham (Bissell/ABG Cycling Club)
|75
|Chad Haga (Super Squadra)
|76
|Jesse Bartholomew (CycleOps)
|77
|Sergio Antonio Hernandez (Jelly Belly Cycling Team)
|78
|Jeff Barnes (Mercy-Specialized)
|79
|Benjamin Bryant (SOUTHERN CRESCENT CYCLING/STEEL.INC)
|80
|Hans Higdon (Hampshire Cycle Club)
|81
|Jeff Schroetlin (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|82
|Adam Mcclurg (LAPT)
|83
|Bryce Mead (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|84
|John Puffer (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|85
|Matthew Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
