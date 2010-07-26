Super Cantwell claims final win
Purcell steps up to victory
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V/Australia)
|2
|Karl Menzies (United Healthcare p/b Maxxis)
|3
|Harry Kraft (Team Bergstrasse)
|4
|Adam Bergman (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|5
|Sergio Antonio Hernandez (Jelly Belly Cycling Team)
|6
|Joshua Carter (Team Hotel San Jose/JUWI SOLAR)
|7
|Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat)
|8
|David Kemp (Fly V Australia)
|9
|Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|10
|Shaun Mccarthy (Garneau)
|11
|Logan Loader (Lucemie Espoir Quimper)
|12
|Sebastian Frey (Team Beier Lamdshat)
|13
|Phillip Mann (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|14
|Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
|15
|Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
|16
|Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|17
|Zack Allison (ECHELON ENERGY)
|18
|Dave Hackworthy (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
|19
|Alder Martz (Team Globalbike)
|20
|Chris Uberti (PANTHER/RGF SOLUTIONS PB FELT)
|21
|Joe Iannarelli (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|22
|Jonathan Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|23
|Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
|24
|Logan Hutchings (Team Hotel San Jose/JUWI SOLAR)
|25
|Kris Koke (BikeBug/Carroll & O'Dea)
|26
|Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)
|27
|Jason Bausch (Herbalife LaGrange)
|28
|Ben Kersten (Fly v/Australia)
|29
|Joseph Schmalz (Mercy Cycling)
|30
|Tom Burke (Lathrup Industries/Giant Bicycles)
|31
|John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
|32
|Craig Streit (Craig P Streit)
|33
|Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling p/b Ascension)
|34
|Chris Arndt (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|35
|Clay Murfet (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)
|36
|Ian Burnett (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|37
|Tim Johnson (United HealthCare/Maxxis)
|38
|Kip Spaude (ISCorp)
|39
|Austin Allison (Dogfish Racing Team)
|40
|Diego Garavito (AeroCat)
|41
|Chris Hall (Tradewind Energy/Trek)
|42
|Matthew Williams (BIKE BUG/CARROLL & ODEA)
|43
|David Williams (Bissel Pro Cycling)
|44
|Rene Birkenfeld (Steven's Racing)
|45
|Dale Sedgwick (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
|46
|Darin Divine (Divine Electric Norcal)
|47
|Phillip Snodgrass (WELL FARGO RACING TEAM)
|48
|Kyle Jacobson (ISCorp)
|49
|Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|50
|Waylon Janowiak (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|51
|David Block (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
|52
|Bastian Faltin (Steven's Racing Team)
|53
|Dylan Knutson (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
|54
|Matthew Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
|55
|Albertus Rohling
|56
|John Grant (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|57
|Morgan Ryan (Bahati Foundation Elite Cycling Team)
|58
|Daniel Lawrence (Dogfish Racing)
|59
|Stefan Rothe (Team Hotel San Jose/JUWI SOLAR)
|60
|Bryce Mead (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
|61
|Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
|62
|Benjamin Bryant (SOUTHERN CRESCENT CYCLING/STEEL.INC)
|63
|Bryan Larsen (RANCHO'S CYCLING TEAM)
|64
|Danny Robertson (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
|65
|Chris Johnson (Rock Racing)
|66
|Roberto Rodriguez (Herbalife LaGrange)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jennifer Purcell (Team Hotel San Jose-JUWI SOLAR)
|2
|Jaime Nielsen (Bike NZ)
|3
|Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|4
|Samantha Schneider (TEAM TIBCO / To the Top)
|5
|Lauren Ellis (Bike NZ)
|6
|Jacqueline Kurth (TEAM KENDA)
|7
|Jeannie Kuhajek (TEAM MACK RACING ASSOCIATION)
|8
|Anne Meyer (Mercy - Specialized)
|9
|Sarah Huang (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc.)
|10
|Bianca Bergman (Texas Roadhouse p.b Motorex)
|11
|Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge and Parlee)
|12
|Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
|13
|Sarah Maguire (Priority Health Cycling Team)
|14
|Lindsey Kriete (Gear Grinder)
|15
|Rachel Byus (FCS/ METRO VOLKSWAGEN)
|16
|Maryann Martinez (ONION RIVER RACING)
|17
|Christine Riker (DOLCE VITA CYCLING)
|18
|Patti Kaufmann (Planet Bike)
|19
|Maura Kinsella (Webcor Bridge)
|20
|Gemma Dudley (Bike NZ)
|21
|Kate Mahoney (Performance Bicycle Racing)
|22
|Terra James (Behind-Bars/LGR)
|23
|Kaytee Boyd (Bike NZ)
|24
|Kristen Meshberg (Flatlandia)
|25
|Alexandra Kerl (Little Guy Racing)
|26
|Cheryl Shwe (DOLCE VITA CYCLING)
|27
|Ivy Luhrs (PORTLAND VELO CLUB / CYCLEMANIA)
|28
|Michelle Melka (DOLCE VITA CYCLING)
