Trending

Super Cantwell claims final win

Purcell steps up to victory

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V/Australia)
2Karl Menzies (United Healthcare p/b Maxxis)
3Harry Kraft (Team Bergstrasse)
4Adam Bergman (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
5Sergio Antonio Hernandez (Jelly Belly Cycling Team)
6Joshua Carter (Team Hotel San Jose/JUWI SOLAR)
7Juan Pablo Dotti (AeroCat)
8David Kemp (Fly V Australia)
9Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
10Shaun Mccarthy (Garneau)
11Logan Loader (Lucemie Espoir Quimper)
12Sebastian Frey (Team Beier Lamdshat)
13Phillip Mann (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
14Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
15Zachary Davies (Groove Subaru Cycling Team)
16Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
17Zack Allison (ECHELON ENERGY)
18Dave Hackworthy (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
19Alder Martz (Team Globalbike)
20Chris Uberti (PANTHER/RGF SOLUTIONS PB FELT)
21Joe Iannarelli (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
22Jonathan Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
23Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
24Logan Hutchings (Team Hotel San Jose/JUWI SOLAR)
25Kris Koke (BikeBug/Carroll & O'Dea)
26Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)
27Jason Bausch (Herbalife LaGrange)
28Ben Kersten (Fly v/Australia)
29Joseph Schmalz (Mercy Cycling)
30Tom Burke (Lathrup Industries/Giant Bicycles)
31John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
32Craig Streit (Craig P Streit)
33Bryan Mcvey (ReCycling p/b Ascension)
34Chris Arndt (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
35Clay Murfet (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)
36Ian Burnett (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
37Tim Johnson (United HealthCare/Maxxis)
38Kip Spaude (ISCorp)
39Austin Allison (Dogfish Racing Team)
40Diego Garavito (AeroCat)
41Chris Hall (Tradewind Energy/Trek)
42Matthew Williams (BIKE BUG/CARROLL & ODEA)
43David Williams (Bissel Pro Cycling)
44Rene Birkenfeld (Steven's Racing)
45Dale Sedgwick (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
46Darin Divine (Divine Electric Norcal)
47Phillip Snodgrass (WELL FARGO RACING TEAM)
48Kyle Jacobson (ISCorp)
49Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
50Waylon Janowiak (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
51David Block (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
52Bastian Faltin (Steven's Racing Team)
53Dylan Knutson (BIANCHI GRAND PERFORMANCE)
54Matthew Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
55Albertus Rohling
56John Grant (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
57Morgan Ryan (Bahati Foundation Elite Cycling Team)
58Daniel Lawrence (Dogfish Racing)
59Stefan Rothe (Team Hotel San Jose/JUWI SOLAR)
60Bryce Mead (Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex)
61Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
62Benjamin Bryant (SOUTHERN CRESCENT CYCLING/STEEL.INC)
63Bryan Larsen (RANCHO'S CYCLING TEAM)
64Danny Robertson (Verizon U25 p/b ABD)
65Chris Johnson (Rock Racing)
66Roberto Rodriguez (Herbalife LaGrange)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jennifer Purcell (Team Hotel San Jose-JUWI SOLAR)
2Jaime Nielsen (Bike NZ)
3Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
4Samantha Schneider (TEAM TIBCO / To the Top)
5Lauren Ellis (Bike NZ)
6Jacqueline Kurth (TEAM KENDA)
7Jeannie Kuhajek (TEAM MACK RACING ASSOCIATION)
8Anne Meyer (Mercy - Specialized)
9Sarah Huang (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc.)
10Bianca Bergman (Texas Roadhouse p.b Motorex)
11Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge and Parlee)
12Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
13Sarah Maguire (Priority Health Cycling Team)
14Lindsey Kriete (Gear Grinder)
15Rachel Byus (FCS/ METRO VOLKSWAGEN)
16Maryann Martinez (ONION RIVER RACING)
17Christine Riker (DOLCE VITA CYCLING)
18Patti Kaufmann (Planet Bike)
19Maura Kinsella (Webcor Bridge)
20Gemma Dudley (Bike NZ)
21Kate Mahoney (Performance Bicycle Racing)
22Terra James (Behind-Bars/LGR)
23Kaytee Boyd (Bike NZ)
24Kristen Meshberg (Flatlandia)
25Alexandra Kerl (Little Guy Racing)
26Cheryl Shwe (DOLCE VITA CYCLING)
27Ivy Luhrs (PORTLAND VELO CLUB / CYCLEMANIA)
28Michelle Melka (DOLCE VITA CYCLING)

Latest on Cyclingnews